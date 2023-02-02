 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty above 17,600; ITC, Britannia top gainers

Rakesh Patil
Feb 02, 2023 / 12:15 PM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE midcap index is flat, while smallcap index up 1 percent.

February 02, 2023 / 12:15 PM IST

Ion Exchange bags contract worth Rs 726.13 crore from Indian Oil Corporation

Ion Exchange has received a letter of award from Indian Oil Corporation, for the work of Water Treatment Plant including Reverse Osmosis, Demineralization Plant, Condensate Polishing Unit, Zero Liquid Discharge Plant and Operation and Maintenance for two years and Annual Maintenance Charges for five years for their Panipat refinery capacity expansion project (P-25) at Panipat, Haryana, India at a contract value of Rs 726.13 crore plus GST.

The project is to be commissioned within 24 months from the date of Letter of Acceptance.

February 02, 2023 / 12:12 PM IST

Pankaj Kumar resigns as director & chairman of GSFC

Pankaj Kumar, IAS resigned as chairman and director of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals consequent upon his superannuation as Chief Secretary to Government of Gujarat.

February 02, 2023 / 12:09 PM IST

Recovery from Day's Low
CompanyCMPHigh LowGain from Day's Low
ITC380.90 384.50
360.75		5.59%
SBI524.50 532.70
502.55		4.37%
IndusInd Bank1,065.20 1,073.00
1,029.90		3.43%
ICICI Bank854.00 855.55
826.60		3.31%
Axis Bank864.55 865.60
837.90		3.18%
Bharti Airtel779.40 781.10
756.05		3.09%
M&M1,370.00 1,378.00
1,330.15		3%
UltraTechCement7,197.00 7,308.00
7,010.30		2.66%
Kotak Mahindra1,756.75 1,759.35
1,724.95		1.84%
Infosys1,579.95 1,584.00
1,552.25		1.78%
February 02, 2023 / 12:03 PM IST

Market at 12 PM

Benchmark indices were trading marginally higher in the volatile session.

The Sensex was up 153.53 points or 0.26% at 59861.61, and the Nifty was up 6.20 points or 0.04% at 17622.50. About 1832 shares have advanced, 1304 shares declined, and 103 shares are unchanged.

February 02, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST

Top Stock Gainers on Nifty (Intra-day)

Company CMP Chg(%) Volume
ITC 382.00 5.7 33.70m
Britannia 4,545.00 3.98 1.11m
IndusInd Bank 1,065.75 2.29 2.42m
Infosys 1,577.05 1.67 3.26m
Maruti Suzuki 8,914.95 1.67 229.10k
February 02, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST

Top Stock Losers on Nifty (Intra-day)

Company CMP Chg(%) Volume
Adani Enterpris 1,944.00 -8.96 15.28m
UPL 699.25 -5.78 4.95m
HDFC Life 491.00 -4.79 11.42m
Adani Ports 480.35 -2.99 63.19m
Hero Motocorp 2,647.00 -2.94 176.15k
February 02, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

BSE Smallcap index rose 1 percent supported by Zuari Agro Chemicals, Sterling Tools, Zuari Industries

February 02, 2023 / 11:36 AM IST

Isgec Heavy Engineering bags order for ethanol plants

Isgec Heavy Engineering has received an order for 500 KLPD ethanol plant on syrup, and 100 KLPD ethanol/extra neutral alcohol (ENA) plant on grain on turnkey basis from Panchganga Sugar and Power, Maharashtra.

February 02, 2023 / 11:30 AM IST

Buzzing

UTI Asset Management Company has registered a 53% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 60 crore for December FY23 quarter, impacted by lower topline and net loss on fair value changes.

Revenue from operations at Rs 295 crore for the quarter fell by 4.3% compared to year-ago period as net gain on fair value changes nil in Q3FY23 against Rs 20.5 crore in Q3FY22.

UTI Asset Management Company was quoting at Rs 736.80, down Rs 5.60, or 0.75 percent.