Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade firm in the pre-opening; Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank in focus

January 24, 2023 / 08:57 AM IST

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Domestic equities started the week on positive note propelled by upbeat in global markets, healthy results, and softening crude oil prices. Nifty edged higher on back of buying seen in select heavyweights. The index closed with gains of 91 points (+0.5%) at 18118.

Majority of the sectors were in green with IT being the top gainer. Globally, Major Asian markets remain closed on the account of Lunar New Years.

In the near term we expect market to consolidate in a range given the sustained selling by FIIs. However, stock specific action might be seen in the market as the Q3 earnings progresses. Apart from results focus this week will also remain on fourth-quarter U.S. GDP data due on Thursday.