    February 28, 2022 / 10:43 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices off day's low, Nifty above 16,500; metals shine, banks drag

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Except metal, all other sectoral indices are trading in the red with auto, bank, FMCG, IT, realty, pharma, PSU bank indices down 1 percent each.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex55,392.20-466.32 -0.83%
      Nifty 5016,536.05-122.35 -0.73%
      Nifty Bank35,833.20-597.55 -1.64%
      Nifty 50 16,536.05 -122.35 (-0.73%)
      Mon, Feb 28, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Tata Steel1,190.7545.40 +3.96%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      HDFC Life523.20-15.70 -2.91%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal5741.40122.70 +2.18%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Bank35836.80-593.95 -1.63%


    • February 28, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST

      Biocon's arm to acquire Viatris’ biosimilars for $3.3 billion

      Biocon Biologics Ltd., a subsidiary of Biocon has entered into a definitive agreement with its partner Viatris Inc to acquire Viatris’ biosimilars business to create a unique fully integrated global biosimilars enterprise. 

      Viatris will receive consideration of up to USD 3.335 billion, including cash up to USD 2.335 billion and Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) in BBL, valued at USD 1 billion, company said in its release.

      Biocon was quoting at Rs 364.45, down Rs 29.70, or 7.54 percent on the BSE.

    • February 28, 2022 / 10:27 AM IST

      V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

      The 'short war' scenario has changed a bit. Putin's threat of putting the nuclear deterrent on high alert has caused some nervousness. 

      The uncertainty is way too high and depending on the outcome, markets can move down or up. Commodities - metals, crude/ gas, agri-commodities- are all on uptrend. Inflation is going to be a major headwind for the Indian economy and interest rates will go up. This is market negative.

      Trading in this market is extremely risky. Investors may wait and watch the situation before taking some calls on market direction. Increasing the cash levels in portfolios may be considered.

    • February 28, 2022 / 10:20 AM IST

      Nifty IT index declined 1 percent dragged by the HCL Technologies, Mphasis, Infosys

      Nifty IT index declined 1 percent dragged by the HCL Technologies, Mphasis, Infosys
    • February 28, 2022 / 10:14 AM IST

      Rupee Opens:

      Indian rupee opened 42 paise weaker at 75.71 per dollar on Monday against Friday's close of 75.29.

      The dollar index declined 0.54% on Friday amid rise in risk appetite in the global markets and decline in US treasury yields. However, improved macroeconomic data from the US and rising tensions in Ukraine cushioned a further decline in the dollar, said ICICI Direct.

      Rupee February futures appreciated by 0.51% on the back of retreat in dollar and softer crude oil prices, it added.

    • February 28, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST

      Nifty Metal index rose over 1 percent supported by the Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, Jindal Steel

      Nifty Metal index rose over 1 percent supported by the Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, Jindal Steel
    • February 28, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST

      Market at 10 AM

      Benchmark indices were trading lower with Nifty below 16500 amid selling seen across the sectors, barring metals.

      The Sensex was down 767.35 points or 1.37% at 55091.17, and the Nifty was down 217.10 points or 1.30% at 16441.30. About 930 shares have advanced, 1982 shares declined, and 133 shares are unchanged.

      Market at 10 AM

Benchmark indices were trading lower with Nifty below 16500 amid selling seen across the sectors, barring metals.

The Sensex was down 767.35 points or 1.37% at 55091.17, and the Nifty was down 217.10 points or 1.30% at 16441.30. About 930 shares have advanced, 1982 shares declined, and 133 shares are unchanged.
    • February 28, 2022 / 10:01 AM IST

      India reports less than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases

      India has logged 8,013 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours while the active coronavirus cases in India, too, are now just above the 1 lakh mark, suggesting that Omicron-fuelled third wave in India may have nearly settled.

      The new cases take the number of total confirmed coronavirus cases in the country to 4,29,24,130.

      A total of 119 COVID-19 deaths were also registered, taking the official toll of fatalities due to the infectious disease to 5,13, 843. Kerala, meanwhile, continued to report backlog deaths as part of its data reconciliation exercise and registered 46 backlog deaths.

    • February 28, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST

      Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International:

      The price for the Sovereign Gold Bond tranche-10 has been fixed at 5109/gm. Moving investment from physical gold to digital/paper gold has been a big success for the government via the SGB, wherein it has raised over Rs 32,000 crores since its inception in 2015. 
      Investing in paper gold (SGBs) is a better and less hectic option as there is no storage cost, making charges in the case of gold jewelry.

      Gold prices have rallied to more than a year high due to the geopolitical tensions. Historically, gold has attracted investment in times of uncertainty due to its safe-haven nature. The situation in Ukraine has also led to a spike in crude prices. A rally in oil prices put pressure on the INR, thereby making gold more costly. Currently, gold is supported by international as well as local developments.

      Moving forward, the development in Ukraine and the Fed action will provide direction to most asset classes. But a higher crude price and inflation in India, subsequent pressure on INR will continue to support gold prices in the short to medium term.

    • February 28, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST

      BSE Auto index slipped 1 percent dragged by the TVS Motor, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors

      BSE Auto index slipped 1 percent dragged by the TVS Motor, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors
    • February 28, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST

      Rain Industries Q4 earning:

      Rain Industries has reported net loss at Rs 96.9 crore in the quarter ended December 2021 versus profit of Rs 306.9 crore and revenue was up 52.5% at Rs 4,026 crore versus Rs 2,640.2 crore, YoY.

      Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was up 28.2% at Rs 488.4 crore versus Rs 381 crore and margin as down at 12.1% versus 14.4%, YoY.

      Rain Industries was quoting at Rs 172.95, down Rs 26.75, or 13.40 percent on the BSE.

    • February 28, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine conflict Updates

      Australia will provide lethal military equipment to Ukraine to help the Ukrainians resist the Russian invasion. The Australian government's announcement on Monday gave no details on what material it may be sending. The move follows an offer on Friday of non-lethal military equipment, medical supplies and a USD 3 million contribution to a NATO trust fund for support of the besieged country.

      Australia has imposed sanctions on more than 350 Russian individuals, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, since Thursday. Australia has also targeted with sanctions 13 individuals and entities in Belarus, including that country's defence minister, Viktor Khrenin. Belarus is supporting Russia in its war with Ukraine.

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

