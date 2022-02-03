MARKET NEWS

    February 03, 2022 / 11:33 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 17,700 amid volatility; auto stocks gain, oil & gas drags

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Except auto and metal, all other sectoral indices are trading lower. BSE midcap and smallcap indices are trading flat.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex59,096.33-462.00 -0.78%
      Nifty 5017,647.85-132.15 -0.74%
      Nifty Bank39,165.25-165.25 -0.42%
      Nifty 50 17,647.85 -132.15 (-0.74%)
      Thu, Feb 03, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Hero Motocorp2,791.4589.05 +3.30%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      HDFC2,528.60-84.35 -3.23%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Auto11782.50150.10 +1.29%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Infra5070.40-49.75 -0.97%


    February 03, 2022 / 11:51 AM IST

      IT stocks see selling pressure on weak cues from US tech stocks

      Shares of information technology companies fell sharply in reaction to the sell-off in technology stocks in the US in after-market trading, dealers said.
       
      The Nifty IT index was down 0.7 percent with eight out of its 10 constituents trading in the red.
       
      Shares of Meta, formerly known as Facebook, plummeted more than 20 percent in after-market trading on February 2 after the company’s earnings disappointed investors.
       
      The company’s weaker-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter ending December were blamed on the change in privacy policy by Apple and competition from Tik Tok. Meta also said that it expects revenue growth to slow in the coming quarters.
       
      The Facebook and Instagram owner’s subdued commentary came as a surprise for investors and led to similar sell-off in other technology stocks in the US.

    February 03, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST

      Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, Capitalvia Global Research:

      Market sentiment maybe impacted by rising crude oil prices and global concerns. There will be some trepidation, as CRISIL, a domestic rating agency, forecasted 7.8% real GDP growth in FY23, compared to the 8.5 percent expected in the Economic Survey. 

      The Budget recommendations, according to Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth, seek to stimulate the economy by increasing public investments, which will increase demand for industrial inputs such as cement, steel, and capital goods, as well as create jobs. 

      Between April and November 2021, total foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows totaled $54.10 billion. The stock market in the United States ended the day higher on Wednesday, extending gains for the fourth day in a row, helped by positive earnings from Alphabet and Advanced Micro Devices. On Thursday, Asian markets were divided as concerns about global growth and geopolitical tensions remained. 

      Our research suggests that the levels of 17400 may act as important support levels & 17800 may act as a resistance level in the market. If the market sustained above the levels of 17800, we can expect the market to trade in the range of 17400-17900.

    February 03, 2022 / 11:30 AM IST

      Buzzing:

      Jubilant FoodWorks share price fell 6 percent on February 3, a day after the company reported its December quarter (Q3FY22) results.

      Jubilant FoodWorks, which runs the Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in India, reported a 7.5% rise in December quarter consolidated net profit to Rs 133.20 crore from Rs 123.92 crore a year ago. The board also approved a stock split of 5:1.

      Revenue from operations grew 13.2% to Rs 1,210.77 crore from Rs 1,069.28 crore in the year-ago period.

      Total expenditure rose 13.07% to Rs 1,040.24 crore. Ebitda margin improved 24 basis points to 26.6% from 26.4% last year.

    February 03, 2022 / 11:24 AM IST

      BSE Capital Goods index fell 1 percent dragged by the SKF India, L&T, Praj Industries

    February 03, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST

      Buzzing Stock

      Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price was down over 5 percent after the company reported fall in Q3 profit QoQ. The NBFC firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 992 crore for the December 2021 quarter which disappointed investors. It had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 223 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

      CLSA has retained outperform call on the stock with target at Rs 240 per share, an upside of 50 percent from current level. Citi has a buy call on the stock but has cut target to Rs 190 from Rs 210 per share, an upside of 18 percent from current market price.

    February 03, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST

      Market Update at 11 AM: Sensex is down 255.26 points or 0.43% at 59303.07, and the Nifty shed 72.70 points or 0.41% at 17707.30.

    February 03, 2022 / 10:43 AM IST

      JUST IN | India January Services PMI at 51.5 versus 55.5 and Composite PMI at 53 versus 56.4, MoM.

    February 03, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST

      Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments:

      The markets are facing some upside pressure and have resisted around the 17800 level. That has now become a crucial patch to get past for the markets to start a new upward trajectory. 

      If we can close above 17800, we should see higher levels. On the flip side, the current support is at 17200 and if that breaks, we will resume the current downtrend.

    February 03, 2022 / 10:23 AM IST

      Tyre stocks under pressure

      The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on February 2 announced the imposition of monetary penalty on five major tyre manufacturers for "indulging in cartelisation".

      A penalty of Rs 425.53 crore was levied on Apollo Tyres, Rs 622.09 crore on MRF Ltd, Rs 252.16 crore on CEAT Ltd, Rs 309.95 crore on JK Tyre and Rs 178.33 crore on Birla Tyres, the CCI said in a statement.

      "The tyre manufactures had exchanged price-sensitive data amongst them through the platform of their association, namely, Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA), and had taken collective decisions on the prices of tyres," the fair trade regulator noted.

      The five tyre manufacturers and ATMA were held guilty of contravention of the provisions of Section 3 of the Competition Act, which prohibits anti-competitive agreements including cartels, during 2011-2012, it said.

    February 03, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST

      Nifty Auto Index gained 1 percent led by the TVS Motor Company, Tube Investments Of India, Hero MotoCorp

