Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower, Nifty below 17,900; PC Jeweller, Tata Motors, Bilcare, Cupid in focus

Jan 11, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets are trading in the green tracking positive US markets. The Nifty futures were trading flat around 18,011.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:50 IST.

January 11, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST

Adani Wilmar reports sales growth in high single digits in third quarter

Adani Wilmar reported strong volume growth across all segments and made good progress in all the segments leading to continued gain in market share across key product categories, in the quarter ended December.

January 11, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

January 11, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

Goldman Sachs no longer expects recession in euro zone in 2023

Goldman Sachs said on Tuesday it expects the euro zone economy to grow by 0.6% this year, compared with its previous forecast of a contraction, thanks to a fall in natural gas prices and the reopening of China's borders.

"We maintain our view that Euro area growth will be weak over the winter months given the energy crisis but no longer look for a technical recession," Goldman Sachs economists led by Sven Jari Stehn said in a note. Read More

January 11, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST

PC Jeweller: During the quarter ended December 2022, the company recorded domestic turnover of Rs 829.10 crore as compared to the turnover of Rs 600.18 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, indicating a growth of more than 38%. It has also opened a new franchisee showroom at Katihar (Bihar) during the quarter.

January 11, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST

Market Opens:

Indian indices opened flat on January 11 with Nifty below 17900.

The Sensex was down 116.07 points or 0.19% at 59999.41, and the Nifty was down 25.20 points or 0.14% at 17889. About 1252 shares have advanced, 634 shares declined, and 120 shares are unchanged.

Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, UltraTech Cement and Power Grid Corp were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Bharti Airtel, HDFC, HUL, Tata Consumer Products and Divis Labs.

January 11, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST

Fed's rate hikes might go beyond 5%: JP Morgan

Jamie Dimon said the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes might need to go beyond what’s currently expected, but he’s in favour of a pause to see the full impact of last year’s increases.

There’s a 50 percent chance current expectations are correct in assuming the Fed will boost its benchmark rate to about 5 percent, and a 50 percent chance that the central bank will have to go to 6 percent, the JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive officer said in an interview aired Tuesday on Fox Business.

“I’m on the side that it may not be enough,” Dimon said. “We were a little slow getting going. It caught up. I don’t think there’s any harm done by waiting three or six months.”

January 11, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) net-sold shares worth Rs 2,109.34 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) net-bought shares worth Rs 1,806.62 crore on January 10, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

January 11, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST

Alkem Laboratories has received USFDA ANDA nod for Mirabegron, reported CNBC-TV18.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.95 percent or Rs 28.90 at Rs 3,080.95.