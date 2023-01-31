Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a positive start; Asia trades mixed, US markets fall

January 31, 2023 / 08:27 AM IST

Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities:

Nifty50 on the daily chart has found support near 17,550 levels which is the 61.80 percent Fibonacci retracement from the low of 16,747 to the high of 18,887 levels. The overall trend remains negative as prices have witnessed a consolidation breakdown below 17,750 levels.

Volatility was the main characteristic of yesterday's session, where prices swung like a pendulum in both directions. As we are in the budget week, volatility is expected to be higher in the next few trading sessions.

The immediate hurdle for the index is currently capped under 17,850 – 17,900 levels. A strong move above 17,900 will again open the gate for 18,050 levels. On the lower side, 17,550 – 17,500 will act as important support for the time being.