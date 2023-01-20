Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher amid volatility; PSU banks gain, FMCG drags

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, FMCG and pharma down 0.5-1 percent, while PSU Bank index up 1 percent.
Results on January 21
Asian stocks edge up
Most Asian equity markets edged higher on Friday, while the U.S. dollar hung near its weakest level since May, with investors fretting about the risks of a global recession as the Federal Reserve presses on with interest rate increases.
U.S. Treasury yields remained elevated in Tokyo after bouncing off four-month lows overnight. Japanese government bond yields stayed depressed, two days after the Bank of Japan defied investor pressure to loosen yield curve controls further.
Japan's Nikkei added 0.16%, while Australia's benchmark edged 0.09% higher, although South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.24%.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng advance620.75% and mainland blue chips were 0.32% firmer.
Buzzing:
Can Fin Homes has reported a 31% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 151.5 crore for quarter ended December FY23, supported by lower provisions.
Net interest income for the quarter at Rs 251.71 crore grew by 22.23% YoY. Asset quality improved with gross non-performing assets (NPA) improving by 2 bps QoQ to 0.60% and net NPA falling 5 bps to 0.30% in Q3FY23.
Nifty PSU Bank index added nearly 1 percent led by Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank
Sun Pharma shares fall
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price fell as company is going to acquire Concert Pharmaceuticals for $576 million or $8 per share.
Concert is a late-stage biotechnology company, developing deuruxolitinib, an oral inhibitor of Janus kinases JAK1 and JAK2 for the treatment of alopecia areata, an autoimmune dermatological disease.
|Company
|CMP
|High Low
|Gain from Day's Low
|HUL
|2,575.95
| 2,605.00
2,540.05
|1.41%
|Asian Paints
|2,834.55
| 2,850.10
2,802.50
|1.14%
|HDFC
|2,717.80
| 2,722.00
2,690.80
|1%
|HDFC Bank
|1,658.80
| 1,661.50
1,642.60
|0.99%
|IndusInd Bank
|1,213.00
| 1,218.85
1,201.25
|0.98%
|UltraTechCement
|7,220.30
| 7,256.70
7,149.90
|0.98%
|Power Grid Corp
|223.10
| 223.80
221.00
|0.95%
|Tata Steel
|124.05
| 124.20
122.95
|0.89%
|SBI
|595.00
| 595.90
590.50
|0.76%
|ITC
|331.35
| 332.80
329.20
|0.65%
Market on 10 AM
The benchmark indices were trading flat amid volatility.
The Sensex was down 44.02 points or 0.07% at 60814.41, and the Nifty was down 10.50 points or 0.06% at 18097.30. About 1657 shares have advanced, 1257 shares declined, and 137 shares are unchange
BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index shed nearly 1 percent dragged by Manorama Industries, Mishtann Foods, Hindustan Unilever
Buzzing
The company has reported consolidated profit at Rs 16.1 crore for quarter ended December FY23, against loss of Rs 10.2 crore in same period last year.
Consolidated revenue for the quarter at Rs 941 crore increased by 53%, with movie exhibition business growing 37% and others (including movie production & distribution) 23.5% YoY.
EBITDA in Q3FY23 grew by 75% to Rs 288.8 crore and margin expanded by nearly 4 percentage points to 30.7 percent for the quarter YoY.
Earnings on January 21
ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI Life Insurance Company, UltraTech Cement, Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank, Dodla Dairy, Meghmani Organics, and Punjab & Sind Bank will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on January 21.
Vedanta to offload overseas zinc assets to Hindustan Zinc
Metals and mining conglomerate Vedanta will sell its international zinc assets in South Africa and Namibia to subsidiary Hindustan Zinc for $2.98 billion.
The transaction would be an all-cash deal completed in a phased manner over 18 months, Vedanta said in a disclosure to the stock exchanges. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals, including shareholders’ nod.
Kaustubh Pawaskar- Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas:
HUL’s Q3 performance was ahead of our as well as street expectation on back of better than expected revenue growth (largely price-led growth while volumes marginally improved to 5%). Management expects volume growth to further recover if raw material inflation cools off further.
The company will keenly monitor the movement in the key input prices. Board has approved increase in royalty payment to Unilever by 80BPS, which will happen in staggered manner over the next three years, which might curb the margin expansion led by raw material correction.
However, in the long run the collaboration with Unilever will help in to become competitive in the domestic market through sustained new product launches and efficiencies.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
Nifty which is now stuck in a narrow band of 17800-18200 is likely to remain in this range in the absence of major triggers. FIIs turning buyers is a major support at 17800. Triggers to take Nifty beyond 18200 are not yet visible.
Large Q3 results from the likes of RIL, ICICI Bank and Kotak have to be closely watched for indications. The strength of HDFC twins and the weakness of ICICI Bank indicate some churn within financials.
Data on capex, credit growth and manufacturing and services PMI indicate that the growth rebound in the economy is robust. Capital goods segment has the potential to outperform this year.
Dr. Reddy’s successfully completes clinical studies of its rituximab biosimilar
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has successfully completed the full set of clinical studies of its proposed rituximab biosimilar candidate, DRL_RI, for filing in highly regulated markets such as the United States, Europe and other regions.
DRL_RI is being developed as a biosimilar of rituximab, a cluster of differentiation 20 (CD20) directed cytolytic antibody for approval in the United States, European Union and other regions for various indications including treatment of adult patients with rheumatoid arthritis, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukaemia, pemphigus vulgaris, granulomatosis with polyangiitis and microscopic polyangiitis, comapny said in its press release.
Dr. Reddy’s rituximab biosimilar has already been approved for marketing in India and over 25 emerging markets.
Dr Reddys Laboratories was quoting at Rs 4,333.85, up Rs 2.40, or 0.06 percent on the BSE.
Buzzing:
Hindustan Zinc has reported a 20.2% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 2,156 crore for quarter ended December FY23, impacted by lower revenue, operating income and higher power & fuel cost.
Revenue fell 1.6% YoY to Rs 7,866 crore for the quarter.
EBITDA fell 15.2% to Rs 3,707 crore and margin dropped 760 bps to 47.1% compared to year-ago period. The company will pay an interim dividend of Rs 13 per share for FY23 and will buy international zinc assets from Vedanta by subscribing to the shares of THL Zinc for $2,981 million.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
The company had reported a profit of Rs 2,243 crore in the year-ago period.
The standalone revenue from operations came in at Rs 15,228 crore, up 16 percent against Rs 13,092 crore logged in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
Market Opens
: Indian indices opened on flat note on January 20.
The Sensex was down 7.58 points or 0.01% at 60850.85, and the Nifty was down 1.50 points or 0.01% at 18106.30. About 1285 shares have advanced, 732 shares declined, and 127 shares are unchanged.
Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid Corp and SBI were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were HUL, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, Britannia Industries and Nestle.
Om Mehra, Equity Research Analyst at Choice Broking:
The market is anticipated to open higher due to trends in the SGX Nifty, which point to a positive start for the larger Indian index. US stock indexes ended lower on Thursday amid increased worries that the Federal Reserve will continue its aggressive path of rate hikes that might push the economy into a recession and data showing a tightening labour market.
Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded mostly higher on Friday as investors digested Japan’s inflation data. Oil prices settled 1% higher on Thursday, extending a recent rally built around rising Chinese demand, while the market wrote off a second straight week of large builds in US crude inventories.
We expect Indian markets range bound today with stock specific actions as big companies like Reliance, JSW Steel & HDFC Life will declare their quarterly results.
Moody's takes positive rating actions on four Indian PSU banks
Moody’s affirmed Baa3 long-term rating on SBI and upgraded long-term rating of Canara, Bank of Baroda & Punjan National Bank (PNB) to Baa3 from Ba1.
However, the outlooks on the long-term rating of all four PSU banks remained stable
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened higher at 81.24 per dollar on against previous close of 81.36.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 41.69 points or 0.07% at 60900.12, and the Nifty was up 43.70 points or 0.24% at 18151.50.
Bond Yields Updates:
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Markets may edge higher in early trades Friday despite overnight weakness in key US indices, as positive leads from other Asian gauges, including the SGX Nifty, would keep investors in good stead.
After continuous selling from the FIIs, overseas investors finally turned net buyers of local shares on Thursday to the tune of Rs 400 crore.
The Volatility index (VIX) too remains in bulls’ favor as it is now hovering at 13.96 levels as on January 19. On the technical front, the Nifty options data suggests the index is likely to be in a trading range of 17500-18500 zone.
SAIL was up 1.5 percent at Rs 92.1, the highest closing level since May 5, 2022 and formed decent bullish candle on the daily charts with higher high higher low formation for second consecutive session. It has given a nice breakout of 'Mother Candle' formed on January 2 in previous session and maintained uptrend for yet another session, with strong volumes.... Read More
Mphasis Q3 Results
Mphasis has reported consolidated net profit at Rs 412.2 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 against Rs 410.5 crore in the previous quarter ended September 2022.
Its consolidated rupee revenue was down marginally at Rs 3506.2 crore versus Rs 3519.8 crore, QoQ.
Coforge Q3 Earnings
Coforge has posted 13.5 percent jump in its Q3 net profit at Rs 228.2 crore against Rs 201.1 crore and revenue was up 5% at Rs 2,055.8 crore versus Rs 1,959.4 crore, QoQ.
Raises FY23 Constant Currency revenue growth guidance to 22% from at least 20%.
Sun Pharma to buy US drugs company Concert Pharmaceuticals
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has agreed to buy Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc for $576 million to access the US company’s experimental drugs for treating skin diseases, including patchy hair loss.
Concert Pharma has an extensive patent portfolio, including its lead product candidate, deuruxolitinib, a late-stage drug for treating alopecia areata, an autoimmune dermatological disease resulting in hair loss.
Sun Pharma will acquire all outstanding shares of Concert through a tender offer for an upfront payment of $8 per share of common stock in cash or $576 million in equity value.
Raghvendra Nath, Managing Director – Ladderup Wealth Management Private Limited
Given that this is the last full year budget before election, we do not anticipate any significant changes from the government's prior policy. Therefore, the government will focus on maintaining the budget deficit and may introduce new programs related to social welfare & infrastructure.
We hope that the government does not tinker with the capital gain tax on equity or fixed income in an effort to increase revenues. The markets should accept the budget rather well if they retain the status quo and keep both the personal and corporate income tax rates at their current levels.
We simply hope that the 6.4% fiscal deficit target that the government established is met and that it is further reduced for the upcoming fiscal to attain the aim of less than 4.5% of the GDP by 2025–2026 on the strength of brisk tax revenues that are tracking far ahead of budget projections.
During FY 2022–2023, the government announced plans to borrow Rs 14.21 lakh crore. Any further expansion of the borrowing program is anticipated to have a negative effect on the bond markets.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth Rs 399.98 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) net sold shares worth Rs 128.96 crore on January 19, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Results Today:
Dollar subdued as growth concerns mount, yen retreats
The U.S. dollar struggled for direction on Friday as fears of an economic slowdown dented risk sentiment, while the yen slipped as speculation continue to swirl that the Bank of Japan will eventually move away from its ultra-easy policy.
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six peers, rose 0.069% to 102.090, not far off the seven-month low of 101.51 it touched on Wednesday.
The index is down 1.3% so far this year after sinking 7.7% in the last three months of 2022 as investors bet that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of its interest rate hikes.
The Japanese yen weakened 0.32% versus the dollar to stand at 128.86.
Fed to deliver two 25-basis-point hikes in Q1
The US Federal Reserve will end its tightening cycle after a 25-basis-point hike at each of its next two policy meetings and then likely hold interest rates steady for at least the rest of the year, according to most economists in a Reuters poll.
Fed officials broadly agree the U.S. central bank should slow the pace of tightening to assess the impact of the rate hikes. The Fed raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by 425 basis points last year, with the bulk of the tightening coming in 75- and 50-basis-point moves.
Tata Motors plans to raise $500-600 million for EV business
Tata Motors, which dominates the electric vehicle segment in the Indian market, has plans to raise $500-600 million from global investors for the EV business, Economic Times reported.
The carmaker has big plans to cement its presence in the EV segment with 10 new electric models by March 2026. It already commands bulk of the share of the EV segment in India.
The report added that the company has reached out to several marquee investors, impact funds, sovereign wealth funds from the Middle East, Korea and Singapore, as well as Canadian pension funds.
Rashi Peripherals files papers for Rs 750 crore IPO
Rashi Peripherals, an information and communications technology products distributor, has filed the draft red herring prospectus with the capital markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 750 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).
The public issue will be entirely a fresh issuance of shares and there is no offer-for-sale component.
The company will use the proceeds to repay debt (Rs 400 crore), meet working capital requirements (Rs 200 crore) for general corporate purposes.
Rashi Peripherals may also consider raising Rs 150 crore through private placement of equity shares. If the company raises funds in a pre-IPO placement, the fresh issue size will be reduced accordingly, it said.
Anindya Banerjee, VP - Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities
USDINR closed 11 paise higher at 81.36, on the back of demand for US Dollars from OMCs and some state run banks. It was a low volatile day due to lack of fresh triggers.
However, with the US Dollar Index trading weak, there is downside risk in USDINR. We expect a range of 81and 81.60 on spot over the near term.
Oil prices climb:
Oil prices rose on Friday on optimism that the U.S. Federal Reserve will ends its tightening cycle, buoying the economy and boosting fuel demand.
Brent futures for March delivery gained 48 cents, or 0.6%, to $86.64 a barrel by 0113 GMT, while U.S. crude advanced 54 cents to $80.87 per barrel, a 0.7% gain.
The benchmarks were on track for a second straight week of gains. Both closed 1% higher on Thursday, near their highest closing levels since Dec. 1.
Asian markets trade flat
Wall Street slips:
U.S. stock indexes closed lower on Thursday after data pointing to a tight labor market renewed concerns the Federal Reserve will continue its aggressive path of rate hikes that could lead the economy into a recession.
A report from the Labor Department showed weekly jobless claims were lower than expected, indicating the labor market remains solid despite the Fed's efforts to stifle demand for workers.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 252.4 points, or 0.76%, to 33,044.56, the S&P 500 lost 30.01 points, or 0.76%, to 3,898.85 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 104.74 points, or 0.96%, to 10,852.27.
Hindustan Unilever Q3 Earnings:
Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on January 19 released its December quarter (Q3FY23) results wherein its standalone net profit increased by 12 percent to Rs 2,505 crore. The company had reported a profit of Rs 2,243 crore in the year-ago period.
The FMCG behemoth's standalone revenue from operations came in at Rs 15,228 crore, up 16 percent against Rs 13,092 crore logged in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
The numbers beat estimates as according to a poll of brokerages, standalone revenue was expected to come in at Rs 14,904 crore, up 13.8 percent YoY while profit after tax (PAT) was estimated to increase 8.3 percent YoY to Rs 2,481 crore.
SGX Nifty:Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 22 points or 0.12 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,135.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:20 IST.
Market on Thursday:
The Indian market snapped a two-day winning streak to ended lower in a volatile session on January 19, pulled down by auto, power and FMCG names.
Amid negative global markets post weak US economic data and hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve officials, the market started on a weaker note and remained rangebound. Last-hour buying, however, helped trim the losses, with the Nifty managing to close just above 18,100.
At Close, the Sensex was down 187.31 points, or 0.31 percent, at 60,858.43, and the Nifty was down 57.50 points, or 0.32 percent, at 18,107.80.
Adani Enterprises, Asian Paints, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the top losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Coal India, UPL, ONGC, SBI Life Insurance and BPCL.
Among sectors except Nifty PSU Bank all other indices ended on a negative note, with FMCG and metal indices down 0.5 percent each.
BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended flat.
On the BSE, the power index shed 1 percent, the auto index 0.5 percent and the FMCG index fell 0.8 percent. The metal index added 0.57 percent.