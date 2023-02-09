Market LIVE Updates: Fed officials talk hike, SGX flat as US, Asia fall; eye on Adani recovery

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 17,903 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:05 IST. US markets ended lower, while Asian markets are trading mostly lower.
Dollar flat after Fed official comments
The US dollar was little changed on Thursday as investors looked ahead to next week's US inflation data and digested comments from a slew of Federal Reserve officials who said modest interest rate rises were on the way.
The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six rivals, was 0.029% higher on Thursday at 103.460, having dropped nearly 0.3% in the previous session.
The index is just off the one-month high of 103.96 it touched on Tuesday in a brief rally following Friday's jobs report, which showed non-farm payrolls had surged by 517,000 jobs in January.
MSCI reviews free float status of Adani Group stocks, announcements today
MSCI said it defined the free float of a security as the proportion of shares outstanding available for purchase in the public equity markets by international investors.
Fitch affirms IRB Infrastructure at BB+:
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating on IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd at 'BB+'. The Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed the rating on India Toll Roads' US dollar senior secured notes at 'BB'. The Outlook is Stable.
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day
A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers
Defence Ministry signs deal with L&T:
In a major boost to the 'Aatmanirbar Bharat' initiative, the Ministry of Defence on February 8 signed a contract with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) for the procurement of 41 indigenous modular bridges, worth over Rs 2,585 crore, for the Corps of Engineers of Indian Army.
A modular bridge is fabricated in modules that can be installed quickly in the field.
These bridges have been designed and developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and shall be produced by L&T as a DRDO-nominated production agency, the ministry said in a statement. Read More
Adani Power Q3 profit plunges 96% to Rs 9 crore
Adani Power on Wednesday reported 96 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 8.77 crore for December quarter 2022-23 mainly on the back of higher expenses.
In the year-ago period, the profit was Rs 218.49 crore, the company said in a BSE filing.
Total expenses increased to Rs 8,078.31 crore in the quarter from Rs 5,389.24 crore. Total income rose to Rs 8,290.21 crore from Rs 5,593.58 crore in the same period a year ago.
During the quarter, the company and its subsidiaries achieved an average Plant Load Factor (PLF or capacity utilisation) of 42.1 per cent and power sale volume of 11.8 Billion Units (BU), as compared to PLF of 41 per cent and power sale volume of 10.6 BU in Q3 FY22.
Bharti Airtel Q3 Earnings:
Bharti Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom company, recorded a 91 percent surge in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,588 crore for the quarter ended December 2022 from Rs 830 crore a year back, helped by improved realisation along with strong 4G customer additions during the year.
However, sequentially, the telecom major saw a drop of 26 percent in net profit. The reported profit also missed analysts' projections who were expecting around 155 percent YoY growth for the third quarter.
Total revenue stood at Rs 35,804 crore, up 20 percent from Rs 29,867 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue was up 4 percent sequentially, Bharti Airtel said in an exchange filing.
Adani Wilmar Q3 Results
FMCG firm Adani Wilmar reported on February 8 that net profit jumped 16 percent YoY to Rs 246 crore for the October-December quarter 2022., while consolidated revenue from operations grew 7 percent on-year to Rs 15,438 crore.
Volumes grew by 16 percent to 1.47 million tonne on the back of the large opportunity available in the packaged food industry, Adani Wilmar said in its earnings release. "The quarter also saw macro tailwinds in the form of strong demand on the back of festivities and weddings, gradual recovery in rural markets and a bumper kharif crop," it added.
On the operating front, EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) jumped 20.2 percent YoY to Rs 605.3 crore. Margins came expanded to 3.9 percent from 3.5 percent from the year-ago period.
Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded lower on Thursday, as investors assessed further risks of more rate hikes to come. A number of Federal Reserve speakers reiterated the central bank is yet to be finished with its hiking cycle, including Fed Governor Christopher Waller.
Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell
Based on the OI percentage, as many as 78 stocks were on the short-covering list, including SBI Life Insurance Company, Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, LIC Housing Finance, and HDFC Life Insurance Company.
Wall Street falls:
US stocks ended down on Wednesday, paring most of the previous session's strong gains, with tech-focused shares leading the way lower.
Alphabet Inc was the biggest drag on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Its shares sank 7.7% after its new AI chatbot Bard delivered an incorrect answer in an online advertisement.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 207.68 points, or 0.61%, to 33,949.01, the S&P 500 lost 46.14 points, or 1.11%, to 4,117.86 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 203.27 points, or 1.68%, to 11,910.52.
SGX Nifty:
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 2.50 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,892.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.
Market on Wednesday:
Benchmark indices broke off the losing streak to close with gains on February 8 as the Reserve Bank of India stuck to the expected line during its policy meet outcome announcement. Positive global cues also helped the sentiments on Dalal Street.
Metal stocks shone during the day while cement stocks buzzed due to likely review of taxes during the upcoming GST Council meeting. Realty stocks were slightly under pressure as the rising interest rate is detrimental to their revenue.
The Nifty 50 index climbed 0.85 percent or 150.20 points to end the day at 17,871.70. BSE flagship Sensex rose 0.63 percent to 60,663.79. Nifty's outperformance was also likely due to sharp surge in Adani Group stocks.
All sectoral indices on NSE ended the day in the green. Nifty Metal rose 3.78 percent followed by Nifty IT that advanced 1.5 percent. Nifty Pharma also rose 1.36 percent. Rate sensitive indexes, Nifty Realty and Nifty Bank, closed flat.
Among stocks, life insurance stocks were in demand as well as both SBI Life Insurance and HDFC Life Insurance climbed. Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel and UltraTech Cement were other major gainers.
However, there were a few losers as well. They included L&T, Eicher Motors, Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
Buying was also seen in Nifty Smallcap and Nifty Midcap indices as both rose about a percent.
