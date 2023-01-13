Market LIVE Updates: Indices open flat amid positive cues; Infosys, HCL Tech, Wipro in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading higher around 17,936.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 9:05 IST. US markets ended on positive note, while Asian markets are trading mostly in the green.
IMF chief expects to keep 2023 global growth forecast steady at about 2.7%
The International Monetary Fund is not likely to downgrade its forecast for 2.7% growth in 2023, the head of the global lender said on Thursday, noting that a feared oil price spike had failed to materialize and labor markets remained strong.
IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said 2023 would be another "tough year" for the global economy, and inflation remained stubborn, but she did not expect another year of successive downgrades like those seen last year, barring unexpected developments.
The IMF in October forecast that global growth would slow to 2.7% in 2023 after falling from 6.0% in 2021 to 3.2% in 2022. It had previously forecast growth of 2.9% for 2023, but Georgieva said she did not expect further cuts to the outlook.
Mark Matthews, Julius Baer & Co on US interest rates
Speaking to CNBC-TV18, he said:
-US interest rates will notgo as high as consensus
-Inflation reading wasin-line with expectations
-Even now, wesee no moreneed to raise rates
-Reopening of China hasbeen an important event
-Emerging markets can be decoupled
-India returns have been higher compared to China over the last 30 years
-India will outweigh China in long term
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened higher by 29 paise at 81.26 per dollar on against previous close of 81.55.
Market at pre-open
: Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session.
At 09:01 IST, the Sensex was up 147.08 points or 0.25% at 60105.11, and the Nifty was up 83.90 points or 0.47% at 17942.10.
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Positive global cues coupled with moderating inflation levels in both India and the US, and better-than-expected earnings from tech major Infosys is pointing towards a firm opening for local markets.
The US bond market too is signaling that the Federal Reserve could indeed be near the end of its rate-hiking campaign.
The only negative catalyst which can haunt the market is FIIs relentless selling, as they have already sold to the tune of Rs 14,997 crore.
Anindya Banerjee, VP - Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities
USDINR spot closed nearly flat at 82.55 on spot, down 2 paise. Trading was quiet, ahead of the US inflation report.
Over the remainder of the week, US CPI will be the driving force. A lower than expected inflation can drive USDINR towards 81 levels. Over the near term, we expect a range of 81.00 and 81.90 on spot, with a downward bias.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
CPI inflation at 5.72% in December confirms the downtrend which started in November. This will enable the RBI to go slow on rate hikes.
Along with easing inflation, IIP rising to 7.1% in November reinforces the growth rebound story in India. This means India can achieve 6% GDP growth rate in FY 24 despite the global growth slowdown.
Dollar Updates:
The US dollar swayed on Friday, flirting with seven-month lows after a sharp dive overnight as data showed U.S. inflation was slowing, boosting hopes of the Federal Reserve taking its foot off an aggressive interest rate hike policy.
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six others, rose 0.059% to 102.220 but was languishing around its lowest level since June.
The euro was up 0.03% to $1.0849, having touched fresh nine-month high earlier in the session. Sterling was last trading at $1.221, up 0.08% on the day.
Gold set for weekly gain:
Gold prices ticked higher on Friday and were on track for a fourth consecutive weekly gain, supported by a weaker dollar and expectations of slower interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,898.57 per ounce, as of 0234 GMT. Prices gained 1.8% so far this week.
U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,899.60.
Results Today:
Godrej Properties acquires 60-acres land parcel in Chennai
Godrej Properties today announced that it has purchased 60 acres on an outright basis in the fast-developing micro market of Oragadam Junction, Chennai.
Spread across ~ 60 acres, the proposed project is estimated to have a developable potential of approximately 1.6 million square of saleable area, comprising primarily of residential plotted development.
Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives & Research, SAMCO Securities
The US CPI (YoY) (Dec) actual number has come at around 6.5% which is in line with consensus estimate. It is below the 7% mark for the first time in a year and lowest in 13 months. This is good news for both global and Indian markets as it brings the Fed closer to the terminal rates.
With this inflation print the gap between Inflation (6.5%) and US interest rates (4.5%) has further reduced to 2%. This will give room for the Fed to go slow on hikes and probably even stop the rate hikes within a couple of months. This could be a big positive for the financial markets since it reduces cost of funds for corporations.
US consumer prices fall in December
US consumer prices unexpectedly fell for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years in December amid declining prices for gasoline and other goods, suggesting that inflation was now on a sustained downward trend.
The consumer price index dipped 0.1% last month after gaining 0.1% in November, the Labor Department said on Thursday. That was the first decline in the CPI since May 2020, when the economy was reeling from the first wave of COVID-19 infections.
Apax Partners likely to sell entire stake in Shriram Finance via block deal
Private equity player Apax Partners arm Dynasty Acquisition is likely to sell its entire stake - (up to 1.73 crore shares or a 4.63 percent stake) in Shriram Finance via a block deal tomorrow, sources told CNBC Awaaz on January 12.
As per the report, Apax will offer up to a 6 percent discount on deal. The deal size is Rs 2,250 crore including the green shoe option, the business channel reported citing sources. Kotak Securities is the likely broker to the deal, the report added. Read More
India's IIP growth rebounds to 7.1% in November
India's industrial growth, as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), accelerated to 7.1 percent in November, data released on January 12 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed.
IIP growth returned to positive territory in November after it had contracted by 4 percent in October - the industry's worst performance in 26 months. The figure has now been revised to show industrial output shrunk by 4.2 percent in October.
The IIP in November stood at 137.1, which is higher as compared to 128 in the year-ago period. In October 2022, an IIP of 129.3 was clocked.
CPI inflation falls again in December
India's headline retail inflation rate eased to a one-year low of 5.72 percent in December from 5.88 percent the previous month, data released on January 12 by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation showed.
At 5.72 percent, the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation print is below the consensus estimate.
This is the third month in a row that CPI inflation has fallen. It is also the second month in a row that it has come in lower than the upper bound of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 2-6 percent mandate.
HCL Tech logs 20% rise in Q3 net profit
HCL Technologies on January 12 reported a 20 percent rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3FY23) at Rs 4,096 crore as against Rs 3,442 crore a year back.
Its consolidated revenue from operations increased 19.61 percent to Rs 26,700 crore against Rs 22,321 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, the company said in an exchange filing.
The numbers beat estimates as according to a poll of brokerages, consolidated revenue was expected to come in Rs 26,026 crore, up 16.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth, while consolidated profit after tax (PAT) was estimated to increase 10.6 percent YoY to Rs 3,796 crore.
Revenue in terms of constant currency was up 5 percent sequentially and 13.1 percent year-on-year (YoY). Read More
Infosys Q3 net profit surges 13% to Rs 6,586 crore
Infosys on January 12 reported a 13.4 percent rise in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2022 at Rs 6,586 crore. The country's second-largest IT firm had reported a net profit of Rs 5,809 crore in the same quarter last year.
Its consolidated revenue from operations increased 20.2 percent to Rs 38,318 crore against Rs 31,867 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, Infosys said in an exchange filing.
The reported numbers beat estimates. According to a poll of brokerages, consolidated revenue was expected to come in at Rs 37,613 crore, up 18 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth. In comparison, consolidated profit after tax (PAT) was estimated to increase 10.5 percent YoY to Rs 6,418 crore. Read More
Oil prices slip
Oil prices slipped in early trade on Friday but were on track for gains of more than 6% for the week on solid signs of demand growth in top crude oil importer China and expectations of less aggressive interest rate hikes in the United States.
Brent crude futures fell 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $83.86 a barrel by 0119 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 12 cents, or 0.2%, to $78.27.
Brent has jumped 6.7% so far this week and WTI is up 6.2%, recouping most of the previous week's losses.
Asian markets trade mixed
Asia-Pacific shares were mixed, after the US consumer price index showed inflation cooled in December, raising investors’ hopes that the Federal Reserve can return to slower interest rate hikes.
Wall Street gains
Wall Street closed higher Thursday after a report showed inflation slowed again last month, bolstering hopes the Federal Reserve may take it easier on the economy through smaller hikes to interest rates.
While the report on U.S. inflation was clearly encouraging, stocks had already rallied earlier this week in anticipation of exactly such data. The numbers were in line with forecasts on many points, and analysts warned investors not to get carried away by them.
The S&P 500 rose 13.56 points, or 0.3%, to 3,983.17. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 216.96 points, or 0.6%, to 34,189.97. The Nasdaq rose 69.43 points, or 0.6%, to 11,001.10.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 29.50 points or 0.16 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,947.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST.
Market on Thursday:
The Indian equity benchmark ended lower after yet another volatile session on January 12, as investors remained cautious ahead of IT earnings and domestic as well as US inflation data, which can have a bearing on central banks' interest rate hike decisions.
The Sensex ended 147.47 points, or 0.25 percent, lower at 59,958.03, and the Nifty fell 37.50 points, or 0.21 percent, to close at 17,858.20.
After a muted start, the market drifted into the red and widened losses as the day progressed but buying at lower levels helped erase some of the intraday losses.
Stocks and sectors
Divis Labs, Reliance Industries, BPCL, Axis Bank and Tata Motors were among the top losers on the Nifty, while gainers were SBI Life Insurance, UltraTech Cement, Larsen and Toubro, HCL Technologies and Cipla.
Among sectors, Nifty Bank, energy, infra, FMCG, and PSU bank indices ended on a negative note, while the information technology index was up 0.4 percent.
The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended flat.
On the BSE, the oil & gas index fell 1 percent, the bank index 0.5 percent and the FMCG index lost 0.4 percent. On the other hand, capital goods, power and information technology indices added 0.3-0.8 percent.