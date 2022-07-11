 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls, Nifty around 16,150; Bharti Airtel, TCS top losers

Rakesh Patil
Jul 11, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Except capital goods and IT, all other sectoral indices are trading in the green with power index up 2 percent.

July 11, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST

Today’s Stock Market Action

July 11, 2022 / 11:44 AM IST

Buzzing

:

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has launched Fesoterodine Fumarate extended-release tablets in the US market, which are used in the treatment of certain bladder related problems.

This drug is a therapeutic generic equivalent to Toviaz brand which had US sales of approximately $211 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in May 2022, according to IQVIA.

July 11, 2022 / 11:42 AM IST

HDFC Securities view on TCS

TCS delivered an in-line performance and key forward looking commentary included the following: (1) horizon-1 to continue to be near-term volume driver; (2) stronger demand environment in NorthAm (vs. Europe); (3) increased volume of vendor consolidation/multi-service deals; and (4) margin trajectory to improve (Q4FY23 margins to reach Q4FY22 level).

Our target price of Rs 3,620 is based on 28x FY24E EPS with EPS CAGR at 11% over FY22-24E (vs. 5Y average of 25x and 8 percent EPS CAGR) and supported by FCF/payout yield of 4/3%; maintain ADD on TCS.

July 11, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST

BSE Healthcare index added 0.5 percent led by the Granules India, Bajaj Healthcare, Ami Organics

July 11, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST

Bank of Maharashtra has reviewed marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR):

July 11, 2022 / 11:24 AM IST

The IT index was down over 2 percent dragged by TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech

July 11, 2022 / 11:18 AM IST