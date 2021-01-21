MARKET NEWS

January 21, 2021 / 09:29 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens above 50K for the first time; Bajaj Auto, RIL in focus

Asian indices are trading higher tracking overnight gains in US markets after Joe Biden sworn into office. The Nifty futures were trading higher around 14,708 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • January 21, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST

    Indigo Paints IPO subscribed 1.9 times on day 1:

    The initial public offering of Indigo Paints, the fifth largest decorative paints company in India, has been subscribed 1.9 times on its first day of the bidding on January 20.

    The public issue has received bids for 1.04 crore equity shares against offer size of 55.18 lakh shares (excluding anchor book), the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.

  • January 21, 2021 / 09:29 AM IST

    CCI approves Axis-Max Life deal

    Fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Wednesday said it has approved the stake acquisition in Max Life Insurance Company by Axis Bank, Axis Capital and Axis Securities. As per the combination notice filed with CCI, the shareholding of Axis Bank in Max Life will increase to approximately 9.9 per cent.

    Currently, the bank holds about 1 per cent stake in Max Life and is also the biggest distributor of the insurer's products through banking channel. Additionally, Axis Capital Ltd and Axis Securities will acquire 2 percent and 1 percent, respectively, shareholding in Max Life.

  • January 21, 2021 / 09:24 AM IST

    Nifty Bank hits record high supported by the Bandhan Bank, RBL Bank, IndusInd Bank:

  • January 21, 2021 / 09:21 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:

  • January 21, 2021 / 09:18 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened at fresh record highs on January 21 with BSE Sensex crosses 50,000 level for the first time.

    At 09:17 IST, the Sensex was up 223.17 points or 0.45% at 50,015.29, and the Nifty was up 63 points or 0.43% at 14,707.70. About 1034 shares have advanced, 267 shares declined, and 68 shares are unchanged.

  • January 21, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST

    ICICI direct:

    Indian markets are likely to open with a flat to positive bias amid positive global cues on optimism surrounding additional stimulus package in the US and rollout of coronavirus vaccines in various geographies. US markets ended higher tracking tech stocks and optimism over additional stimulus amid US President’s inauguration day.

  • January 21, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session with Sensex above 50,000.

    At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 211.40 points or 0.42% at 50,003.52, and the Nifty was up 146 points or 1.00% at 14,790.70.

  • January 21, 2021 / 09:00 AM IST

    DII Trading Activity:

  • January 21, 2021 / 08:57 AM IST

    FII Trading Activity:

