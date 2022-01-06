Market LIVE Updates: Hawkish hint from Fed triggers US fall, Asia follows; Nifty likely to see gap-down opening

January 06, 2022 / 07:48 AM IST

Nasdaq posts biggest daily drop since Feb after 'hawkish' Fed minutes

US stocks fell sharply on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq plunging more than 3% in its biggest one-day percentage drop since February, after US Federal Reserve meeting minutes signaled the central bank may raise interest rates sooner than expected.

The S&P 500 fell more than 1%, its biggest daily percentage decline since Nov. 26, the first day of trading after news of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq quickly extended their declines after the release of the minutes, which investors viewed as more hawkish than they had feared. The Dow, which hit a record high earlier in the day, reversed course and ended down more than 1%.

In the minutes from the Fed's Dec. 14-15 policy meeting, central bank policymakers said a "very tight" job market and unabated inflation might require the Fed to raise rates sooner and begin reducing its overall asset holdings as a second brake on the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 392.54 points, or 1.07%, to 36,407.11, the S&P 500 lost 92.96 points, or 1.94%, to 4,700.58 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 522.54 points, or 3.34%, to 15,100.17.