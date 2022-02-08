Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat to positive start for the Indian indices

February 08, 2022 / 08:55 AM IST

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:

Benchmark indices are expected to open on a flat to positive note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. US stock markets closed lower on Monday, as investors are digesting recent quarterly results from facebook and other companies. Meta (facebook) fall by additional 5.1%. NASDAQ dropped by 0.58% to 14015.6 levels.

Asian markets are trading at mix levels as investors in the region continue to assess the inflation and central bank policy outlook. Straits Times, Taiwan Weighted up 0.5%.

Adani Wilmar, one of the largest FMCG companies in India, is expected to start the first day of trade with around 15 percent premium.

Oil prices settled lower on Monday on faint signs of progress in nuclear talks between the United States and Iran, which could lead to the removal of US sanctions on Iranian oil sales.

On the technical front 17,045 and 17350 are immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50. For Bank Nifty 37,500 and 38,400 are immediate support and resistance respectively.