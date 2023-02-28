Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 17,400, Sensex gains 150 pts; metals drag, autos gain

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Auto index up 1 percent, while metal index down 1 percent.
Tata Steel raises Rs 2,150 crore via NCDs
Tata Steel has received approval from Committee of Directors for allotment of 2.15 lakh non-convertible debentures, with 8.03% fixed coupon rate, having face value Rs 1 lakh, amounting to Rs 2,150 crore, for a tenor of 5 years, to identified investors on private placement basis.
The NCDs are proposed to be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market Segment of BSE.
Mastek signs strategic partnership with Netail
Mastek has signed a strategic partnership with Netail, to help e-commerce and omni-channel retailers optimize their retail value-chain and thereby attract, convert, and retain digital consumers.
BSE Metal index fell 1 percent dragged by Vedanta, Hindusthan Zinc, Hindalco Industries
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|Vedanta
|275.60
|-4.09
|287.08k
|Hind Zinc
|300.00
|-2.88
|20.33k
|Hindalco
|405.85
|-1.42
|22.08k
|Coal India
|215.25
|-0.71
|20.49k
|JSW Steel
|676.20
|-0.62
|5.33k
|APL Apollo
|1,235.00
|-0.62
|1.85k
|SAIL
|82.45
|-0.6
|97.72k
|NALCO
|77.40
|-0.58
|101.11k
|Jindal Steel
|551.65
|-0.33
|8.84k
|Tata Steel
|105.85
|-0.24
|332.68k
Nifty Auto index up 1 percent led by M&M, Bajaj Auto, Ashok Leyland
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|M&M
|1,290.70
|2.65
|475.52k
|Bajaj Auto
|3,722.50
|2.27
|168.78k
|Ashok Leyland
|144.10
|2.02
|1.83m
|Eicher Motors
|3,180.65
|1.58
|88.24k
|Hero Motocorp
|2,471.60
|1.4
|23.34k
|Bosch
|18,107.45
|1.28
|3.18k
|Exide Ind
|175.45
|1.15
|94.34k
|Amara Raja Batt
|565.45
|1.08
|36.93k
|Tata Motors
|422.30
|1.04
|1.33m
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,700.25
|0.79
|40.87k
US FDA Observations on Cipla Pithampur Facility
-Procedures To Prevent Microbiological Contamination Not Established, Written, Followed
-Appropriate Controls Not Exercised Over Computers Or Related Systems
-Procedures For Handling Written Or Oral Complaints Deficiently Written Or Followed
Zee Entertainment Enterprises moves out of IBC framework
National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has granted stay on the NCLT order with respect to IBC proceedings initiated against Zee Entertainment Enterprises.
Accordingly, Zee will move out of IBC framework, and the corresponding surveillance actions on the company will be reverted. Further, F&O contracts with May 2023 expiry for Zee will be available for trading with effect from February 28.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens
: Indian indices opened flat on February 28 despite positive global cues.
The Sensex was down 4.37 points or 0.01% at 59,283.98, and the Nifty was down 3.90 points or 0.02% at 17,388.80. About 1132 shares have advanced, 668 shares declined, and 114 shares are unchanged.
Bajaj Auto, M&M, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp and Tata Steel were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Adani Enterprises, Cipla, HUL, HCL Technologies and Adani Ports.
Hot Stocks | Coromandel International, NTPC, Oil India may fetch up to 15% return in short term
Primary trend of OIl India is bullish as it has been trading above its 50, 100 and 200-day EMA. For last couple of weeks, stock is consolidating in the narrow range with lower volumes.
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Markets could start on a cautious note in Tuesday trades, as the SGX Nifty has been wobbly even as the US markets managed to end in green in overnight trades. Both the key benchmark indices have corrected for the 7th straight session, and the sentiment remains cautious to negative given the array of headwinds like hot inflation, rising interest rates, economic slowdown, and the lingering Russia-Ukraine war.
For Nifty, intra-day hurdle is at 17,617, while the biggest make-or-break support is seen at 17,299 level.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened 14 paise higher at 82.70 per dollar on Tuesday against Monday's close of 82.84.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 187.46 points or 0.32% at 59,475.81, and the Nifty was down 72.40 points or 0.42% at 17,320.30.
Siti Networks issues advertisement in the newspapers for invitation of claims by creditors on petition filed by Induslnd Bank Ltd. against the company.
Siti Networks asks creditors to submit claims by March 6 to resolution professional.
3i Infotech signs an Rs 16.5 crore Oracle DWBI Managed Services deal with SBI General Insurance
3i Infotech has won Oracle Data Warehouse and Business Intelligence (DWBI) Managed Services deal with SBI General Insurance. With a value of around Rs 16.5 crore, the contract is spread over a tenure of three years.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Weakness persisted in global as well domestic markets after the US personal consumption expenditure data for January came in stronger than expected, thus adding to worries that the FED may remain hawkish for longer period.
Technically, the market structure became weak with Nifty drifting below budget day’s low for a brief moment. However, index took support at its 200 DMA, which might lead to some bounce in the market. Overall, traders are advised to remain cautious ahead of release of US consumer confidence data on Tuesday and other key macro data to be release domestically and globally during the week.
Bond Yields Update:
Trade Spotlight | Your game plan for Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mphasis, Zee Entertainment Enterprises
Mphasis fell more than 7 percent to Rs 2,040 and formed large bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, with robust volumes. With Monday's fall, the stock dropped below all key moving averages and closed at more than a month low level.
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Technically, Nifty has support at 17,300 mark. A close below the 200 DMA would be highly watched and if the level is breached then the index can accelerate till 17,100-17,000 level, and any close above 17,761 can bring the bears to their knees.
Bank credit growth eases to 16.8% in December quarter: RBI data
Banks' credit growth eased to 16.8 percent in the December quarter from 17.2 percent in the preceding quarter, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s "Quarterly Statistics on Deposits and Credit of SCBs: December 2022" showed. In the year-ago period, bank credit grew at 8.4 percent.
The growth in credit was led by bank branches in metropolitan centres, which account for nearly 60 percent of the total credit by scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) and recorded 17.2 percent rise on-year in lending; urban, semi-urban and rural centres also recorded double-digit credit growth, the RBI said.
Asian shares edge higher
Asian shares nudged higher on Tuesday, tracking small gains on Wall Street, while the U.S. dollar paused after a sharp rally as month-end flows lift sentiment and investors adjust to expectations of more interest rate hikes.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.25% higher but was set to end the month down about 6%. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.44%, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index gained 0.51%.
China shares was up 0.4% while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was 1% higher but was on track to end its three month winning streak as the China reopening rally loses steam.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 2,022.52 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth Rs 2,231.66 crore on February 27, the National Stock Exchange's provisional data showed.
Anindya Banerjee, VP - Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities
USDINR closed 10 paise higher at 82.84, on the back of weakness in equities but thanks to possible central bank intervention, USDINR could not break above 83 levels.
Over the near term we could see a range of 82.55 and 83 on spot.
Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities:
Nifty on 27th February, witnessed a gap down opening below 17,400 levels, and prices continue to trade lower within the range of 17,300 - 17,380 levels throughout the day. Prices closed in the red for the 7th consecutive day and the index closed at 17,392 levels with a fall of 0.42%.
Throughout the day Nifty continued to hold above 17,300 levels and prices have formed a bullish Shark Harmonic pattern on the 60 mins chart. The momentum oscillator RSI (14) has also formed a bullish divergence near oversold zones.
Following a fag-end buying, Nifty has formed a Bullish Hammer pattern on the daily chart with a long wick on the lower side.
As prices are hovering near the oversold zone, an immediate short covering for the next couple of days cannot be ruled out. The support for the Nifty is placed at around 17,300 – 17,250 levels and resistance are capped at 17,600 levels.
Oil prices gain:
Oil prices steadied in early Asian trade on Tuesday after falling on strong U.S. manufacturing data that raised worries about further interest rate hikes dampening demand, while analysts predicted another build in American crude inventories.
Brent crude futures for April, due to expire on Tuesday, lost 20 cents to $82.25 per barrel by 0137 GMT, extending a 0.9% loss in the previous session. The more active May contract picked up 4 cents to $82.08 per barrel.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 11 cents to $75.79 a barrel.
MSCI global standard Index February 2023 Rejig
US stocks close slightly up after prior week's selloff
U.S. stocks eked out a slight gain on Monday as investors engaged in some bargain hunting after last week's losses, the biggest percentage declines of 2023 for Wall Street's main benchmarks, as jitters persisted about coming interest rate hikes to tame stubbornly high inflation.
All three main stock indexes climbed more than 1% shortly after the opening bell, in part due to an easing in Treasury yields, and all three closed well off their session highs.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 72.17 points, or 0.22%, to 32,889.09, the S&P 500 gained 12.2 points, or 0.31%, to 3,982.24 and the Nasdaq Composite added 72.04 points, or 0.63%, to 11,466.98.
Asia-Pacific markets were higher on Tuesday as investors digested key economic data across the region.
SGX Nifty
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, as the Nifty futures were trading around 17,489.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 IST.
Market on Monday:
Profit booking continued on Dalal Street for the seventh straight day on February 27, amid weak global cues and selling in auto, metal, information technology and capital goods names.
At close, the Sensex was down 175.58 points, or 0.30 percent, at 59,288.35, and the Nifty was down 73.10 points, or 0.42 percent, at 17,392.70.
Amid weak global cues, the market started lower and extended the losses as the day progressed, dragging the Nifty below the Budget Day low of 17,353.40. Last-hour recovery erased some of the losses, supported by buying in realty and financials.
Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Auto, UPL, Tata Steel and Infosys were among the top losers on the Nifty, while gainers were ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Power Grid Corporation, SBI and HDFC Life.
On the sectoral front, the Nifty metal index shed 2.4 percent, information technology 2 percent and auto 1.5 percent. FMCG and pharma were down 0.7 percent each.
Nifty Bank and PSU Bank were up 1 percent and 0.7 percent.
The BSE midcap index ended 0.6 percent lower, while the smallcap index was down a percent.
On the BSE, except bank, up 1 percent, and realty, up 2 percent, all sectoral indices ended lower. Auto, capital goods, information technology and metal were down 1-2 percent.