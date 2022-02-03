Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 17,700 amid volatility; auto stocks gain, oil & gas drags

IT stocks see selling pressure on weak cues from US tech stocks
Shares of information technology companies fell sharply in reaction to the sell-off in technology stocks in the US in after-market trading, dealers said.
The Nifty IT index was down 0.7 percent with eight out of its 10 constituents trading in the red.
Shares of Meta, formerly known as Facebook, plummeted more than 20 percent in after-market trading on February 2 after the company’s earnings disappointed investors.
The company’s weaker-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter ending December were blamed on the change in privacy policy by Apple and competition from Tik Tok. Meta also said that it expects revenue growth to slow in the coming quarters.
The Facebook and Instagram owner’s subdued commentary came as a surprise for investors and led to similar sell-off in other technology stocks in the US.