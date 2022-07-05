Market LIVE Updates: Indices at day's high, Nifty above 15,900 led by metal, power

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Except realty, all other sectoral indices are trading in the green with metal index up 1 percent.
Corrtech International gets Sebi's go-ahead to float IPO
Corrtech International, a pipeline laying solutions provider, has received capital markets regulator Sebi's go-ahead to raise funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO). The public issue comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 350 crore and an offer for sale of 40 lakh shares by promoters, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).
Equirus Capital is the sole book running lead manager to the issue.
Trade deficit shoots up 62% YoY to $25.6 billion in June
India's merchandise trade deficit rose to $25.6 billion in June 2022, 62 percent higher than June 2021 as a continuing global commodity supercycle kept the prices of key energy and metal imports high.
Data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Monday showed that while exports in June rose by 16.8 percent to $37.9 billion, imports shot up by 51 percent to $63.5 billion. The resultant $25.6 billion worth of trade deficit - the difference between total exports and imports - has given the Commerce Department a new headache, an official said.
The monthly trade deficit has been rising for the past few months. It had risen from $20.4 billion in April to $23.3 billion in May earlier.
Marksans Pharma share price rose more than 14 percent on July 5 as company board is going to consider the proposal for share buyback.
A meeting of the board of directors of Marksans Pharma is scheduled to be held on Friday, 8 th July, 2022 to consider the proposal for buyback of fully paid up equity shares of the company upto such amount of the aggregate of company's paid up equity share capital and free reserves as the board may decide, company said in its press release.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens:
Indian indices opened on positive note on July 5 with Nifty above 15900.
At 09:15 IST, the Sensex was up 252.56 points or 0.47% at 53487.33, and the Nifty was up 77.50 points or 0.49% at 15912.90. About 1263 shares have advanced, 331 shares declined, and 80 shares are unchanged.
Tata Motors, ONGC, Eicher Motors, Tech Mahindra and UPL were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Asian Paints, Britannia Industries, ITC, Nestle India and Divis Labs.
FADA June Retail Data
Total vehicle retail in June down by 9 percent compared to June 2019, a pre-Covid month, however for the month of June, total vehicle retail increased by 27 percent.
Two-wheeler retails were down by 16 percent compared to June 2019.
The high inflationary pressure remain a cause of major concern, while increase in wholesale clearly shows that semiconductor availability is now getting easier.
ICICI Direct
Indian markets are likely to open on a positive note today tracking strong global cues. Globally, aggressive hikes in interest rates and their impact on the economy continue to keep investors cautious.
US markets were closed on Monday on account of US Independence day.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 79 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 78.95.
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
Domestic equities may start on a positive note in sync with the upward bias seen in SGX Nifty. Markets are also likely to take cues from the US Index futures which are seen well in the green with Dow Futures up around 73 points at 31134.
Hiccups such as oil prices rising to over $110 a barrel on supply concerns and currency direction could fuel intra-day volatility, but Nifty is likely to sail smooth as the technical landscape looks constructive in the backdrop of ‘Morning Star’ pattern on Nifty’s daily technical landscape followed by Friday’s ‘Hammer Candle” and yesterday’s ‘Bullish Candle’.
We are bullish on Balkrishna Industries, Tata Power, Canara Bank, and Coromandel International with an interweek/intermonth perspective.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 215.02 points or 0.40% at 53449.79, and the Nifty was up 28.10 points or 0.18% at 15863.50.
Japan's service sector activity grows at fastest rate in over 8 years - PMI
Japan's services sector activity expanded at the fastest pace in over eight years in June as the easing of coronavirus curbs boosted sentiment among businesses such as those in tourism.
The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services purchasing managers' index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 54.0, marking the fastest pace of expansion since October 2013. That was stronger than May's final 52.6 growth, though it remained below a 54.2 flash reading for June released last month.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold Rs 2,149.56 crore worth of shares, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) remained net buyers to the tune of Rs 1,688.39 crore worth of shares on July 4, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
ICICI Direct
The rupee is expected to appreciate today amid optimistic global market sentiments. Market sentiments improved on reports that US President Biden is expected to roll back some tariffs on Chinese imports in attempt to dampen elevated inflation.
However, sharp gains may be prevented on elevated crude oil prices and consistent FII outflows. Additionally, investors fear that major central banks attempt to counter inflation by raising interest rates may lead economies into recession. USDINR (July) is expected to trade in a range of 78.90-79.30
Fuel Prices on July 5
Petrol and diesel prices will remain steady on July 5, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers shows, with prices staying unchanged for more than a month after the government on May 21 cut the excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 a litre and on diesel Rs 6 a litre.
Gold Prices Updates:
Gold dipped slightly on Tuesday, as a recovery in U.S. Treasury yields from last week's one-month lows reduced the appeal of non-yielding bullion, with a strong dollar also piling on.
Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,807.93 per ounce, as of 0101 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,808.50.
Brent Crude Updates:
Brent crude futures extended gains on Tuesday as a strike in Norway is expected to disrupt oil and gas output, fanning tight supply worries.
Brent crude futures rose 82 cents, or 0.7%, to $114.32 a barrel by 0105 GMT after a 2.4% gain on Monday.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude climbed $2.58, or 2.4%, to $111.01 a barrel, from Friday's close. There was no settlement for WTI on Monday because of the July 4 U.S. public holiday.
Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank fined for rule violations
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on July 4 imposed a monetary penalty on private lenders Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndusInd Bank for non-compliance with loan and KYC directives.
The banking regulator imposed a fine of Rs 1.05 crore on Kotak Mahindra Bank for not following its directions on customer protection and loans and advances.
IndusInd Bank was fined Rs 1 crore for its failure to adhere to Know Your Customer, or KYC, rules.
RBL Bank Q1 Business Update:
South Korea June inflation hits 24-yr high
South Korea's June inflation accelerated to the fastest pace since the Asian financial crisis, fanning expectations the central bank could deliver a 50 basis point rake hike for the first time next week to cool prices and curb capital outflows.
The consumer price index (CPI) rose 6.0% in June from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday, the fastest since November 1998 and exceeding the central bank's 2% target for the 15th consecutive month.
JPMorgan View On Cement
Research house JPMorgan remain cautious on the cement sector driven by capacity surge from H2CY23
Further cuts in consensus earnings likely if coal prices stay high, however, seasonally, demand recovers post rains in H2.
Any sharp decline in Asian coal prices should drive stocks higher. Multiple expansion for large caps looks difficult.
Dalmia Bharat is top overweight as valuations are at a sharp discount to UltraTech & Shree Cements, reported CNBC-TV18.
HDFC Bank receives RBI nod for merger with HDFC
HDFC Bank on Monday said it has got banking sector regulator RBI's nod for the merger proposal of its parent HDFC Ltd with itself.
Touted as the biggest transaction in India's corporate history, HDFC Bank on April 4 agreed to take over the biggest domestic mortgage lender in a deal valued at about USD 40 billion, creating a financial services titan. Click To Read More
Asian Markets trade higher
SGX Nifty:Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 56.50 points or 0.36 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,880 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST.
Market on Monday:
The Indian equity benchmark ended higher on July 4 after yet another volatile session helped by FMCG and financial names. The 30-pack Sensex closed 326.84 points, or 0.62 percent, at 53,234.77, and the Nifty was up 83.40 points, or 0.53 percent, at 15,835.40.
After a firm start, indices gyrated between gains and losses throughout the session but last-hour buying helped them to close near the day's high.
HUL, Britannia Industries, IndusInd Bank, ITC and ICICI Bank were among the top Nifty gainers. JSW Steel, ONGC, TCS, Tata Steel and Cipla were among the losers on the index.
On the sectoral front, the Nifty FMCG index added 2.6 percent and Nifty bank and PSU bank indices added over a percent each. However, metal and information technology indices fell 0.5-1 percent.
The BSE midcap index added 0.8 percent and the smallcap rose 0.6 percent.