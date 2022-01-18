Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices

January 18, 2022 / 07:53 AM IST

Asia shares tick higher as spotlight stays on Fed

Asia's share markets were mostly higher on Tuesday even as global investor attention remains fixed on the prospect of U.S interest rate hikes in the next few months, after two years of unprecedented pandemic-induced policy easing.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.4%, after the U.S market was closed overnight for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The index is up 1.1% so far this month.

Australian shares were up 0.29%, while in China the blue chip CSI300 Index rose 0.33% in early trading.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was up by 0.61%.

Japan's Nikkei stock index was trading 0.63% higher ahead of the Bank of Japan's decision due between 0230-0500 GMT.