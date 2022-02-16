English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    February 16, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains, Nifty above 17,400; Vedant Fashions to debut today

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Except metal, all other sectoral indices are trading in the green with oil & gas and realty indces up 1 percent each. BSE midcap and smallcap indices up 0.5-1 percent.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex58,148.005.95 +0.01%
      Nifty 5017,365.2512.80 +0.07%
      Nifty Bank38,150.80-19.30 -0.05%
      Nifty 50 17,365.25 12.80 (0.07%)
      Wed, Feb 16, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      HDFC Life585.1011.50 +2.00%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Power Grid Corp199.25-4.20 -2.06%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Energy24508.30144.50 +0.59%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal5830.55-14.95 -0.26%


    • February 16, 2022 / 09:31 AM IST

      Motilal Oswal view on Balkrishna Industries:

      We expect company's outperformance to the Specialty Tyre industry to continue, driven by expansion of its product portfolio and ramp-up in the OTR segment, with scope to strengthen its competitive positioning.

      Current valuations fairly reflect its industry-leading margin, FCF, and capital efficiencies. 

      It currently trades at a P/E multiple of 25.6x/22.9x FY23E/FY24E EPS. Valuing BIL at 25x Mar’24E EPS (at a 25%/80% premium to its five/10-year average P/E), we arrive at our target price of Rs 2,320. We maintain our neutral rating. 

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • February 16, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

      BSE Smallcap index added 1 percent supported by the Va Tech Wabag, Centum Electronics, EIH Associated Hotels

      BSE Smallcap index added 1 percent supported by the Va Tech Wabag, Centum Electronics, EIH Associated Hotels
    • February 16, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST
    • February 16, 2022 / 09:23 AM IST

      Despite rising inflation, RBI unlikely to hike rates till August: Report

      Despite retail inflation rising to 6.01 percent in January, and likely to remain elevated till April, a foreign brokerage report expects RBI to leave key policy rates unchanged throughout the first half of 2022. Swiss brokerage UBS Securities India sees the policy to change only from the second half wherein the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) may deliver a 50 basis points hike in the second half starting from the August policy.

      Tanvee Gupta-Jain, the chief economist at UBS Securities India said, the latest numbers are on expected line and the uptick was largely driven by an adverse base effect and continued supply side constraints.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • February 16, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
    • February 16, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

      Market Opens: Indian indices opened higher on February 16 with Nifty above 17400 on the back of positive global cues.

      At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 301.55 points or 0.52% at 58443.60, and the Nifty was up 91 points or 0.52% at 17443.50. About 1547 shares have advanced, 390 shares declined, and 70 shares are unchanged.

      M&M, HDFC Life, Grasim Industries, HCL Technologies and HDFC were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Power Grid Corp, Dr Reddy’s Lab, Shree Cements, Eicher Motors and Tata Motors.

    • February 16, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

      SEBI makes separation of chairperson and MD, CEO roles voluntary

      Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on February 15 changed the requirement for listed companies to separate posts of chairperson and managing director (MD) or chief executive officer (CEO) to voluntary from mandatory. The decision was taken at a board meeting of the regulator. The tweaked rule will now fully come into force from April 1, 2022 after multiple delays.

      According to SEBI, only 54 percent of the top 500 companies have so far complied with its rule. "Considering a rather unsatisfactory level of compliance achieved so far, with respect to this corporate governance reform, SEBI Board at this juncture, decided that this provision may not be retained as a mandatory requirement," the SEBI said in a press statement.

    • February 16, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST

      ICICI Direct

      Indian markets are expected to open flat to positive tracking mixed global cues, led by a mix of upbeat earnings and easing of Ukraine tension.

      US markets ended higher amid easing geopolitical concerns and release of macroeconomic data.

    • February 16, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

      Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.

      At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 258.67 points or 0.44% at 58400.72, and the Nifty was up 21.80 points or 0.13% at 17374.30.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • February 16, 2022 / 08:50 AM IST

      Stocks under F&O ban on NSE

      Four stocks - BHEL, Escorts, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and SAIL - are under the F&O ban for February 16. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.