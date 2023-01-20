 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher amid volatility; PSU banks gain, FMCG drags

Rakesh Patil
Jan 20, 2023 / 10:22 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, FMCG and pharma down 0.5-1 percent, while PSU Bank index up 1 percent.

January 20, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST

Results on January 21

January 20, 2023 / 10:32 AM IST

Asian stocks edge up

Most Asian equity markets edged higher on Friday, while the U.S. dollar hung near its weakest level since May, with investors fretting about the risks of a global recession as the Federal Reserve presses on with interest rate increases.

U.S. Treasury yields remained elevated in Tokyo after bouncing off four-month lows overnight. Japanese government bond yields stayed depressed, two days after the Bank of Japan defied investor pressure to loosen yield curve controls further.

Japan's Nikkei added 0.16%, while Australia's benchmark edged 0.09% higher, although South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.24%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng advance620.75% and mainland blue chips were 0.32% firmer.

January 20, 2023 / 10:21 AM IST

Buzzing:

Can Fin Homes has reported a 31% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 151.5 crore for quarter ended December FY23, supported by lower provisions.

Net interest income for the quarter at Rs 251.71 crore grew by 22.23% YoY. Asset quality improved with gross non-performing assets (NPA) improving by 2 bps QoQ to 0.60% and net NPA falling 5 bps to 0.30% in Q3FY23.

January 20, 2023 / 10:17 AM IST

Nifty PSU Bank index added nearly 1 percent led by Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank

January 20, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST

Sun Pharma shares fall

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price fell as company is going to acquire Concert Pharmaceuticals for $576 million or $8 per share.

Concert is a late-stage biotechnology company, developing deuruxolitinib, an oral inhibitor of Janus kinases JAK1 and JAK2 for the treatment of alopecia areata, an autoimmune dermatological disease.

January 20, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST

Recovery from Day's Low
CompanyCMPHigh LowGain from Day's Low
HUL2,575.95 2,605.00
2,540.05		1.41%
Asian Paints2,834.55 2,850.10
2,802.50		1.14%
HDFC2,717.80 2,722.00
2,690.80		1%
HDFC Bank1,658.80 1,661.50
1,642.60		0.99%
IndusInd Bank1,213.00 1,218.85
1,201.25		0.98%
UltraTechCement7,220.30 7,256.70
7,149.90		0.98%
Power Grid Corp223.10 223.80
221.00		0.95%
Tata Steel124.05 124.20
122.95		0.89%
SBI595.00 595.90
590.50		0.76%
ITC331.35 332.80
329.20		0.65%
January 20, 2023 / 10:02 AM IST

Market on 10 AM

The benchmark indices were trading flat amid volatility.

The Sensex was down 44.02 points or 0.07% at 60814.41, and the Nifty was down 10.50 points or 0.06% at 18097.30. About 1657 shares have advanced, 1257 shares declined, and 137 shares are unchange

January 20, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST

BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index shed nearly 1 percent dragged by Manorama Industries, Mishtann Foods, Hindustan Unilever

January 20, 2023 / 09:50 AM IST

Buzzing

The company has reported consolidated profit at Rs 16.1 crore for quarter ended December FY23, against loss of Rs 10.2 crore in same period last year.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter at Rs 941 crore increased by 53%, with movie exhibition business growing 37% and others (including movie production & distribution) 23.5% YoY.

EBITDA in Q3FY23 grew by 75% to Rs 288.8 crore and margin expanded by nearly 4 percentage points to 30.7 percent for the quarter YoY.