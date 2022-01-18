MARKET NEWS

English
January 18, 2022 / 07:44 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 18,343 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:40 IST. Asian markets are trading firm, while US market remained shut on the occasion of Martin Luther King Jr Day.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex61,308.9185.88 +0.14%
    Nifty 5018,308.1052.35 +0.29%
    Nifty Bank38,216.15-154.25 -0.40%
    Nifty 50 18,308.10 52.35 (0.29%)
    Mon, Jan 17, 2022
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Hero Motocorp2,701.50131.80 +5.13%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    HCL Tech1,258.75-78.45 -5.87%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Auto11881.25238.25 +2.05%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Pharma13862.45-101.75 -0.73%


  • January 18, 2022 / 07:53 AM IST

    Asia shares tick higher as spotlight stays on Fed

    Asia's share markets were mostly higher on Tuesday even as global investor attention remains fixed on the prospect of U.S interest rate hikes in the next few months, after two years of unprecedented pandemic-induced policy easing.

    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.4%, after the U.S market was closed overnight for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The index is up 1.1% so far this month.

    Australian shares were up 0.29%, while in China the blue chip CSI300 Index rose 0.33% in early trading.

    Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was up by 0.61%.

    Japan's Nikkei stock index was trading 0.63% higher ahead of the Bank of Japan's decision due between 0230-0500 GMT.

  • January 18, 2022 / 07:41 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 7 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,343 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:40 IST.

  • January 18, 2022 / 07:38 AM IST

    Market on Monday:

    Indian market continued the rangebound movement on the second day on January 17 but ended on positive note with Nifty above 18,300 led by auto, power, realty stocks, while selling in banking and pharma names minimize the gains.

    Amid mixed global cues, the Indian benchmark indices started the week on flat note and remain choppy with positive bias for most of the session. At close, the Sensex was up 85.88 points or 0.14% at 61,308.91, and the Nifty was up 52.30 points or 0.29% at 18,308.10.

    Hero MotoCorp, Grasim Industries, ONGC, Tata Motors and UltraTech Cement were the top Nifty gainers. Losers were HCL Technologies, HDFC Bank, Britannia Industries, Axis Bank and Cipla.

    Except Nifty Pharma and Nifty Bank all other sectoral indices ended in the green with Auto index added 2 percent.

    Broader markets outperformed the main indices, with BSE midcap index rose 0.23 percent and smallcap index added 0.6 percent.

  • January 18, 2022 / 07:25 AM IST

    Hello Readers. Kickstart your day with Buffett's famous quote: 

  • January 18, 2022 / 07:22 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

