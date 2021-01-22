Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower; auto stocks gain, RIL in focus

January 22, 2021 / 10:14 AM IST

JK Tyre jumps 12%:

JK Tyre and Industries share price jumped more than 12 percent on January 22, a day after the company reported a multi-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 230.46 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2020. It had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 10.27 crore in the third quarter of the last fiscal.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the period stood at Rs 2,769.28 crore as against Rs 2,199.80 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.