English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    July 01, 2022 / 08:44 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a flat start for Indian indices; Wall St slips, Asian markets in the red

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading flat around 15,707 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:25 IST. US markets ended lower, while Asian markets are trading in the red.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex53,018.940.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 5015,780.250.00 +0.00%
      Nifty Bank33,425.100.00 +0.00%
      Nifty 50 15,780.25 0.00 (0.00%)
      Fri, Jul 01, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Britannia3,466.4062.25 +1.83%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Bajaj Auto3,706.60-160.95 -4.16%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Energy25108.50135.85 +0.54%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal4660.90-94.50 -1.99%


    • July 01, 2022 / 08:55 AM IST

      Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:

      Mirroring weak global markets, local benchmarks are likely to see a gap-down opening amid a plethora of negative developments that has kept indices on a slippery mode. However, the two positive catalysts such as a 4% decline in overnight crude oil prices and the 10-year US Treasury yields falling to 2.98% could provide some solace to markets. 

      Technically, expect a waterfall of selling only below the 15621 mark. Nifty can fall only in the backdrop of the familiar fears of more interest rate increases and the risk of recession that can haunt investors. Our chart of day is bearish on stocks like AU Small Finance Bank, Dixon Technologies and IPCA Labs with an interweek/intermonth perspective on any excessive early strength.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • July 01, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST

      Sanjiv Mehta appointed non-executive chairman of Unilever Indonesia

      Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) CEO and Managing Director, Sanjiv Mehta will be appointed the President Commissioner (Non-Executive Chairman) of Unilever Indonesia, the company said in a press release on June 30.

      Unilever Indonesia is a public company and the appointment is subject to approval from shareholders at Unilever Indonesia’s next Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on July 28, 2022.

    • July 01, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST

      Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

      Market struggled to gain footing in the month of June and ended the month with loss of -5%. Resurgence in US dollar, disappointing global economic data and aggressive monetary policy stance by various central banks led to concerns over slowing economic growth as well as possibility of a recession next year. 

      On the domestic side, fall in Rupee to record low levels, consistent FII selling and elevated crude oil prices were key negatives leading to the sharp fall in the market. 

      Nifty has remained volatile within a broader range and has not been able to cross the 16,000 level for the last 14 trading sessions – which continues to act as a major resistance in the near term. 

      Even India VIX is hovering around 22 levels indicating that volatility is likely to continue. On the positive side progress in monsoon, expectation of good Q1 FY23 earnings, along with reasonable valuations are providing comfort to long term investors in the market. 

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • July 01, 2022 / 08:41 AM IST

      Sharad Mittal, Director and CEO, Motilal Oswal Real Estate Funds:

      The real estate market has remained steady in Mumbai with property sale registrations seeing a mild uptick month-on-month with registration of approx. 9,700 units in June’22. This shows that despite the pressures of inflation, increasing mortgage rates, rise in stamp duty due to inclusion of metro cess and rising input costs, the numbers have been consistent. 

      Strong sentiments and the emotional value around homeownership has resulted in robust demand during the last 2 years. We believe that in the short term, we could see tapering of some demand as mortgage rates are expected to further rise, however in the long term the fundamentals of the sector remain strong to see continued home buying momentum.

    • July 01, 2022 / 08:35 AM IST

      SBI Life's bancassurance pact with Paschim Banga Gramin Bank

      The Paschim Banga Gramin Bank has joined hands with SBI Life Insurance for a bancassurance pact, officials said on June 30.

      The partnership will see all the branches of Paschim Banga Gramin Bank across West Bengal offer SBI Life’s range of protection, wealth creation, credit life, annuity and savings products, thereby increasing accessibility of life insurance solutions in the region, they said.

      In the previous trading session, the share closed at Rs 1,076.35, up Rs 8.05, or 0.75 percent.

    • July 01, 2022 / 08:32 AM IST

      REC board recommends bonus shares

      The company board in its meeting held on June 30, 2022 has recommended the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:3, i.e. one (1) bonus equity share of Rs 10 each fully paid-up for every three (3) existing equity shares of Rs 10 each fully paid up, to the eligible members by capitalizing a sum not exceeding Rs 658,30,60,000, company said in its press release.

      In the previous trading session, the share closed up 3.13 percent or Rs 3.75 at Rs 123.75 on the BSE.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • July 01, 2022 / 08:28 AM IST

      Fuel Prices on July 1

      Petrol and diesel prices held steady on July 1, according to the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers. Prices have remained unchanged for over a month, ever since the government on May 21 cut the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 a litre and on diesel by Rs 6 a litre.

    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.