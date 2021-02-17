Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the Indian indices

February 17, 2021 / 08:27 AM IST

Dollar hits four-month high

The dollar advanced on Wednesday, hitting a four-month high against the yen as U.S. bond yields jumped on the prospects of further economic recovery and a possible acceleration in inflation.

The dollar’s index against six other major currencies jumped back to 90.681, from a three-week low of 90.117 hit on Tuesday.

Boosting the dollar was soaring U.S. bond yields, with the 10-year yield rising to 1.331% from around 1.20% at the end of last week.