Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens above 50K for the first time; Bajaj Auto, RIL in focus

January 21, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST

Indigo Paints IPO subscribed 1.9 times on day 1:

The initial public offering of Indigo Paints, the fifth largest decorative paints company in India, has been subscribed 1.9 times on its first day of the bidding on January 20.

The public issue has received bids for 1.04 crore equity shares against offer size of 55.18 lakh shares (excluding anchor book), the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.