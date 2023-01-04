Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat; Radiant Cash Management to debut today

January 04, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST

Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

Overnight fall in the US markets would drag down local markets in early Wednesday trades, but optimism in other Asian peers could fuel a rebound intra-day.

Relentless run of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, and China's Covid crisis will keep investors guarded. Investors will be keeping an eye on the Federal Reserve's December meeting minutes to trickle in on Thursday.

FIIs were again on the sell side in yesterday’s trade, bringing their last seven days of selling to the tune of Rs 6605 crores.

Technically, Nifty’s biggest make-or-break intraday support is now placed at 17971 mark.