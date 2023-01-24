Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade firm in the pre-opening; Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 18,238 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:50 IST. US markets ended on strong note.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened lower at 81.48 per dollar on Tuesday versus Monday's close of 81.39.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session.
At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex was up 77.13 points or 0.13% at 61018.80, and the Nifty was up 75.80 points or 0.42% at 18194.30.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Domestic equities started the week on positive note propelled by upbeat in global markets, healthy results, and softening crude oil prices. Nifty edged higher on back of buying seen in select heavyweights. The index closed with gains of 91 points (+0.5%) at 18118.
Majority of the sectors were in green with IT being the top gainer. Globally, Major Asian markets remain closed on the account of Lunar New Years.
In the near term we expect market to consolidate in a range given the sustained selling by FIIs. However, stock specific action might be seen in the market as the Q3 earnings progresses. Apart from results focus this week will also remain on fourth-quarter U.S. GDP data due on Thursday.
Bond Yields Updates
Monthly e-way bills surge in December, indicating robust GST collections
Monthly generation of electronic permits required to ship goods within and across states has surged to a record in December, suggesting that GST collection is likely to be robust in January.
Monthly e-way bills generated shot up to 84.1 million in December, crossing the 84 million permits raised in September, data available with GSTN showed. October GST revenue collection, which reflects transactions in September, was the second highest at Rs 1.52 lakh crore, which could be surpassed in January.
GAIL India shares hit Rs 100 mark after a long time and rallied more than 3 percent to Rs 102.25, the highest closing level since May 20, 2022 and has formed long bullish candle on the daily charts with strong volumes, with higher high formation for fifth consecutive session.... Read More
Dollar in doldrums as euro near 9-month peak, yen bounces
The dollar was on the back foot on Tuesday, hovering near a nine-month low to the euro and giving back recent gains against the yen, as traders continued to gauge the risks of a U.S. recession and the path for Federal Reserve policy.
The US dollar index - which measures the greenback against a basket of six peers, including the euro and yen - slipped 0.09% to 101.92, heading back towards the 7-1/2-month low of 101.51 reached on Wednesday.
The euro added 0.08% to $1.0879, taking it closer to Monday's peak of $1.0927, the strongest since April.
Japan's factory activity extends declines for third straight month: PMI
Japan's manufacturing activity contracted for a third straight month in January as export weakness persisted amid a worsening global outlook, a corporate survey showed on Tuesday.
The au Jibun Bank flash Japan manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) was at a seasonally adjusted 48.9 in January, unchanged from the final reading in the previous month. The soft factory activity clouds policymakers' hopes that key wage talks in the months ahead will offset the squeeze to consumers from a 41-year-high inflation and help sustain the fragile post-pandemic recovery.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FII) have net-sold shares worth Rs 219.87 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) have net-bought shares worth Rs 434.96 crore on January 23, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Sunteck Realty Q3 pre-sales up 12% at Rs 396 crore
The pre-sales of ~ Rs 396 crores in Q3 FY23, up 12% on YoY basis and 9M FY23 pre-sales stood at ~ Rs 1,066 crores, a growth of 33% on a YoY basis.
Company had collections of ~ Rs 304 crores in Q3 FY23, up 13% on YoY basis and 9M FY23, collections stood at ~ Rs 920 crores registering a growth of 42% on YoY basis.
A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers... Read More
Avalon Technologies, Udayshivakumar Infra get Sebi's nod to float IPO
Electronic manufacturing services provider Avalon Technologies and construction firm Udayshivakumar Infra have received capital markets regulator Sebi's go ahead to raise funds through initial public offerings (IPOs).
The two companies, which filed their respective preliminary IPO papers with the markets regulator during August and September 2022, obtained observation letters from it on January 16, an update with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed on Monday.
Going by the draft papers, the IPO of Avalon Technologies comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 400 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) aggregating up to Rs 625 crore by promoters and existing shareholders.
As per the draft papers, Udayshivakumar Infra's IPO consists of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 60 crore.
Oil rises slightly:
Crude oil prices rose slightly in early Asian trade on Tuesday in a market focused on prospects of demand recovery from top importer China and on the global economic outlook ahead of company earnings.
Brent crude had risen 5 cents to $88.24 per barrel by 0116 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 13 cents to $81.75 per barrel.
Gold edges higher:
Gold prices edged up on Tuesday as the dollar weakened, while investors awaited US economic data amid hopes of slower interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.
Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,935.69 per ounce, as of 0208 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.4% at $1,936.00.
The dollar index dipped 0.2%. A weaker greenback makes dollar-priced bullion more affordable for many buyers.
Stock Market News: Foreign institutional investors have net-sold shares worth Rs 219.87 crore on January 23. Among companies, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC AMC and Colgate will be in focus as these companies are scheduled to announce December quarter results... Read More
Tata Motors confirms delisting from NYSE
Tata Motors on Monday said the voluntary delisting of its American Depositary Shares, representing ordinary shares, from the New York Stock Exchange will become effective close of trading on January 23, 2023.
After Monday, there will be no over-the-counter market trading of the American Depositary Shares (ADSs) in the US due to regulatory restrictions under the Indian law, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.
The ADS holders can surrender their ADSs to the Depositary in exchange for the underlying ordinary shares of the company at any time on or prior to July 24, 2023, it added.
Most of the markets in the Asia-Pacific were observing Lunar New Year holidays. However, the Nikkei 225 index was up 1.5 percent.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.12 percent in early trade, following Wall Street’s tech-fuelled rally ahead of the major earnings reports. The Topix was up 0.88 percent.
Axis Bank Q3 Earnings
Axis Bank reported a net profit of Rs 5,853 crore for the December quarter (Q3FY23), a growth of 62 percent year-on-year, beating street estimates comfortably.
The private sector lender's net interest income rose 32 percent year-on-year to Rs 11,459 crore on the back of a strong 15 percent loan growth and an expansion in net interest margins.
The bank reported a healthy loan growth of 15 percent to Rs 7.62 lakh crore with the main drivers being loans to retail and small businesses. SME loans grew the fastest at 24 percent and retail expanded at 17 percent.
Within retail, home loans grew the slowest at 9 percent but had the largest share in the total retail book at 35 percent. Read More
Wall Street extends rally:
Wall Street closed sharply higher on Monday, fueled by surging technology stocks as investors began an earnings-heavy week with a renewed enthusiasm for market-leading momentum stocks that were battered last year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 254.07 points, or 0.76%, to 33,629.56, the S&P 500 gained 47.2 points, or 1.19%, to 4,019.81 and the Nasdaq Composite added 223.98 points, or 2.01%, to 11,364.41.
SGX Nifty:Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 91 points or 0.50 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,237.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:40 IST.
Market on Monday:
The Indian indices ended higher on January 23 after closing lower for two straight sessions amid buying in auto, oil & gas, information technology (IT) and banking names.
The market opened higher and remained positive throughout the session. Though it gave up some of the gains in the afternoon, the benchmarks still closed in the green.
At close, the Sensex was up 319.90 points, or 0.53 percent, at 60,941.67, and the Nifty was up 90.80 points, or 0.50 percent, at 18,118.50.
HUL, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Eicher Motors and UPL were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty. The losers included UltraTech Cement, Grasim Industries, NTPC, JSW Steel and Tata Steel.
Among sectors, the information technology index was up 1 percent, while auto, bank, FMCG and pharma added 0.5 percent each. Some selling, however, was seen in the infra and metal names.
The BSE midcap index added 0.4 percent but the smallcap index closed 0.3 percent down from the previous session.
On the BSE, the IT index added 1 percent, while auto, bank, FMCG, healthcare and oil & gas were up 0.5 percent each. Power and realty indices were down 0.4 and 0.7 percent.