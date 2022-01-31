Market LIVE Updates: Indices at day's high with Nifty above 17,300; Economic Survey to be tabled today

January 31, 2022 / 10:15 AM IST

Rupee Opens:

Indian rupee opened 8 paise higher at 74.96 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 75.04.

The US dollar traded 0.02% flat on Friday amid mixed economic data from US. The PCE price index expanded at a 4.9% YoY in December, the highest rise since September 1983. However, disappointing personal spending data from US capped further upside in dollar, said ICICI Direct.

Rupee future maturing on February 25 appreciated by 0.10% despite elevated crude oil prices and higher FII outflows from domestic markets, it added.