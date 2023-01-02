 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Indices open flat; auto stocks, REC, Shriram Finance, HG Infra in focus

Rakesh Patil
Jan 02, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST

January 02, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST

Market Opens

: Indian indices opened flat with positive bias on January 2 with Nifty above 18100.

The Sensex was up 118.55 points or 0.19% at 60,959.29, and the Nifty was up 40.40 points or 0.22% at 18,145.70. About 1193 shares have advanced, 535 shares declined, and 180 shares are unchanged.

Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Hindalco Industries, ONGC and IndusInd Bank were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki, ITC and Sun Pharma.

January 02, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST

Bajaj Auto December Auto Sales

Total Sales down 22% at 2,81,486 units against 3,62,470 units, YoY

January 02, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST

Mohit Nigam, Fund Manager & Head - PMS, Hem Securities

Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a flat to negative note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. US stock markets ended on the negative side on Friday and closed the year on a negative note driven by aggressive interest rate hikes to curb inflation, recession fears, the Russia-Ukraine war and rising concerns over Covid cases in China.

Dow Jones was down by 0.22%, whereas NASDAQ was up by 0.11% to 10466 levels.

Retail inflation for industrial workers eased to 5.41 percent in November compared to 6.08 percent in October this year mainly due to lower prices of certain food items.

India's eight core sectors grew 5.4 percent in November, quickening from 3.2 percent growth in the same month last fiscal.

As per the RBI data India's forex reserves dropped by $691 million to $562.808 billion as of December 23, making it the second consecutive week of decline.

This decline is to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.

On the technical front 17,950 and 18,300 are immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50. For Bank Nifty 42,200 and 43,500 are immediate support and resistance respectively.

January 02, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) net sold shares worth Rs 2,950.89 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) net bought shares worth Rs 2,266.20 crore on December 30, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

January 02, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST

Core sectors' growth quickens to 5.4% in November

India's eight core sectors grew 5.4 percent in November, quickening from 3.2 percent growth in the same month last fiscal, the commerce ministry said in a statement on December 30. The eight core industries comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

The October core industries growth has been revised higher to 0.9 percent from 0.1 percent earlier, while the final growth rate of eight core for August was revised to 4.2 percent from its provisional level 3.3 percent, the ministry stated.

January 02, 2023 / 09:07 AM IST

Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities



Last Friday’s weakness is likely to extend in today’s early trade as bearishness in the SGX Nifty could weigh on sentiment. Besides, technical conditions suggest overbought conditions as stocks valuations remain expensive by historical standards, spelling downside risks to corporate earnings.

While select bouts of buying will continue, the perennial concerns regarding rising interest rates going ahead, volatile oil prices, and increasing Covid cases in China could trigger sell-offs.

However, for time being investors can heave a sigh of relief as GST revenues grew 15% to Rs 1.49 lakh crore in December 2022. December was the 10th consecutive month when GST revenues were more than Rs 1.40 lakh crore.

January 02, 2023 / 09:06 AM IST

Rupee Opens:

Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 82.68 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 82.73.

January 02, 2023 / 09:04 AM IST

VST Tillers December Auto Sales

January 02, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST

Market at pre-open:

Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session.

The Sensex was up 106.74 points or 0.18% at 60947.48, and the Nifty was up 45.70 points or 0.25% at 18151.00.