January 05, 2021 / 10:28 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower, Nifty below 14,100; metal, auto under pressure

Metal, Energy, PSU Bank and Auto indices slipped 1 percent each, while some buying seen in the IT stocks.

  • January 05, 2021 / 10:25 AM IST

    Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities

    COMEX gold trades about 0.3% lower near $1941/oz after a sharp 2.7% gain yesterday. Gold eased as the US dollar index recovered from April 2018 lows on the back of safe haven buying. Position squaring ahead of Tuesday’s runoff elections in Georgia also weighed on price.

    However, supporting price is sharp ETF inflows, worsening virus situation and hopes of continuing stimulus measures. Gold rallied sharply yesterday and closed above $1900/oz and hopes of stimulus measures have paved the way for more gains.

  • January 05, 2021 / 10:20 AM IST

    I-T survey on L&T & ZEE Group continues: Income Tax survey on L&T & ZEE Group continues for the second day on allegations of tax evasion and unaccounted income, quoting Sources, reported CNBC-TV18.

  • January 05, 2021 / 10:10 AM IST

    Rupee Opens: Indian rupee opened 14 paise lower at 73.16 per dollar on Tuesday versus previous close of 73.02. On January 4, rupee ended 10 paise higher at 73.02 per dollar against Friday's close of 73.12 per dollar.

  • January 05, 2021 / 10:04 AM IST

    Nifty Metal Index slipped 1 percent dragged by the Hindalco, Hindustan Copper, JSW Steel:

  • January 05, 2021 / 10:02 AM IST

    Gold Updates:

    Gold prices inched lower on Tuesday after hitting an eight-week high, as the U.S. dollar halted its slide ahead of Senate runoff elections in Georgia that will decide the future path of fiscal stimulus in the world’s largest economy.

  • January 05, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST

    ICICIdirect:

    The USDINR pair remained largely range bound but closed near its two-month low on the back of broader weakness in the dollar and continuous inflow from FIIs. Below 73 levels, further weakness in the currency pair can be expected.
     
    The dollar-rupee January contract on the NSE was at Rs 73.20 in the last session. The open interest in the January series increased marginally by 2% in the last session.

  • January 05, 2021 / 09:22 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:

  • January 05, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened on negative note on January 5 with Nifty below 14100 on weak global cues.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 183.10 points or 0.38% at 47,993.70, and the Nifty was down 56.90 points or 0.40% at 14,076. About 581 shares have advanced, 1022 shares declined, and 56 shares are unchanged.

