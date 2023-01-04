 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat; Radiant Cash Management to debut today

Rakesh Patil
Jan 04, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST

January 04, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST

Nifty Metal index fell 1 percent dragged by Hindalco Industries, NALCO, Vedanta

January 04, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST

Avenue Supermarts shares in focus

Avenue Supermarts reported standalone revenue from operations at Rs 11,304.58 crore for quarter ended December FY23, increasing 25% from Rs 9,065 crore in same period last year. The total number of stores as of December 2022 stood at 306.

January 04, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

IndusInd Bank Q3 Business Update 

Net Advances were up 19% at Rs 2,71,966 crore versus Rs 2,28,583 crore and Deposits were up 14% at 3,25,491 crore versus Rs 2,84,827 crore, YoY

The CASA Ratio stood at 42% versus 42.2%, YoY.

January 04, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

January 04, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST

Market Opens

: Indian indices opened flat on January 4 amid mixed global cues.

The Sensex was down 56.11 points or 0.09% at 61238.09, and the Nifty was down 16.80 points or 0.09% at 18215.70. About 1317 shares have advanced, 686 shares declined, and 118 shares are unchanged.

IndusInd Bank, Britannia, Sun Pharma, BPCL and Asian Paints were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Hindalco, ONGC, JSW Steel, Power Grid Corp and SBI Life Insurance.

January 04, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 628.07 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth Rs 350.57 crore on January 3, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

January 04, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

The Nifty continues with the short term consolidation; however within this consolidation, it is inching towards the upper end of the range. On the higher side, a rising trendline & the key daily moving averages are acting as resistances for the last few sessions. Nevertheless, the structure is indicating that the bulls are preparing to overcome these hurdles.

Going ahead, the Nifty can test 18,400 in the short term with the potential to resume the larger uptrend. On the other hand, near term support zone shifts higher to 18,080-18,000.

January 04, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST

Daily Voice | This strategist is constructive on banks over medium term, but cautious on IT space

January 04, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST

Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

Overnight fall in the US markets would drag down local markets in early Wednesday trades, but optimism in other Asian peers could fuel a rebound intra-day.

Relentless run of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, and China's Covid crisis will keep investors guarded. Investors will be keeping an eye on the Federal Reserve's December meeting minutes to trickle in on Thursday.

FIIs were again on the sell side in yesterday’s trade, bringing their last seven days of selling to the tune of Rs 6605 crores.

Technically, Nifty’s biggest make-or-break intraday support is now placed at 17971 mark.