Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls, Nifty around 16,150; Bharti Airtel, TCS top losers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Except capital goods and IT, all other sectoral indices are trading in the green with power index up 2 percent.
Today’s Stock Market Action
Dr Reddy's Laboratories has launched Fesoterodine Fumarate extended-release tablets in the US market, which are used in the treatment of certain bladder related problems.
This drug is a therapeutic generic equivalent to Toviaz brand which had US sales of approximately $211 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in May 2022, according to IQVIA.
HDFC Securities view on TCS
TCS delivered an in-line performance and key forward looking commentary included the following: (1) horizon-1 to continue to be near-term volume driver; (2) stronger demand environment in NorthAm (vs. Europe); (3) increased volume of vendor consolidation/multi-service deals; and (4) margin trajectory to improve (Q4FY23 margins to reach Q4FY22 level).
Our target price of Rs 3,620 is based on 28x FY24E EPS with EPS CAGR at 11% over FY22-24E (vs. 5Y average of 25x and 8 percent EPS CAGR) and supported by FCF/payout yield of 4/3%; maintain ADD on TCS.
BSE Healthcare index added 0.5 percent led by the Granules India, Bajaj Healthcare, Ami Organics
Bank of Maharashtra has reviewed marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR):
The IT index was down over 2 percent dragged by TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech
Market update at 11 AM: Sensex is down 266.08 points or 0.49% at 54215.76, and the Nifty shed 68.10 points or 0.42% at 16152.50.
L&T bags orders:
The Buildings & Factories (B&F) Business of L&T Construction has secured contracts from various important clients.
B&F has secured orders from renowned Data Center Service providers to construct Data Centers of a total capacity of 10.8 MW at Mumbai and Navi Mumbai within stringent timelines.
Motilal Oswal View on TCS
Increase in interest rates, slow economic growth, and elevated geo-political tensions have impacted the macro environment and raised concerns over IT spends.
Given TCS' size, order book, and exposure to long duration orders, and portfolio, it is well positioned to withstand the weakening macro environment and ride on the anticipated industry growth.
TCS has consistently maintained its market leadership position and shown best-in-class execution. It allows the company to maintain its industry-leading margin and demonstrate superior return ratios.
We maintain our positive stance on TCS. Our target price of Rs 3,730 implies 28x FY24E EPS, with a 14 percent upside potential. We reiterate our Buy rating.
Avenue Supermarts share price added nearly 4 percent in early trade on July 11 after the company came out with its June quarter earnings.
The DMart operator on July 9 reported a massive 490 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit for the quarter ended June.
The standalone profit jumped to Rs 680 crore during the June quarter, up from Rs 115 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. Sequentially, the profit rose nearly 46 percent.
Standalone revenue from operations grew 95 percent year-on-year to Rs 9,807 crore during the quarter ended June. On a sequential basis, revenue growth stood at 14 percent.
India inflation likely held steady just above 7% in June - Reuters poll
India's retail inflation likely held steady in June, but well above the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance limit for a sixth month as lower fuel and cooking oil prices offset higher services and food costs, a Reuters poll found.
Despite a substantial recent increase in food prices, rising at the fastest pace in nearly two years, overall inflation was partly contained after the government cut taxes on petrol and diesel and imposed restrictions on food exports.
But most economists warned the near-term outlook was highly uncertain as a heatwave last month pushed up vegetable prices. The government has also cut estimates of wheat production because of dry spells in northern India.
The July 4-8 Reuters poll of 42 economists showed inflation as measured by the consumer price index (CPI) was steady at an annual 7.03 per cent in June, versus 7.04 per cent in May.
Forecasts for the data, due at 1200 GMT on Thursday, July 7, were in a 6.45 per cent-7.70 per cent range.
Shares of Bharti Airtel tanked nearly 5 percent in early deals on July 11 following the reports that Adani Group may enter the telecom space, which may lead another round of disruption in the market.
An Adani Group entity has joined the race to acquire 5G telecom spectrum, which would pit it against Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, Sunil Bharti Mittal's Airtel and Vodafone-Birla Group joint venture Vi.
However, Adani Group in a statement clarified that its intention to acquire 5G spectrum is to provide a private network for airports and its ports business and not providing mass telecom services.
Market at 10 AM
Benchmark indices were trading lower with Nifty around 16150.
The Sensex was down 288.78 points or 0.53% at 54193.06, and the Nifty was down 70.60 points or 0.44% at 16150. About 1584 shares have advanced, 1179 shares declined, and 155 shares are unchanged.
Bank of Korea to hike rates by historic 50 bps
South Korea's central bank will deliver its first-ever 50 basis point rate rise to 2.25% on Wednesday, turning up the heat on a rate-hiking campaign as inflation tops a 24-year high and has yet to peak, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.
One of the first central banks to start raising rates, in August 2021, the Bank of Korea is still grappling with inflation, which reached 6.0% in June, the highest since November 1998 when an Asian financial crisis was in full swing.
Hang Seng Index is down nearly 3%, as China's Alibaba, Tencent got regulatory fine over past transactions.
BSE Power index rose nearly 2 percent led by the Adani Green, Adani Power, NTPC
Nifty Information Technology index fell over 3 percent dragged by the TCS, Coforge, L&T Infotech:
Prabhudas Lilladher View on TCS
We cut EPS by 4.2 percent/2.1 percent due to (1) margin cuts of 100bps/20bps for FY23/24 given (a) sharp decline in Q1 margins, (b) headwinds of onsite wage inflation, and travel costs likely to persist, and (2) cut in FY24 revenue, as we believe demand will normalize amidst worsening macro especially in Europe.
We continue to value TCS on 28x FY24 EPS and arrive at target price of Rs 3,607 (earlier Rs 3,683).
The company is currently trading at 28.8x/25.4x on FY23/24 EPS of 113.3/128.8 with revenue/EPS CAGR of 8.7 percent/10.9 percent over FY22-24E. Maintain ‘Accumulate’.
Anand James - Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
We had gone into last Monday, with 16200 for the week as the base case scenario followed by a turn lower, and 17000 for the medium term as the optimistic scenario. With Friday's opening burst meeting rejection trades at the 60d SMA of 16280,the strength of uptrend would be put to test today, and favoured view expects a turn lower or a consolidation.
A push above 16235 early in the day, would encourage up moves to aim for 16340 during the day, but sustainability is doubted.
Inability to float above 16195 will expose 16150, Friday’s strong support, as well as 16115, the downside marker for the present up move, with 15940 seen as catchment area, in the event of major downsides.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
There are many significant data points which will influence equity markets in the short run. The US jobs data showed 372000 job creation in June, indicating a strong economy and an increasing possibility of the Fed successfully engineering a soft landing of the US economy.
The sharp decline in prices of commodities, particularly of crude, metals, wheat and edible oil augurs well for inflation management in India. This means, RBI can afford to go a bit slow on hiking interest rates in India. This positive trend is likely to keep the domestic equity market resilient. The selling exhaustion from FIIs last week is another positive for markets for the short-term.
The market texture reflects a change in investment strategy from sell on rallies in June to buy on dips in July. Segments like capital goods, autos and high-quality financials indicate strength.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens:
Indian indices opened lower amid mixed global cues on July 11 with Nifty below 16200.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 269.57 points or 0.49% at 54212.27, and the Nifty was down 83.10 points or 0.51% at 16137.50. About 950 shares have advanced, 927 shares declined, and 127 shares are unchanged.
Bharti Airtel, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Wipro and HCL Tech were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were NTPC, ONGC, Power Grid Corp, Axis Bank and Tata Consumer Products.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 79.22 per dollar on against previous close of 79.25.
ICICI Direct
Indian markets are likely to open on a negative note today on the back of weak global cues as concerns persisted about hikes in interest rates and their impact on economic growth.
US markets ended mixed amid release of macroeconomic data.
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
Local stocks are likely to drift lower in morning trades Monday, as key Asian indices, especially Chinese gauges, lost considerable ground after its annual inflation climbed to 2.5% in June against the market forecast of 2.4%.
However, stock specific action is likely to command investors' attention, as the undertone of the market remains caution to bearish.
Also, after the recent upsurge, India VIX, which measures the expected volatility in the market has fallen down to 18.40 levels. Our chart of day is we are bullish on stocks like Tata Chemical, Grasim, Tata Power, Tata Steel & Oberoi Realty with an interweek/intermonth perspective.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 106.54 points or 0.20% at 54375.30, and the Nifty was down 78.40 points or 0.48% at 16142.20.
Gold prices Update:
Gold was flat on Monday, as a towering U.S. dollar put pressure on demand for greenback-priced bullion and pinned it near nine-month lows seen last week.
Spot gold held its ground at $1,742.08 per ounce at 0221 GMT. U.S. gold futures dipped 0.2% to $1,739.60.
Dollar Updates:
The dollar was on the front foot at the start of a week in which U.S. and Chinese data and European energy security were top of mind, as investor concerns about global economic growth offered support to the safe haven currency.
The euro languished at $1.01475, having lost 2.3% last week and briefly falling to its lowest since late 2002.
The greenback gained 0.37% on the yen to 136.63 in early trade, not far from a 20-year peak hit last month, leaving the dollar index at 107.29.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches MINYM Gel
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has launched India’s first topical Minocycline 4% Gel for the treatment of moderate to severe acne, under the brand name MINYM.
This is a potent antibacterial gel which exerts a strong anti-inflammatory action. It also offers the lowest MIC90 (minimum Inhibitory Concentration at which it stops/prevents visible growth of 90% of isolates of bacteria) compared to the available topical antibacterial formulations, company said.
ICICI Direct
The rupee is expected to depreciate today amid strong dollar and surge in crude oil prices. Dollar is gaining strength on hawkish US Fed and heightened geopolitical tensions.
Furthermore, improved job data from US cemented expectations of another 75 bps rate hike by US Fed. Also, the rupee may slip on persistent FII outflows and fears over slowdown in global economy. USDINR (July) is expected to trade in a range of 79.10-79.60
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have offloaded shares worth Rs 109.31 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 34.61 crore on July 8, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Paytm Q1 Busiess Update:
The company's lending business (in partnership with top lenders) continues to witness accelerated growth with disbursements through our platform now an annualised run rate of over Rs 24,000 crore in June.
The number of loans disbursed through our platform grew 492% y-o-y to 8.5 million loans in the quarter ending June 2022, while the value of loans disbursed grew 779% y-o-y to Rs 5,554 crore ($703 million), company said in its release.
US June payrolls rise more than expected
US job growth increased more than expected in June and the unemployment rate remained near pre-pandemic lows, giving the Federal Reserve ammunition to deliver another 75-basis-point interest rate increase later this month.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 372,000, the Labor Department's employment report showed on Friday. May was revised slightly down to show payrolls rising by 384,000 instead of the previously reported 390,000. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 268,000 jobs added last month.
Oil mixed
Oil prices were unsteady on Monday, with Brent trading higher on supply concerns while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dipped, as traders balanced supply concerns against worries about a recession or China's COVID-19 curbs hitting demand.
Brent crude futures were up 11 cents, or 0.1 per cent, at $107.13 a barrel at 0102 GMT, adding to a 2.3 per cent gain on Friday.
U.S. WTI crude futures however slipped 15 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $104.64 a barrel, paring a 2 per cent gain from Friday.
Avenue Supermarts Q1 results:
Hypermarkets chain D-Mart operator Avenue Supermarts on July 9 reported a massive 490 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit for the quarter ended June 2022, backed by healthy topline and operating performance. However, the growth came on the back of a low base as the year-ago quarter was impacted by second COVID wave.
The standalone profit jumped to Rs 680 crore during June quarter, up from Rs 115 crore in corresponding period last fiscal. Sequentially, the profit rose nearly 46 percent.
Standalone revenue from operations grew 95 percent year-on-year to Rs 9,807 crore during the quarter ended June 2022. On a sequential basis, the revenue growth stood at 14 percent. Click To Read More
TCS Q1 Earnings:
IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on July 8 said its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2022 increased 5.21 percent to Rs 9,478 crore, compared to Rs 9,008 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, the profit declined 4.51 percent.
Revenue from operations during the quarter came in at Rs 52,758 crore, which was 16.17 percent higher from the year-ago quarter and 4.28 percent from the previous quarter.
The company said its constant currency (cc) revenue growth was at 15.5 percent year-on-year (YoY). Operating margin was at 23.1 percent, registering a contraction of 2.4 percent YoY. Click To Read More