Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a positive start; US markets gain, oil prices fall

January 23, 2023 / 08:20 AM IST

Rahul Malani- DVP Fundamental Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas:

ICICI Bank reported steady performance with 34% yoy earnings growth led by ~31% yoy operating profit growth and negligible core credit cost. NIMs expanded by 34 bps qoq, loan growth was strong at 20% yoy bit moderated from last quarter.

Deposit growth was at par of the system growth. Slippages were higher qoq however strong recoveries and upgrades aided improvement in asset quality with improving return ratios matrix, ROA at 2.2%), making it our preferred pick in the banking sector.