Market LIVE Updates: Indices slip in the red; M&M top gainer, pharma stocks dip

January 13, 2021 / 11:54 AM IST

Bharat Rasayan approves buyback:

Bharat Rasayan share price increased 3 percent on January 13 after the company's board in its meeting held on January 12 approved the proposal of buyback of its fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each from the equity shareholders of the company.

The company proposed to buyback upto 93,472 equity shares of Rs 10 each, comprising of 2.20% of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company at a price of Rs 11,500 per equity share for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 107.49 crore.