    February 08, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat to positive start for the Indian indices

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 17,230 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:35 IST. Asian markets are trading firm, while US markets ended lower.

    • February 08, 2022 / 08:55 AM IST

      Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:

      Benchmark indices are expected to open on a flat to positive note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. US stock markets closed lower on Monday, as investors are digesting recent quarterly results from facebook and other companies. Meta (facebook) fall by additional 5.1%. NASDAQ dropped by 0.58% to 14015.6 levels. 

      Asian markets are trading at mix levels as investors in the region continue to assess the inflation and central bank policy outlook. Straits Times, Taiwan Weighted up 0.5%.

      Adani Wilmar, one of the largest FMCG companies in India, is expected to start the first day of trade with around 15 percent premium.

      Oil prices settled lower on Monday on faint signs of progress in nuclear talks between the United States and Iran, which could lead to the removal of US sanctions on Iranian oil sales.

      On the technical front 17,045 and 17350 are immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50. For Bank Nifty 37,500 and 38,400 are immediate support and resistance respectively.

    • February 08, 2022 / 08:52 AM IST

      FII and DII data

      Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 1,157.23 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net offloaded shares worth Rs 1,376.49 crore in the Indian equity market on February 7, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

    • February 08, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST

      Asian stocks, euro hold steady ahead of U.S. inflation data

      Asian equities consolidated recent gains as investors' sentiment improved amid strong results by U.S. companies, helping stocks recover from the worst start to the year since 2016, while a resurgent euro paused ahead of U.S inflation data.

      Markets are still alert for rate increases in both the euro zone and the United States after the European Central Bank last week was considered to have adopted a more hawkish tone.

      Euro zone yields rose sharply on Monday with Italian bond prices underperforming their peers. The United States has reported stronger-than-expected jobs and earnings data. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.05% to 614.6 after rising to 617.7, the highest since January 25. The benchmark is now up about 3% from a more than one-year low of 595.99 struck on Jan 27.

    • February 08, 2022 / 08:43 AM IST

      Time ripe for 20 bps reverse repo rate hike to help find buyers for G-secs supply: SBI

      The budget 2023 has pegged the Centre's gross borrowing at a record Rs 14.3 lakh crore and for the FY22 at Rs 10.5 lakh crore, lower than Rs 13.5 lakh crore this fiscal, while together with the states, the gross borrowing will be Rs 23.3 lakh crore and net will be Rs 17.8 lakh crore. The budget seeks to pay back Rs 3.1 lakh crore next fiscal, up from Rs 2.7 lakh crore this fiscal.

      Given this and the rising interest scenario elsewhere and along with the fact the budget did not speak about the government bond inclusion into global bond indices, Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic adviser at State Bank of India, feels that the RBI cannot but hike the repo rate by 20 bps outside the MPC meeting because rising deposit rates means lending rates will also have to go up else banks will have to cut into their margins.

    • February 08, 2022 / 08:38 AM IST

      Tata Motors January auto sales: 

      JLR UK sales declined 23.2% at 3,486 units versus 4,542 units, YoY.

    • February 08, 2022 / 08:36 AM IST

      Oil slips from 7-year highs ahead of more U.S.-Iran talks

      Oil prices eased on Tuesday morning ahead of the resumption of indirect talks between the United States and Iran which may revive a nuclear deal that could lead to the removal of sanctions on Iranian oil sales, increasing global supplies.

      Brent crude was last down 36 cents, or 0.4%, at $92.33 a barrel by 0147 GMT, after hitting a seven-year high of $94 on Monday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude eased 26 cents, or 0.3%, to $91.06 a barrel.

    • February 08, 2022 / 08:23 AM IST

      Gold steady near 1-week high as inflation risks lift demand

      Gold prices were steady on Tuesday as inflationary pressures kept the safe-haven metal supported near previous session's one-week high, while market participants awaited US inflation data that is crucial for the Federal Reserve's tapering timeline.

      Spot gold was steady at $1,821.26 per ounce, as of 0052 GMT, hovering close to Monday's high of 1,823.21. US gold futures were flat at $1,821.30.

    • February 08, 2022 / 08:18 AM IST

      Adani Wilmar to debut today on exchanges:

      Adani Wilmar, one of the largest FMCG companies in India, is expected to start the first day of trade with around 15 percent premium over issue price on Tuesday, experts feel, citing market leadership in branded edible oil industry and packaged food business, diversified products portfolio, healthy financials, strong brand recall, and broad customer reach.

      The public issue received good response, getting subscribed 17.37 times during January 27-31, with support from all kinds of investors, though market volatility impacted a bit. Non-institutional investors took lead, putting in bids that were 56.30 times the allotted quota, followed by shareholders whose reserved portion was subscribed 33.33 times.

      The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and retail investors saw 5.73 and 3.92 times subscription respectively. Employees' book was subscribed half a percent only. Click to Read More

    • February 08, 2022 / 08:12 AM IST

      TVS Motor Q3 results

      TVS Motor Company on February 7 reported a near 9 percent on-year rise in net profit at Rs 288.8 crore for the quarter ended December, which was above analysts' estimate of Rs 246.7 crore.

      The two-wheeler maker reported a 5.8 percent year-on-year increase in revenues to Rs 5,706.4 crore, which was also above Street's estimate of Rs 5,488 crore.

      TVS Motor said it sold 8.35 lakh units in the reported quarter as against 9.52 lakh crore in the year-ago quarter reflecting a weak demand scenario for two-wheelers.

      However, the weakness in volumes was more than offset by the impact of price hikes taken by the company. The price hikes helped TVS Motor report the highest ever quarterly operating profit of Rs 568 crore, up 11.2 percent on-year.

