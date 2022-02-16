Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains, Nifty above 17,400; Vedant Fashions to debut today

February 16, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

Motilal Oswal view on Balkrishna Industries:

We expect company's outperformance to the Specialty Tyre industry to continue, driven by expansion of its product portfolio and ramp-up in the OTR segment, with scope to strengthen its competitive positioning.

Current valuations fairly reflect its industry-leading margin, FCF, and capital efficiencies.

It currently trades at a P/E multiple of 25.6x/22.9x FY23E/FY24E EPS. Valuing BIL at 25x Mar’24E EPS (at a 25%/80% premium to its five/10-year average P/E), we arrive at our target price of Rs 2,320. We maintain our neutral rating.