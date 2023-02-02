Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; IT, FMCG gain, oil & gas, power drag

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, metal, power and oil & gas indices down 1-3 percent, while FMCG and IT indices up 1 percent each.
Promoter Biocon has offloaded 4 crore shares of Syngene International via open market transactions on February 1. As a result, its shareholding in Syngene reduced by 9.96% to 54.6%, from 64.56% earlier.
Government of Singapore bought 1.57 crore shares of Syngene at Rs 560 per share.
The US Fed hiked interest rates by a widely anticipated 25 bps. This marks yet another slowdown in the tightening interest rate cycle. However, this time around the Fed Chief Jerome Powell gave first dovish hints. He accepted that if inflation comes down quickly then it will definitely play in to their policy meetings.
This was a good enough sign that we might be almost at the end of the rate hike cycle given that inflation is speeding down swiftly. US stock markets cheered dovish remarks from the Fed since cost of capital is on its way down.
Benchmark indices were trading marginally lower amid volatility.
The Sensex was down 90.80 points or 0.15% at 59617.28, and the Nifty was down 63.80 points or 0.36% at 17552.50. About 1779 shares have advanced, 1062 shares declined, and 125 shares are unchanged.
Ashok Leyland has sold 17,200 units in the month of January 2023, growing 23% over a year-ago period with healthy growth across segments.
Medium & heavy commercial vehicle sales increased by 28% to 11,050 units in the same period, and light commercial vehicle segment registered 17% YoY growth at 6,150 units for January.
Britannia Industries has reported a 156% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 932.4 crore for December FY23 quarter led by strong operating performance and exceptional income of Rs 359 crore.
Revenue from operations at Rs 4,197 crore grew by 17.4% over a year-ago period. EBITDA jumped 51.5% to Rs 817.6 crore for the quarter YoY.
Raunak Karwa, Founder and CEO of FinLearn Academy
The Union budget was an inclusive one with a focus on most sectors. The allocation on Education has been hiked by 13% to Rs 5.17 Lakh crore. This will help build new capacity in rural areas, and improve the existing facilities. The outlay will help develop new skills and earning streams via passive means.
The announcement under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) for skilling of youths. The 30 new Skill India International Centres across different states will help develop talent and thereby output. The AI centers will help the acceptability of machine learning.
Asian stocks jumped on Thursday while the dollar eased after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said a "disinflationary" process was underway, boosting risk appetite and hope that the U.S. central bank will soon end its monetary tightening streak.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.84% higher, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.37%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index added 0.37%.
Chinese stocks were 0.11% higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was up nearly 1%.
In the currency market, the dollar spiked lower following Powell's remarks, with the U.S. dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, falling to a fresh nine-month low of 100.80. It was last at 100.98.
The euro was up 0.2% to $1.1011. The yen strengthened 0.22% to 128.65 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at $1.2372, down 0.03% on the day.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
Union Budget 2023 turned out to be excellent from the market perspective. Fiscal prudence, the clear glide path for fiscal consolidation, massive capex of Rs 10 lakh crores, relief to income tax payers, credible growth and tax projections for FY24 and above all the growth orientation of the Budget makes it market-friendly.
The excessive volatility triggered by the crash in Adani stocks will die down after sometime. FIIs will have to invest in India if they are to benefit from the India Growth Story. Meanwhile, the situation in the mother market of the US is slowly improving. The expected reduction in rate hike to 25bp and the slightly less hawkish commentary are positive for global equity markets. Investors may do calibrated buying in high quality large-caps. IT and capital goods stocks are on strong wicket.
Adani Group stocks locked at lower circuit on February 2 as Adani Enterprises has cancelled its Follow-On Public Offering (FPO).
The money will return to its investors amid ongoing controversy after American short seller, Hindenburg Research, accused the company of using tax havens and flagged debt concerns in a report, Adani Enterprises said.
Adani Transmission touched 52-week low of Rs 1,557.25 and quoting at Rs 1,557.25, down Rs 173.00, or 10percent.
Adani Green Energy touched 52-week low of Rs 1,038.05 and quoting at Rs 1,038.05, down Rs 115.30, or 10percent.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone touched 52-week low of Rs 442.95 and quoting at Rs 442.95, down Rs 49.20, or 10percent.
Adani Total Gas was quoting at Rs 1,711.50, down Rs 190.15, or 10 percent and Adani Enterprises was quoting at Rs 1,915.85, down Rs 212.85, or 10percent.
Adani Power was quoting at Rs 202.15, down Rs 10.60, or 4.98 percent and Adani Wilmar was quoting at Rs 421.45, down Rs 22.15, or 4.99 percent.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens:
Market Opens: Indian indices opened lower on February 2 with Nifty below 17,500 amid positive global cues.
At 09:16 hrs , the Sensex is down 413.60 points or 0.69% at 59294.48, and the Nifty down 145.50 points or 0.83% at 17470.80.About 918 shares have advanced, 1009 shares declined, and 105 shares are unchanged.
SBI Life Insurance, Infosys, ITC, Bajaj Auto and HCL Technologies were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, HDFC Life, SBI and UPL.
Britannia Industries has formed a Bullish Harami pattern on the daily chart, suggesting a rise in optimism. Furthermore, the price has remained above the 50EMA on daily basis.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 139.54 points or 0.23% at 59847.62, and the Nifty was down 22.50 points or 0.13% at 17593.80.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened 11 paise higher at 81.82 per dollar on Thursday against previous close of 81.93.
CitiGroup Wealth Unit Halts Margin Loans On Adani Securities: Bloomberg
Results on February 2
HDFC, Tata Consumer Products, Titan Company, Aditya Birla Capital, Aegis Logistics, Apollo Tyres, Bajaj Electricals, Berger Paints India, Birlasoft, Cera Sanitaryware, Coromandel International, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Dabur India, Deepak Fertilisers, Godrej Properties, Karnataka Bank, Max India, SIS, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, and Welspun Corp will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on February 2.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FII) have net-bought shares worth Rs 1,785.21 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) have net-purchased shares worth Rs 529.47 crore on February 1, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Bond Yields Updates:
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Domestic equities could see a weaker opening Thursday in tandem with a sharp fall in SGX Nifty even as US markets in overnight trades edged higher after the Fed rate hike of 25 bps came on expected lines. While the Adani Enterprises FPO had sunk the markets in recent sessions, the big question is will Adani group shares continue to play spoilsport on the bourses and weigh on the overall sentiment even as group firm Adani Enterprises has called off its FPO.
Volatility is likely to be the hallmark of the day with support for Nifty seen only at its 200-DMA 17,290 mark. On the external front, investors will be eyeing the Bank of England and the European Central Bank meeting as they are set to raise rates later today.
State-run OMCs receive Rs 30,000 crore for capital supportState-run OMCs receive Rs 30,000 crore for capital support
The Union Budget 2023-24 announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 has allocated Rs 30,000 crore for capital support to state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).
The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has provided the allocation to OMCs—Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL)—which have booked losses in the first half of the current financial year.
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens
Stock Market News: In the previous session, BSE Sensex closed just 158 points (0.27 percent) higher at 59,708, while the Nifty50 fell 46 points (0.26 percent) to settle at 17,616
Gold scales late-April highs after dovish FedGold scales late-April highs after dovish Fed
Gold prices extended gains on Thursday to touch their highest in more than nine months, after the US central bank raised interest rates by an expected 25 basis points and comments from Chair Jerome Powell were read as dovish by the market.
Spot gold was up 0.1% to $1,952.29 per ounce, as of 0023 GMT, after hitting the highest level since April 2022 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures rose 1.4% at $1,969.40.
Oil prices riseOil prices rise
Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points, sending the dollar lower.
Brent crude futures rose 56 cents, or 0.7%, at $83.40 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US crude futures rose 65 cents, or 0.8%, to $77.05 a barrel.
CLSA sees low refinancing risk for Adani group even as stocks get hammered
The report further added that of the group entities, Adani Ports, Adani Transmission and Adani Green together have an outstanding $7 billion worth of overseas bonds.
US central bank hikes lending rate by a quarter-point:US central bank hikes lending rate by a quarter-point:
America's Federal Reserve slowed its pace of interest rate hikes Wednesday, tempering an aggressive campaign to rein in costs as inflation cools while signaling the battle is not yet over.
The US central bank announced a quarter-point hike to the benchmark lending rate at the end of its two-day policy meeting, taking the rate to a target range of 4.50-4.75 percent.
"Inflation has eased somewhat but remains elevated," said the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in a statement.
"The committee anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate" to bring inflation back to policymakers' two percent target over time, the statement said.
Adani Enterprises cancel its Follow-On Public OfferingAdani Enterprises cancel its Follow-On Public Offering
Adani Enterprises said on February 1 that it has cancelled its Follow-On Public Offering (FPO) and will return money to its investors amid ongoing controversy after American short seller, Hindenburg Research, accused the company of using tax havens and flagged debt concerns in a report.
"The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. February 1, 2023 has decided, in the interest of its subscribers, not to proceed with the further public offer (FPO) of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 20,000 crore of face value Rs 1 each on partly paid-up basis, which was fully subscribed," Adani Enterprises said in an exchange filing.
Asian markets trade higherAsian markets trade higher
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed sharply higher on Wednesday after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that inflation was starting to ease, in remarks he made following a quarter-point rate hike by the U.S. central bank.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 6.92 points, or 0.02%, to 34,092.96, the S&P 500 gained 42.61 points, or 1.05%, to 4,119.21 and the Nasdaq Composite added 231.77 points, or 2%, to 11,816.32.
Britannia Industries reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 932.39 crore for the December quarter of the financial year 2022-23, up 151.19 percent from Rs 371.18 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. This included one time gain of Rs 375.60 crore. Excluding the one time gain, the profit jumped 50 per cent year on year (YoY).
The revenue from operation came in at Rs 4,196.80 crore, up 17.39 percent from Rs 3,574.98 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, the biscuit maker said in an exchange filing.
Trade setup for Thursday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell
Based on the OI percentage, as many as 66 stocks saw long unwinding on February 1, including Ambuja Cements, Adani Enterprises, ONGC, LIC Housing Finance, and Oberoi Realty.
Market on Budget Day:
The market witnessed extreme volatility on the Budget day after growth-oriented, all-rounder Budget announcements by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The benchmark indices ended on a mixed note after she presented the last full Budget for the current government before the 2024 general elections.
At close, the Sensex was up 158.18 points or 0.27 percent at 59,708.08, and the Nifty down 45.90 points or 0.26 percent at 17,616.30.
After a strong start for the day, ahead of the Budget presentation, the market zoomed after the announcements with the Nifty inching closer to 18,000 and Sensex crossing 60,000 intraday. However, profit booking in the second half dragged the indices into the red zone, before closing mixed.
ITC, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and Tata Consumer Products were among the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, HDFC Life, SBI Life Insurance and Bajaj Finserv.
Among sectors, Nifty PSU Bank index shed 5.6 percent, Metal index lost 4.5 percent, while Infra and energy indices shed 1 percent each.
The BSE midcap and the smallcap indices fell 1 percent each.
On the BSE, oil and gas and power shed 1 percent each, while realty and auto indices fell 0.8 percent each. However, FMCG, information technology and metal indices gained 0.5-0.7 percent.
