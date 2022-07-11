Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls, Nifty around 16,150; Bharti Airtel, TCS top losers

July 11, 2022 / 11:44 AM IST

Buzzing:

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has launched Fesoterodine Fumarate extended-release tablets in the US market, which are used in the treatment of certain bladder related problems.

This drug is a therapeutic generic equivalent to Toviaz brand which had US sales of approximately $211 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in May 2022, according to IQVIA.