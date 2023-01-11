Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower, Nifty below 17,900; PC Jeweller, Tata Motors, Bilcare, Cupid in focus

Goldman Sachs no longer expects recession in euro zone in 2023
Goldman Sachs said on Tuesday it expects the euro zone economy to grow by 0.6% this year, compared with its previous forecast of a contraction, thanks to a fall in natural gas prices and the reopening of China's borders.
"We maintain our view that Euro area growth will be weak over the winter months given the energy crisis but no longer look for a technical recession," Goldman Sachs economists led by Sven Jari Stehn said in a note. Read More