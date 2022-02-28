Market LIVE Updates: Indices off day's low, Nifty above 16,500; metals shine, banks drag

February 28, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST

Biocon's arm to acquire Viatris’ biosimilars for $3.3 billion

Biocon Biologics Ltd., a subsidiary of Biocon has entered into a definitive agreement with its partner Viatris Inc to acquire Viatris’ biosimilars business to create a unique fully integrated global biosimilars enterprise.

Viatris will receive consideration of up to USD 3.335 billion, including cash up to USD 2.335 billion and Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) in BBL, valued at USD 1 billion, company said in its release.

Biocon was quoting at Rs 364.45, down Rs 29.70, or 7.54 percent on the BSE.