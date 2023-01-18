Market LIVE Updates: Indices near day's high; Nifty above 18,100, Sensex gains 250 pts

January 18, 2023 / 10:48 AM IST

Delta Corp shares slump 6% on disappointing operational performance

Shares of Delta Corp slumped over 6 percent as the company’s quarterly numbers and operational performance disappointed investors.

Delta Corp is one of the five stocks that have been put on ban under the F&O segment today as they have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit as per NSE regulations.

On a consolidated basis, the company’s net sales rose to Rs 273.34 crore in the quarter ended December as compared to Rs 247.22 crore a year ago.