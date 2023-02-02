 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; IT, FMCG gain, oil & gas, power drag

Rakesh Patil
Feb 02, 2023 / 10:02 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, metal, power and oil & gas indices down 1-3 percent, while FMCG and IT indices up 1 percent each.

February 02, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST

Promoter Biocon offloads 9.96% stake in Syngene International

Promoter Biocon has offloaded 4 crore shares of Syngene International via open market transactions on February 1. As a result, its shareholding in Syngene reduced by 9.96% to 54.6%, from 64.56% earlier.

Government of Singapore bought 1.57 crore shares of Syngene at Rs 560 per share.

February 02, 2023 / 10:04 AM IST

Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives & Research, SAMCO Securities

The US Fed hiked interest rates by a widely anticipated 25 bps. This marks yet another slowdown in the tightening interest rate cycle. However, this time around the Fed Chief Jerome Powell gave first dovish hints. He accepted that if inflation comes down quickly then it will definitely play in to their policy meetings.

This was a good enough sign that we might be almost at the end of the rate hike cycle given that inflation is speeding down swiftly. US stock markets cheered dovish remarks from the Fed since cost of capital is on its way down.

February 02, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST

Market at 10 AM

Benchmark indices were trading marginally lower amid volatility.

The Sensex was down 90.80 points or 0.15% at 59617.28, and the Nifty was down 63.80 points or 0.36% at 17552.50. About 1779 shares have advanced, 1062 shares declined, and 125 shares are unchanged.

February 02, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST

Nifty PSU Bank index rose 0.4 percent led by PNB, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra

February 02, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST

Ashok Leyland share gains 3%

Ashok Leyland has sold 17,200 units in the month of January 2023, growing 23% over a year-ago period with healthy growth across segments.

Medium & heavy commercial vehicle sales increased by 28% to 11,050 units in the same period, and light commercial vehicle segment registered 17% YoY growth at 6,150 units for January.

February 02, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST

Buzzing

Britannia Industries has reported a 156% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 932.4 crore for December FY23 quarter led by strong operating performance and exceptional income of Rs 359 crore.

Revenue from operations at Rs 4,197 crore grew by 17.4% over a year-ago period. EBITDA jumped 51.5% to Rs 817.6 crore for the quarter YoY.

February 02, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST

Nifty Metal index shed 1 percent dragged by Adani Enterprises, Jindal Steel, Hindalco Industries

February 02, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

Raunak Karwa, Founder and CEO of FinLearn Academy

The Union budget was an inclusive one with a focus on most sectors. The allocation on Education has been hiked by 13% to Rs 5.17 Lakh crore. This will help build new capacity in rural areas, and improve the existing facilities. The outlay will help develop new skills and earning streams via passive means.

The announcement under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) for skilling of youths. The 30 new Skill India International Centres across different states will help develop talent and thereby output. The AI centers will help the acceptability of machine learning.

February 02, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST

Asian shares jump

Asian stocks jumped on Thursday while the dollar eased after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said a "disinflationary" process was underway, boosting risk appetite and hope that the U.S. central bank will soon end its monetary tightening streak.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.84% higher, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.37%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index added 0.37%.

Chinese stocks were 0.11% higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was up nearly 1%.

In the currency market, the dollar spiked lower following Powell's remarks, with the U.S. dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, falling to a fresh nine-month low of 100.80. It was last at 100.98.

The euro was up 0.2% to $1.1011. The yen strengthened 0.22% to 128.65 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at $1.2372, down 0.03% on the day.

February 02, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST

BSE Information Technology index rose 1 percent led by Brightcom Group, Coforge, Cyient

