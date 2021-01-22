MARKET NEWS

January 22, 2021 / 10:26 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower; auto stocks gain, RIL in focus

Benchmark indices opened marginally lower on weak global cues. HDFC, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Hindalco and NTPC were among major losers on the Nifty.

  • January 22, 2021 / 10:25 AM IST

    Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments:

    The Nifty has become slightly nervous after facing resistance at 14,750. While the trend still remains positive, we need to approach the index strategically. On the upside, we can go up to 14,800-14,900. On the downside, we have good support at 14,300. Hence traders can initiate long positions with a target of 14,800 and a stop below 14,300.

  • January 22, 2021 / 10:17 AM IST

    Market Updates:

    Benchmark indices erased early losses and trading flat amid weak global cues.

    At 10:15 IST, the Sensex was down 7.80 points or 0.02% at 49,616.96, and the Nifty was up 13.30 points or 0.09% at 14,603.70. About 1228 shares have advanced, 1074 shares declined, and 88 shares are unchanged.

  • January 22, 2021 / 10:14 AM IST

    JK Tyre jumps 12%:

    JK Tyre and Industries share price jumped more than 12 percent on January 22, a day after the company reported a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 230.46 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2020. It had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 10.27 crore in the third quarter of the last fiscal.

    Consolidated revenue from operations during the period stood at Rs 2,769.28 crore as against Rs 2,199.80 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

  • January 22, 2021 / 10:09 AM IST

    Rupee Opens: Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 73.03 per dollar on Friday against previous close of 72.99, amid flat trading seen in the domestic equity market.

    On January 21, rupee ended higher at 72.99 per dollar against Wednesday's close of 73.02.

  • January 22, 2021 / 10:07 AM IST

    Nifty Auto Index added over 3 percent supported by the Bajaj Auto, Motherson Sumi, Ashok Leyland:

  • January 22, 2021 / 09:58 AM IST

    SEBI imposes penalty on HDFC Bank:

    HDFC Bank share price shed a percent in the early trade on January 22 after SEBI levied a monetary penalty on the bank.

    The Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI), vide its Final Order dated January 21, 2021 has levied a monetary penalty of Rs 1 crore payable by the bank in the matter of M/s. BRH Wealth Kreators Limited, for non‐compliance with the interim order issued by SEBI.

    Further, the bank has been directed vide the order to transfer an amount of Rs 158.68 crore along with interest from October 14, 2019 till date.

  • January 22, 2021 / 09:42 AM IST

    ICICI direct on Bandhan Bank:

    We believe overall long term prospects and structural story remains intact for Bandhan Bank considering immense opportunities in the MFI segment, however near term uncertainties are likely to weigh in and could remain hangover on the stock for some time. Asset quality performance and developments in key states like Assam and West Bengal would call for a cautious approach for next quarter. We thus downgrade our rating from BUY to HOLD with a revised PT of Rs 370 (from Rs 460 earlier) by valuing the bank at 2.7xFY23E ABV.

  • January 22, 2021 / 09:29 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:

  • January 22, 2021 / 09:25 AM IST

    ICICI direct:

    The USDINR pair is still holding above its major Put base of 73 ahead of settlement next week. We believe the current resilience of Rupee might continue in the near term and current levels may be utilized for creating long positions.

    The dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.03 in the last session. The open interest increased by 0.7% in the current series while February series saw an increase of over 50% in open interest.

