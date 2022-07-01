Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat start for Indian indices; Wall St slips, Asian markets in the red

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading flat around 15,707 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:25 IST. US markets ended lower, while Asian markets are trading in the red.
The rupee is expected to appreciate today amid weak dollar and fall in crude oil prices. Further, investors will closely watch ISM manufacturing PMI data, which is expected to drop from 56.1 to 54.9.
USDINR is expected to trade in the range of 79.20 to 78.90
Dollar heads for weekly gain
The dollar was little changed against major peers on Friday, but was on track for its best week in four as investors weighed the boost from tighter Federal Reserve policy and the risks of a U.S. recession.
The dollar index, which measures the currency against six counterparts, inched up 0.07% in Asian trading, after a 0.32% drop overnight when it was undermined by weaker-than-expected consumer spending data.
For the week, it has gained 0.66% in a complex push and pull as fears of a global slowdown burnished the greenback's appeal due to its haven status. The market will be watching for weakness in U.S. ISM manufacturing figures due later in the day.
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
Mirroring weak global markets, local benchmarks are likely to see a gap-down opening amid a plethora of negative developments that has kept indices on a slippery mode. However, the two positive catalysts such as a 4% decline in overnight crude oil prices and the 10-year US Treasury yields falling to 2.98% could provide some solace to markets.
Technically, expect a waterfall of selling only below the 15621 mark. Nifty can fall only in the backdrop of the familiar fears of more interest rate increases and the risk of recession that can haunt investors. Our chart of day is bearish on stocks like AU Small Finance Bank, Dixon Technologies and IPCA Labs with an interweek/intermonth perspective on any excessive early strength.
Sanjiv Mehta appointed non-executive chairman of Unilever Indonesia
Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) CEO and Managing Director, Sanjiv Mehta will be appointed the President Commissioner (Non-Executive Chairman) of Unilever Indonesia, the company said in a press release on June 30.
Unilever Indonesia is a public company and the appointment is subject to approval from shareholders at Unilever Indonesia’s next Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on July 28, 2022.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
Market struggled to gain footing in the month of June and ended the month with loss of -5%. Resurgence in US dollar, disappointing global economic data and aggressive monetary policy stance by various central banks led to concerns over slowing economic growth as well as possibility of a recession next year.
On the domestic side, fall in Rupee to record low levels, consistent FII selling and elevated crude oil prices were key negatives leading to the sharp fall in the market.
Nifty has remained volatile within a broader range and has not been able to cross the 16,000 level for the last 14 trading sessions – which continues to act as a major resistance in the near term.
Even India VIX is hovering around 22 levels indicating that volatility is likely to continue. On the positive side progress in monsoon, expectation of good Q1 FY23 earnings, along with reasonable valuations are providing comfort to long term investors in the market.
Sharad Mittal, Director and CEO, Motilal Oswal Real Estate Funds:
The real estate market has remained steady in Mumbai with property sale registrations seeing a mild uptick month-on-month with registration of approx. 9,700 units in June’22. This shows that despite the pressures of inflation, increasing mortgage rates, rise in stamp duty due to inclusion of metro cess and rising input costs, the numbers have been consistent.
Strong sentiments and the emotional value around homeownership has resulted in robust demand during the last 2 years. We believe that in the short term, we could see tapering of some demand as mortgage rates are expected to further rise, however in the long term the fundamentals of the sector remain strong to see continued home buying momentum.
SBI Life's bancassurance pact with Paschim Banga Gramin Bank
The Paschim Banga Gramin Bank has joined hands with SBI Life Insurance for a bancassurance pact, officials said on June 30.
The partnership will see all the branches of Paschim Banga Gramin Bank across West Bengal offer SBI Life’s range of protection, wealth creation, credit life, annuity and savings products, thereby increasing accessibility of life insurance solutions in the region, they said.
In the previous trading session, the share closed at Rs 1,076.35, up Rs 8.05, or 0.75 percent.
REC board recommends bonus shares
The company board in its meeting held on June 30, 2022 has recommended the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:3, i.e. one (1) bonus equity share of Rs 10 each fully paid-up for every three (3) existing equity shares of Rs 10 each fully paid up, to the eligible members by capitalizing a sum not exceeding Rs 658,30,60,000, company said in its press release.
In the previous trading session, the share closed up 3.13 percent or Rs 3.75 at Rs 123.75 on the BSE.
Fuel Prices on July 1
Petrol and diesel prices held steady on July 1, according to the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers. Prices have remained unchanged for over a month, ever since the government on May 21 cut the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 a litre and on diesel by Rs 6 a litre.
Fitch cuts view on global sovereign debt
Credit rating agency Fitch downgraded its view on sovereign debt on Thursday on concerns about the rise in global borrowing costs and the potential for a flurry of new defaults. Fitch, which monitors over 100 countries, said the Ukraine-Russia war was stoking problems such as higher inflation, trade disruptions and weaker economies which are all now hurting sovereign credit conditions.
"Rising interest rates are increasing government debt-servicing costs," Fitch's Global Head of Sovereigns, James McCormack, said, cutting the firm's view on the sovereign sector to "neutral" from "improving".
Japan's factory activity growth slows in June - PMI
Japan's factory activity growth slowed in June as supply disruptions in part due to China's strict COVID-19 curbs hurt manufacturers, keeping the economy underpowered and with few catalysts in the short run to spur a robust recovery.
The final au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) slipped to a seasonally adjusted 52.7 in June from a final 53.3 in the previous month. The 50-mark separates contraction from expansion.
LPG Price Cut | 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder prices cut by Rs 198 to Rs 2021 per cylinder in Delhi, reported CNBC-TV18.
China's June factory activity expands
China's manufacturing activity expanded at its fastest in 13 months in June, buoyed by a strong rebound in output, as the lifting of COVID lockdowns sent factories racing to meet recovering demand, a private sector poll showed on Friday.
The Caixin/Markit manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to 51.7 in June, also indicating the first expansion in four months, from 48.1 in the previous month. That was well above analysts' expectations for an up-tick to 50.1.
Core sector output expands by 18.1% in May
Output of eight core infrastructure sectors in India expanded by 18.1 per cent in May against 16.4 per cent in the year-ago period, according to official data released on Thursday.
Output of eight infrastructure sectors of coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement and electricity had expanded by 9.3 per cent in April 2022, the data showed. In May, output of coal, crude oil, refinery products, fertiliser, cement and electricity rose by 25.1 per cent, 4.6 per cent, 16.7 per cent, 22.8 per cent, 26.3 per cent and 22 per cent, respectively.
Crude Prices Update:
Oil prices edged up in early trade on Friday, after sinking in the previous session as OPEC+ said it would stick to its planned oil output hikes in August and investors worried about the strength of the global economy.
Brent crude futures rose 83 cents, or 0.8%, to $109.86 a barrel by 0012 GMT. WTI crude futures for August delivery rose 70 cents, or 0.7%, to $106.46 a barrel.
Asian Markets trade lower
S&P 500 ends brutal first half '22 with largest percentage loss since 1970
Steep losses in stocks and bonds, dizzying market swings and a Federal Reserve intent on curbing the worst inflation in more than forty years have been among the hallmarks of U.S. markets in the first half of 2022.
The S&P 500 (.SPX) finished the initial six months of 2022 with a 20.6% loss, shedding some $8.5 trillion in market value as the index logged its steepest first-half decline since 1970.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India. The Nifty futures were trading flat around 15,717.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Market on Thursday:
The Indian equity market ended on a flat note in yet another highly volatile session on June 30. It was also the last of the Future & Options (F&O) contracts for the June series.
At close, the Sensex was down 8.03 points or 0.02% at 53,018.94, and the Nifty was down 18.80 points or 0.12% at 15780.30.
Amid mixed global cues, the market started on a flat note and witnessed a tight fight between bulls and bears throughout the session, with selling seen in the metal, auto, Information Technology, and PSU Bank stocks.
In the June F&O series, the Nifty50 lost 2.4 percent. However, for the month of June 2022, BSE Sensex and Nifty fell 4.5 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively.
Axis Bank, Britannia Industries, SBI, HDFC Life, and SBI Life Insurance were among the top Nifty gainers. Bajaj Auto, Cipla, Eicher Motors, BPCL, and Tech Mahindra were among the biggest losers on the index.
On the sectoral front, Nifty Auto, Metal, Information Technology, and PSU Bank shed 1-2%, while some buying was seen in the Nifty Banking and Energy names.
The broader indices underperformed the main indices with BSE midcap and smallcap indices falling 0.5 percent each.