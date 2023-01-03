Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower with Nifty around 18,150; PSU banks in focus

January 03, 2023 / 07:40 AM IST

Market on Monday:

The Indian equity market began the year on a strong note as benchmarks ended the first session of the calendar year 2023 on a positive note with Nifty around 18,200 led by buying across the sectors barring pharma.

At Close, the Sensex was up 327.05 points or 0.54% at 61,167.79, while the Nifty was up 92.20 points or 0.51% at 18,197.50.

Amid muted global cues, the market started in the green and extended the gains as the day progressed. However, it witnessed some profit booking intraday but closed the session near the day's high levels, especially supported by the metal stocks.

Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, ONGC, Tata Motors and ICICI Bank were among the biggest Nifty gainers. However, losers included Titan Company, Asian Paints, Divi's Labs, Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp.

On the sectoral front, the Nifty metal index added 2.4 percent, while auto, bank, energy, infra, PSU bank and information technology indices rose 0.4-0.8 percent. On the other hand, the pharma index shed 0.37 percent.

Broader indices performed in line with benchmarks with BSE midcap and smallcap indices rising 0.5 percent each.

On the BSE, the metal index rallied nearly 3 percent and the realty index added 1 percent, while some selling was seen in the healthcare stocks.