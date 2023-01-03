 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower with Nifty around 18,150; PSU banks in focus

Rakesh Patil
Jan 03, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SBI Life Insurance, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, Britannia and HUL were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Tata Motors, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI.

January 03, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

The major factor weighing on equity markets is the global economic slowdown expected this year. The Chinese PMI data for December at 47 indicates sharp deceleration of the Chinese economy and reinforces the global slowdown theme. Though this is near-term negative for global equity markets, India is likely to shrug off this negative news since India’s economic outperformance is expected to continue.

Corrections in the market caused by FII selling and bear hammering may be used to slowly accumulate high quality stocks in banking, capital goods, telecom and construction-related segments. Fixed income assets like debt funds are safe and attractive now.

January 03, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST

Nifty PSU Bank index added 1 percent supported by UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra

January 03, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST

RateGain Travel Technologies shares rise:

RateGain Travel Technologies has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Adara Inc. (Adara) through an asset purchase agreement.

January 03, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST

Granules India shares trade higher

Granules India enters into a strategic partnership with Greenko ZeroC to collaborate for Green Molecule Solutions and its wider applications in pharmaceuticals to build a leadership position in sustainability and circular economy initiatives and be a pioneer in the industry.

January 03, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

Electric two-wheeler sales rise 300 percent to hit 600,000 in 2022

India’s electric two-wheeler market crossed the 600,000 sales target and achieved a market penetration of 4 per cent in 2022, according to the government’s VAHAN data. In 2022, 624,192 two-wheelers were registered in the country, up 300 per cent over 2021, when only 153,523 units were registered, and electric vehicle penetration was just 1 per cent.The sales target of half a million was achieved on the back of high sales from Ola Electric, Okinawa Scooters, Hero Electric, and Ampere EV by Greaves.

January 03, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

Gold climbs to six-month peak:

Gold prices hit a six-month high on Tuesday in thin trading, with the market's attention turning to minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting due this week.

Spot gold was up 0.8% at $1,838.69 per ounce as of 0257 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 1% to $1,843.90.

January 03, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

Zomato share price fell 2 percent on January 3 after Gunjan Patidar, co-founder and chief technology officer of Zomato has tendered his resignation.

Gunjan was one of the first few employees of Zomato and built the core tech systems for the company.

January 03, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

January 03, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST

Market Opens:

Indian indices opened marginally lower on January 3.

The Sensex was down 72.97 points or 0.12% at 61094.82, and the Nifty was down 23.70 points or 0.13% at 18173.80. About 1482 shares have advanced, 604 shares declined, and 111 shares are unchanged.

SBI Life Insurance, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, Britannia and HUL were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Tata Motors, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and SBI.

January 03, 2023 / 09:06 AM IST

Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

Markets may see a weak opening in Tuesday trades tracking fall in SGX Nifty. While the undertone is of caution, selective buying could be seen after the last week's sell-off.

Amid uncertainty, investors would look for bargain hunting and momentum buying. As US markets were shut on Monday, traders may wait for cues from European indices in the noon trades.

The key catalyst lined up this week is the Federal Reserve's December meeting minutes to trickle in on Thursday.