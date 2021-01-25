MARKET NEWS

January 25, 2021 / 09:47 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices open higher with Nifty above 14,450; RIL, L&T, UltraTech Cement in focus

Benchmark indices opened on positive note amid mixed global cues. Except energy, all sectoral indices are trading in the green.

  • January 25, 2021 / 09:47 AM IST

    Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

    Comex gold trades marginally lower near $1,854/oz after a 0.5 percent decline in the previous session. Gold is pressurised by a recovery in the US dollar index from recent lows, continuing ETF outflows, and lack of cues from major central banks.

    However, supporting price is hopes of additional US stimulus, rising virus cases, mixed economic data from major economies and US-China tensions. Gold may remain choppy unless there are fresh triggers but general bias may be on the upside on the stimulus expectations.

  • January 25, 2021 / 09:41 AM IST

    Kotak Securities view on market:

    Post US elections, MSCI Asia Pacific Index has risen 19 percent, outperforming the S&P 500 which gained 11 percent. Next few weeks will throw light on the US policies regarding China, trade and currency.

    The start of Q3 earnings season is very encouraging with more upgrades than downgrades. Initial earnings of 11 Nifty-50 companies has gone by 38 percent YoY. We can expect some more upward revision to our 12 percent earnings growth expectation for Nify50 (in FY21).

    Varroc Engineering, L&T, Kalpataru Power, PNC Infratech and Dalmia Bharat are the 5 companies that will benefit from the Budget with decent upside.

    We expect Nifty to trade in the range of 14,000-15,000 till Budget and give a possible breakout or breakdown from this range post Budget.

  • January 25, 2021 / 09:35 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:

  • January 25, 2021 / 09:29 AM IST

    Aadhar Housing Finance files DRHP for IPO:

    Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative asset manager and the largest owner of commercial real estate in India, has filed a draft red herring prospectus with market regulator Sebi for a mega initial public offering (IPO) by its portfolio company Aadhar Housing Finance to raise Rs 7,300 crores, people familiar with the matter told Moneycontrol. Read More

  • January 25, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST

    Market Opens: It is a positive opening for the Indian indices on January 25 with Nifty above 14,450.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 262.71 points or 0.54% at 49,141.25, and the Nifty was up 98.10 points or 0.68% at 14,470. About 1088 shares have advanced, 260 shares declined, and 61 shares are unchanged.

  • January 25, 2021 / 09:07 AM IST

    ICICI direct:

    Indian markets are likely to see a gap up opening on the back of some investors using initial drop to pick stocks at lower levels amid expectations markets will see further upside despite mixed global cues. However, global news flows, sector specific development will be key monitorables. US markets ended mixed amid uncertainty over additional stimulus and negative reaction to quarterly earnings of companies.

  • January 25, 2021 / 09:01 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session with Nifty above 14,500.

    At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was up 563.43 points or 1.15% at 49,441.97, and the Nifty was up 186.40 points or 1.30% at 14,558.30.

  • January 25, 2021 / 08:54 AM IST

    DII Trading Activity:

  • January 25, 2021 / 08:54 AM IST

    FII Trading Activity:

