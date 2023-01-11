Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower, Nifty below 17,900; PC Jeweller, Tata Motors, Bilcare, Cupid in focus

January 11, 2023 / 07:25 AM IST

Market on Tuesday:

The Indian benchmark indices ended lower on January 10, erasing most of the gains of the previous session amid selling across sectors. The 30-pack Sensex closed 631.83 points, or 1.04 percent, down at 60,115.48 and the Nifty ended 187 points, or 1.03 percent, lower at 17,914.20.

After a smart recovery in the previous session, the market started on a negative note and the selling extended as the day progressed, with the Nifty slipping below 17,900 intraday. Last-hour buying helped erase some of the intraday losses.

Adani Enterprises, Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors, Adani Ports and SBI were among the top losers on the Nifty. The gainers were Tata Motors, Hindalco Industries, Apollo Hospitals, Power Grid Corp and Divis Labs.

Among sectors, the Nifty PSU bank index shed 2.6 percent, Nifty Bank and infra indices were down a percent each.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices each closed 0.5 percent lower.

On the BSE, the bank index fell 1 percent, information technology index 0.7 percent, realty index 0.68 percent and the FMCG index was down 0.4 percent. The metal index, however, added 0.66 percent.