    July 11, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls, Nifty around 16,150; Bharti Airtel, TCS top losers

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Except capital goods and IT, all other sectoral indices are trading in the green with power index up 2 percent.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex54,175.81-306.03 -0.56%
      Nifty 5016,139.15-81.45 -0.50%
      Nifty Bank35,242.75118.70 +0.34%
      Nifty 50 16,139.15 -81.45 (-0.50%)
      Mon, Jul 11, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      ONGC125.103.60 +2.96%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Bharti Airtel662.25-32.90 -4.73%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Energy24593.60245.95 +1.01%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT27367.60-882.70 -3.12%


    • July 11, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST

      Today’s Stock Market Action

    • July 11, 2022 / 11:44 AM IST

      Buzzing:

      Dr Reddy's Laboratories has launched Fesoterodine Fumarate extended-release tablets in the US market, which are used in the treatment of certain bladder related problems. 

      This drug is a therapeutic generic equivalent to Toviaz brand which had US sales of approximately $211 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in May 2022, according to IQVIA.

    • July 11, 2022 / 11:42 AM IST

      HDFC Securities view on TCS

      TCS delivered an in-line performance and key forward looking commentary included the following: (1) horizon-1 to continue to be near-term volume driver; (2) stronger demand environment in NorthAm (vs. Europe); (3) increased volume of vendor consolidation/multi-service deals; and (4) margin trajectory to improve (Q4FY23 margins to reach Q4FY22 level).

      Our target price of Rs 3,620 is based on 28x FY24E EPS with EPS CAGR at 11% over FY22-24E (vs. 5Y average of 25x and 8 percent EPS CAGR) and supported by FCF/payout yield of 4/3%; maintain ADD on TCS.

    • July 11, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST

      BSE Healthcare index added 0.5 percent led by the Granules India, Bajaj Healthcare, Ami Organics

    • July 11, 2022 / 11:31 AM IST

      Bank of Maharashtra has reviewed marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR):

    • July 11, 2022 / 11:24 AM IST

      The IT index was down over 2 percent dragged by TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech

    • July 11, 2022 / 11:18 AM IST
    • July 11, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST

      Market update at 11 AM: Sensex is down 266.08 points or 0.49% at 54215.76, and the Nifty shed 68.10 points or 0.42% at 16152.50.

    • July 11, 2022 / 10:44 AM IST

      L&T bags orders:

      The Buildings & Factories (B&F) Business of L&T Construction has secured contracts from various important clients. 

      B&F has secured orders from renowned Data Center Service providers to construct Data Centers of a total capacity of 10.8 MW at Mumbai and Navi Mumbai within stringent timelines.

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.