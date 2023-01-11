English
    Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower, Nifty below 17,900; PC Jeweller, Tata Motors, Bilcare, Cupid in focus

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets are trading in the green tracking positive US markets. The Nifty futures were trading flat around 18,011.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:50 IST.

      • 09:19 AM IST

        PC Jeweller clocks 38% growth in domestic turnover for Q3FY23

      • 09:14 AM IST

        Fed's rate hikes might go beyond 5%: JP Morgan

      • 08:51 AM IST

        Local shares are expected to open on a higher note amid firm global cues: Prashanth Tapse

      • 08:44 AM IST

        Oil slips as US crude, fuel inventories reignite demand concerns

      • 08:32 AM IST

        Asian shares subdued, dollar steady, focus on US CPI data

      • 08:25 AM IST

        SEBI clears path for non-promoter shareholders to opt for OFS route

      • 08:16 AM IST

        USDINR can fall further over the near term: Anindya Banerjee

      • 08:05 AM IST

        Indian economy to grow at the rate of 6.6% in fiscal year 2023-24: World Bank

      • 07:59 AM IST

        Wall Street ends higher, Jerome Powell comments avoid rate policy

      • 07:51 AM IST

        Dollar stands firm while traders await CPI

      • 07:49 AM IST

        Gold at 8-month peak on weaker dollar, slower rate-hike hopes

      • 07:39 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices

      • 07:37 AM IST

        Asian indices trade mostly in the green with Nikkei up 1 percent, Hang Seng up 0.8 percent

    • January 11, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

      Goldman Sachs no longer expects recession in euro zone in 2023

      Goldman Sachs said on Tuesday it expects the euro zone economy to grow by 0.6% this year, compared with its previous forecast of a contraction, thanks to a fall in natural gas prices and the reopening of China's borders.

      "We maintain our view that Euro area growth will be weak over the winter months given the energy crisis but no longer look for a technical recession," Goldman Sachs economists led by Sven Jari Stehn said in a note. Read More

    • January 11, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST

      PC Jeweller: During the quarter ended December 2022, the company recorded domestic turnover of Rs 829.10 crore as compared to the turnover of Rs 600.18 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, indicating a growth of more than 38%. It has also opened a new franchisee showroom at Katihar (Bihar) during the quarter.

    • January 11, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST

      Market Opens: Indian indices opened flat on January 11 with Nifty below 17900.

      The Sensex was down 116.07 points or 0.19% at 59999.41, and the Nifty was down 25.20 points or 0.14% at 17889. About 1252 shares have advanced, 634 shares declined, and 120 shares are unchanged.

      Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, UltraTech Cement and Power Grid Corp were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Bharti Airtel, HDFC, HUL, Tata Consumer Products and Divis Labs.

    • January 11, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST

      Fed's rate hikes might go beyond 5%: JP Morgan

      Jamie Dimon said the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes might need to go beyond what’s currently expected, but he’s in favour of a pause to see the full impact of last year’s increases.

      There’s a 50 percent chance current expectations are correct in assuming the Fed will boost its benchmark rate to about 5 percent, and a 50 percent chance that the central bank will have to go to 6 percent, the JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive officer said in an interview aired Tuesday on Fox Business.

      “I’m on the side that it may not be enough,” Dimon said. “We were a little slow getting going. It caught up. I don’t think there’s any harm done by waiting three or six months.”

    • January 11, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST

      FII and DII data

      Foreign institutional investors (FII) net-sold shares worth Rs 2,109.34 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) net-bought shares worth Rs 1,806.62 crore on January 10, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

    • January 11, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST

      Alkem Laboratories has received USFDA ANDA nod for Mirabegron, reported CNBC-TV18.

      In the previous trading session, the share closed up 0.95 percent or Rs 28.90 at Rs 3,080.95.

    • January 11, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

      Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session.

      At 09:03 IST, the Sensex was up 33.18 points or 0.06% at 60148.66, and the Nifty was down 13.10 points or 0.07% at 17901.10.

    • January 11, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

      Rupee Opens:

      Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 81.72 per dollar on Wednesday versus Tuesday's close of 81.78.

    • January 11, 2023 / 08:59 AM IST

      Om Mehra, Equity Research Analyst at Choice Broking:

      Today's market is predicted to open flat as patterns in the SGX Nifty point to a subdued start for the country's larger index. The pivot charts show that 17,862 is the critical support level for the Nifty, followed by 17,798 and 17,694. The important resistance levels to watch out for on an upward movement of the index are 18,070, followed by 18,134 and 18,238. 

      The Nikkei and Hang Seng are up more than 1 percent each as Asian indices trade primarily in the green. 

      The World Bank cut its growth projections for the majority of the nations and regions and issued a warning that fresh negative shocks might push the world economy into a recession. Today, we anticipate a sideways bias in market action.

    • January 11, 2023 / 08:56 AM IST

