Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a positive start for the Indian indices; Asia, US markets gain

January 09, 2023 / 08:04 AM IST

RBI to issue green bonds worth Rs 8,000 crore

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 6 said that it will issue Sovereign Green Bonds worth Rs 8,000 crore each in two tranches on January 25 and February 9.

“The proceeds will be deployed in public sector projects which help in reducing the carbon intensity of the economy,” the RBI said in a release.

The RBI will sell two bonds maturing in five years and 10 years worth, Rs 4,000 crore each, at every auction. Read More