Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls, Nifty around 16,150; Bharti Airtel, TCS top losers

July 11, 2022 / 10:16 AM IST

India inflation likely held steady just above 7% in June - Reuters poll

India's retail inflation likely held steady in June, but well above the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance limit for a sixth month as lower fuel and cooking oil prices offset higher services and food costs, a Reuters poll found.

Despite a substantial recent increase in food prices, rising at the fastest pace in nearly two years, overall inflation was partly contained after the government cut taxes on petrol and diesel and imposed restrictions on food exports.

But most economists warned the near-term outlook was highly uncertain as a heatwave last month pushed up vegetable prices. The government has also cut estimates of wheat production because of dry spells in northern India.

The July 4-8 Reuters poll of 42 economists showed inflation as measured by the consumer price index (CPI) was steady at an annual 7.03 per cent in June, versus 7.04 per cent in May.

Forecasts for the data, due at 1200 GMT on Thursday, July 7, were in a 6.45 per cent-7.70 per cent range.