MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
auto refresh
February 17, 2021 / 08:28 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the Indian indices

The Nifty futures were trading lower around 15,235.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • February 17, 2021 / 08:27 AM IST

    Dollar hits four-month high

    The dollar advanced on Wednesday, hitting a four-month high against the yen as U.S. bond yields jumped on the prospects of further economic recovery and a possible acceleration in inflation.

    The dollar’s index against six other major currencies jumped back to 90.681, from a three-week low of 90.117 hit on Tuesday.

    Boosting the dollar was soaring U.S. bond yields, with the 10-year yield rising to 1.331% from around 1.20% at the end of last week.

  • February 17, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Oil retreats on rising US dollar

    Oil prices fell in early trade on Wednesday as the US dollar climbed, retreating after a two-day rally that was driven by an Arctic blast curbing output from oil and gas fields in Texas, the country’s biggest oil-producing state.

    US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gave up 33 cents, or 0.6% to $59.72 a barrel, retreating from a 13-month high of A$60.95 hit on Tuesday.

    Brent crude futures dropped 40 cents, or 0.6%, to $62.95 a barrel, coming off three days of gains.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • February 17, 2021 / 08:03 AM IST

    Vikram Rangala, CMO, ZebPay:

    This latest high for bitcoin is not the big news. The big news is why. It’s not just speculation. It’s smart value investing by institutions, individuals, and even governments in a breakthrough technology. Bitcoin is an inflation-proof, corruption-resistant store of value backed by more reliable and transparent accounting. That is real value. 

    In the near future, we’ll see 60, 70, and $100,000. In between we’ll also see volatile dips and the usual reports about the bubble bursting. Bitcoin isn’t a bubble. It’s a part of our economy now.

  • February 17, 2021 / 07:58 AM IST

    Bitcoin tops $50,000 as it wins more mainstream acceptance:

    Bitcoin rose above $50,000 on Tuesday for the first time, adding steam to a rally fuelled by signs that the world’s biggest cryptocurrency is gaining acceptance among mainstream investors and companies.

    Bitcoin hit a record $50,603 and was last up 0.83% at $48,351. It has risen around 67% so far this year, with most of the gains coming after electric carmaker Tesla said it had bought $1.5 billion in bitcoin.

  • February 17, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    Indian ADRs ended mixed:

    Indian ADRs ended mixed:
  • February 17, 2021 / 07:46 AM IST

    Wall Street ends mixed:

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched a record closing high, joining a global march propelling stock indexes to record highs on Tuesday, as investors bet that COVID-19 vaccinations and U.S. stimulus will deliver a durable economic recovery after a year of lockdowns.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 64.35 points, or 0.2%, to close at 31,522.75, the S&P 500 lost 2.24 points, or 0.06%, to finish at 3,932.59 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 47.98 points, or 0.34%, to end at 14,047.50.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • February 17, 2021 / 07:41 AM IST

    Asian markets offer mixed signals as investors juggle stimulus, pandemic

    Asian markets pointed to a mixed open on Wednesday, as investors juggle the prospects for an economic comeback and additional stimulus with continued pandemic concerns.

    Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.06% in early trading, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 futures were up 0.12%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were down 0.37%.

  • February 17, 2021 / 07:36 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 92.50  points or 0.60 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,235.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange.

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.