Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat start for Indian indices; Wall St slips, Asian markets in the red

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
Mirroring weak global markets, local benchmarks are likely to see a gap-down opening amid a plethora of negative developments that has kept indices on a slippery mode. However, the two positive catalysts such as a 4% decline in overnight crude oil prices and the 10-year US Treasury yields falling to 2.98% could provide some solace to markets.
Technically, expect a waterfall of selling only below the 15621 mark. Nifty can fall only in the backdrop of the familiar fears of more interest rate increases and the risk of recession that can haunt investors. Our chart of day is bearish on stocks like AU Small Finance Bank, Dixon Technologies and IPCA Labs with an interweek/intermonth perspective on any excessive early strength.