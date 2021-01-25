Market LIVE Updates: Indices open higher with Nifty above 14,450; RIL, L&T, UltraTech Cement in focus

January 25, 2021 / 09:41 AM IST

Kotak Securities view on market:

Post US elections, MSCI Asia Pacific Index has risen 19 percent, outperforming the S&P 500 which gained 11 percent. Next few weeks will throw light on the US policies regarding China, trade and currency.

The start of Q3 earnings season is very encouraging with more upgrades than downgrades. Initial earnings of 11 Nifty-50 companies has gone by 38 percent YoY. We can expect some more upward revision to our 12 percent earnings growth expectation for Nify50 (in FY21).

Varroc Engineering, L&T, Kalpataru Power, PNC Infratech and Dalmia Bharat are the 5 companies that will benefit from the Budget with decent upside.

We expect Nifty to trade in the range of 14,000-15,000 till Budget and give a possible breakout or breakdown from this range post Budget.