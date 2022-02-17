Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat to positive start for the Indian indices

February 17, 2022 / 07:24 AM IST

Market on Wednesday

Selling pressure in the final hour of the trade dragged the Indian equity benchmarks into the red on February 16 in a session that saw the market swing between gains and losses as investors tracked the Ukraine crisis.

At close, the Sensex was down 145.37 points, or 0.25 percent, at 57,996.68, and the Nifty was down 30.30 points, or 0.17 percent, at 17,322.20. The Sensex lost 573 points from the day’s high and Nifty 168 points.

The market opened higher but erased all the gain in the initial hour but again turned positive in the afternoon. Selling at higher levels, however, pulled the market in the negative zone.

Power Grid Corporation, UltraTech Cement, NTPC, ICICI Bank and SBI were the top Nifty losers, while gainers included Divi’s Labs, Adani Ports, ONGC, IOC and HDFC Life.

Among sectors, except Nifty pharma, all indices ended in the red, with Nifty bank, metal and PSU bank down 0.5-1 percent.

Broader markets had a mixed session. The BSE midcap index ended flat, while the smallcap index rose 0.42 percent.