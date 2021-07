Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat to negative start for the Indian indices

July 06, 2021 / 07:24 AM IST

Market on Monday:

Indian market outperformed global peers on Monday as the S&P BSE Sensex rallied by nearly 400 points while the Nifty50 surged more than 100 points in trade.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 395 points to 52,800 while the Nifty50 closed with gains of 112 points at 15,834.

Sectorally, the action was seen in realty, metals, banks, and the public sector, while some profit booking was seen in the power sector.

On the broader markets front – the S&P BSE Midcap index rose 0.35 percent, and the S&P BSE Smallcap index was up 0.78 percent.