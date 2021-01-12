Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower on weak global cues; Gail bucks the trend

January 12, 2021 / 08:49 AM IST

NSE launches derivatives on Nifty Financial Services Index

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday launched derivatives on the Nifty Financial Services Index, which will give more flexibility to institutional as well as retail investors to manage their hedge. This is the first time that the exchange has made available weekly futures for stock index derivatives.

The index consists of 20 stocks and is designed to reflect the behaviour and performance of the Indian financial market, which includes banks, financial institutions, housing finance, insurance companies and other financial services companies.