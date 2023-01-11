Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower, Nifty below 17,900; PC Jeweller, Tata Motors, Bilcare, Cupid in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets are trading in the green tracking positive US markets. The Nifty futures were trading flat around 18,011.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:50 IST.
Adani Wilmar reports sales growth in high single digits in third quarter
Adani Wilmar reported strong volume growth across all segments and made good progress in all the segments leading to continued gain in market share across key product categories, in the quarter ended December.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Goldman Sachs no longer expects recession in euro zone in 2023
Goldman Sachs said on Tuesday it expects the euro zone economy to grow by 0.6% this year, compared with its previous forecast of a contraction, thanks to a fall in natural gas prices and the reopening of China's borders.
"We maintain our view that Euro area growth will be weak over the winter months given the energy crisis but no longer look for a technical recession," Goldman Sachs economists led by Sven Jari Stehn said in a note. Read More
Buzzing
PC Jeweller: During the quarter ended December 2022, the company recorded domestic turnover of Rs 829.10 crore as compared to the turnover of Rs 600.18 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, indicating a growth of more than 38%. It has also opened a new franchisee showroom at Katihar (Bihar) during the quarter.
The overall structure of Schneider Electric Infrastructure is very impressive, as it is trading above all its important moving averages.... Read More
Market Opens:
Indian indices opened flat on January 11 with Nifty below 17900.
The Sensex was down 116.07 points or 0.19% at 59999.41, and the Nifty was down 25.20 points or 0.14% at 17889. About 1252 shares have advanced, 634 shares declined, and 120 shares are unchanged.
Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, UltraTech Cement and Power Grid Corp were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Bharti Airtel, HDFC, HUL, Tata Consumer Products and Divis Labs.
Fed's rate hikes might go beyond 5%: JP Morgan
Jamie Dimon said the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes might need to go beyond what’s currently expected, but he’s in favour of a pause to see the full impact of last year’s increases.
There’s a 50 percent chance current expectations are correct in assuming the Fed will boost its benchmark rate to about 5 percent, and a 50 percent chance that the central bank will have to go to 6 percent, the JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive officer said in an interview aired Tuesday on Fox Business.
“I’m on the side that it may not be enough,” Dimon said. “We were a little slow getting going. It caught up. I don’t think there’s any harm done by waiting three or six months.”
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FII) net-sold shares worth Rs 2,109.34 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) net-bought shares worth Rs 1,806.62 crore on January 10, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Alkem Laboratories has received USFDA ANDA nod for Mirabegron, reported CNBC-TV18.
In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.95 percent or Rs 28.90 at Rs 3,080.95.
Tata Motors was the biggest outperformer among Nifty50 stocks, climbing 6 percent to Rs 412.90, the highest closing level since December 19, 2022 and formed long bullish candle on the daily charts with significantly higher volumes and making higher high higher low formation for second straight session.... Read More
Market at pre-open
: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session.
At 09:03 IST, the Sensex was up 33.18 points or 0.06% at 60148.66, and the Nifty was down 13.10 points or 0.07% at 17901.10.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 81.72 per dollar on Wednesday versus Tuesday's close of 81.78.
Om Mehra, Equity Research Analyst at Choice Broking:
Today's market is predicted to open flat as patterns in the SGX Nifty point to a subdued start for the country's larger index. The pivot charts show that 17,862 is the critical support level for the Nifty, followed by 17,798 and 17,694. The important resistance levels to watch out for on an upward movement of the index are 18,070, followed by 18,134 and 18,238.
The Nikkei and Hang Seng are up more than 1 percent each as Asian indices trade primarily in the green.
The World Bank cut its growth projections for the majority of the nations and regions and issued a warning that fresh negative shocks might push the world economy into a recession. Today, we anticipate a sideways bias in market action.
Investors meets on January 11
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Local shares are expected to open on a higher note amid firm global cues, even as intra-day volatility remains a key concern for investors amid the ongoing global macroeconomic concerns.
Investors continue to worry that a hawkish Federal Reserve will challenge market consensus of slowing inflation and 2023 rate cuts.
Amidst this backdrop, the market is already seeing relentless FII selling in the current month, where overseas investors have already sold shares to the tune of Rs 10126 crores. Technically, Nifty's downside risk is seen at 17451-17771 zone.
US FDA publishes warning letter to Sun Pharma for irregularities at Halol plant
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has gone public with a warning letter it had issued to Sun Pharma, pointing out violations in manufacturing practices at its Halol facility in Gujarat.
India's largest generic drug maker was pulled up for notable manufacturing violations such as failure in probing discrepancies in batches of products, using uncleaned equipment in drug manufacturing, and failing to prevent contamination.
In a warning letter on December 15, the US drug regulator highlighted a series of lapses in Sun Pharma’s Gujarat plant. The FDA pointed out significant violations in Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) regulations for finished pharmaceuticals at company’s Halol facilty.
Oil slips
Oil prices fell on Wednesday, erasing the previous session's gains, after industry data showed an unexpected build in crude and fuel inventories in the United States, the world's biggest oil user, which reignited worries about fuel demand.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 59 cents, or 0.8%, to USD 74.53 a barrel at 0134 GMT, while Brent crude futures were down 62 cents, or 0.8%, at $79.48 a barrel.
Akhil Chaturvedi, Chief Business Officer, Motilal Oswal AMC:
Equity funds saw a jump in net inflows to 7.3k crores in December from 2.2k crores in November. This was led by increased flows in Mid & Small cap categories which after the recent fall has started to look attractive in terms of valuations.
We are also seeing highest inflows in our Midcap fund in line with the overall industry.
SIPs continue to create new milestones with above 13k crores of inflows for the 3rd straight month. This highlights the strong domestic flows which has also helped to negate the recent selling by FIIs.
Asian shares subdued, dollar steady, focus on US CPI data
Asian equities edged higher on Wednesday, while the dollar steadied as investors braced for U.S. inflation data that will influence the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.28% higher, while Japan's Nikkei gained 1%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.80%.
While China's reopening from pandemic controls has boosted investor sentiment, with stocks in the country and Hong Kong starting the year with a strong rally, some investors have booked profits on doubts over the sustainability of the market's rebound.
China's stocks opened 0.1% higher while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 0.6% at the start of the day.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
Domestic equities have been witnessing wild swings in last few days as series of events have kept investors on edge. Some volatility was also led due to cautious environment globally ahead of US Fed Chair Powell’s speech.
We expect Nifty to move in a broader range ahead of various events like US Fed speech, release of US, India and Europe CPI data. However, expectation of healthy earnings could cap the downside.
SEBI clears path for non-promoter shareholders to opt for OFS route
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), via a circular, has decided to alter the framework for Offer for Sale (OFS) framework through the stock exchange route. The revamp clears the way for non-promoter shareholders to opt for the OFS mechanism, while simultaneously chalking out a cooling-off period for promoters and non-promoters based on the liquidity of the shares on the exchange. Read More
Anindya Banerjee, VP - Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities
USDINR spot closed 57 paise lower at 81.78, lowest level since December 5th, 2022. Corporate inflows triggered the sharp decline. Once prices drifted below 82.10, dealer stops were hit and prices accelerated downward.
Over the near term, USDINR can fall further, to catch up with the other USD peers. We expect a broad range of 81.00 and 82.20 on spot.
Recession'perilously close' but India on course to 6.6% growth, says World Bank
The Indian economy is expected to grow at the rate of 6.6 percent in fiscal year 2023-24, the World Bank said on January 10, even as it projected a gloomy outlook for the global economy.
The global economy will come "perilously close" to a recession this year, led by weaker growth in all the world's top economies - the United States, Europe and China, the World Bank warned. Click To Read More
Wall Street ends higher:
U.S. stocks ended solidly higher on Tuesday, led by a 1% gain in the Nasdaq, on relief that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell refrained in a speech from commenting on rate policy.
In his first public appearance of the year, Powell said at a forum sponsored by the Swedish central bank that the Fed's independence is essential for it to battle inflation.
Recent comments by other Fed officials have supported the view that the central bank needs to remain aggressive in raising interest rates to control inflation. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said on Tuesday the bank will have to raise interest rates further to combat high inflation.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 186.45 points, or 0.56%, to 33,704.1; the S&P 500 gained 27.16 points, or 0.70%, at 3,919.25; and the Nasdaq Composite added 106.98 points, or 1.01%, at 10,742.63.
World Bank cuts 2023 forecasts and warns of global recession
The World Bank slashed its growth forecasts for most countries and regions and warned that new adverse shocks could tip the global economy into a recession.
Global gross domestic product will probably increase 1.7% this year, about half the pace forecast in June, the Washington-based lender said Tuesday. That would be the third-worst performance in the last three decades or so, after the contractions of 2009 and 2020. Read More
Dollar stands firm while traders await CPI
The dollar held its ground on Wednesday, in spite of downward pressure from lower bond yields and higher stocks, as traders waited on this week's U.S. consumer price data to see whether it will confirm that inflation is in retreat.
The Australian dollar nudged about 0.3% higher to $0.6912 after data showed the annual pace of inflation increased to 7.3% in November, leaving room for more rate hikes. The New Zealand dollar also crept up 0.2% to $0.6380.
The U.S. dollar was steady elsewhere, loitering just above a seven-month low on the euro at $1.0737 in the lead-up to U.S. inflation data due on Thursday.
Gold at 8-month peak
Gold prices held firm near an eight-month peak on Tuesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar and hopes of slower U.S. rate hikes after the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell failed to provide more clarity on tightening path.
Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,876.39 per ounce by 10:42 a.m. ET (1542 GMT), after hitting its highest since May 9 on Monday. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,881.90.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 16.50 points or 0.09 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,002.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST.
Asian indices trade mostly in the green
Market on Tuesday:
The Indian benchmark indices ended lower on January 10, erasing most of the gains of the previous session amid selling across sectors. The 30-pack Sensex closed 631.83 points, or 1.04 percent, down at 60,115.48 and the Nifty ended 187 points, or 1.03 percent, lower at 17,914.20.
After a smart recovery in the previous session, the market started on a negative note and the selling extended as the day progressed, with the Nifty slipping below 17,900 intraday. Last-hour buying helped erase some of the intraday losses.
Adani Enterprises, Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors, Adani Ports and SBI were among the top losers on the Nifty. The gainers were Tata Motors, Hindalco Industries, Apollo Hospitals, Power Grid Corp and Divis Labs.
Among sectors, the Nifty PSU bank index shed 2.6 percent, Nifty Bank and infra indices were down a percent each.
The BSE midcap and smallcap indices each closed 0.5 percent lower.
On the BSE, the bank index fell 1 percent, information technology index 0.7 percent, realty index 0.68 percent and the FMCG index was down 0.4 percent. The metal index, however, added 0.66 percent.