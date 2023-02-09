Market LIVE Updates: Fed officials talk hike, SGX flat as US, Asia fall; eye on Adani recovery

February 09, 2023 / 08:22 AM IST

Dollar flat after Fed official comments

The US dollar was little changed on Thursday as investors looked ahead to next week's US inflation data and digested comments from a slew of Federal Reserve officials who said modest interest rate rises were on the way.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, was 0.029% higher on Thursday at 103.460, having dropped nearly 0.3% in the previous session.

The index is just off the one-month high of 103.96 it touched on Tuesday in a brief rally following Friday's jobs report, which showed non-farm payrolls had surged by 517,000 jobs in January.