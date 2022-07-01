 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat start for Indian indices; Wall St slips, Asian markets in the red

Rakesh Patil
Jul 01, 2022 / 08:44 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading flat around 15,707 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:25 IST. US markets ended lower, while Asian markets are trading in the red.

July 01, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST

ICICI Direct

The rupee is expected to appreciate today amid weak dollar and fall in crude oil prices. Further, investors will closely watch ISM manufacturing PMI data, which is expected to drop from 56.1 to 54.9.

USDINR is expected to trade in the range of 79.20 to 78.90

July 01, 2022 / 08:58 AM IST

Dollar heads for weekly gain

The dollar was little changed against major peers on Friday, but was on track for its best week in four as investors weighed the boost from tighter Federal Reserve policy and the risks of a U.S. recession.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six counterparts, inched up 0.07% in Asian trading, after a 0.32% drop overnight when it was undermined by weaker-than-expected consumer spending data.

For the week, it has gained 0.66% in a complex push and pull as fears of a global slowdown burnished the greenback's appeal due to its haven status. The market will be watching for weakness in U.S. ISM manufacturing figures due later in the day.

July 01, 2022 / 08:55 AM IST

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:

Mirroring weak global markets, local benchmarks are likely to see a gap-down opening amid a plethora of negative developments that has kept indices on a slippery mode. However, the two positive catalysts such as a 4% decline in overnight crude oil prices and the 10-year US Treasury yields falling to 2.98% could provide some solace to markets.

Technically, expect a waterfall of selling only below the 15621 mark. Nifty can fall only in the backdrop of the familiar fears of more interest rate increases and the risk of recession that can haunt investors. Our chart of day is bearish on stocks like AU Small Finance Bank, Dixon Technologies and IPCA Labs with an interweek/intermonth perspective on any excessive early strength.

July 01, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST

Sanjiv Mehta appointed non-executive chairman of Unilever Indonesia

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) CEO and Managing Director, Sanjiv Mehta will be appointed the President Commissioner (Non-Executive Chairman) of Unilever Indonesia, the company said in a press release on June 30.

Unilever Indonesia is a public company and the appointment is subject to approval from shareholders at Unilever Indonesia’s next Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on July 28, 2022.

July 01, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

Market struggled to gain footing in the month of June and ended the month with loss of -5%. Resurgence in US dollar, disappointing global economic data and aggressive monetary policy stance by various central banks led to concerns over slowing economic growth as well as possibility of a recession next year.

On the domestic side, fall in Rupee to record low levels, consistent FII selling and elevated crude oil prices were key negatives leading to the sharp fall in the market.

Nifty has remained volatile within a broader range and has not been able to cross the 16,000 level for the last 14 trading sessions – which continues to act as a major resistance in the near term.

Even India VIX is hovering around 22 levels indicating that volatility is likely to continue. On the positive side progress in monsoon, expectation of good Q1 FY23 earnings, along with reasonable valuations are providing comfort to long term investors in the market.

July 01, 2022 / 08:41 AM IST

Sharad Mittal, Director and CEO, Motilal Oswal Real Estate Funds:

The real estate market has remained steady in Mumbai with property sale registrations seeing a mild uptick month-on-month with registration of approx. 9,700 units in June’22. This shows that despite the pressures of inflation, increasing mortgage rates, rise in stamp duty due to inclusion of metro cess and rising input costs, the numbers have been consistent.

Strong sentiments and the emotional value around homeownership has resulted in robust demand during the last 2 years. We believe that in the short term, we could see tapering of some demand as mortgage rates are expected to further rise, however in the long term the fundamentals of the sector remain strong to see continued home buying momentum.