 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Market LIVE Updates: Indices at day's high, Nifty above 15,900 led by metal, power

Rakesh Patil
Jul 05, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Except realty, all other sectoral indices are trading in the green with metal index up 1 percent.

July 05, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

Corrtech International gets Sebi's go-ahead to float IPO

Corrtech International, a pipeline laying solutions provider, has received capital markets regulator Sebi's go-ahead to raise funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO). The public issue comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 350 crore and an offer for sale of 40 lakh shares by promoters, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

Equirus Capital is the sole book running lead manager to the issue.

July 05, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

Trade deficit shoots up 62% YoY to $25.6 billion in June

India's merchandise trade deficit rose to $25.6 billion in June 2022, 62 percent higher than June 2021 as a continuing global commodity supercycle kept the prices of key energy and metal imports high.

Data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Monday showed that while exports in June rose by 16.8 percent to $37.9 billion, imports shot up by 51 percent to $63.5 billion. The resultant $25.6 billion worth of trade deficit - the difference between total exports and imports - has given the Commerce Department a new headache, an official said.

The monthly trade deficit has been rising for the past few months. It had risen from $20.4 billion in April to $23.3 billion in May earlier.

July 05, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST

Buzzing

Marksans Pharma share price rose more than 14 percent on July 5 as company board is going to consider the proposal for share buyback.

A meeting of the board of directors of Marksans Pharma is scheduled to be held on Friday, 8 th July, 2022 to consider the proposal for buyback of fully paid up equity shares of the company upto such amount of the aggregate of company's paid up equity share capital and free reserves as the board may decide, company said in its press release.

July 05, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

July 05, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

Market Opens:

Indian indices opened on positive note on July 5 with Nifty above 15900.

At 09:15 IST, the Sensex was up 252.56 points or 0.47% at 53487.33, and the Nifty was up 77.50 points or 0.49% at 15912.90. About 1263 shares have advanced, 331 shares declined, and 80 shares are unchanged.

Tata Motors, ONGC, Eicher Motors, Tech Mahindra and UPL were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Asian Paints, Britannia Industries, ITC, Nestle India and Divis Labs.

July 05, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

FADA June Retail Data

Total vehicle retail in June down by 9 percent compared to June 2019, a pre-Covid month, however for the month of June, total vehicle retail increased by 27 percent.

Two-wheeler retails were down by 16 percent compared to June 2019.

The high inflationary pressure remain a cause of major concern, while increase in wholesale clearly shows that semiconductor availability is now getting easier.

July 05, 2022 / 09:09 AM IST

ICICI Direct

Indian markets are likely to open on a positive note today tracking strong global cues. Globally, aggressive hikes in interest rates and their impact on the economy continue to keep investors cautious.

US markets were closed on Monday on account of US Independence day.

July 05, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST

Rupee Opens

:

Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 79 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 78.95.

July 05, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:

Domestic equities may start on a positive note in sync with the upward bias seen in SGX Nifty. Markets are also likely to take cues from the US Index futures which are seen well in the green with Dow Futures up around 73 points at 31134.

Hiccups such as oil prices rising to over $110 a barrel on supply concerns and currency direction could fuel intra-day volatility, but Nifty is likely to sail smooth as the technical landscape looks constructive in the backdrop of ‘Morning Star’ pattern on Nifty’s daily technical landscape followed by Friday’s ‘Hammer Candle” and yesterday’s ‘Bullish Candle’.

We are bullish on Balkrishna Industries, Tata Power, Canara Bank, and Coromandel International with an interweek/intermonth perspective.