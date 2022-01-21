Market LIVE Updates: Indices open gap-down amid weak global cues; RIL, HUL in focus

Indian markets are likely to open lower on the back of negative global cues with concerns on inflation and worries about imminent interest rate hikes. Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, HDFC Life Insurance among others are due to report financial results today.
US markets ended lower amid rising bond yields and interest rates concern.
January 21, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session amid weak global cues.
At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was down 170.65 points or 0.29% at 59293.97, and the Nifty was down 129.60 points or 0.73% at 17627.40.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 4,679.84 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 769.26 crore in the Indian equity market on January 20, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
January 21, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST
Biocon Q3 net profit rises 18% to Rs 220 crore
Biocon on Thursday reported a 17.68 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 219.6 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 186.6 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Biocon Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated total income in the third quarter this fiscal stood at Rs 2,222.5 crore as compared to Rs 1,885.3 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
January 21, 2022 / 08:44 AM IST
Oil falls as U.S. inventory build prompts profit-taking
Oil prices plunged on Friday, after rising to seven-year highs this week, as an increase in U.S. crude and fuel stockpiles prompted investors to take profits from the rally.
Brent crude futures dropped $2.46, or 2.8%, to $85.92 a barrel by 0136 GMT. The contract earlier fell by as much as 3%, the most since Dec. 20. The global benchmark touched $89.50 a barrel on Thursday, its highest since October 2014.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slid $2.61, or 3.1%, to $82.94 a barrel. The contract earlier fell as much as 3.2%, also the most since Dec. 20, after rising to its highest since October 2014 on Wednesday.
January 21, 2022 / 08:34 AM IST
US weekly jobless claims at three-month high amid Omicron wave
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits jumped to a three-month high last week, likely as a winter wave of COVID-19 infections disrupted business activity, which could weigh on job growth in January.
The third straight weekly increase in jobless claims reported by the Labor Department on Thursday was also influenced by unfavorable seasonal factors after the holidays. But coronavirus cases, driven by the Omicron variant, are subsiding and the seasonal factors, the model used by the government to iron out seasonal fluctuations in the data, are seen normalizing soon, suggesting the recent surge in applications is a blip.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits surged 55,000 to a seasonally adjusted 286,000 for the week ended Jan. 15, the highest level since mid-October. The increase was the largest since last July. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 220,000 applications for the latest week.
Unadjusted claims fell 83,418 to 337,417 last week. The decline was, however, less than the 138,773 decrease that had been anticipated by the seasonal factors. Claims rose 6,075 in California, but plunged 14,011 in New York.
January 21, 2022 / 08:31 AM IST
Gold steadies, heads for second straight weekly gain
Gold prices were muted on Friday and were on course for a second consecutive weekly gain, as investors turned to safe-haven assets while awaiting signals on interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting next week.
Spot gold was unchanged at $1,838.21 per ounce as of 0035 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,838.70.
Adani Wilmar sets Rs 218-230 as price band for its public issue
Adani Wilmar Ltd, the equal joint venture between Adani Enterprises Ltd and Wilmar International Ltd, and the owner of the Fortune brand of edible oils, has set the price band for its public issue at Rs 218-230 per share, valuing the company at Rs 26,287.82 crore.
Moneycontrol was the first to report that the IPO will open on January 27 for subscription and close on January 31. It plans to go listed on February 8 on exchanges. The firm has cut its IPO size to Rs 3,600 crore from Rs 4,500 crore earlier.
The proceeds from the issue worth Rs 1,900 crore will be used for capital expenditure, Rs 1,058.90 crore for repayment of debt and Rs 450 crore will be used for funding strategic acquisition and investment.
January 21, 2022 / 08:19 AM IST
HUL Q3 results
Hindustan Unilever on January 20 reported a 16.8 percent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 2,243 crore for the quarter ended December, which was in line with analysts' expectations of Rs 2,242.7 crore.
The soap-to-shampoo maker saw its revenue from operations grow 10.4 percent on-year to Rs 13,092 crore for the reported quarter, which was slightly above Street's estimate of Rs 12,995 crore.
HUL reported a 14.9 percent year-on-year rise in operating profit to Rs 3,279 crore, which was above Street's expectations of Rs 3,188 crore.
The company's operating margin in the reported quarter expanded by 100 basis points on-year to 25.4 percent. Most analysts had expected a 70-90 basis points expansion in margins. Click to Read More
January 21, 2022 / 08:14 AM IST
Asian Paints Q3 results
Asian Paints on January 20 reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,016 crore for the quarter ended December 2021, down 18 percent from Rs 1,238 crore in the year-ago quarter. The profit grew 70 percent from Rs 596 crore in the previous quarter.
India's largest player in the decorative paints segment reported a consolidated revenue 26 percent higher at Rs 8,527 crore from Rs 6,788 crore in Q3FY21. Revenue in the September quarter was Rs 7,096 crore.
The consolidated revenue from the paints business grew 25 percent on year to Rs 8,319 crore compared to Rs 6,635 crore in the same quarter a year ago. On a sequential basis, the revenue of paints business grew 21 percent from Rs 6,902 crore. Click to Read More