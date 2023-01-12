Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat ahead of CPI data; Infosys, HCL Tech in focus ahead of Q3 nos

Stock Market LIVE Updates: HCL Technologies, Coal India, Titan Company, Power Grid Corp and Grasim Industreis were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, BPCL and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Being the last major budget before the central elections in 2024, the Government might prefer to increase spends on rural infrastructure which could have a multiplier effect on the economy.... Read More
Infosys shares in focus today ahead of December quarter earnings:
Nykaa Large Trade | 1.4 crore shares (0.5% equity) worth Rs 217 crore change hands at Rs 152.30 per share
RailTel Corporation of India share price rose 3 percent in the early trade on January 12 after company received orders from Government of Puducherry and NMDC.
RailTel Corporation of India has informed that it has received the work order from Government of Puducherry, Department of Revenue and Disaster Management.
The order is for designing, development, SITC, O&M for 5 years of Integrated Command Control Centre and other associated activities for Puducherry Smart City.
The total value of the work is Rs 170.11 crore (estimated value including GST).
The company has also received the work order from NMDC Limited for implementation of IT Infrastructure for ERP and other future digital initiatives at NMDC.
The total value of the work is Rs 122.63 crore (estimated value including GST).
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens:
Indian indices opened on flat note on January 12 ahead of announcement of CPI data.
The Sensex was up 2.79 points or 0.00% at 60,108.29, and the Nifty was up 3.80 points or 0.02% at 17,899.50. About 1236 shares have advanced, 653 shares declined, and 115 shares are unchanged.
HCL Technologies, Coal India, Titan Company, Power Grid Corp and Grasim Industreis were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Asian Paints, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, BPCL and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
TVS Motor to invest Rs 1,000 crore in EV & ICE vehicles in Madhya Pradesh
TVS Motor Company expressed its intention to invest in Madhya Pradesh for its potential future two-wheeler and three-wheeler expansion in electric and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.
Over a period of time, this could entail an investment of over Rs 1,000 crores and generating direct and indirect employment in Madhya
Pradesh of over 2,000 jobs.
Madhya Pradesh has evolved as a strategic market, owning to its future readiness across sectors, and we believe that the state has immense potential for charting a strong growth trajectory for our two and three-wheeler business, said K.N. Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company.
Madhya Pradesh is centrally located and well connected with huge potential for growth. The state has excellent talent and engineering capabilities with robust supply chain for manufacturing of two-wheelers and three-wheelers both in ICE and EV. We look forward to working with the government and other stakeholders in Madhya Pradesh, he added.
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Market is likely to gain traction in early Thursday trades as a firm US market close overnight would boost investors' confidence. Investors will be eyeing the US inflation data later today and there are expectations that it is likely to moderate in the final month of 2022, signalling that previous interest rate hikes have had their intended effects.
Back home, IT bellwether Infosys will announce its Q3 numbers today and traders will keenly watch the guidance, especially after the TCS management gave a cautious guidance for the next quarter.
HSBC expects Fed's final rate hike on February 1
The Federal Reserve will likely hike its target interest rate for the last time at its Jan. 31-February 1 monetary policy meeting, raising it by 50 basis points (bps) to a range of 4.75-5.00 percent, HSBC said in a research note on Wednesday.
The bank also expects about 50 basis points in rate cuts from the US central bank next year.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened marginally lower at 81.62 per dollar on Thursday against previous close of 81.57.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 hrs IST, the Sensex was down 91.04 points or 0.15% at 60014.46, and the Nifty was down 73 points or 0.41% at 17822.70.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FII) have net-sold shares worth Rs 3,208.15 crore, continuing selling for the 14th session in a row, but domestic institutional investors (DII) have managed to offset the FII outflow to a major extent by net-buying shares worth Rs 2,430.62 crore on January 11, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Yen jumps; dollar tentative
The yen got a boost on Thursday on expectations that the Bank of Japan will review the side effects of its monetary easing, while the dollar paused its retreat and wobbled near a seven-month low against the euro ahead of U.S. inflation data later in the day.
The Japanese yen jumped nearly 0.7% to 131.58 per dollar in early Asia trade, following a Yomiuri report that the BOJ will review the side effects of its monetary easing at next week's policy meetings and may take additional steps to correct distortions in the yield curve. The yen last bought 131.92 per dollar.
Oil rises
Oil prices rose in early trade on Thursday, building on gains in the previous session as China's demand outlook improves and concerns rise over the impact of sanctions on Russian supply.
Brent crude rose 50 cents, or 0.6%, to $83.17 per barrel by 0135 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude also rose 50 cents, or 0.7%, to $77.91 per barrel.
Both benchmarks rose 3% in Wednesday's session, settling at the highest levels since December 30. [O/R]
Rajat Bhattacharya, Standard Chartered on CNBC-TV18
-US CPI has peaked, seeing a decisive slowdown in us growth
-US economy is getting closer to a recession which is worrisome
-Structurally, India remains one of the strongest stories out there
-Estimate 5% growth for China, likely to be revised higher
-Inflation fallout likelyto be limited for China
Bond yields seen flat
Indian government bond yields are expected to be largely unchanged on Thursday, as market focus remained on inflation readings from India and the United States that are likely to provide cues on the central banks' rate-hike trajectory.
The benchmark 10-year yield is expected to move in a range of 7.27% to 7.32%, a trader with a private bank said. The yield ended lower at 7.2913% on Wednesday and has fallen eight basis points in the previous three sessions.
Infosys remains in focus ahead of Q3 results
After Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) failed to meet Street expectations, all eyes are now on blue-eyed boy Infosys’ October-December results on January 12. The once IT bellwether is expected to report a 2.8 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in revenue while net profit is expected to increase 6.5 percent QoQ.
According to a poll of brokerages, the consolidated revenue of the second-largest information technology (IT) company might come in at Rs 37,613 crore, registering 18 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth, while consolidated profit after tax (PAT) is expected to increase 10.5 percent YoY to Rs 6,418 crore. Read More
Gold flat as traders await U.S. inflation data
Gold prices were flat during early Asian hours on Thursday, as traders awaited key U.S. inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve's policy path.
Spot gold held its ground at $1,876.93 per ounce, as of 0011 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,879.80.
Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC securities
Indian markets could open mildly higher, in line with mostly higher Asian markets today and positive US markets on Wednesday.
U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with Nasdaq Composite logging its longest win streak since September, as the market built on a positive start to 2023. Traders also looked ahead to Thursday’s inflation report to help gauge the size of the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate hike in February.
Economists polled by Dow Jones expect December’s inflation report will show headline inflation remains unchanged from the previous month, or 6.5% year over year. The core price measure that strips out volatile food and fuel costs, is expected to rise 0.3% from November, or 5.7% year over year.
Asian equities followed Wall Street higher (to 7 month highs) on Thursday as wagers for a further softening of US inflation buoyed appetite for risk taking in global markets.
Nifty ended lower for the second consecutive day on Jan 11. At close, Nifty was down 0.1% or 18.5 points at 17,895.7. Nifty continues to be range-bound in a wide band of 17,774-18,141. A move on either side of this range could result in accelerated move in that direction.
HCL Technologies to announce Q3 earnings today:
HCL Technologies is all set to report its October-December earnings numbers on January 12 and analysts are forecasting a 3 percent sequential growth in constant currency (CC) terms, which is likely to be greater than its peers.
According to a poll of brokerages, consolidated revenue might come in at Rs 26,026 crore, registering 16.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth, while consolidated profit after tax (PAT) is expected to increase 10.6 percent YoY to Rs 3,796 crore. Read More
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
On January 11, Nifty remained sideways in a narrow range throughout the day to finally end the session with minor loss of 18 points at 17896 levels. There is cautiousness in the market ahead of inflation data of both India and US which is to be released on Thursday.
There is high hope of further cool down in US inflation which would influence the US Fed's interest rate decision while the domestic inflation is likely to stay flat.
Some of the other key global events like China and UK GDP data and Michigan consumer sentiment would also be keenly eyed.
Tech stocks would be in focus as Infosys, HCL Tech and Cyient would be reporting their numbers on Thursday and would set the tone for other IT stocks.
Metal sector would continue to be in momentum as both Copper and Aluminum price surged to 6-month high on hope of improvement in global demand due to China re-opening its economy.
KKR invests $1.15 billion in Aircraft leasing as travel rebounds
KKR & Co. will invest $1.15 billion in leased commercial aircraft through its partnership with aviation finance firm Altavair.
The bet on air travel, made through KKR’s credit and infrastructure funds, adds to the roughly $8.3 billion that the alternative-asset manager has put into the aviation sector since 2015.
KKR owns about 50% of Altavair.
Results Today:
Japan current account surplus jumps, marks record for November
Japan's current account surplus logged a surprising surge to mark a record for November, as weakness in the yen drove income gains from portfolio investment and direct investment overseas to their highest level for the month.
The surplus came in at 1.8 trillion yen ($13.7 billion), more than three times the median forecast of economists in a Reuters poll, also helped by an easing in the trade deficit.
China December CPI up 1.8%, PPI down 0.7% YoY
China's annual consumer inflation rate accelerated in December, driven by rising food prices even as domestic demand wavered amid restrained economic activity during the month.
The consumer price index (CPI) was 1.8% higher than a year earlier, rising faster than the 1.6% annual gain seen in November, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Thursday. The result matched a Reuters poll estimate of 1.8%.
The CPI for all of 2022 was 2.0% higher than the level of 2021, compared with the government target of around 3%.
The producer price index (PPI) showed an annual drop for a third straight month. In December it was down 0.7% from a year earlier, falling less than an annual contraction of 1.3% seen in November. Economists in a Reuters poll had forecast a fall of 0.1%.
The PPI for all of 2022 was up 4.1% on the previous year, the bureau said.
Asia stocks hit 7-month high
Asian stock markets mostly pushed higher on Thursday, ahead of US consumer price data that investors hope will confirm inflation is in retreat, while the yen rose with a report Japan will next week review the side-effects of its ultra-easy policy.
Following gains for Wall Street indexes overnight, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5% and touched an almost seven-month high.
Bond Yields Update:
Anindya Banerjee, VP - Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities
We have been seeing a selloff in the USDINR pair since the past couple of sessions. The intensity of the selloff is such that the pair has managed to break and close below the 81.80 mark.
If we look at the dollar, the dollar index has been steady around the 103.20 mark as the traders wait for the US CPI data to get a gauge of the next move by the FED.
Technically, the USDINR pair has broken below a one-year trendline, so the price action around this level is crucial to watch. In the sessions to come we might see the pair find support near the 81.50 zone and on the upside, we might see the resistance come in near the 82.20 level.
Sah Polymers to debut on the bourses on January 12
Sah Polymers, a bulk packaging solutions provider, is expected to debut on the stock exchanges on January 12 with about 10 percent gains over the IPO sale price, supported by healthy subscription and better financial performance, analysts said. However, they are concerned about rich valuations and the competitive environment.
The issue price is fixed at Rs 65 per share.
Sah Polymers shares traded at a 10-15 percent premium over the issue price in the grey market, an unofficial platform for IPO shares, analysts said. The grey market gives investors an indication of the expected listing price of IPO shares.
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today
Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the broader index in India with a gain of 68 points on Thursday in sync with rally in Wall Street and bullish trading peer Asian markets... Read More
Undisclosed shareholder of Nykaa offers 14.2 mn shares in block trade
An undisclosed shareholder of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited, the parent company of Nykaa, is offering 14.2 million shares in a block trade, Bloomberg reported on January 12.
Reportedly the shares are being offered at Rs 148.90 a piece as the shareholder is looking to raise $26 million via block.
Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.
Direct tax collections at 87% of FY23 target
The Centre's direct tax collections, net of refunds, reached 86.7 percent of the 2022-23 budget target by January 10, the finance ministry said on January 11.
Between April 1, 2022 and January 10, 2023, the government's gross direct tax collections stood at Rs 14.71 lakh crore, the ministry said in a statement. Net of refunds, which amounts to Rs 2.4 lakh crore, the number is Rs 12.31 lakh crore, 19.6 percent higher from the corresponding period of the financial year 2021-22. Read More
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 50 points or 0.28 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,000 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:45 IST.
Asia-Pacific shares notched gains as investors look ahead to the US consumer price index report on Thursday
Economists expect inflation to have cooled in December, which could signal to the Federal Reserve that previous interest rates hikes have had their intended effects
Indian ADRs:
Wall Street ends sharply higher
U.S. stocks ended up sharply on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq gaining more than 1% each as investors were optimistic ahead of an inflation report that could give the Federal Reserve room to dial back on its aggressive interest rate hikes.
The much-anticipated report due on Thursday is projected by economists polled by Reuters to show U.S. consumer prices grew 6.5% year-on-year in December, moderating from a 7.1% rise in November.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 268.91 points, or 0.8%, to 33,973.01, the S&P 500 gained 50.36 points, or 1.28%, to 3,969.61 and the Nasdaq Composite added 189.04 points, or 1.76%, to 10,931.67.
Trade setup for today: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell
Based on the OI percentage, a short build-up was seen in 67 stocks on Wednesday, including Gujarat Gas, Bharti Airtel, Coal India, Persistent Systems, and Coforge... Read More
Market on Wednesday:
The Indian equity benchmarks closed flat after a highly volatile session on January 11, as investors turned cautious a day ahead of the release of domestic and US inflation data for cues on central banks' rate hike trajectory.
The Sensex closed 9.98 points, or 0.02 percent, lower to 60,105.50 and the Nifty dropped 18.50 points, or 0.10 percent, to close at 17,895.70.
Despite positive global cues, the market opened negative but recovered only to swing between gains and losses throughout the session.
Hindalco Industries, Sun Pharma, BPCL, UltraTech Cement and HDFC Bank were among the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers included Bharti Airtel, Cipla, Divis Labs, Apollo Hospitals and HUL.
On the sectoral front, the Nifty FMCG index fell 1 percent, while auto, pharma, energy and infra were down 0.5 percent each. Nifty Bank, metal, information technology and PSU Bank indices added 0.3-0.7 percent.
Broader indices performed in line with the benchmarks, with both BSE midcap and smallcap indices closing flat.