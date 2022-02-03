Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 17,700 amid volatility; auto stocks gain, oil & gas drags

February 03, 2022 / 11:36 AM IST

Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, Capitalvia Global Research:

Market sentiment maybe impacted by rising crude oil prices and global concerns. There will be some trepidation, as CRISIL, a domestic rating agency, forecasted 7.8% real GDP growth in FY23, compared to the 8.5 percent expected in the Economic Survey.

The Budget recommendations, according to Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth, seek to stimulate the economy by increasing public investments, which will increase demand for industrial inputs such as cement, steel, and capital goods, as well as create jobs.

Between April and November 2021, total foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows totaled $54.10 billion. The stock market in the United States ended the day higher on Wednesday, extending gains for the fourth day in a row, helped by positive earnings from Alphabet and Advanced Micro Devices. On Thursday, Asian markets were divided as concerns about global growth and geopolitical tensions remained.

Our research suggests that the levels of 17400 may act as important support levels & 17800 may act as a resistance level in the market. If the market sustained above the levels of 17800, we can expect the market to trade in the range of 17400-17900.