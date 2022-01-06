MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
auto refresh
January 06, 2022 / 08:25 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Hawkish hint from Fed triggers US fall, Asia follows; Nifty likely to see gap-down opening

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading lower around 17,802.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:10 IST. Asian Markets trade lower tracking weak US markets after Hawkish Fed signals that it may have to raise rates sooner to fight inflation.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex60,223.150.00 +0.00%
    Nifty 5017,925.250.00 +0.00%
    Nifty Bank37,695.900.00 +0.00%
    Nifty 50 17,925.25 0.00 (0.00%)
    Thu, Jan 06, 2022
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    No Biggest Gainer details available.
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    No Biggest Loser details available.
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Bank37695.90855.75 +2.32%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty IT38609.15-761.55 -1.93%


  • January 06, 2022 / 08:27 AM IST

    Petrol, diesel prices on January 6

    Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on January 6, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers. The rates have been static since the highest-ever excise duty cut by the Centre to bring them down from record highs.

    The government cut the duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre on November 3. Following this, many states and Union Territories cut local sales tax or value-added tax (VAT) to give further relief to consumers.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 06, 2022 / 08:17 AM IST

    Hawkish Fed signals it may have to raise rates sooner to fight inflation

    A "very tight" job market and unabated inflation might require the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates sooner than expected and begin reducing its overall asset holdings as a second brake on the economy, U.S. central bank policymakers said in their meeting last month.

    In a document released on Wednesday that markets took as decidedly hawkish, the minutes from the Dec. 14-15 policy meeting showed Fed officials uniformly concerned about the pace of price increases that promised to persist, alongside global supply bottlenecks "well into" 2022.

  • January 06, 2022 / 08:05 AM IST

    Asian Markets trade lower

    Asian Markets trade lower
  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 06, 2022 / 07:54 AM IST

    Dollar near five-year high to yen

    The dollar hovered near a five-year high to the yen on Thursday, supported by a surge in U.S. Treasury yields on rising bets for a Federal Reserve rate hike by March.

    The greenback stood at 116.115 yen, little changed from Wednesday, when it rallied back toward Tuesday's high of 116.355, lifted by more hawkish rhetoric from Fed official and a strong U.S. jobs report.

  • January 06, 2022 / 07:48 AM IST

    Nasdaq posts biggest daily drop since Feb after 'hawkish' Fed minutes

    US stocks fell sharply on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq plunging more than 3% in its biggest one-day percentage drop since February, after US Federal Reserve meeting minutes signaled the central bank may raise interest rates sooner than expected.

    The S&P 500 fell more than 1%, its biggest daily percentage decline since Nov. 26, the first day of trading after news of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

    The S&P 500 and Nasdaq quickly extended their declines after the release of the minutes, which investors viewed as more hawkish than they had feared. The Dow, which hit a record high earlier in the day, reversed course and ended down more than 1%.

    In the minutes from the Fed's Dec. 14-15 policy meeting, central bank policymakers said a "very tight" job market and unabated inflation might require the Fed to raise rates sooner and begin reducing its overall asset holdings as a second brake on the economy. 

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 392.54 points, or 1.07%, to 36,407.11, the S&P 500 lost 92.96 points, or 1.94%, to 4,700.58 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 522.54 points, or 3.34%, to 15,100.17.

  • January 06, 2022 / 07:37 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a gap-down start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 115 points or 0.64 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,858.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST.

  • January 06, 2022 / 07:30 AM IST

    Market on Wednesday:

    The market continued rise for the fourth consecutive session on January 5, with benchmark indices crossing major psychological marks with ease powered by oil & gas, metal, auto, bank and realty stocks.

    After a muted start on mixed global cues, the bulls tightened the grip on Dalal Street. The BSE Sensex jumped 367.22 points, or 0.61 percent, to close at 60,223.15, while the Nifty added 120 points, or 0.67 percent, to end at 17,925.30.

    Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, JSW Steel and Grasim Industries were among the top Nifty gainers. Losers included Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Divis Labs and Wipro.

    On the sectoral front, Nifty IT index shed 2 percent, while Nifty bank, metal, auto and PSU bank indices rose 1-2 percent.

    Broader indices underperformed the benchmarks yet again. The BSE midcap index added 0.36 percent, while smallcap index closed flat.

  • January 06, 2022 / 07:25 AM IST

    Hello Readers. Before you start your day, here's a reminder of Warren Buffett's rules for investing…

    Hello Readers. Before you start your day, here's a reminder of Warren Buffett's rules for investing…
  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 06, 2022 / 07:20 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.