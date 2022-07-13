Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty above 16,100; realty, PSU banks in focus

Broking house Goldman Sachs has kept the 'neutral' rating on the stock with a target at Rs 976 per share.
The Q1 was below the estimate on margin owing to tight labour market & limited pricing power.
The EBIT margin was a miss at 17%, lowest in last decade, while soft headcount growth imply weakening growth momentum ahead.
It has cut EPS estimates by 4% for FY23, reported CNBC-TV18.
July 13, 2022 / 10:33 AM IST
BSE Power index slipped 1 percent dragged by the Adani Green, Adani Transmission, Adani Power
July 13, 2022 / 10:29 AM IST
RITES signs MOU with CRIS:
RITES has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), to explore information technology-based opportunities in the railway sector and new-age areas.
RITES was quoting at Rs 232.70, up Rs 0.75, or 0.32 percent on the BSE.
July 13, 2022 / 10:23 AM IST
Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International:
The retail inflation for the month of June has clocked in at 7.01%. It is softening albeit at a slower pace over the past three months. However, it still 3 straight months of inflation remaining above 7% and six straight months of inflation above the RBI's aim of 6%.
The slight softening in inflation data is largely on account of a reduction in duties on fuel. We expect the inflation prices to harden going forward as high prices of crude and the impact of monsoon are factored in fully.
It is encouraging to see industrial production rising over the past few months, but most of it is due to the lower base of last year when the country was witnessing the second wave of the pandemic. The frequency indicators, like higher tractor sales, and CV in rural areas indicate a pick-up in demand. We expect the industrial production activity to continue on its upward trend.
Gold prices steadied near a more than nine-month low on Wednesday, as cautious investors awaited monthly U.S. inflation data for cues on the road ahead for the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy.
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,727.89 per ounce at 0239 GMT, after dropping to its lowest level since late-September at $1,722.30 earlier. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,725.30.
July 13, 2022 / 10:13 AM IST
Shilpa Medicare's Bengaluru facility gets UK MHRA GMP Certificate
Shilpa Medicare's newly commissioned facility for manufacture and testing of Orodispersible films and Transdermal systems situated at Dabaspet, Bengaluru, Karnataka State, has been issued GMP Certificate by UK MHRA.
The facility was inspected by MHRA from 18 Apr 2022 to 20 Apr 2022.
July 13, 2022 / 10:08 AM IST
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
The major positive development from India's economic and market perspective is the crash in Brent crude to below USD 100 for the first time since March 22. The bulls are likely to latch on to this good news. But FIIs again turning sellers will be a dampener.
The market direction will be set by the US market move today which, in turn, will be determined by the CPI inflation data for June to be released today. June CPI inflation is expected to touch 8.8 % YoY. If the actual numbers and indications are below expectations, markets will stage a rebound. Conversely, if the actuals are higher than expectations, there can be a further sell-off impacting markets globally. So, watch out for the US inflation numbers.
An important short- term trend playing out in the market is the weakness in IT and strength in banking. IT is weak on margin pressure in the industry and fears of a possible US recession fallout. Banking is strong due to the strong fundamentals of the banking segment and the impressive credit growth underway in the economy.
July 13, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST
Market at 10 AM
Benchmark indices were trading firm with Nifty holding above 16100.
The Sensex was up 220.93 points or 0.41% at 54107.54, and the Nifty was up 63.40 points or 0.39% at 16121.70. About 1903 shares have advanced, 758 shares declined, and 129 shares are unchanged.