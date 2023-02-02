Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty above 17,600; ITC, Britannia top gainers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE midcap index is flat, while smallcap index up 1 percent.
Ion Exchange has received a letter of award from Indian Oil Corporation, for the work of Water Treatment Plant including Reverse Osmosis, Demineralization Plant, Condensate Polishing Unit, Zero Liquid Discharge Plant and Operation and Maintenance for two years and Annual Maintenance Charges for five years for their Panipat refinery capacity expansion project (P-25) at Panipat, Haryana, India at a contract value of Rs 726.13 crore plus GST.
The project is to be commissioned within 24 months from the date of Letter of Acceptance.
Pankaj Kumar, IAS resigned as chairman and director of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals consequent upon his superannuation as Chief Secretary to Government of Gujarat.
|Company
|CMP
|High Low
|Gain from Day's Low
|ITC
|380.90
| 384.50
360.75
|5.59%
|SBI
|524.50
| 532.70
502.55
|4.37%
|IndusInd Bank
|1,065.20
| 1,073.00
1,029.90
|3.43%
|ICICI Bank
|854.00
| 855.55
826.60
|3.31%
|Axis Bank
|864.55
| 865.60
837.90
|3.18%
|Bharti Airtel
|779.40
| 781.10
756.05
|3.09%
|M&M
|1,370.00
| 1,378.00
1,330.15
|3%
|UltraTechCement
|7,197.00
| 7,308.00
7,010.30
|2.66%
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,756.75
| 1,759.35
1,724.95
|1.84%
|Infosys
|1,579.95
| 1,584.00
1,552.25
|1.78%
Market at 12 PMMarket at 12 PM
Benchmark indices were trading marginally higher in the volatile session.
The Sensex was up 153.53 points or 0.26% at 59861.61, and the Nifty was up 6.20 points or 0.04% at 17622.50. About 1832 shares have advanced, 1304 shares declined, and 103 shares are unchanged.
Top Stock Gainers on Nifty (Intra-day)
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|ITC
|382.00
|5.7
|33.70m
|Britannia
|4,545.00
|3.98
|1.11m
|IndusInd Bank
|1,065.75
|2.29
|2.42m
|Infosys
|1,577.05
|1.67
|3.26m
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,914.95
|1.67
|229.10k
Top Stock Losers on Nifty (Intra-day)
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|Adani Enterpris
|1,944.00
|-8.96
|15.28m
|UPL
|699.25
|-5.78
|4.95m
|HDFC Life
|491.00
|-4.79
|11.42m
|Adani Ports
|480.35
|-2.99
|63.19m
|Hero Motocorp
|2,647.00
|-2.94
|176.15k
Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order for ethanol plantsIsgec Heavy Engineering bags order for ethanol plants
Isgec Heavy Engineering has received an order for 500 KLPD ethanol plant on syrup, and 100 KLPD ethanol/extra neutral alcohol (ENA) plant on grain on turnkey basis from Panchganga Sugar and Power, Maharashtra.
BuzzingBuzzing
UTI Asset Management Company has registered a 53% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 60 crore for December FY23 quarter, impacted by lower topline and net loss on fair value changes.
Revenue from operations at Rs 295 crore for the quarter fell by 4.3% compared to year-ago period as net gain on fair value changes nil in Q3FY23 against Rs 20.5 crore in Q3FY22.
UTI Asset Management Company was quoting at Rs 736.80, down Rs 5.60, or 0.75 percent.
Overweight rating, target cut to Rs 560 per share
Q3 earnings missed estimates
Sentiment towards near-term earnings is less optimistic, see valuation support
See better disclosures, strong store expansion momentum, new loyalty program
Good response, & calibrated expansion for Popeyes
Operatin leverage, weak near-term outlook & decision to shut down ChefBoss & Ekdum
|Company
|Quantity
|Price
|Value(Cr)
|Adani Ports
|62320
|481.55
|3
|Adani Ports
|21307
|480.7
|1.02
|Adani Ports
|23967
|478.55
|1.15
|Adani Ports
|37497
|480.1
|1.8
|Apollo Hospital
|2663
|4247.6
|1.13
-Comfortable with exposure of Adani group; it has strong cash flows & operating model
-Funded outstanding from Adani group is 0.06 percentof funded assets as of Dec 2022
-Receiving payments as per the quarterly amortising payment schedule
-Have working capital (non-funded) outstanding of 0.51 percentof funded assets as of Dec 2022
-Remaining 0.13 percentof total 0.51 percentnon-funded, have maturity of 1-2 years
-No exposure to offshore entities in AdaniGroup or against shares of AdaniGroup companies
Markets At 11 AMMarkets At 11 AM
Sensex is down 17.11 points or 0.03 percentat 59,690.Nifty is down 44.80 points or 0.25 percentat 17,571. About 1753 shares have advanced, 1274 shares declined, and 116 shares are unchanged.
Morgan Stanley View on Britannia IndustriesMorgan Stanley View on Britannia Industries
Research house has kept 'Overweight' rating on the stock with a target at Rs 4,427 per share.
Revenue was up 15% on a 2-year CAGR basis, while gross margin expanded thereby taking EBITDA margin to a 9-quarter high.
Britannia Industries touched 52-week high of Rs 4,578.55 and is quoting at Rs 4,569.40, up Rs 200.10, or 4.58 percent.
Deepak Fertilizers to purchase natural gas from Gujarat State PetroleumDeepak Fertilizers to purchase natural gas from Gujarat State Petroleum
Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corporation has signed a supply proposal for purchase of Natural Gas from Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (GSPC) for a period of three years effective from May 1, 2023.
BSE Oil & Gas index slipped 2.5 percent dragged by Adani Total Gas, HPCL, Petronet LNGBSE Oil & Gas index slipped 2.5 percent dragged by Adani Total Gas, HPCL, Petronet LNG
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has asked Indian banks for details of their exposure to Adani Group:Sources To Reuters
UPL Q3 resultsUPL Q3 results
UPL on January 31 reported a 16 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,087 crore against Rs 937 crore reported in the year-ago period. It grew 34 percent sequentially compared to Rs 813 crore reported in the September quarter of the financial year 2022-23.
Consolidated revenue jumped 21 percent year on year to Rs 13,679 crore from Rs 11,297 crore reported for the same quarter of the previous year. It was up 9 percent sequentially from Rs 12,506 crore in the previous quarter.
The company's Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) came in at Rs 3,035 crore, up 14 percent from Rs 2,666 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous year.
RPG Life Sciences has recorded a 31% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 19.11 crore for quarter ended December FY23, with maintaining the upward trajectory in EBITDA margins, which improved from 20.85% to 22.36% YoY.
Revenue from operations grew by 13% YoY to Rs 130.6 crore for the quarter.
Promoter Biocon has offloaded 4 crore shares of Syngene International via open market transactions on February 1. As a result, its shareholding in Syngene reduced by 9.96% to 54.6%, from 64.56% earlier.
Government of Singapore bought 1.57 crore shares of Syngene at Rs 560 per share.
Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives & Research, SAMCO Securities
The US Fed hiked interest rates by a widely anticipated 25 bps. This marks yet another slowdown in the tightening interest rate cycle. However, this time around the Fed Chief Jerome Powell gave first dovish hints. He accepted that if inflation comes down quickly then it will definitely play in to their policy meetings.
This was a good enough sign that we might be almost at the end of the rate hike cycle given that inflation is speeding down swiftly. US stock markets cheered dovish remarks from the Fed since cost of capital is on its way down.
Market at 10 AMMarket at 10 AM
Benchmark indices were trading marginally lower amid volatility.
The Sensex was down 90.80 points or 0.15% at 59617.28, and the Nifty was down 63.80 points or 0.36% at 17552.50. About 1779 shares have advanced, 1062 shares declined, and 125 shares are unchanged.
Ashok Leyland has sold 17,200 units in the month of January 2023, growing 23% over a year-ago period with healthy growth across segments.
Medium & Heavy commercial vehicle sales increased by 28% to 11,050 units in the same period, and light commercial vehicle segment registered 17% YoY growth at 6,150 units for January.
Britannia rises on strong Q3 resultsBritannia rises on strong Q3 results
Britannia Industries has reported a 156% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 932.4 crore for December FY23 quarter led by strong operating performance and exceptional income of Rs 359 crore.
Revenue from operations at Rs 4,197 crore grew by 17.4% over a year-ago period. EBITDA jumped 51.5% to Rs 817.6 crore for the quarter YoY.
Raunak Karwa, Founder and CEO of FinLearn Academy
The Union budget was an inclusive one with a focus on most sectors. The allocation on Education has been hiked by 13% to Rs 5.17 Lakh crore. This will help build new capacity in rural areas, and improve the existing facilities. The outlay will help develop new skills and earning streams via passive means.
The announcement under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) for skilling of youths. The 30 new Skill India International Centres across different states will help develop talent and thereby output. The AI centers will help the acceptability of machine learning.
Asian shares jumpAsian shares jump
Asian stocks jumped on Thursday while the dollar eased after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said a "disinflationary" process was underway, boosting risk appetite and hope that the U.S. central bank will soon end its monetary tightening streak.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.84% higher, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.37%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index added 0.37%.
Chinese stocks were 0.11% higher, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was up nearly 1%.
In the currency market, the dollar spiked lower following Powell's remarks, with the U.S. dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, falling to a fresh nine-month low of 100.80. It was last at 100.98.
The euro was up 0.2% to $1.1011. The yen strengthened 0.22% to 128.65 per dollar, while sterling was last trading at $1.2372, down 0.03% on the day.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services
Union Budget 2023 turned out to be excellent from the market perspective. Fiscal prudence, the clear glide path for fiscal consolidation, massive capex of Rs 10 lakh crores, relief to income tax payers, credible growth and tax projections for FY24 and above all the growth orientation of the Budget makes it market-friendly.
The excessive volatility triggered by the crash in Adani stocks will die down after sometime. FIIs will have to invest in India if they are to benefit from the India Growth Story. Meanwhile, the situation in the mother market of the US is slowly improving. The expected reduction in rate hike to 25bp and the slightly less hawkish commentary are positive for global equity markets. Investors may do calibrated buying in high quality large-caps. IT and capital goods stocks are on strong wicket.
Adani Group stocks are locked in lower circuit on February 2 as Adani Enterprises cancelled its Follow-On Public Offering (FPO).
The money will return to its investors amid ongoing controversy after American short seller, Hindenburg Research, accused the company of using tax havens and flagged debt concerns in a report, Adani Enterprises said.
Adani Transmission touched 52-week low of Rs 1,557.25 and quoting at Rs 1,557.25, down Rs 173.00, or 10percent.
Adani Green Energy touched 52-week low of Rs 1,038.05 and quoting at Rs 1,038.05, down Rs 115.30, or 10percent.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone touched 52-week low of Rs 442.95 and quoting at Rs 442.95, down Rs 49.20, or 10percent.
Adani Total Gas was quoting at Rs 1,711.50, down Rs 190.15, or 10 percent and Adani Enterprises was quoting at Rs 1,915.85, down Rs 212.85, or 10percent.
Adani Power was quoting at Rs 202.15, down Rs 10.60, or 4.98 percent and Adani Wilmar was quoting at Rs 421.45, down Rs 22.15, or 4.99 percent.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens:
Market Opens: Indian indices opened lower on February 2 with Nifty below 17,500 amid positive global cues.
At 09:16 hrs , the Sensex is down 413.60 points or 0.69% at 59294.48, and the Nifty down 145.50 points or 0.83% at 17470.80.About 918 shares have advanced, 1009 shares declined, and 105 shares are unchanged.
SBI Life Insurance, Infosys, ITC, Bajaj Auto and HCL Technologies were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, HDFC Life, SBI and UPL.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 139.54 points or 0.23% at 59847.62, and the Nifty was down 22.50 points or 0.13% at 17593.80.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened 11 paise higher at 81.82 per dollar on Thursday against previous close of 81.93.
CitiGroup Wealth Unit Halts Margin Loans On Adani Securities: Bloomberg
Results on February 2
HDFC, Tata Consumer Products, Titan Company, Aditya Birla Capital, Aegis Logistics, Apollo Tyres, Bajaj Electricals, Berger Paints India, Birlasoft, Cera Sanitaryware, Coromandel International, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Dabur India, Deepak Fertilisers, Godrej Properties, Karnataka Bank, Max India, SIS, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, and Welspun Corp will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on February 2.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FII) have net-bought shares worth Rs 1,785.21 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) have net-purchased shares worth Rs 529.47 crore on February 1, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Bond Yields Updates:
Domestic equities could see a weaker opening Thursday in tandem with a sharp fall in SGX Nifty even as US markets in overnight trades edged higher after the Fed rate hike of 25 bps came on expected lines. While the Adani Enterprises FPO had sunk the markets in recent sessions, the big question is will Adani group shares continue to play spoilsport on the bourses and weigh on the overall sentiment even as group firm Adani Enterprises has called off its FPO.
Volatility is likely to be the hallmark of the day with support for Nifty seen only at its 200-DMA 17,290 mark. On the external front, investors will be eyeing the Bank of England and the European Central Bank meeting as they are set to raise rates later today.
The Union Budget 2023-24 announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 has allocated Rs 30,000 crore for capital support to state-run Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).
The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has provided the allocation to OMCs—Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL)—which have booked losses in the first half of the current financial year.
Gold prices extended gains on Thursday to touch their highest in more than nine months, after the US central bank raised interest rates by an expected 25 basis points and comments from Chair Jerome Powell were read as dovish by the market.
Spot gold was up 0.1% to $1,952.29 per ounce, as of 0023 GMT, after hitting the highest level since April 2022 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures rose 1.4% at $1,969.40.
Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points, sending the dollar lower.
Brent crude futures rose 56 cents, or 0.7%, at $83.40 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US crude futures rose 65 cents, or 0.8%, to $77.05 a barrel.
