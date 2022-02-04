MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    February 04, 2022 / 08:21 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat to positive start for the Indian indices

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading higher around 17,582 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:20 IST. Asian markets are trading mixed, while US markets ended lower.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex58,788.02-770.31 -1.29%
      Nifty 5017,560.20-219.80 -1.24%
      Nifty Bank39,010.00-320.50 -0.81%
      Nifty 50 17,560.20 -219.80 (-1.24%)
      Fri, Feb 04, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      No Biggest Gainer details available.
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      No Biggest Loser details available.
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Auto11683.4051.00 +0.44%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT35056.80-732.00 -2.05%


    • February 04, 2022 / 08:24 AM IST

      ITC Q3 results

      ITC, India’s largest cigarette manufacturer and an FMCG major, on February 3 reported a standalone profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 4,156.20 crore for the December quarter, up by 12.7 percent against Rs 3,687.88 crore reported in the year-ago period. 

      The company had reported a profit of Rs 3,697.18 crore in the September quarter.

      The standalone revenue (excluding excise duty) came in higher by 32.5 percent at Rs 15,862.32 crore, compared to Rs 11,969 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. 

      Revenue in the quarter ending September 2021 stood at Rs 12,533.6 crore.

    • February 04, 2022 / 08:19 AM IST

      Dollar set for bruising week after ECB and BOE get more hawkish  The dollar index was heading for its worst week in nearly two years on Friday as the euro held firm at a three-week high and sterling gained after hawkish shifts from the European Central Bank and the Bank of England.   The index, which measures the greenback against six major peers was at a three-week low of 95.271, having tumbled 2% this week - its biggest such fall since March 2020.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • February 04, 2022 / 08:12 AM IST

      Oil extends gains

      Oil prices climbed on Friday, extending sharp gains in the previous session sparked by persistent supply concerns and as frigid weather cascades across the United States, threatening to further disrupt fragile oil supplies.

      Brent crude was up 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $91.27 a barrel by 0102 GMT, after rising $1.16 on Thursday.

      U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 28 cents, or 0.3%, to $90.55 a barrel, having gained $2.01 cents the previous day to settle above $90 for the first time since Oct. 6, 2014.

      Both benchmarks are headed for their seventh straight weekly gain.

    • February 04, 2022 / 08:04 AM IST

      Oil extends gains

      Oil prices climbed on Friday, extending sharp gains in the previous session sparked by persistent supply concerns and as frigid weather cascades across the United States, threatening to further disrupt fragile oil supplies.

      Brent crude was up 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $91.27 a barrel by 0102 GMT, after rising $1.16 on Thursday.

      U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 28 cents, or 0.3%, to $90.55 a barrel, having gained $2.01 cents the previous day to settle above $90 for the first time since Oct. 6, 2014.

      Both benchmarks are headed for their seventh straight weekly gain.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • February 04, 2022 / 07:55 AM IST

      Bank of England agrees second rate hike in row as inflation soars

      The Bank of England on Thursday lifted its main interest rate for the second time in a row in a bid to tackle decades-high inflation.

      The BoE also said Britain's annual inflation rate would peak at 7.25 percent in April, compared with 5.4 percent last December which was already near a 30-year high.

      The central bank slashed its interest rate dramatically in 2020 to help the economy weather the effects of the Covid pandemic.

      With soaring prices now threatening the economic recovery, the BoE decided Thursday to raise borrowing costs again by a quarter point to 0.5 percent.

      It had already increased interest rates from a record-low 0.1 percent to 0.25 percent in December -- the first monetary policy tightening in more than three years.

    • February 04, 2022 / 07:49 AM IST

      Asian Markets trade mixed

      Asian Markets trade mixed
    • February 04, 2022 / 07:40 AM IST

      Wall St ends winning run as Facebook forecast halts tech-led recovery

      Wall Street snapped a four-session winning streak on Thursday, with all three benchmarks ending lower after Facebook-owner Meta Platforms' dour forecast sent its stock plummeting and halted a nascent recovery built on upbeat earnings from other big tech.

      The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 518.17 points, or 1.45%, to 35,111.16, the S&P 500 lost 111.94 points, or 2.44%, to 4,477.44 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 538.73 points, or 3.74%, to 13,878.82.

    • February 04, 2022 / 07:34 AM IST

      SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 46.50 points or 0.27 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,565 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.

    • February 04, 2022 / 07:29 AM IST

      Market on Thursday:

      The Indian equity benchmarks snapped a three-day winning streak to end sharply lower on February 3 amid mixed global cues and selling in information technology and realty names.

      After a flat, selling pressure extended as the session progressed, with the indices ending near the day's low. The Sensex dived 770.31 points, or 1.29 percent, to close at 58,788.02 and the Nifty lost 219.80 points, or 1.24 percent, to end at 17,560.20.

      Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Divi’s Labs, Maruti Suzuki and ITC were the top Nifty losers, while gainers included HDFC, NTPC, SBI Life Insurance, Grasim Industries and Infosys.

      Among sectors, Nifty IT index fell 2 percent and the energy index 1 percent. Selling was also seen in bank, FMCG, metal and pharma sectors. However, the auto index rose 0.4 percent.

      The broader indices outperformed the main indices. The BSE midcap index shed 0.9 percent and the smallcap 0.4 percent.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • February 04, 2022 / 07:26 AM IST

      Good morning, dear reader! Here's something to kickstart your trading day

      Good morning, dear reader! Here's something to kickstart your trading day
    • February 04, 2022 / 07:23 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

      Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.