Market LIVE Updates: Indices near day's high; Nifty above 18,100, Sensex gains 250 pts

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Metal up 1 percent, while PSU and realty down 1 percent each.
Delta Corp shares slump 6% on disappointing operational performance:
Shares of Delta Corp slumped over 6 percent as the company’s quarterly numbers and operational performance disappointed investors.
Delta Corp is one of the five stocks that have been put on ban under the F&O segment today as they have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit as per NSE regulations.
On a consolidated basis, the company’s net sales rose to Rs 273.34 crore in the quarter ended December as compared to Rs 247.22 crore a year ago.
Nifty PSU Bank index slipped 1 percent dragged by Bank of India, Indian Bank, UCO Bank
Ashok Leyland to supply 500 buses to Sri Lanka Government: Bloomberg
Samvardhana Motherson International share price in focus
Investor Sojitz Corporation has offloaded 10.61 crore equity shares in Samvardhana Motherson International via open market transactions, at an average price of Rs 73.11 per share.
The deal was worth Rs 776.34 crore. Sojitz Corporation already held 3.46% stake or 15.61 crore shares in the company as of September 2022.
Samvardhana Motherson International was quoting at Rs 73.95, down Rs 0.25, or 0.34 percent.
Tata Metaliks gains revenue rises 14.5% YoY
Tata Metaliks has reported profit at Rs 9.48 crore for December FY23 quarter, falling 74% year-on-year dented by weak operating performance.
Input cost and finance cost hit bottomline. However, revenue from operations grew by 14.5% YoY to Rs 790.23 crore for the quarter.
BSE Smallcap stocks in focus
|Company
|CMP
|High Low
|Gain from Day's Low
|Agro Tech Foods
|920.00
| 938.35
832.00
|10.58%
|Usha Martin
|197.15
| 197.85
182.85
|7.82%
|Sanghi Ind
|71.70
| 71.80
67.60
|6.07%
|Tarsons
|707.55
| 721.00
670.05
|5.6%
|Likhitha
|237.00
| 237.60
225.10
|5.29%
|Talbros Auto
|523.90
| 526.20
501.15
|4.54%
|Aptech
|373.20
| 373.65
357.05
|4.52%
|Mirza Intl
|248.20
| 251.65
238.00
|4.29%
|Inox Wind
|105.35
| 105.75
101.05
|4.26%
|Repco Home
|234.55
| 234.55
225.25
|4.13%
Gold Prices Today: Precious metals may edge higher amid macro woes; yellow metal sees resistance at Rs 56,580
Manoj Kumar Jain, Prithvi Finmart Commodity Research suggests buying silver around Rs 69000 with a stop loss of Rs 68550 on a closing basis for target of Rs 70000.... Read More
Earnings on January 18
IndusInd Bank, Alok Industries, CCL Products (India), Central Bank of India, Oracle Financial Services Software, Persistent Systems, PSP Projects, Rallis India, Shemaroo Entertainment, and Surya Roshni will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on January 18.
Strides Pharma facility gets EIR from USFDA to Drug-Device Combination Products
Stelis Biopharma has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration specific to Drug-Device Combination Products to be commercialized at Stelis’ flagship facility in Bengaluru, India
This Abbreviated Quality System Inspection Technique (QSIT) drug preapproval on-site inspection was specifically conducted by the USFDA for the drug-device combination products that are to be manufactured/ commercialized at the site for the partner products by Stelis.
Previously, the USFDA issued an EIR to Stelis in September 2022 based on on-site Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) and, consequently, the first product approval for one of its key customers in December 2022.
Strides Pharma Science was quoting at Rs 333.20, up Rs 0.30, or 0.09 percent.
HUL Q3 Preview: Revenue may grow 14% amid weak rural demand; ad spends to hit margins
The company is likely to post a 5 percent growth in volumes even as it faces inflation in the food segment... Read More
Market at 10 AM
Benchmark indices were trading higher with Nifty around 18100.
The Sensex was up 211.52 points or 0.35% at 60867.24, and the Nifty was up 58 points or 0.32% at 18111.30. About 1776 shares have advanced, 1067 shares declined, and 168 shares are unchanged.
Cipla launches Cippoint – a point-of-care device
Cipla today announced the launch of Cippoint, a point-of-care testing device. This state-of-the-art device offers a wide range of testing parameters including cardiac markers, diabetes, infectious diseases, fertility, thyroid function, inflammation, metabolic markers, and coagulation markers.
The device is CE IVD approved – indicating the device is approved by the European In-Vitro Diagnostic Device Directive, thus ensuring reliable testing solutions, company said.
Cipla was quoting at Rs 1,064.45, down Rs 4.50, or 0.42 percent.
|Company
|CMP Chg(%)
|F.F Market
Cap (Rs cr)
|Contribution
|Reliance
|2,462.95
-0.64%
|916,494
|2689.05
|ICICI Bank
|860.95
-0.49%
|600,747
|1336.16
|Adani Enterpris
|3,625.15
-0.39%
|413,267
|738.05
|HDFC Life
|602.35
-1.16%
|129,455
|695.7
|Tata Motors
|412.15
-0.76%
|136,888
|477
|SBI
|590.5
-0.41%
|237,149
|448.6
|M&M
|1,313.15
-0.58%
|163,249
|436.44
|UltraTechCement
|7,309.8
-0.92%
|84,407
|357.21
|Eicher Motors
|3,157
-0.72%
|86,337
|286.15
|Cipla
|1,064.65
-0.42%
|55,855
|106.44
Record gold prices fail to cheer Muthoot Finance, Manappuram shares
Shares of India’s top two gold loan companies have declined even as gold prices globally surged to a record. Analysts don’t expect a reversal in their performance as competition squeezes their growth and margins.
Muthoot Finance and Manappuram Finance shares have lost almost 30 percent each in the past one year. Muthoot Finance is down 0.8 percent year to date, while Manappuram Finance has gained 1.3 percent.
Gold prices in India hit an all-time high, tracking the global rally after data showed US inflation is cooling, buoying expectations the Federal Reserve will rein in aggressive interest rate hikes.
According to Vidhi Shah, an analyst at Antique Stock Broking, even though gold prices are higher, it is difficult to recover margins soon amid competition from banks and nonbanking finance companies. She expects margins will improve gradually, but not to historically high levels. Read More
BSE Realty index shed 0.6 percent dragged by Macrotech Developers, Phoenix Mills, Godrej Properties
|Company
|Quantity
|Price
|Value(Cr)
|Apollo Hospital
|50415
|4319.95
|21.78
|Bank of India
|175899
|90.1
|1.58
|HDFC Bank
|6632
|1622.85
|1.08
|HDFC Bank
|14743
|1624
|2.39
|HDFC Bank
|16966
|1624.4
|2.76
Hot Stocks | Double-digit return likely from Speciality Restaurants, Minda Corp, Anant Raj in short term. Here's why
Speciality Restaurants has broken a horizontal trend line resistance on the daily chart and has a strong bullish setup. It has retested its previous breakout level of Rs 240 after hitting a fresh all-time high.... Read More
BSE Metal index added 1.5 percent led by APL Apollo Tubes, Hindustan Zinc, Hindalco Industries
Tata Steel stock in focus
CLSA has upgraded Tata Steel to outperform from sell and raised the target price to Rs 130 from Rs 95 per share.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
India’s outperformance in 2022 has been temporarily reversed in January 2023, till date, mainly due to FII outflows to other markets, mainly China. Consequently, Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite have appreciated by 9 percent and 4.4 percent respectively YTD while Nifty is down by around 0.3%.
India’s current underperformance is likely to be temporary since India has the best growth and earnings prospects among large economies. However, concerns of global slowdown this year and the possibility of FIIs again turning sellers at higher levels will cap the upside to the market in the near-term.
From now on Budget expectations also are likely to influence the market trend. IT stocks which have bounced back after the good Q3 results and high quality banking and capital goods stocks along with RIL have the strength to support the market.
Sundram Fasteners wins largest EV contract in its history
Sundram Fasteners has won the biggest EV contract in its 60-year history.
The Chennai-based company has been awarded a USD 250-million contract by a leading global automobile manufacturer for the supply of sub-assemblies for its electric vehicle (EV) platform.
The company plans to invest Rs 200 crore to support the new orders under the six-year long purchase package involving the supply of shaft sub-assemblies and drive gear sub-assemblies.
Results Today
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens:
Indian indices opened flat on January 18 amid mixed global cues.
The Sensex was 25.21 points or 0.04% at 60680.93, and the Nifty was up 10.20 points or 0.06% at 18063.50. About 1263 shares have advanced, 809 shares declined, and 112 shares are unchanged.
SBI Life Insurance, Tata Steel, UPL, HCL Technologies and ONGC were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were HDFC Life, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, M&M and Reliance Industries.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
The benchmark index Nifty has been trading between 17800-18250 range for last couple of weeks. The market is expected to remain sideways due to lack of triggers. While domestic macros have been positive along with good results so far, continuous FII selling for the last 17 days have kept the upside limited.
Apart from the result season, the upcoming Union Budget could provide some direction to market and specific sectors like Capital goods, Infra, cement, defence, etc.
FMCG stocks are witnessing buying interest on back of cool down in inflation and expectation of better Q3FY23 results. Oil companies can see some momentum after government cut windfall taxes on crude oil and exports of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and diesel.
BOJ keeps yield control policy unchanged, yen slumps; Nikkei up 2%
The Bank of Japan on Wednesday maintained ultra-low interest rates, including its 0.5% cap for the 10-year bond yield, defying market expectations it would phase out its massive stimulus programme in the wake of rising inflationary pressure.
At a two-day policy meeting, the BOJ kept intact its yield curve control (YCC) targets, set at -0.1% for short-term interest rates and around 0% for the 10-year yield, by a unanimous vote.
The central bank also made no change to its guidance that allows the 10-year bond yield to move 50 basis points either side of its 0% target.
Japan's Nikkei 225 index extended the gains as it was up over 2 percent.
Buzzing Stocks | IndusInd Bank, Tata Metaliks, Coforge, and others in news today
Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.... Read More
Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking
The bulls are trying hard to cap the damage amid the prevailing consolidation phase and awaiting some trigger for further recovery. We feel buying in select index majors may result in some respite ahead but not enough to trigger the next directional move. We thus reiterate our view to focus on stock selection and risk management until we see some decisive signal.
Gold slips as dollar gains momentum
Gold prices inched lower on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar firmed, while expectations of a slowdown in the pace of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes limited the losses.
Spot gold dipped 0.3% to $1,902.79 per ounce, as of 0256 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,906.00.
The dollar index was up 0.3%. A stronger dollar tends to make gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. [USD/]
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened flat at 81.74 per dollar on Wednesday against previous close of 81.76.
Market at pre-open
: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex was down 2.39 points or 0.00% at 60653.33, and the Nifty was down 12.30 points or 0.07% at 18041.00.
Anindya Banerjee, VP - Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities
USDINR spot closed 14 paise higher at 81.76, due to alleged dollar demand from oilers and nationalised banks. Weakness in the Asian currencies against USD also contributed to the upside in USDINR.
Over the rest of the week, we expect USDINR to remain between 81.40 and 82.00 levels on spot.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FII) turned net buyers for the first time in last 18 straight sessions, to the tune of Rs 211.06 crore worth shares, while domestic institutional investors (DII) have net purchased shares worth Rs 90.81 crore on January 17, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Adani inks pact with Ashok Leyland
Adani Enterprises has inked a pact with automotive major Ashok Leyland for the launch of a hydrogen fuel cell electric truck (FCET) on a pilot basis, a report said on January 17.
The pact also involves Ballard Power, the Canada-headquartered manufacturer of proton exchange membrane fuel cell, the Economic Times report added. The fuel cell is key for powering the hydrogen fuel e-truck.
The FCET will be used for mining logistics and transportation by the Adani Group. While Ballard Power will supply the proton exchange membrane fuel cell, the e-trucks will be manufactured by Ashok Leyland.
Recovery in marketing margins, lower oil prices to restore OMC profitability in FY24: Moody's
... Read More
Oil prices extend gains
Oil prices rose on Wednesday, extending the previous session's gains, driven by optimism that a relaxation of China's strict COVID-19 curbs will lead to a recovery in fuel demand in the world's top oil importer.
Brent crude futures were up 52 cents, or 0.6%, at $86.44 a barrel at 0151 GMT, following a 1.7% rally in the previous session.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 55 cents, or 0.7%, to $80.73 a barrel, having risen 0.4% on Tuesday.
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Markets may shrug off overnight weakness in the US indices and log gains in early Wednesday trades. While intra-day bouts of volatility could continue in the wake of global uncertainty, some of the positive catalysts like cooling inflation, China re-opening and the US dollar at 7-month low would keep the markets in good stead.
Technically, Nifty could head back towards the biggest intraday hurdles at 18265 mark and above the same it could inch towards its all-time-high at 18888. However, a daily-bearish candlestick closing below last week’s low at 17761 mark will trigger a waterfall of selling towards 17457 mark.
JUST IN | Bank of Japan maintains policy balance rate at -0.1%
D-Mart's thinning profit margins indicate new pain point for investors
The easing of inflationary pressures may enable the retailer to bolster discretionary consumption in the coming quarters.... Read More
ITC to acquire Yoga Bar of Sproutlife Foods
Diversified conglomerate ITC on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Sproutlife Foods Pvt Ltd (SFPL), which owns Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brand Yoga Bar.
ITC has signed a binding term sheet to acquire 100 per cent shares of SFPL over a period of three to four years, said a statement.
It will initially acquire a 47.5 per cent stake in SFPL in tranches, by March 31, 2025 and the balance stake will be acquired, basis pre-defined valuation criteria, subject to other conditions agreed to in the binding documents, it added. Read More
Sojitz Corp pares 2.35% stake in Samvardhana Motherson for Rs 776 cr
Sojitz Corporation on Tuesday divested a 2.35 per cent stake in auto component major Samvardhana Motherson International for Rs 776 crore through an open market transaction.
According to the bulk deal data available with BSE, Sojitz Corporation offloaded 10,61,88,248 shares, amounting to 2.35 per cent stake in the company.
The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 73.11 apiece, taking the transaction value at Rs 776.34 crore.
However, buyer(s) of the shares could not be ascertained.
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today
Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 57 points on Wednesdsay... Read More
Dollar steady, yen slips
The US dollar steadied on January 18, while the yen slipped as investors eagerly awaited the Bank of Japan’s policy decision, which could set the stage for Tokyo to end its ultra-easy monetary policy.
The Japanese yen weakened 0.56% versus the greenback at 128.83 per dollar on Wednesday, easing off the seven month high of 127.25 it touched on Monday. The dollar index, which measures the safe-haven dollar against six peers, was flat at 102.400.
Adani Transmission acquires 100% stake in WRSR Power Transmission
Adani Transmission acquired entire stake of equity shares representing 100% of the total issued, paid-up and subscribed equity share
capital of WRSR Power Transmission Limited.
Maruti Suzuki recalls 17,362 vehicles to inspect and replace Airbag Controller
Maruti Suzuki has announced to recall a total of 17,362 vehicles manufactured between December 8, 2022 and January 12, 2023.
The affected models are Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara.
The recall is being undertaken to inspect and replace Airbag Controller (“affected part”), free of cost, if required in these vehicles. It is suspected that there is a possible defect in affected part, which in rare case might result in non-deployment of the airbags and seat belt pretensioners, in the event of a vehicle crash.