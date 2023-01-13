 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Indices open flat amid positive cues; Infosys, HCL Tech, Wipro in focus

Rakesh Patil
Jan 13, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading higher around 17,936.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 9:05 IST. US markets ended on positive note, while Asian markets are trading mostly in the green.

January 13, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST

IMF chief expects to keep 2023 global growth forecast steady at about 2.7%

The International Monetary Fund is not likely to downgrade its forecast for 2.7% growth in 2023, the head of the global lender said on Thursday, noting that a feared oil price spike had failed to materialize and labor markets remained strong.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said 2023 would be another "tough year" for the global economy, and inflation remained stubborn, but she did not expect another year of successive downgrades like those seen last year, barring unexpected developments.

The IMF in October forecast that global growth would slow to 2.7% in 2023 after falling from 6.0% in 2021 to 3.2% in 2022. It had previously forecast growth of 2.9% for 2023, but Georgieva said she did not expect further cuts to the outlook.

January 13, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST

Mark Matthews, Julius Baer & Co on US interest rates

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, he said:
-US interest rates will notgo as high as consensus
-Inflation reading wasin-line with expectations
-Even now, wesee no moreneed to raise rates
-Reopening of China hasbeen an important event
-Emerging markets can be decoupled
-India returns have been higher compared to China over the last 30 years
-India will outweigh China in long term

January 13, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

Rupee Opens:

Indian rupee opened higher by 29 paise at 81.26 per dollar on against previous close of 81.55.

January 13, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST

Market at pre-open

: Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session.

At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was up 147.08 points or 0.25% at 60105.11, and the Nifty was up 83.90 points or 0.47% at 17942.10.

January 13, 2023 / 08:57 AM IST

Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

Positive global cues coupled with moderating inflation levels in both India and the US, and better-than-expected earnings from tech major Infosys is pointing towards a firm opening for local markets.

The US bond market too is signaling that the Federal Reserve could indeed be near the end of its rate-hiking campaign.

The only negative catalyst which can haunt the market is FIIs relentless selling, as they have already sold to the tune of Rs 14,997 crore.

January 13, 2023 / 08:54 AM IST

Anindya Banerjee, VP - Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities

USDINR spot closed nearly flat at 82.55 on spot, down 2 paise. Trading was quiet, ahead of the US inflation report.

Over the remainder of the week, US CPI will be the driving force. A lower than expected inflation can drive USDINR towards 81 levels. Over the near term, we expect a range of 81.00 and 81.90 on spot, with a downward bias.

January 13, 2023 / 08:50 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services

CPI inflation at 5.72% in December confirms the downtrend which started in November. This will enable the RBI to go slow on rate hikes.

Along with easing inflation, IIP rising to 7.1% in November reinforces the growth rebound story in India. This means India can achieve 6% GDP growth rate in FY 24 despite the global growth slowdown.

January 13, 2023 / 08:47 AM IST

Dollar Updates

:

The US dollar swayed on Friday, flirting with seven-month lows after a sharp dive overnight as data showed U.S. inflation was slowing, boosting hopes of the Federal Reserve taking its foot off an aggressive interest rate hike policy.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six others, rose 0.059% to 102.220 but was languishing around its lowest level since June.

The euro was up 0.03% to $1.0849, having touched fresh nine-month high earlier in the session. Sterling was last trading at $1.221, up 0.08% on the day.

January 13, 2023 / 08:42 AM IST

Gold set for weekly gain:

Gold prices ticked higher on Friday and were on track for a fourth consecutive weekly gain, supported by a weaker dollar and expectations of slower interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,898.57 per ounce, as of 0234 GMT. Prices gained 1.8% so far this week.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,899.60.

January 13, 2023 / 08:40 AM IST

Results Today: