July 05, 2021 / 11:54 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher, Nifty around 15,800; realty, auto stocks in focus

Market LIVE Updates: Shares of India Pesticides listed at Rs 360 - a 21.62 percent premium. All the sectoral indices are trading in the green. BSE midcap and smallcap indices are also trading higher.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex52,850.15365.48 +0.70%
    Nifty 5015,829.15106.95 +0.68%
    Nifty Bank35,090.20280.30 +0.81%
    Nifty 50 15,829.15 106.95 (0.68%)
    Mon, Jul 05, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Hindalco384.458.40 +2.23%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    HDFC Life682.55-4.95 -0.72%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Infra4374.6536.35 +0.84%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Pharma14547.7018.00 +0.12%


  • July 05, 2021 / 12:05 PM IST

    Market at 12 PM

    Benchmark indices are trading higher with Nifty above 15800 supported by the auto, realty and financial names.

    The Sensex was up 366.65 points or 0.70% at 52851.32, and the Nifty was up 104.50 points or 0.66% at 15826.70. About 2064 shares have advanced, 884 shares declined, and 128 shares are unchanged.

  • July 05, 2021 / 11:45 AM IST

    Prabhudas Lilladher on G R Infraprojects

    We recommend subscribe rating on G R Infraprojects (GRIL) IPO issue given a) strong pedigree management with excellent execution capabilities, b) lean balance sheet (standalone Net D/E: 0.3x), robust earnings growth (45% CAGR Over FY16-21) and c) well placed to capitalize huge opportunities in infra space (NIP of ~ Rs 111trn). 

    GRIL has gradually emerged as an integrated road EPC player having successfully executed more than 100 road projects (since 2006) across 15 states with one of the fastest growth in order book (10x) over FY14-21. 

  • July 05, 2021 / 11:39 AM IST

    Asian Markets trade mixed

  • July 05, 2021 / 11:36 AM IST

    Marico share price rises nearly 2% on robust volumes in Q1 FY22

    Marico share price rose nearly 2 percent in early trade on July 5 after the company reported its operating performance for the first quarter of FY22.

    The India business delivered 30% plus revenue growth, backed by robust double-digit volume growth, the company said in its release.

  • July 05, 2021 / 11:29 AM IST

    Rupee Updates:

    Indian rupee is trading higher at 74.52 per dollar, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market. It opened 22 paise higher at 74.52 per dollar against Friday's close of 74.74.

  • July 05, 2021 / 11:23 AM IST

    India's contribution to world m-cap rises

  • July 05, 2021 / 11:13 AM IST

    Monsoon update 

    After cruising through the first few weeks of June, monsoon rainfall has been subdued, with precipitation levels below normal for the past 10 days, Rahul Bajoria, Chief India Economist, Barclays India, pointed out. 

    The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said westerly winds are likely blocking the passage of the southwest monsoon through northern parts of the country. The agency expects rainfall to remain below normal through at least 7 July. 

    Cumulative rainfall through 4 July was just 1 percent above the long-period average (LPA), as reduced precipitation eliminated the significant surplus seen earlier in the month (more than 40 percent). 

    The progress of monsoon over July-August is critical, as it has a significant bearing on crop output for the year, said Bajoria.

  • July 05, 2021 / 11:02 AM IST

    Market at 11 AM

    Domestic market benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty are up with healthy gains. Sensex is up 362 points, or 0.69 percent, at 52,847 while the Nifty is at 15,826, up 103 points, or 0.66 percent.

  • July 05, 2021 / 10:53 AM IST

    Buzzing:

    Avenue Supermarts share price added 2 percent on July 5 after the company's revenue jumped over 31 percent in the quarter ending June 30, 2021.

    Its standalone revenue from operations rose 31.27 percent to Rs 5,031.75 crore for the quarter ended June 30. The company had Rs 3,833.23 crore revenue from operations in the year-ago quarter, Avenue Supermarts informed the BSE in a regulatory filing.

    The popular retail chain had 238 stores as on June 30, 2021.

