Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat ahead of CPI data; Infosys, HCL Tech in focus ahead of Q3 nos

Rakesh Patil
Jan 12, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST

January 12, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST

Infosys shares in focus today ahead of December quarter earnings:

January 12, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST

Nykaa Large Trade | 1.4 crore shares (0.5% equity) worth Rs 217 crore change hands at Rs 152.30 per share

January 12, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST

RailTel Corporation of India share price rose 3 percent in the early trade on January 12 after company received orders from Government of Puducherry and NMDC.

RailTel Corporation of India has informed that it has received the work order from Government of Puducherry, Department of Revenue and Disaster Management.

The order is for designing, development, SITC, O&M for 5 years of Integrated Command Control Centre and other associated activities for Puducherry Smart City.

The total value of the work is Rs 170.11 crore (estimated value including GST).

The company has also received the work order from NMDC Limited for implementation of IT Infrastructure for ERP and other future digital initiatives at NMDC.

The total value of the work is Rs 122.63 crore (estimated value including GST).

January 12, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

January 12, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST

Market Opens:

Indian indices opened on flat note on January 12 ahead of announcement of CPI data.

The Sensex was up 2.79 points or 0.00% at 60,108.29, and the Nifty was up 3.80 points or 0.02% at 17,899.50. About 1236 shares have advanced, 653 shares declined, and 115 shares are unchanged.

HCL Technologies, Coal India, Titan Company, Power Grid Corp and Grasim Industreis were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, BPCL and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

January 12, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST

TVS Motor to invest Rs 1,000 crore in EV & ICE vehicles in Madhya Pradesh

TVS Motor Company expressed its intention to invest in Madhya Pradesh for its potential future two-wheeler and three-wheeler expansion in electric and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

Over a period of time, this could entail an investment of over Rs 1,000 crores and generating direct and indirect employment in Madhya
Pradesh of over 2,000 jobs.

Madhya Pradesh has evolved as a strategic market, owning to its future readiness across sectors, and we believe that the state has immense potential for charting a strong growth trajectory for our two and three-wheeler business, said K.N. Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company.

Madhya Pradesh is centrally located and well connected with huge potential for growth. The state has excellent talent and engineering capabilities with robust supply chain for manufacturing of two-wheelers and three-wheelers both in ICE and EV. We look forward to working with the government and other stakeholders in Madhya Pradesh, he added.

January 12, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST

Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

Market is likely to gain traction in early Thursday trades as a firm US market close overnight would boost investors' confidence. Investors will be eyeing the US inflation data later today and there are expectations that it is likely to moderate in the final month of 2022, signalling that previous interest rate hikes have had their intended effects.

Back home, IT bellwether Infosys will announce its Q3 numbers today and traders will keenly watch the guidance, especially after the TCS management gave a cautious guidance for the next quarter.

January 12, 2023 / 09:08 AM IST

HSBC expects Fed's final rate hike on February 1

The Federal Reserve will likely hike its target interest rate for the last time at its Jan. 31-February 1 monetary policy meeting, raising it by 50 basis points (bps) to a range of 4.75-5.00 percent, HSBC said in a research note on Wednesday.

The bank also expects about 50 basis points in rate cuts from the US central bank next year.

January 12, 2023 / 09:06 AM IST