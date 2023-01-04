Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat; Radiant Cash Management to debut today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IndusInd Bank, Britannia, Sun Pharma, BPCL and Asian Paints were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Hindalco, ONGC, JSW Steel, Power Grid Corp and SBI Life Insurance.
Max Financial Services was also in action, rising nearly 4 percent to Rs 710 and there was formation of large bullish candle on the daily charts with above average volumes, with making higher high for third straight session. In fact, Tuesday's breakout was after couple of weeks of consolidation. The stock has seen a breakout of long downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining September 20, and December 19, 2022.... Read More
Nifty Metal index fell 1 percent dragged by Hindalco Industries, NALCO, Vedanta
Avenue Supermarts shares in focus
Avenue Supermarts reported standalone revenue from operations at Rs 11,304.58 crore for quarter ended December FY23, increasing 25% from Rs 9,065 crore in same period last year. The total number of stores as of December 2022 stood at 306.
IndusInd Bank Q3 Business Update
Net Advances were up 19% at Rs 2,71,966 crore versus Rs 2,28,583 crore and Deposits were up 14% at 3,25,491 crore versus Rs 2,84,827 crore, YoY
The CASA Ratio stood at 42% versus 42.2%, YoY.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens
: Indian indices opened flat on January 4 amid mixed global cues.
The Sensex was down 56.11 points or 0.09% at 61238.09, and the Nifty was down 16.80 points or 0.09% at 18215.70. About 1317 shares have advanced, 686 shares declined, and 118 shares are unchanged.
IndusInd Bank, Britannia, Sun Pharma, BPCL and Asian Paints were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Hindalco, ONGC, JSW Steel, Power Grid Corp and SBI Life Insurance.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 628.07 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth Rs 350.57 crore on January 3, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas
The Nifty continues with the short term consolidation; however within this consolidation, it is inching towards the upper end of the range. On the higher side, a rising trendline & the key daily moving averages are acting as resistances for the last few sessions. Nevertheless, the structure is indicating that the bulls are preparing to overcome these hurdles.
Going ahead, the Nifty can test 18,400 in the short term with the potential to resume the larger uptrend. On the other hand, near term support zone shifts higher to 18,080-18,000.
Daily Voice | This strategist is constructive on banks over medium term, but cautious on IT space
As deposit rates fully reflect the rise in yields, UBS Securities India expects households to further move away from risky equities into fixed deposits.... Read More
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Overnight fall in the US markets would drag down local markets in early Wednesday trades, but optimism in other Asian peers could fuel a rebound intra-day.
Relentless run of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, and China's Covid crisis will keep investors guarded. Investors will be keeping an eye on the Federal Reserve's December meeting minutes to trickle in on Thursday.
FIIs were again on the sell side in yesterday’s trade, bringing their last seven days of selling to the tune of Rs 6605 crores.
Technically, Nifty’s biggest make-or-break intraday support is now placed at 17971 mark.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened higher at 82.81 per dollar on against previous close of 82.89.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading marginally lower in the pre-opening session.
The Sensex was down 56.49 points or 0.09% at 61237.71, and the Nifty was down 71.00 points or 0.39% at 18161.50.
Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking:
Markets ended marginally higher in a volatile trading session, in continuation to the prevailing consolidation phase. After the flat start, Nifty oscillated in a range till the end and finally settled around the upper band of the same to close at 18,232.55 levels.
Markets are trying to inch higher amid mixed global cues wherein buoyancy in banking and metals are largely supporting the move so far. Participants should limit their positions to relatively strong sectors.
We reiterate our preference for banking and financials and suggest choosing selectively from others.
Radiant Cash Management Services to debut today
Radiant Cash Management Services is expected to make a flat debut on bourses today. The grey market premium (GMP) for the IPO, too, stayed nil.
The Rs 250-crore public issue was subscribed 0.53 times, with the retail category booked 0.21 times, qualified institutional buyers (QIB) 1.01 times, and non-institutional investors 0.66 times. The price band for the issue was Rs 94-99 per share.
Six stocks make it to KRChoksey hotlist for January with an upside of up to 33%
Ashok Leyland, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Britannia Industries, Maruti Suzuki India and SBI Life Insurance Company among the six stocks which are likely to give 13-33 percent return in the month of January 2023.... Read More
Avenue Supermarts reports 25% YoY growth in revenue at Rs 11,304.58 crore
Avenue Supermarts reported standalone revenue from operations at Rs 11,304.58 crore for quarter ended December FY23, increasing 25% from Rs 9,065 crore in same period last year. The total number of stores as of December 2022 stood at 306.
In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.38 percent or Rs 15.55 at Rs 4,058.45 on the BSE.
Some stocks to watch out for in today’s trading session
-Advanced Enzyme: Bought 50% in Saiganesh Enzytech for Rs 5.9 crore, additional 4.83% in JC Biotech for Rs 6.8 crore
-Avenue Supermarts (D-Mart): Standalone unaudited revenue for Oct-Dec quarter at Rs 11,300 crore vs Rs 9065 crore YoY
-Indus Towers: Appoints Ramesh Abhishek as independent director
-LTIMindtree: Director Venugopal Lambu resigns effective January 10
-NTPC: Starts green hydrogen blending operation in PNG Network
-Punjab & Sind Bank: Q3 deposits rise 9.1% YoY, loans up 17%
-Vedanta: Q3 total aluminium output at 566,000 tons, down 2% YoY; integrateded zinc output at 210,000 tons, down 2% YoY
-EquitasSmall Finance:RBI allows SBI Funds to buy 9.99% inEquitasSmall Finance Bank
Asian equities rise, dollar sways as focus firmly on Fed minutes
Asian equities rose on Wednesday, while the dollar was on the back foot after a steep spike overnight, with investors keenly awaiting minutes from the Federal Reserve's most recent meeting to gauge the path forward for interest rates.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.91%, set for a third straight day of gains for the year. The index fell 20% in 2022. Japan's Nikkei lost 1.12% in early trade, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index rose 1.28%.
Oil steady
Oil prices held their ground on Wednesday after tumbling in the previous session as markets braced for minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's December policy meeting.
The Fed raised interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) in December after four consecutive increases of 75 bps each. If the Fed intensifies its rate hikes, that could slow the economy and hamper fuel consumption.
Brent futures for March delivery rose 6 cents to $82.16 a barrel, a 0.1% gain, by 1:23 GMT. U.S. crude fell 2 cents, or 0.03%, to $76.91 per barrel.
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day
A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers.... Read More
Reliance Retail FMCG arm to pick up 50% in beverage maker Sosyo Hajoori
Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Retail Ventures, on January 3 announced it will acquire a 50 percent stake in the Gujarat-headquartered Sosyo Hajoori Beverages Pvt Ltd. The two companies have formed a joint venture, a statement issued to the press noted.
Sosyo, established in 1923 by Abbas Abdulrahim Hajoor, makes a number of carbonated soft drinks (CSD) and juices. The 100-year-old firm has a loyal customer base in Gujarat, and some of the popular brands under its portfolio are Sosyo, Kashmira, Lemee, Ginlim, Runner, Opener, Hajoori Soda, and S’eau. Click To Read More
Angel One Q3 Business Update
Company's Client Base has increased by 60.7 percent YoY at 12.51 million in the month ended December 2022.
Its Gross Client Acquisition was at 0.33 million and Number of Orders stood at 86.23 million.
In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.03 percent or Rs 0.35 at Rs 1,316.10
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today
Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 66 points on Wednesday with the US markets ending in losses and Asian peers trading in the red... Read More
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
Domestic equities ended the session near day’s high following its global peers as reopening of China economy has outweighed near term fear. Nifty saw a rollercoaster ride after opening on a subdued note but recovered from the lows, closing with marginal gains of 35 points at 18233 levels.
We expect market to remain in a range with a positive bias ahead of FOMC minutes outcome and release of US manufacturing PMI data on Wednesday.
Banking stocks continue to gain traction. IT sector is likely to see some action ahead of Q3 results next week.
Niche sector like insurance is expected to gain momentum as government is likely to introduced insurance amendment bill in the budget. Power financing stocks are likely to be in momentum on the back of strong power demand as well as reforms expected in the upcoming budget.
Sebi returns OYO's draft IPO papers; asks to refile with updates
Capital markets regulator Sebi has asked Oravel Stays Ltd, the parent company of travel-tech firm OYO, to refile the draft IPO papers with certain updates.
The move might delay the Gurugram-based hospitality unicorn's initial public offering (IPO).
OYO filed preliminary documents with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in September 2021 for a Rs 8,430 crore IPO. Read More
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 50 points or 0.27 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,256 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:55IST.
Trade setup for today: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell
Based on the OI percentage, a long build-up was seen in 75 stocks on Tuesday, including Manappuram Finance, SBI Life Insurance Company, Federal Bank, Astral, and ICICI Lombard General Insurance.... Read More
Asian markets trade higher
Wall Street ends lower
Wall Street's main indexes closed lower on the first trading day of 2023 with the biggest drags from Tesla and Apple, while investors worried about the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hiking path as they awaited minutes from its December meeting.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 10.88 points, or 0.03%, to 33,136.37; the S&P 500 lost 15.36 points, or 0.40%, to 3,824.14; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 79.50 points, or 0.76%, to 10,386.99.
Market on Tuesday:
The Indian benchmark indices ended higher for the second consecutive day on January 3 with the Sensex rising 126.41 points or 0.21% to end at 61,294.20, and the Nifty gaining 35 points or 0.19% to close at 18,232.50.
After a muted start, the market remained flat with a positive bias for the most part of the session. However, it witnessed some profit booking intraday but closed the session near the day's high levels.
Stocks and sectors
HDFC Life, SBI Life Insurance, Axis Bank, Titan Company and TCS were among the top gainers on the Nifty. However, losers included Hindalco Industries, Britannia Industries, M&M, JSW Steel and Grasim Industries.
Among sectors, Nifty Bank, Information Technology, pharma and PSU Bank indices rose 0.5 percent each, while the metal index shed 0.5 percent.
BSE midcap and smallcap index ended marginally higher.
On the BSE, Healthcare, Bank and Information Technology indices added 0.6 percent each, while the Metal index shed 0.5 percent each.