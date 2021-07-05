Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher, Nifty around 15,800; realty, auto stocks in focus

July 05, 2021 / 11:13 AM IST

Monsoon update

After cruising through the first few weeks of June, monsoon rainfall has been subdued, with precipitation levels below normal for the past 10 days, Rahul Bajoria, Chief India Economist, Barclays India, pointed out.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said westerly winds are likely blocking the passage of the southwest monsoon through northern parts of the country. The agency expects rainfall to remain below normal through at least 7 July.

Cumulative rainfall through 4 July was just 1 percent above the long-period average (LPA), as reduced precipitation eliminated the significant surplus seen earlier in the month (more than 40 percent).

The progress of monsoon over July-August is critical, as it has a significant bearing on crop output for the year, said Bajoria.