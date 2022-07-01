Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat start for Indian indices; Wall St slips, Asian markets in the red

July 01, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

Market struggled to gain footing in the month of June and ended the month with loss of -5%. Resurgence in US dollar, disappointing global economic data and aggressive monetary policy stance by various central banks led to concerns over slowing economic growth as well as possibility of a recession next year.

On the domestic side, fall in Rupee to record low levels, consistent FII selling and elevated crude oil prices were key negatives leading to the sharp fall in the market.

Nifty has remained volatile within a broader range and has not been able to cross the 16,000 level for the last 14 trading sessions – which continues to act as a major resistance in the near term.

Even India VIX is hovering around 22 levels indicating that volatility is likely to continue. On the positive side progress in monsoon, expectation of good Q1 FY23 earnings, along with reasonable valuations are providing comfort to long term investors in the market.