Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a positive start; US markets gain, oil prices fall

Rahul Malani- DVP Fundamental Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas:
ICICI Bank reported steady performance with 34% yoy earnings growth led by ~31% yoy operating profit growth and negligible core credit cost. NIMs expanded by 34 bps qoq, loan growth was strong at 20% yoy bit moderated from last quarter.
Deposit growth was at par of the system growth. Slippages were higher qoq however strong recoveries and upgrades aided improvement in asset quality with improving return ratios matrix, ROA at 2.2%), making it our preferred pick in the banking sector.
Reliance Industries Q3 earnings
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on January 20 said its revenue from operations for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3FY23) came in at Rs 220,592 crore, up 15.32 percent against Rs 191,271 crore reported a year ago.
Its consolidated net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 17,806 crore, down 13.30 percent year-on-year (YoY). The company had reported a net profit of Rs 20,539 crore in the same quarter last year. Company officials said higher finance costs were due to interest rate hikes by central banks and higher loan balances. Read More
ICICI Bank Q3 Earnings:
ICICI Bank Ltd reported a net profit of Rs 8,312 crore for the December quarter (Q3FY23), a 34.2 percent year-on-year increase helped by a healthy 21.4 percent growth in domestic loan book and stable net interest margin (NIM).
The bank’s net interest income (NII) rose 34.6 percent to Rs 16,465 crore from Rs 12,236 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
The domestic loan book grew a healthy 21.4 percent, driven mainly by loans to small businesses and retail.
The gross bad loans as a percentage of its loan book came down to 3.07 percent from 3.19 percent a year ago. Read More
BoC to raise rates by 25 bps to peak of 4.50% on Jan 25
The Bank of Canada will hike its key interest rate by a modest quarter point to 4.50% on Jan. 25 and then hit pause on an aggressive tightening campaign, according to a Reuters poll of economists, with risks skewed toward a higher peak.
Stock Market News: In the previous session on Friday, the Sensex settled 237 points lower at 60,622, while the Nifty declined 80 points to end at 18,028.... Read More
Bitcoin rises 2.3% to $23,199
Bitcoin rose 2.3% to $23,199 at 10:07 GMT on Saturday, adding $521 to its previous close.
Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 40.6% from the year's low of $16,496 on January 1.
Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 0.58% to $1,668.1 on Saturday, adding $9.7 to its previous close.
ECB set to raise rates by 50 basis points
The European Central Bank (ECB) is set to raise interest rates by 50 basis points in both February and March and will continue to raise rates in the months after, ECB governing council member Klaas Knot said in an interview with Dutch broadcaster WNL on Sunday.
"Expect us to raise rates by 0.5% in February and March and expect us to not be done by then and that more steps will follow in May and June," Knot said.
Oil prices fall
Oil prices drifted lower in early trade on Monday, thinned by the Lunar New Year holiday in east Asia, but held on to most of last week's gains on the prospect of an economic recovery in top oil importer China this year.
Brent crude futures retreated by 46 cents, or 0.5%, to $87.17 at 0031 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 40 cents, also down 0.5%, to $81.24 a barrel.
Last week Brent rose 2.8%, while the U.S. benchmark logged a 1.8% gain.
Wall Street gains
US stocks rallied to close higher on Friday, as the S&P 500 and Dow snapped a three-session losing streak and the Nasdaq rose more than 2%, as quarterly earnings helped lift Netflix, while Google parent Alphabet climbed after announcing job cuts.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 330.93 points, or 1%, to 33,375.49, the S&P 500 gained 73.76 points, or 1.89%, to 3,972.61 and the Nasdaq Composite added 288.17 points, or 2.66%, to 11,140.43.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 89.50 points or 0.50 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,134 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:40 IST.
Market on Friday:
The Indian benchmark indices ended lower for the second straight session on January 20 amid selling seen across sectors barring power and financials.
After a muted start, the market remained flat with a negative bias and closed near the day's low on last-hour selling.
The Sensex ended 236.66 points, or 0.39 percent, down at 60,621.77 and the Nifty lost 80.10 points, or 0.44 percent, to close at 18,027.70.
HUL, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel and Nestle India were among the biggest losers on the Nifty. The gainers included Coal India, HDFC Bank, Power Grid Corporation, HDFC and ITC.
On the sectoral front, except Nifty Bank, all indices ended in the red. Auto, FMCG, infra, information technology, metal and pharma were down 0.3-1 percent.
BSE midcap and smallcap indices lost 0.5 percent each.
On the BSE, metal, and FMCG indices shed nearly a percent each, while auto, capital goods, healthcare and realty were down 0.5 percent each. Buying was seen in the bank, oil & gas and power names.