Market LIVE Updates: Indices open gap-down amid weak global cues; RIL, HUL in focus

January 21, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST

Biocon Q3 net profit rises 18% to Rs 220 crore

Biocon on Thursday reported a 17.68 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 219.6 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 186.6 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Biocon Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total income in the third quarter this fiscal stood at Rs 2,222.5 crore as compared to Rs 1,885.3 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.