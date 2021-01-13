MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
auto refresh
January 13, 2021 / 12:10 PM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices slip in the red; M&M top gainer, pharma stocks dip

M&M, BPCL, Bharti Airtel, IOC and NTPC were among major gainers on the Nifty. Except IT and pharma other sectoral indices are trading in the green.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 13, 2021 / 11:54 AM IST

    Bharat Rasayan approves buyback:

    Bharat Rasayan share price increased 3 percent on January 13 after the company's board in its meeting held on January 12 approved the proposal of buyback of its fully paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each from the equity shareholders of the company.

    The company proposed to buyback upto 93,472 equity shares of Rs 10 each, comprising of 2.20% of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company at a price of Rs 11,500 per equity share for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 107.49 crore.

  • January 13, 2021 / 11:45 AM IST

    Bharti Airtel gets approvals for downstream investments:

    Bharti Airtel share price added 6 percent on January 13 after the company received approvals for its downstream investments.

    "In compliance of the FDI approval dated January 20, 2020, granted to the company by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), the company has received approvals for its relevant downstream investments," company said in a release.

    Accordingly, the company is initiating the process to revise its foreign investment limit, as notified to its depositories, to 100% with immediate effect, it added.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 13, 2021 / 11:30 AM IST

    Asian Markets Update:

    Asian stocks rose on Wednesday, tracking modest Wall Street gains, as expectations that a vaccine will eventually win the battle against the coronavirus fuelled recovery hopes, while tight supply expectations pushed oil prices to a one-year high.

  • January 13, 2021 / 11:19 AM IST

    Rupee Updates:

    Indian rupee is trading higher at 73.14 per dollar, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market. It opened higher by 8 paise at 73.17 per dollar versus Tuesday's close of 73.25.

  • January 13, 2021 / 11:17 AM IST

    Buzzing: Tata Motors share price added 5 percent on January 13 on robust global wholesale numbers. The company's Group global wholesales in Q3 FY21 were up by 37% over Q2 FY21.

    Its group global wholesales in Q3 FY21, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 2 78,915 units, higher by 1%, as compared to Q3 FY20. Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q3 FY21 were at 90,365, lower by 4%, over Q3 FY20.

    Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q3FY21 were at 1,88,550, higher by 4% as compared to Q3FY20.

  • January 13, 2021 / 10:56 AM IST

    Tractor volumes hit all-time high in a pandemic year

    Covid-19 failed to deflate demand for tractors in 2020 as sales hit an all-time high and beat 2018 volumes, the best so far for the industry. Tractor sales in the domestic market closed at 802,670 units in 2020, 11 percent higher than 2019 volumes and 1 percent more than 2018, according to data supplied by the Tractor and Mechanisation Association, the apex industry lobby. Read more

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • January 13, 2021 / 10:52 AM IST

    Buzzing stock: Tata Elxsi share price jumped over 8 percent after the company declared its Q3 results. Net profit of the company increased 39.5 percent to Rs 105.2 crore for the December 2020 quarter. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 75.4 crore in the year-ago period, Tata Elxsi said in a regulatory filing.

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.