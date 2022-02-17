Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat to positive start for the Indian indices

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have made net selling of Rs 1,890.96 crore worth of shares, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have net bought Rs 1,180.14 crore worth of shares in the Indian equity market on February 16, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities:
Volatility could be the hallmark until investors are certain that Russia will not invade Ukraine. Nifty will face major hurdles at 17807 mark and would gain strength only above 17807 mark.
Intraday hurdles at 17417 mark. For the day, support seen at 17208 and then at 17057. Expect waterfall of selling now only below 16811 mark.
February 17, 2022 / 08:16 AM IST
Petrol, Diesel Prices on February 17
Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the 104th day on February 17, the longest pause ever, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.
This comes as the central government cut excise duty on November 4, 2021, to give relief from prices that had touched an all-time high. The government cut the duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre resulting in an equivalent reduction in retail pump rates. Following this, many states and Union Territories cut local sales or value-added tax (VAT) to give further relief to consumers.
Petrol cost Rs 95.41 a litre in Delhi and diesel was priced at Rs 86.67 a litre.
February 17, 2022 / 08:03 AM IST
Crude Updates:
Oil slid more than 2% in early Asian trade on Thursday after both France and Iran said parties are closer to an agreement to salvage Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, offsetting ongoing concerns over the situation in Ukraine.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was trading down $2.50, or 2.7%, at $91.16 a barrel at 0058 GMT, after it ended up 1.7% the previous day.
Brent crude was trading down $2.43, or 2.6%, at $92.38 after the contract closed up 1.6% in the previous day's trade.
Gold steadied on Thursday near an eight-month high touched earlier this week, as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields dipped on less hawkish-than-feared Federal Reserve minutes, and as the Ukraine crisis boosted demand for the safe-haven metal.
Spot gold held its ground at $1,868.36 per ounce, as of 0123 GMT. Bullion had hit its highest level since June at $1,879.48 on Tuesday.
February 17, 2022 / 07:44 AM IST
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 48 points or 0.28 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,365 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:40 IST.
February 17, 2022 / 07:31 AM IST
Asian Markets trade mixed
February 17, 2022 / 07:28 AM IST
Wall Street ends mixed:
Wall Street bounced off session lows Wednesday with the S&P 500 crossing into positive territory by the closing bell after the U.S. Federal Reserve released meeting minutes, which said that while the central bank intends to begin raising interest rates to combat inflation, its decisions would be made on a meeting-by-meeting basis.
The minutes showed that while policymakers agreed that it would "soon be appropriate" to raise the Fed's benchmark overnight interest rate from its near-zero level, they would re-asses the rate hike timeline at each meeting.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 54.57 points, or 0.16%, to 34,934.27, the S&P 500 gained 3.94 points, or 0.09%, to 4,475.01 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.66 points, or 0.11%, to 14,124.10.
February 17, 2022 / 07:24 AM IST
Market on Wednesday
Selling pressure in the final hour of the trade dragged the Indian equity benchmarks into the red on February 16 in a session that saw the market swing between gains and losses as investors tracked the Ukraine crisis.
At close, the Sensex was down 145.37 points, or 0.25 percent, at 57,996.68, and the Nifty was down 30.30 points, or 0.17 percent, at 17,322.20. The Sensex lost 573 points from the day’s high and Nifty 168 points.
The market opened higher but erased all the gain in the initial hour but again turned positive in the afternoon. Selling at higher levels, however, pulled the market in the negative zone.
Power Grid Corporation, UltraTech Cement, NTPC, ICICI Bank and SBI were the top Nifty losers, while gainers included Divi’s Labs, Adani Ports, ONGC, IOC and HDFC Life.
Among sectors, except Nifty pharma, all indices ended in the red, with Nifty bank, metal and PSU bank down 0.5-1 percent.
Broader markets had a mixed session. The BSE midcap index ended flat, while the smallcap index rose 0.42 percent.
February 17, 2022 / 07:19 AM IST
