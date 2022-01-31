MARKET NEWS

    January 31, 2022 / 10:26 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices at day's high with Nifty above 17,300; Economic Survey to be tabled today

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading in the green with auto, pharma, IT, power, oil & gas and realty up 1-2 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices up 1 percent each.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex58,040.13839.90 +1.47%
      Nifty 5017,352.70250.75 +1.47%
      Nifty Bank37,881.40192.00 +0.51%
      Nifty 50 17,352.70 250.75 (1.47%)
      Mon, Jan 31, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Tech Mahindra1,484.0073.35 +5.20%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      IndusInd Bank877.10-26.45 -2.93%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT34862.901011.00 +2.99%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Bank37879.00189.60 +0.50%


    • January 31, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST

      BSE Realty index added 2 percent led by the Brigade Enterprises, Phoenix Mills, Godrej Properties

    • January 31, 2022 / 10:17 AM IST

      Info Edge share price gains 7 percent

      The company reported higher standalone profit at Rs 329.1 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 69.87 crore in Q3FY21.

      Its revenue jumped to Rs 403.26 crore from Rs 272.3 crore, YoY.

      Info Edge India was quoting at Rs 4,714, up Rs 300.75, or 6.81 percent on the BSE.

    • January 31, 2022 / 10:15 AM IST

      Rupee Opens:

      Indian rupee opened 8 paise higher at 74.96 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 75.04.

      The US dollar traded 0.02% flat on Friday amid mixed economic data from US. The PCE price index expanded at a 4.9% YoY in December, the highest rise since September 1983. However, disappointing personal spending data from US capped further upside in dollar, said ICICI Direct.

      Rupee future maturing on February 25 appreciated by 0.10% despite elevated crude oil prices and higher FII outflows from domestic markets, it added.

    • January 31, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST

      Nifty IT index added 2 percent supported by the Mindtree, Tech Mahindra, L&T Technology Services

    • January 31, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST

      AGS Transact Technologies lists at Rs 176

      AGS Transact Technologies, an integrated omni-channel payment solutions provider, has seen a tepid debut on January 31 against its issue price of Rs 175 per share.

      The listing price on the BSE was Rs 176.

      The Rs 680-crore maiden public issue had seen a good demand from investors as the issue was subscribed 7.79 times during January 19-21, 2022. Non-institutional investors were at the forefront among investors as their portion saw a 25.61 times subscription, while the portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers and retail investors was subscribed 2.68 times and 3.08 times.

    • January 31, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST

      Market at 10 AM

      Benchmark indices erased some of the early gains but still trading higher with Nifty around 17300.

      The Sensex was up 659.43 points or 1.15% at 57859.66, and the Nifty was up 201.50 points or 1.18% at 17303.50. About 2013 shares have advanced, 1013 shares declined, and 133 shares are unchanged.

    • January 31, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

      USFDA issues 3 minor observations to Granules Pharma's US facility

      Granules India Limited announced that Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (GPI), a wholly-owned foreign subsidiary of the company, located in Chantilly, Virginia, USA had undergone a Preapproval Inspection (PAI) by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) from 24th to 28th January 2022.

      The audit is a PAI for two of its product applications filed from this facility. The US FDA issued three minor observations during the audit conducted at the facility.

      ranules India was quoting at Rs 305.20, up Rs 4.70, or 1.56 percent on the BSE.

    • January 31, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST

      Dr Reddy’s Laboratories gains 2.5% post earnings:

      Dr Reddy’s Laboratories share price gained more than 2 percent on January 31 after company announced robust numbers in the quarter ended December 2021.

      The company on January 28, reported a 3,468% surge in net profit to Rs 707 crore in the quarter ended December from a year ago as it benefited from a steep fall in impairment, amortisation and depreciation charges.

      Profit after tax in the third quarter of the financial year rose from Rs 19.8 crore in the same period the previous year. Revenue increased 8% from a year ago to Rs 5,320 crore, the Hyderabad-based company said.

      On a sequential basis, profit declined 29 percent from Rs 992 crore in the three months ended September.

      Dr Reddy’s Laboratories was quoting at Rs 4,300, up Rs 82.05, or 1.95 percent on the BSE.

