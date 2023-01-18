 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Indices near day's high; Nifty above 18,100, Sensex gains 250 pts

Jan 18, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Metal up 1 percent, while PSU and realty down 1 percent each.

January 18, 2023 / 10:48 AM IST

Delta Corp shares slump 6% on disappointing operational performance

:

Shares of Delta Corp slumped over 6 percent as the company’s quarterly numbers and operational performance disappointed investors.

Delta Corp is one of the five stocks that have been put on ban under the F&O segment today as they have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit as per NSE regulations.

On a consolidated basis, the company’s net sales rose to Rs 273.34 crore in the quarter ended December as compared to Rs 247.22 crore a year ago.

January 18, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST

Nifty PSU Bank index slipped 1 percent dragged by Bank of India, Indian Bank, UCO Bank

January 18, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST

Ashok Leyland to supply 500 buses to Sri Lanka Government: Bloomberg

January 18, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST

Samvardhana Motherson International share price in focus

Investor Sojitz Corporation has offloaded 10.61 crore equity shares in Samvardhana Motherson International via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 73.11 per share.

The deal was worth Rs 776.34 crore. Sojitz Corporation already held 3.46% stake or 15.61 crore shares in the company as of September 2022.

Samvardhana Motherson International was quoting at Rs 73.95, down Rs 0.25, or 0.34 percent.

January 18, 2023 / 10:33 AM IST

Tata Metaliks gains revenue rises 14.5% YoY

Tata Metaliks has reported profit at Rs 9.48 crore for December FY23 quarter, falling 74% year-on-year dented by weak operating performance.

Input cost and finance cost hit bottomline. However, revenue from operations grew by 14.5% YoY to Rs 790.23 crore for the quarter.

January 18, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST

BSE Smallcap stocks in focus

Recovery from Day's Low
CompanyCMPHigh LowGain from Day's Low
Agro Tech Foods920.00 938.35
832.00		10.58%
Usha Martin197.15 197.85
182.85		7.82%
Sanghi Ind71.70 71.80
67.60		6.07%
Tarsons707.55 721.00
670.05		5.6%
Likhitha237.00 237.60
225.10		5.29%
Talbros Auto523.90 526.20
501.15		4.54%
Aptech373.20 373.65
357.05		4.52%
Mirza Intl248.20 251.65
238.00		4.29%
Inox Wind105.35 105.75
101.05		4.26%
Repco Home234.55 234.55
225.25		4.13%
January 18, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST

Gold Prices Today: Precious metals may edge higher amid macro woes; yellow metal sees resistance at Rs 56,580

Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research suggests buying silver around Rs 69000 with a stop loss of Rs 68550 on a closing basis for target of Rs 70000.... Read More
January 18, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST

Earnings on January 18

IndusInd Bank, Alok Industries, CCL Products (India), Central Bank of India, Oracle Financial Services Software, Persistent Systems, PSP Projects, Rallis India, Shemaroo Entertainment, and Surya Roshni will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on January 18.

January 18, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST

Strides Pharma facility gets EIR from USFDA to Drug-Device Combination Products

Stelis Biopharma has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration specific to Drug-Device Combination Products to be commercialized at Stelis’ flagship facility in Bengaluru, India

This Abbreviated Quality System Inspection Technique (QSIT) drug preapproval on-site inspection was specifically conducted by the USFDA for the drug-device combination products that are to be manufactured/ commercialized at the site for the partner products by Stelis.

Previously, the USFDA issued an EIR to Stelis in September 2022 based on on-site Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) and, consequently, the first product approval for one of its key customers in December 2022.

Strides Pharma Science was quoting at Rs 333.20, up Rs 0.30, or 0.09 percent.

January 18, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST

HUL Q3 Preview: Revenue may grow 14% amid weak rural demand; ad spends to hit margins

The company is likely to post a 5 percent growth in volumes even as it faces inflation in the food segment... Read More
