MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
auto refresh
January 07, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 17,800, Sensex reclaims 60K led by oil & gas, realty, banks

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Except pharma, all other sectoral indices are trading in the green with oil & gas, realty, bank up 1 percent each. BSE midcap and smallcap indices up 0.5 percent each.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex60,020.68418.84 +0.70%
    Nifty 5017,871.05125.15 +0.71%
    Nifty Bank37,993.70503.45 +1.34%
    Nifty 50 17,871.05 125.15 (0.71%)
    Fri, Jan 07, 2022
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Titan Company2,672.0076.10 +2.93%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    HDFC2,597.30-23.10 -0.88%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty PSU Bank2709.7538.70 +1.45%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Pharma13890.00-22.30 -0.16%


  • January 07, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST

    Reliance New Energy acquires stake in Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy

    Reliance New Energy Solar Limited (RNESL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Reliance Industries has acquired, by way of off-market purchase, 1,84,00,000 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each at a price of Rs 375 per equity share aggregating Rs 690,00,00,000 from Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Private Limited, one of the promoters of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited (SWREL). 

    Consequent to such acquisition, RNESL holds 25.16% of the total paid-up equity share capital of SWREL.

    Reliance Industries was quoting at Rs 2,440.70, up Rs 24.10, or 1 percent on the BSE.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 07, 2022 / 09:33 AM IST

    Lupin launches Molnupiravir in India as 'Molnulup' for COVID treatment

    Lupin announced the launch of Molnupiravir in India under the brand name Molnulup. This drug has been given emergency use authorization by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for treatment of adult patients with Covid19, with SpO2 > 93%, and the ones who have a high risk of progression of the disease including hospitalization, company said in its release.

    Lupin was quoting at Rs 923.55, up Rs 0.05, or 0.01 percent on the BSE.

  • January 07, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

    V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

    The spike in the volatility Index India Vix by 4.35%, renewed big FII selling (Rs 1927 crore) after 4 days of consecutive buying and the US 10-year bond yield spiking to 1.71% indicate imminent volatility and uncertainty regarding short-term trends. 

    While the tightening global monetary backdrop is a concern for equity markets, the improving corporate earnings scenario and the resilience of retail investors and DIIs are positive.

    An important trend in the market is the resilience of the mid and small-cap segments where there is no FII selling and the weakness in banks and IT where FIIs have been selling. The takeaway is that the moment FII selling stops, IT and banks will bounce back.

    Short-term trend is highly uncertain. Long-term investors can use corrections to buy large-cap IT and leading banks.

  • January 07, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 07, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened on positive note on January 7 with Nifty above 17800 amid mixed global cues.

    At 09:17 IST, the Sensex was up 301.60 points or 0.51% at 59903.44, and the Nifty was up 95.10 points or 0.54% at 17841. About 1813 shares have advanced, 407 shares declined, and 152 shares are unchanged.

    Titan Company, ICICI Bank, ONGC, HDFC Bank and Tata Motors were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were HDFC, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Cipla, Maruti Suzuki and Infosys.

  • January 07, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

    ICICI Direct
     
    Indian markets are likely to open on a muted note on the back of negative US cues, after data released showed a plunge in household spending and a jump in inflation. Investors also continued to be concerned about the increasing cases of the Omicron variant globally.

    US markets ended lower ahead of release of macroeconomic data.

  • January 07, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session with Nifty above 17800.

    At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 117.62 points or 0.20% at 59719.46, and the Nifty was up 66.70 points or 0.38% at 17812.60.

  • January 07, 2022 / 08:57 AM IST

    US weekly jobless claims rise slightly

    The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose last week as soaring COVID-19 infections disrupted activity at businesses.

    But the increase in initial claims reported by the Labor Department on Thursday was moderate. The labor market is tightening amid an acute shortage of workers. With coronavirus infection, driven by the Omicron variant, expected to peak soon, a substantial rise in claims is unlikely.

    Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 7,000 to a seasonally adjusted 207,000 for the week ended Jan. 1. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 197,000 applications for the latest week. Claims hovered around 200,000 for much of December. They have declined from a record high of 6.149 million in early April 2020.

    Unadjusted claims shot up 57,599 to 315,469 last week. There were driven by a surge in New York, which is experiencing an explosion of cases. There were also large increases in filings in Pennsylvania, Washington state, Michigan and Connecticut.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 07, 2022 / 08:51 AM IST

    FII and DII data

    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,926.77 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 800.91 crore in the Indian equity market on January 6, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

  • January 07, 2022 / 08:44 AM IST

    US trade deficit widens sharply

    The US trade deficit widened sharply in November as goods imports surged to a record high, suggesting that trade likely remained a drag on economic growth in the fourth quarter.

    The Commerce Department said on Thursday that the trade gap jumped 19.4% to $80.2 billion in November. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a $77.1 billion deficit.

    Goods imports soared 5.1% to an all-time high $254.9 billion, likely as congestion at ports eased. Overall imports increased 4.6% to $304.4 billion.

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.