Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls, Nifty around 16,150; Bharti Airtel, TCS top losers

Today’s Stock Market Action
Dr Reddy's Labs launches Fesoterodine Fumarate tablets in US
HDFC Securities maintains Add rating on TCS
BSE Healthcare index up 0.5 percent led by the Granules India, Bajaj Healthcare, Ami Organics
L&T Construction secures contracts from various important clients
Motilal Oswal reiterates Buy rating on TCS, target Rs 3,730
Avenue Supermarts share price gains post June quarter earnings
India inflation likely held steady just above 7% in June - Reuters poll
Bharti Airtel stock tumbles on Adani's entry into 5G spectrum auction
Bank of Korea to hike rates by historic 50 bps
BSE Power index rises nearly 2 percent led by the Adani Green, Adani Power, NTPC
Nifty Information Technology index falls over 3 percent dragged by the TCS, Coforge, L&T Infotech
Prabhudas Lilladher maintains accumulate rating, target Rs 3,607
Indian rupee opens marginally higher at 79.22 per dollar
Indian markets are likely to open on a negative note: ICICI Direct
Local stocks are likely to drift lower in morning trades: Prashanth Tapse
Gold prices flat as lofty U.S. dollar smothers appeal
Safe haven dollar stands tall on inflation, energy jitters
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches MINYM Gel
Rupee is expected to depreciate today: ICICI Direct
US June payrolls rise more than expected
Oil mixed as market weighs tight supply against recession jitters
Avenue Supermarts Q1 profit jumps 6-fold to Rs 680 crore as revenue spikes 95%
TCS Q1 net profit rises 5% YoY to Rs 9,478 crore, attrition soars to 19.7%
Asian Market trade mixed with Nikkei up 1%, Hang Seng down 1%
Stocks flat, oil gains as rate hikes loom following strong jobs data
SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the Indian indices
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|54,175.81
|-306.03
|-0.56%
|Nifty 50
|16,139.15
|-81.45
|-0.50%
|Nifty Bank
|35,242.75
|118.70
|+0.34%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|ONGC
|125.10
|3.60
|+2.96%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Bharti Airtel
|662.25
|-32.90
|-4.73%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Energy
|24593.60
|245.95
|+1.01%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty IT
|27367.60
|-882.70
|-3.12%
Today’s Stock Market Action
Foreign investors continue to desert Indian equity markets and have pulled out over Rs 4,000 crore this month so far amid steady appreciation of the dollar and rising interest rates in the US.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories has launched Fesoterodine Fumarate extended-release tablets in the US market, which are used in the treatment of certain bladder related problems.
This drug is a therapeutic generic equivalent to Toviaz brand which had US sales of approximately $211 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in May 2022, according to IQVIA.
TCS delivered an in-line performance and key forward looking commentary included the following: (1) horizon-1 to continue to be near-term volume driver; (2) stronger demand environment in NorthAm (vs. Europe); (3) increased volume of vendor consolidation/multi-service deals; and (4) margin trajectory to improve (Q4FY23 margins to reach Q4FY22 level).
Our target price of Rs 3,620 is based on 28x FY24E EPS with EPS CAGR at 11% over FY22-24E (vs. 5Y average of 25x and 8 percent EPS CAGR) and supported by FCF/payout yield of 4/3%; maintain ADD on TCS.
Apart from midcaps, another segment that should benefit from economic revival are financials. This is one segment that has been a significant laggard in last two years, despite significant improvement…
Bank of Maharashtra has reviewed marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR):
The IT index was down over 2 percent dragged by TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech
#OnCNBCTV18 | Low global demand & China demand pose risks to some EMs. Expect a 75 bps rate hike in the upcoming Fed meeting— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) July 11, 2022
Will watch the US CPI reading which is expected on Wednesday. Expect headline #CPI to approach 9%
Nathan Sheets, Citi to CNBC-TV18 pic.twitter.com/ElCB9ZSWw3
Market update at 11 AM: Sensex is down 266.08 points or 0.49% at 54215.76, and the Nifty shed 68.10 points or 0.42% at 16152.50.
The Buildings & Factories (B&F) Business of L&T Construction has secured contracts from various important clients.
B&F has secured orders from renowned Data Center Service providers to construct Data Centers of a total capacity of 10.8 MW at Mumbai and Navi Mumbai within stringent timelines.