Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower, Nifty below 17,900; PC Jeweller, Tata Motors, Bilcare, Cupid in focus

January 11, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST

Fed's rate hikes might go beyond 5%: JP Morgan

Jamie Dimon said the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes might need to go beyond what’s currently expected, but he’s in favour of a pause to see the full impact of last year’s increases.

There’s a 50 percent chance current expectations are correct in assuming the Fed will boost its benchmark rate to about 5 percent, and a 50 percent chance that the central bank will have to go to 6 percent, the JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive officer said in an interview aired Tuesday on Fox Business.

“I’m on the side that it may not be enough,” Dimon said. “We were a little slow getting going. It caught up. I don’t think there’s any harm done by waiting three or six months.”