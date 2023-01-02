Market LIVE Updates: Indices open flat; auto stocks, REC, Shriram Finance, HG Infra in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Hindalco Industries, ONGC and IndusInd Bank were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki, ITC and Sun Pharma.
Market Opens
: Indian indices opened flat with positive bias on January 2 with Nifty above 18100.
The Sensex was up 118.55 points or 0.19% at 60,959.29, and the Nifty was up 40.40 points or 0.22% at 18,145.70. About 1193 shares have advanced, 535 shares declined, and 180 shares are unchanged.
Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Hindalco Industries, ONGC and IndusInd Bank were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki, ITC and Sun Pharma.
Bajaj Auto December Auto Sales
Total Sales down 22% at 2,81,486 units against 3,62,470 units, YoY
Mohit Nigam, Fund Manager & Head - PMS, Hem Securities
Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a flat to negative note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. US stock markets ended on the negative side on Friday and closed the year on a negative note driven by aggressive interest rate hikes to curb inflation, recession fears, the Russia-Ukraine war and rising concerns over Covid cases in China.
Dow Jones was down by 0.22%, whereas NASDAQ was up by 0.11% to 10466 levels.
Retail inflation for industrial workers eased to 5.41 percent in November compared to 6.08 percent in October this year mainly due to lower prices of certain food items.
India's eight core sectors grew 5.4 percent in November, quickening from 3.2 percent growth in the same month last fiscal.
As per the RBI data India's forex reserves dropped by $691 million to $562.808 billion as of December 23, making it the second consecutive week of decline.
This decline is to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.
On the technical front 17,950 and 18,300 are immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50. For Bank Nifty 42,200 and 43,500 are immediate support and resistance respectively.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FII) net sold shares worth Rs 2,950.89 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) net bought shares worth Rs 2,266.20 crore on December 30, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Core sectors' growth quickens to 5.4% in November
India's eight core sectors grew 5.4 percent in November, quickening from 3.2 percent growth in the same month last fiscal, the commerce ministry said in a statement on December 30. The eight core industries comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).
The October core industries growth has been revised higher to 0.9 percent from 0.1 percent earlier, while the final growth rate of eight core for August was revised to 4.2 percent from its provisional level 3.3 percent, the ministry stated.
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Last Friday’s weakness is likely to extend in today’s early trade as bearishness in the SGX Nifty could weigh on sentiment. Besides, technical conditions suggest overbought conditions as stocks valuations remain expensive by historical standards, spelling downside risks to corporate earnings.
While select bouts of buying will continue, the perennial concerns regarding rising interest rates going ahead, volatile oil prices, and increasing Covid cases in China could trigger sell-offs.
However, for time being investors can heave a sigh of relief as GST revenues grew 15% to Rs 1.49 lakh crore in December 2022. December was the 10th consecutive month when GST revenues were more than Rs 1.40 lakh crore.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 82.68 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 82.73.
VST Tillers December Auto Sales
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session.
The Sensex was up 106.74 points or 0.18% at 60947.48, and the Nifty was up 45.70 points or 0.25% at 18151.00.
Escorts Kubota tractor volume grew by 18.7% in December 2022
Escorts Kubota Agri Machinery Segment in December 2022 sold 5,573 tractors, registering a growth of 18.7% as against 4,695 tractors sold in December 2021.
Domestic tractor sales in December 2022 were at 4,979 tractors registering a growth of 22.0 percent as against
4,080 tractors sold in December 2021.
Export tractor sales in December 2022 was at 594 tractors as against 615 tractors sold in December 2021
RBI launches Utkarsh 2.0 for the period 2023-2025
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on December 30 launched Utkarsh 2.0, the second phase of the central bank’s medium-term strategy for strengthening regulatory and supervisory mechanism.
“Utkarsh 2.0 harnesses the strengths of Utkarsh 2022 by retaining the six Vision statements as well as Core Purpose, Values, and Mission statement,” the central bank said in a press release.
The first strategy framework (Utkarsh 2022) covering the period 2019-2022 was launched in July 2019. It became a medium-term strategy document guiding the Bank’s progress towards realization of the identified milestones.
Maruti Suzuki December auto sales
Maruti Suzuki India sold a total of 1,39,347 units in December 2022. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 1,13,535 units, sales to other OEM of 4,016 units and exports of 21,796 units.
Retail inflation for industrial workers eases to 5.41% in November
Retail inflation for industrial workers eased to 5.41 percent in November compared to 6.08 percent in October this year mainly due to lower prices of certain food items.
"Year-on-year inflation for the month stood at 5.41 percent compared to 6.08 per cent for the previous month (October 2022) and 4.84 percent during the corresponding month (November 2021) a year before," a Labour Bureau statement said.
Food inflation stood at 4.30 percent in November 2022 against 6.52 per cent of the previous month (October 2022) and 3.40 percent during the corresponding month (November 2021) a year ago.
Ashok Leyland December Auto Sales
Total sales at 18,138 units in December 2022 versus 12,518 units in December 2021, a growth of 45 percent.
Coal India Business Update
Coal India has reported Provisional Production at 66.4 mt in December 2022 against 60.2 mt in December 2021, up 10.3%, YoY. The Off-take stood at 62.7 mt against 60.6 mt, up 3.6%, YoY.
Eicher Motors December Auto Sales:
Tata Motors reports 10% increase in total domestic sales
Tata Motors on Sunday reported a 10 percent increase in total domestic sales at 72,997 units in December 2022.
The company had sold 66,307 units in the same month previous year, Tata Motors said in a statement.
Passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 40,043 units last month as against 35,299 units in December 2021, a growth of 13.4 percent.
Sales of electric passenger vehicles, including exports, were at 3,868 units last month as compared to 2,355 units in December 2021, up 64.2 percent, the company said.
Some stocks to watch out for in today’s trading session
-BSE: Appoints Sundararaman Ramamurthy as MD & CEO subject to shareholders nod; to take charge on Jan 4
-Eicher Motors: December motorcycle sales at 68,400 units versus 73,739 YoY
-Engineers India: Signs MoA with Numaligarh Refinery to jointly develop ammonia production technology
-Hero MotoCorp: Commences customer deliveries of EV Vida VI scooter
-HG Infra: Wins order for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for the project in Delhi
-NMDC: LIC holding in NMDC falls to 13.7%
-Maruti Suzuki: December total sales down 9% YoY to 139,347 units
-Punjab & Sind Bank: Approves raising Rs 250 crore via shares/bonds
-REC: To sell WRSR Power Transmission to Adani Transmission
-Religare Enterprises (RELG): Religare Finvest to seek removal of corrective action plan, in one-time full & final settlement
-Tata Motors: To complete transaction for buying Ford India’s Sanand plant on Jan 10
-Zydus Lifesciences: Gets final approval from the U.S. FDA for Triazolam Tablets
India's forex reserves down $691 mn to $562.81 bn in 2nd consecutive week of decline
India's forex reserves dropped by $691 million to $562.808 billion as of December 23, making it the second consecutive week of decline in the kitty, according to the RBI data.
The overall reserves had dropped by $571 million to $563.499 billion in the previous reporting week, snapping a five-week trend of an increase in the kitty.
In October 2021, the country's foreign exchange reserves reached an all-time high of $645 billion. The reserves had been declining as the central bank deployed the reserve to defend the rupee amid pressures caused majorly by global developments.
SEBI directs exchanges to set up fallback framework against tech glitches
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in a circular issued on December 30 has taken a concrete step to safeguard the interest of investors during phases of technical disruption and glitches by stock brokers.
As per the circular, stock exchanges have been directed to set up an Investor Risk Reduction Access (IRRA) facility on a joint platform, which will allow investors an opportunity to square off or close the open positions and/or cancel pending orders in case of disruption of trading services from the broker’s end.
Trade setup for today: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell
Based on the open interest percentage, a total of 78 stocks saw a long build-up on Friday, including Balrampur Chini Mills, NALCO, Persistent Systems, Alkem Laboratories, and Birlasoft.... Read More
Corporate tax to GDP ratio exceeds 3% after two years in FY'22
Corporate tax collections exceeded 3 per cent of the GDP after a gap of two years in 2021-22, reflecting overall improvement in profitability of India Inc propelled by increase in demand for goods and services.
However, the corporate tax collection is yet to surpass its five-year high of 3.51 per cent of GDP recorded in 2018-19.
In actual terms, the net corporate tax collection in 2021-22 stood at Rs 7.12 lakh crore. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at current market price was Rs 236.64 lakh crore. The percentage of net corporate tax to GDP worked out to be 3.01 per cent.
Centre's April-November fiscal deficit Rs 9.78 lakh crore
The Central government's fiscal deficit widened to Rs 9.78 lakh crore in April-November period, accounting for 58.9 percent of the full-year target, data released on December 30 by the Controller General of Accounts showed.
The fiscal deficit in the first eight months of the last financial year was 46.2 percent of last year’s target.
The total receipts during April-November stood at Rs 12.24 lakh crore or 63.3 percent of the current year's budget estimate. In the comparable year-ago period, total receipts had hit 73.5 percent of the budget estimate. Read More
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today
Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 45.50 points on the back of general negative sentiment in markets overseas... Read More
Commercial LPG Cylinder Gets Costlier by Rs 25
On the first day of 2023, the oil marketing companies (OMC) hiked the price of commercial liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders by Rs 25 per Kg. The increase comes into effect from Sunday and applies to the 19 kg commercial cylinder.
With this, the commercial cylinder price in Delhi is Rs 1,769 with effect from today. However, there is no increase in rates of domestic LPG cylinders.
A 19 kg commercial cylinder will now be sold at Rs 1,721 in Mumbai, Rs 1,870 in Kolkata and Rs 1,971 in Chennai.
Lakshmi Iyer, CEO-Investment Advisory, Kotak Investment Advisors
2022 was a year of polarisation – be it geographically for India standing tall, or equities. 2023 would be a year to watch of for 4 Cs – CPI globally – are we seeing a trend reversal or just a lull before the storm, China - will the dominance return and how soon , and Currency - will USD continue its to display its indomitable spirit.
An overlay of these factors, coupled with geopolitical events could well mean possibility of convergence (4th C) in returns in equities and fixed income as an asset class. Central banks’ actions to hike rates may see a plateau in 2023, but maybe too soon to pivot towards rate cuts.
Fed reverse repo facility hits record $2.554 trillion
A key facility the Federal Reserve uses to help control short-term interest rates saw record inflows on Friday, the final trading day of the year.
The New York Fed said that its reverse repo facility took in $2.554 trillion in cash from money market funds and other eligible financial firms, besting the prior high water mark seen on Sept. 30, when inflows totaled $2.426 trillion.
The cash surge was almost certainly tipped into record territory on a typical quarter end pattern which can be further exacerbated on the year end. On those dates, for a variety of reasons, many financial firms prefer to park cash at the central bank rather than in private markets.
Wall Street ends 2022 with biggest annual drop since 2008
U.S. stocks closed out 2022 lower on Friday, capping a year of sharp losses driven by aggressive interest rate hikes to curb inflation, recession fears, the Russia-Ukraine war and rising concerns over COVID cases in China.
Wall Street's three main indexes booked their first yearly drop since 2018 as an era of loose monetary policy ended with the Federal Reserve's fastest pace of rate hikes since the 1980s.
The benchmark S&P 500 has shed 19.4% this year, marking a roughly $8 trillion decline in market cap. The tech-heavy Nasdaq is down 33.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen 8.9%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 73.55 points, or 0.22%, to 33,147.25; the S&P 500 lost 9.78 points, or 0.25%, at 3,839.50; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.61 points, or 0.11%, to 10,466.48.
SGX Nifty indicates flat start on first trading day of the new calendar year
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 38.50 points or 0.21 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,184.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7: 40 IST.
Market on Friday:
The Indian benchmark indices ended the last trading day of the calendar year 2022 on a negative note amid volatility. The BSE Sensex slipped 293.14 points or 0.48% to end at 60,840.74, while the Nifty slid 85.70 points or 0.47% to close at 18,105.30.
During the week, both BSE Sensex and Nifty gained 1.6 percent each.
However, this year, the benchmark indices added more than 4 percent each, while they gave a negative return (-3.5 percent) in December 2022.
On the back of positive global cues, the market started the January series on a positive note, while witnessing profit booking in the mid-session. However, extended selling in the final hour of the trade, erased all the intraday gains to close near the day's low point.
SBI Life Insurance, Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors, ICICI Bank and Grasim Industries were among the biggest Nifty losers. On the contrary, Bajaj Finserv, Titan Company, ONGC, Coal India and Bajaj Auto topped the list of gainers.
Among sectors, Nifty Bank and FMCG indices fell 0.5 percent each, while the PSU Bank index added 1.5 percent and the metal index rose 0.5 percent.
The broader indices outperformed the benchmarks with the BSE midcap index adding 0.37 percent and smallcap index rising 0.76 percent.
On the BSE, bank, FMCG and power indices fell between 0.4-0.6 percent, while the realty index rose 0.78 percent and the metal index gained 0.38 percent.