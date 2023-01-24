 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade firm in the pre-opening; Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank in focus

Rakesh Patil
Jan 24, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 18,238 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:50 IST. US markets ended on strong note.

January 24, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

Rupee Opens:

Indian rupee opened lower at 81.48 per dollar on Tuesday versus Monday's close of 81.39.

January 24, 2023 / 09:01 AM IST

Market at pre-open:

Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session.

At 09:01 hrs IST, the Sensex was up 77.13 points or 0.13% at 61018.80, and the Nifty was up 75.80 points or 0.42% at 18194.30.

January 24, 2023 / 08:57 AM IST

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Domestic equities started the week on positive note propelled by upbeat in global markets, healthy results, and softening crude oil prices. Nifty edged higher on back of buying seen in select heavyweights. The index closed with gains of 91 points (+0.5%) at 18118.

Majority of the sectors were in green with IT being the top gainer. Globally, Major Asian markets remain closed on the account of Lunar New Years.

In the near term we expect market to consolidate in a range given the sustained selling by FIIs. However, stock specific action might be seen in the market as the Q3 earnings progresses. Apart from results focus this week will also remain on fourth-quarter U.S. GDP data due on Thursday.

January 24, 2023 / 08:54 AM IST

Bond Yields Updates

January 24, 2023 / 08:51 AM IST

Monthly e-way bills surge in December, indicating robust GST collections

Monthly generation of electronic permits required to ship goods within and across states has surged to a record in December, suggesting that GST collection is likely to be robust in January.

Monthly e-way bills generated shot up to 84.1 million in December, crossing the 84 million permits raised in September, data available with GSTN showed. October GST revenue collection, which reflects transactions in September, was the second highest at Rs 1.52 lakh crore, which could be surpassed in January.

January 24, 2023 / 08:44 AM IST

Dollar in doldrums as euro near 9-month peak, yen bounces

The dollar was on the back foot on Tuesday, hovering near a nine-month low to the euro and giving back recent gains against the yen, as traders continued to gauge the risks of a U.S. recession and the path for Federal Reserve policy.

The US dollar index - which measures the greenback against a basket of six peers, including the euro and yen - slipped 0.09% to 101.92, heading back towards the 7-1/2-month low of 101.51 reached on Wednesday.

The euro added 0.08% to $1.0879, taking it closer to Monday's peak of $1.0927, the strongest since April.

January 24, 2023 / 08:37 AM IST

Japan's factory activity extends declines for third straight month: PMI

Japan's manufacturing activity contracted for a third straight month in January as export weakness persisted amid a worsening global outlook, a corporate survey showed on Tuesday.

The au Jibun Bank flash Japan manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) was at a seasonally adjusted 48.9 in January, unchanged from the final reading in the previous month. The soft factory activity clouds policymakers' hopes that key wage talks in the months ahead will offset the squeeze to consumers from a 41-year-high inflation and help sustain the fragile post-pandemic recovery.

January 24, 2023 / 08:29 AM IST

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) have net-sold shares worth Rs 219.87 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) have net-bought shares worth Rs 434.96 crore on January 23, as per provisional data available on the NSE.