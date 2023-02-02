Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; IT, FMCG gain, oil & gas, power drag

February 02, 2023 / 07:37 AM IST

Market on Budget Day:

Market on Budget Day:

The market witnessed extreme volatility on the Budget day after growth-oriented, all-rounder Budget announcements by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The benchmark indices ended on a mixed note after she presented the last full Budget for the current government before the 2024 general elections.

At close, the Sensex was up 158.18 points or 0.27 percent at 59,708.08, and the Nifty down 45.90 points or 0.26 percent at 17,616.30.

After a strong start for the day, ahead of the Budget presentation, the market zoomed after the announcements with the Nifty inching closer to 18,000 and Sensex crossing 60,000 intraday. However, profit booking in the second half dragged the indices into the red zone, before closing mixed.

ITC, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and Tata Consumer Products were among the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, HDFC Life, SBI Life Insurance and Bajaj Finserv.

Among sectors, Nifty PSU Bank index shed 5.6 percent, Metal index lost 4.5 percent, while Infra and energy indices shed 1 percent each.

The BSE midcap and the smallcap indices fell 1 percent each.

On the BSE, oil and gas and power shed 1 percent each, while realty and auto indices fell 0.8 percent each. However, FMCG, information technology and metal indices gained 0.5-0.7 percent.