Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat to positive start for the Indian indices

February 04, 2022 / 08:24 AM IST

ITC Q3 results

ITC, India’s largest cigarette manufacturer and an FMCG major, on February 3 reported a standalone profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 4,156.20 crore for the December quarter, up by 12.7 percent against Rs 3,687.88 crore reported in the year-ago period.

The company had reported a profit of Rs 3,697.18 crore in the September quarter.

The standalone revenue (excluding excise duty) came in higher by 32.5 percent at Rs 15,862.32 crore, compared to Rs 11,969 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Revenue in the quarter ending September 2021 stood at Rs 12,533.6 crore.