 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 17,400, Sensex gains 150 pts; metals drag, autos gain

Rakesh Patil
Feb 28, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Auto index up 1 percent, while metal index down 1 percent.

February 28, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST

Tata Steel raises Rs 2,150 crore via NCDs

Tata Steel has received approval from Committee of Directors for allotment of 2.15 lakh non-convertible debentures, with 8.03% fixed coupon rate, having face value Rs 1 lakh, amounting to Rs 2,150 crore, for a tenor of 5 years, to identified investors on private placement basis.

The NCDs are proposed to be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market Segment of BSE.

February 28, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

Mastek signs strategic partnership with Netail

Mastek has signed a strategic partnership with Netail, to help e-commerce and omni-channel retailers optimize their retail value-chain and thereby attract, convert, and retain digital consumers.

February 28, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST

BSE Metal index fell 1 percent dragged by Vedanta, Hindusthan Zinc, Hindalco Industries

Top Stock Losers (Intra-day)
CompanyCMPChg(%)Volume
Vedanta275.60-4.09287.08k
Hind Zinc300.00-2.8820.33k
Hindalco405.85-1.4222.08k
Coal India215.25-0.7120.49k
JSW Steel676.20-0.625.33k
APL Apollo1,235.00-0.621.85k
SAIL82.45-0.697.72k
NALCO77.40-0.58101.11k
Jindal Steel551.65-0.338.84k
Tata Steel105.85-0.24332.68k
February 28, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST

Nifty Auto index up 1 percent led by M&M, Bajaj Auto, Ashok Leyland

Top Stock Gainers (Intra-day)
CompanyCMPChg(%)Volume
M&M1,290.702.65475.52k
Bajaj Auto3,722.502.27168.78k
Ashok Leyland144.102.021.83m
Eicher Motors3,180.651.5888.24k
Hero Motocorp2,471.601.423.34k
Bosch18,107.451.283.18k
Exide Ind175.451.1594.34k
Amara Raja Batt565.451.0836.93k
Tata Motors422.301.041.33m
Maruti Suzuki8,700.250.7940.87k
February 28, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST

US FDA Observations on Cipla Pithampur Facility

-Procedures To Prevent Microbiological Contamination Not Established, Written, Followed
-Appropriate Controls Not Exercised Over Computers Or Related Systems
-Procedures For Handling Written Or Oral Complaints Deficiently Written Or Followed

February 28, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises moves out of IBC framework

National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has granted stay on the NCLT order with respect to IBC proceedings initiated against Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

Accordingly, Zee will move out of IBC framework, and the corresponding surveillance actions on the company will be reverted. Further, F&O contracts with May 2023 expiry for Zee will be available for trading with effect from February 28.

February 28, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

February 28, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST

Market Opens

: Indian indices opened flat on February 28 despite positive global cues.

The Sensex was down 4.37 points or 0.01% at 59,283.98, and the Nifty was down 3.90 points or 0.02% at 17,388.80. About 1132 shares have advanced, 668 shares declined, and 114 shares are unchanged.

Bajaj Auto, M&M, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp and Tata Steel were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Adani Enterprises, Cipla, HUL, HCL Technologies and Adani Ports.

February 28, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST