Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower, Nifty below 14,100; metal, auto under pressure

January 05, 2021 / 10:25 AM IST

Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

COMEX gold trades about 0.3% lower near $1941/oz after a sharp 2.7% gain yesterday. Gold eased as the US dollar index recovered from April 2018 lows on the back of safe haven buying. Position squaring ahead of Tuesday’s runoff elections in Georgia also weighed on price.

However, supporting price is sharp ETF inflows, worsening virus situation and hopes of continuing stimulus measures. Gold rallied sharply yesterday and closed above $1900/oz and hopes of stimulus measures have paved the way for more gains.