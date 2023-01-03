Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower with Nifty around 18,150; PSU banks in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SBI Life Insurance, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, Britannia and HUL were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Tata Motors, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
The major factor weighing on equity markets is the global economic slowdown expected this year. The Chinese PMI data for December at 47 indicates sharp deceleration of the Chinese economy and reinforces the global slowdown theme. Though this is near-term negative for global equity markets, India is likely to shrug off this negative news since India’s economic outperformance is expected to continue.
Corrections in the market caused by FII selling and bear hammering may be used to slowly accumulate high quality stocks in banking, capital goods, telecom and construction-related segments. Fixed income assets like debt funds are safe and attractive now.
Nifty PSU Bank index added 1 percent supported by UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra
RateGain Travel Technologies shares rise:
RateGain Travel Technologies has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Adara Inc. (Adara) through an asset purchase agreement.
Granules India shares trade higher
Granules India enters into a strategic partnership with Greenko ZeroC to collaborate for Green Molecule Solutions and its wider applications in pharmaceuticals to build a leadership position in sustainability and circular economy initiatives and be a pioneer in the industry.
Electric two-wheeler sales rise 300 percent to hit 600,000 in 2022
India’s electric two-wheeler market crossed the 600,000 sales target and achieved a market penetration of 4 per cent in 2022, according to the government’s VAHAN data. In 2022, 624,192 two-wheelers were registered in the country, up 300 per cent over 2021, when only 153,523 units were registered, and electric vehicle penetration was just 1 per cent.The sales target of half a million was achieved on the back of high sales from Ola Electric, Okinawa Scooters, Hero Electric, and Ampere EV by Greaves.
Gold climbs to six-month peak:
Gold prices hit a six-month high on Tuesday in thin trading, with the market's attention turning to minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting due this week.
Spot gold was up 0.8% at $1,838.69 per ounce as of 0257 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 1% to $1,843.90.
Buzzing
Zomato share price fell 2 percent on January 3 after Gunjan Patidar, co-founder and chief technology officer of Zomato has tendered his resignation.
Gunjan was one of the first few employees of Zomato and built the core tech systems for the company.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens:
Indian indices opened marginally lower on January 3.
The Sensex was down 72.97 points or 0.12% at 61094.82, and the Nifty was down 23.70 points or 0.13% at 18173.80. About 1482 shares have advanced, 604 shares declined, and 111 shares are unchanged.
SBI Life Insurance, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, Britannia and HUL were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Tata Motors, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI.
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Markets may see a weak opening in Tuesday trades tracking fall in SGX Nifty. While the undertone is of caution, selective buying could be seen after the last week's sell-off.
Amid uncertainty, investors would look for bargain hunting and momentum buying. As US markets were shut on Monday, traders may wait for cues from European indices in the noon trades.
The key catalyst lined up this week is the Federal Reserve's December meeting minutes to trickle in on Thursday.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 82.70 per dollar on Tuesday against previous close of 82.74.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was down 30.86 points or 0.05% at 61136.93, and the Nifty was down 34.70 points or 0.19% at 18162.80.
Zee Entertainment's operational creditor files Rs 211 crore insolvency case against company
An operational creditor has filed an insolvency case against Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd for allegedly defaulting on an amount of over Rs 211 crore, as a per a regulatory filing submitted by the company on January 2.
The operational creditor, Indian Performing Right Society Ltd (IPRS), has approached the Mumbai-bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and registered its case under Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.
The petition has been filed for the initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process against the company, claiming a debt and default of Rs 211,41,82,521, towards royalty payable for utilisation of “literary and musical works", the exchange filing noted.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
Markets welcomed 2023 on a high spirit in the absence of global cues. Strong macros and expectations of healthy corporate earnings provided the support to domestic equities. India’s manufacturing PMI rose to 13-month high to 57.8 in December, while, GST collection too rose by 15% in Dec’2022 to ₹1.49 lakh crore, thus, supporting overall sentiments in the market.
On the global front key data points that would be keenly tracked would be the release of FOMC meeting minutes, PMI and nonfarm payroll data for US during the week.
Going forward, we expect market to remain steady with a positive bias ahead of the Dec quarterly results and run up to the crucial Union Budget in February. This should drive sector specific action in the market.
Metals are likely to continue its northward movement as it benefits from the exports duty hike in China along with fall in the US dollar index – which is down to 7 months’ low at 103. Some stock specific action would be also seen in Auto sector stocks after it reported decent December sales numbers. Oil producing companies would be focus as Brent crude prices surged to 1 month high.
Sah Polymers IPO Updates:
The initial public offering (IPO) of Sah Polymers received decent response from investors on January 2 as the issue got subscribed 2.37 times, the second day of bidding. Investors have put in bids for 1.33 crore equity shares against 56.1 lakh shares on the offer.
The portion set aside for retail investors and high networth individuals were fully booked on first day itself. Retail investors subscribed 7.46 times the allotted quota, while HNIs quota fetched 2.94 times bids.
However, the quota reserved for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 39 percent.
Dabur India completes acquisition of 51% stake in Badshah Masala
Dabur India has completed acquisition of 51% stake in Badshah Masala as per Share Purchase Agreement and Shareholders Agreement. With this, Badshah Masala has become a subsidiary of Dabur India.
In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.06 percent or Rs 0.35 at Rs 561.75.
Centre raises windfall tax on crude, diesel, aviation fuel
India has raised windfall tax on petroleum, crude oil and aviation turbine fuel, according to a government order dated January 2. It raised windfall tax on crude oil to Rs 2,100 ($25.38) per tonne from Rs 1,700 ($20.55), effective on Tuesday, the order said.
The federal government also raised the export tax on diesel to Rs 7.5 per litre from Rs 5, while raising the windfall tax on ATF to Rs 4.5 per litre from Rs 1.5, the document showed.
RateGain Travel Technologies enters into an agreement to acquire Adara
In the previous trading session, the share closed at Rs 291.65, up Rs 7.05, or 2.48 percent.
In the previous trading session, the share closed at Rs 320.35, up Rs 1.70, or 0.53 percent.
Zomato co-founder Gunjan Patidar resigns
In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.52 percent or Rs 0.90 at Rs 60.25 on the BSE.
China December factory activity extends declines
China's factory activity shrank at a sharper pace in December as surging COVID-19 infections disrupted production and weighed on demand after Beijing largely removed anti-virus curbs, a private sector survey showed on Tuesday.
The Caixin/Markit manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 49.0 in December from 49.4 in November. The index has stayed below the 50-point that separates growth from contraction for five straight months.
Bharat Forge's arm to acquire SEZ unit of Indo Shell Mould
Auto components maker Bharat Forge Ltd on Monday said its step-down subsidiary JS Auto Cast Foundry India will acquire the SEZ unit of Indo Shell Mould Ltd located at SIPCOT, Erode in Tamil Nadu for an undisclosed sum.
JS Auto Cast Foundry India has entered into a business transfer agreement with Indo Shell Mould Ltd for the purpose, Bharat Forge said in a statement.
Some stocks to watch out for in today's trade
-Dabur India: Completes acquisition of 51% stake in Badshah Masala
-HDFC Bank: RBI says SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank remain systemically important
-HFCL: Will supply optic fiber cables to Reliance Projects
-Maruti Suzuki: Dec. production 124,722 units, down 18%
-NTPC: Generated 295.4 billion units electricity during April-Dec, up 12%
-Zee Entertainment: Insolvency petition filed by operational creditor, plans to file a reply rejecting the unpaid dues claim
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today
Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 66 points on Tuesday on the back of factors like slump in most other Asian markets, fresh levy of windfall tax on fuel, and a generally tepid sentiment... Read More
Dollar steady
The U.S. dollar was mostly flat on Tuesday as investors awaited slew of economic data this week along with minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting that will shed light on the Central bank's thinking around interest rates and inflation.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, has made a subdued start to 2023 and was last up 0.068% at 103.710. The index rose 8% last year in its biggest annual jump since 2015 on the back of the Fed raising interest rates to tackle inflation.
Asian share markets slipped on Tuesday amid concerns the rapid spread of coronavirus infections in China would further hurt economic growth and hinder global supply chains, even if opening up would be positive in the long run.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 52.50 points or 0.29 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,170.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:45 IST.
Trade setup for today: Top 14 things to know before the opening bell
Based on the OI percentage, a long build-up was seen in 84 stocks on Monday, including Tata Steel, SAIL, Rain Industries, Hindustan Copper, and PFC.... Read More
Market on Monday:
The Indian equity market began the year on a strong note as benchmarks ended the first session of the calendar year 2023 on a positive note with Nifty around 18,200 led by buying across the sectors barring pharma.
At Close, the Sensex was up 327.05 points or 0.54% at 61,167.79, while the Nifty was up 92.20 points or 0.51% at 18,197.50.
Amid muted global cues, the market started in the green and extended the gains as the day progressed. However, it witnessed some profit booking intraday but closed the session near the day's high levels, especially supported by the metal stocks.
Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, ONGC, Tata Motors and ICICI Bank were among the biggest Nifty gainers. However, losers included Titan Company, Asian Paints, Divi's Labs, Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp.
On the sectoral front, the Nifty metal index added 2.4 percent, while auto, bank, energy, infra, PSU bank and information technology indices rose 0.4-0.8 percent. On the other hand, the pharma index shed 0.37 percent.
Broader indices performed in line with benchmarks with BSE midcap and smallcap indices rising 0.5 percent each.
On the BSE, the metal index rallied nearly 3 percent and the realty index added 1 percent, while some selling was seen in the healthcare stocks.