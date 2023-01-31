Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a positive start; Asia trades mixed, US markets fall

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets ended lower on Monday, while Asian markets are trading mixed. The Nifty futures were trading higher around 17,802 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:20 IST.
JSW Steel has given bearish breakout from the Head and Shoulder pattern on the daily chart. It has breached crucial supports of 50 and 100-day EMA. Indicators and oscillators like RSI and MACD have turned bearish on the daily charts.... Read More
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FII) have net-sold shares worth Rs 6,792.80 crore, the highest ever outflow in a single day since March 8, 2022, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) have net-bought shares worth Rs 5,512.63 crore on January 30, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
IMF retains growth forecasts for Indian economy at 6.8%
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has retained its GDP growth forecasts for India for 2022-23 and 2023-24 at 6.8 percent and 6.1 percent, respectively. Released on January 31 – a day before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget for 2023-24 – the IMF said while the economy will slow down next year, it will subsequently pick up pace.
"Growth in India is set to decline from 6.8 percent in 2022-23 to 6.1 percent in 2023-24 before picking up to 6.8 percent in 2024-25, with resilient domestic demand despite external headwinds," the IMF said in an update to its World Economic Outlook report.
Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities:
Nifty50 on the daily chart has found support near 17,550 levels which is the 61.80 percent Fibonacci retracement from the low of 16,747 to the high of 18,887 levels. The overall trend remains negative as prices have witnessed a consolidation breakdown below 17,750 levels.
Volatility was the main characteristic of yesterday's session, where prices swung like a pendulum in both directions. As we are in the budget week, volatility is expected to be higher in the next few trading sessions.
The immediate hurdle for the index is currently capped under 17,850 – 17,900 levels. A strong move above 17,900 will again open the gate for 18,050 levels. On the lower side, 17,550 – 17,500 will act as important support for the time being.
Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.... Read More
RBI to hike repo rate by 25 bps in Feb
The Reserve Bank of India is expected to raise its main interest rate by a modest 25 basis points to 6.50% at its meeting one week after New Delhi's Feb. 1 budget, before leaving it at that level for the rest of the year, a Reuters poll of economists found.
Those forecasts were unchanged from a poll last month, with predictions for a slowdown in GDP growth to 6.0% in the 2023/24 fiscal year from an expected 6.7% in the current one also barely changed.
Like many other major central banks, the RBI is expected to then pause, waiting for inflation to fall before considering a shift toward a stimulative stance as Asia's third-largest economy slows.
Ambuja Cements clarifies on the news of buyback plan
Ambuja Cements clarified on the news item "Adani Group said to plan Rs 3,000 crore Ambuja, APSEZ buybacks". Company said that there is no such plan and hence, we are not in a position to comment on the veracity of the media report.
In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.65 percent or Rs 6.30 at Rs 387.45.
BPCL Q3 Results:
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) on January 30 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1747.01 crore for the December quarter of the financial year 2022-23, down 36.67 percent from Rs 2,758.89 crore a year ago.
Revenue from operations came in at Rs 1,33,347.51 crore, rising 13.48 percent from Rs 1,17,497.69 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the company said in an exchange filing.
A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers... Read More
Crude Oil Prices Update:
Oil prices steadied in early Asian trade on Tuesday after falling by more than 2% in the previous session on the threat of further interest rate hikes and continued Russian crude flows.
Brent crude futures gained 28 cents to $85.18 per barrel by 0155 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 9 cents to $77.99.
India's share witness fall in World share market
MSCI Index at 3-month low
Fall in Adani Group marketcap post Hindenburg Research report
Dollar set for fourth monthly drop
The dollar was eyeing a fourth monthly loss on Tuesday as investors reckon a peak in U.S. interest rates could swing into view as soon as this week's Federal Reserve meeting.
Currency trade was subdued in the lead up to Wednesday's Fed rate decision, and ahead of Bank of England and European Central Bank rate decisions on Thursday, though cautiousness across financial markets lifted the greenback a little bit overnight.
The euro rose as far as $1.0913 after data showed Spanish inflation running surprisingly hot in January, before the broader mood reeled it back to $1.0851. The common currency is up 1.3% this month and is loitering near a nine-month peak.
The U.S. dollar index is down 1.3% for January so far, though it rose 0.3% to 102.19 overnight. The Japanese yen fell 0.4% overnight but is set for its third monthly gain as markets anticipate shifts in monetary policy.
Tech Mahindra Q3 result
Tech Mahindra on January 30 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,297 crore for the December quarter of the financial year 2022-23, down 5.3 percent. Profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 1,368 crore in the year-ago period.
The revenue from operations came in at Rs 13,735 crore, rising 19.9 percent from Rs 11,450 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the information technology services firm said in an exchange filing.
Asian shares traded cautiously and bonds nursed small losses on Tuesday as investors braced for an eventful week that includes central bank meetings, a slew of earnings reports and key U.S. economic data.
Wall Street ends lower
Major U.S. stock indexes sank on Monday, weighed down by declines in technology and other megacap shares, as investors looked toward a major week of events including central bank meetings and a slew of earnings reports.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 260.99 points, or 0.77%, to 33,717.09, the S&P 500 lost 52.79 points, or 1.30%, to 4,017.77 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 227.90 points, or 1.96%, to 11,393.81.
Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India on the back of positive vibes from the markets abroad and supportive macro predictions. Among stocks, Coal India, Sun Pharma and L&T will be in focus as market goes into trade... Read More
Bajaj Finserv Q3 Earnings:
Bajaj Finserv on January 30 reported a net consolidated profit of Rs 1,782.02 crore for the December quarter of the financial year 2022-23, up 41.90 percent from Rs 1,255.79 crore in the year-ago period.
The revenue from operations came in at Rs 21,755.15 crore, rising 23.70 percent from Rs 17,586.74 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the company said in an exchange filing.
L&T Q3 results
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on January 30 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,553 crore for the December quarter of the financial year 2022-23, up 24 percent from the year-ago period, on better execution of infrastructure projects and continued growth in the IT&TS portfolio.
The revenue from operations zoomed to Rs 46,390 crore, 17 percent higher from the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, the company said in an exchange filing.
SGX Nifty:Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 69.50 points or 0.39 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,774.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST.
Market on Monday:
In an extremely volatile session on Dalal Street, the benchmark indices managed to close on a positive note on January 30, snapping a two-day losing streak.
At close, the Sensex was up 169.51 points or 0.29% at 59,500.41, and the Nifty was up 44.70 points or 0.25% at 17,649.
After a gap-down start, the market recovered smartly in the early hours, and gyrated between gains and losses during the session as the market participants remain cautious ahead of the Budget 2022-23 and interest rate decision by major central banks. The Sensex and Nifty sank to the day's low of 58,699.20 and 17,405.55 but recovered smartly.
The Adani group stocks traded mixed on January 30 with Adani Enterprises share price ended 4 percent higher, while Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone ended marginally lower.
On the other hand, Adani Green Energy, Adani Wilmar, Adani Transmission, Adani Power and Adani Total Gas fell 5-20 percent.
Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv and HCL Technologies were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty, while losers included Power Grid Corporation, JSW Steel, Bajaj Auto, Larsen and Toubro and IndusInd Bank.
On the sectoral front, the Nifty Energy index shed 3 percent. The information technology index rose a percent and the PSU Bank index was up 0.5 percent.