Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains, Nifty above 17,400; Vedant Fashions to debut today

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 and its impact
Motilal Oswal maintains neutral rating on Balkrishna Industries
BSE Smallcap index up 1 percent supported by the Va Tech Wabag, Centum Electronics, EIH Associated Hotels
Indices open higher with Nifty above 17400
SEBI makes separation of chairperson and MD, CEO roles voluntary
Indian markets expected to open flat to positive: ICICI Direct
These stocks under F&O ban on NSE for today
Support for Nifty seen at 17208-17057: Prashanth Tapse
Euro holds gains after hopes of easing in Ukraine tensions
Fed to raise rates 25 bps in March but calls for 50 bps grow louder
Vedant Fashions to debut today
Gold slips further away from 8-month high as Ukraine tensions ease
Asia stocks rally as fears of Russia invading Ukraine ease
Wall Street surges as easing geopolitical worries fuel broad rally
SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|58,148.00
|5.95
|+0.01%
|Nifty 50
|17,365.25
|12.80
|+0.07%
|Nifty Bank
|38,150.80
|-19.30
|-0.05%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|HDFC Life
|585.10
|11.50
|+2.00%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Power Grid Corp
|199.25
|-4.20
|-2.06%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Energy
|24508.30
|144.50
|+0.59%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Metal
|5830.55
|-14.95
|-0.26%
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 and its impact
Motilal Oswal view on Balkrishna Industries:
We expect company's outperformance to the Specialty Tyre industry to continue, driven by expansion of its product portfolio and ramp-up in the OTR segment, with scope to strengthen its competitive positioning.
Current valuations fairly reflect its industry-leading margin, FCF, and capital efficiencies.
It currently trades at a P/E multiple of 25.6x/22.9x FY23E/FY24E EPS. Valuing BIL at 25x Mar’24E EPS (at a 25%/80% premium to its five/10-year average P/E), we arrive at our target price of Rs 2,320. We maintain our neutral rating.
#CNBCTV18Exclusive | Both exchanges-#NSE & #BSE give their approval to #LICIPO, sources to @YashJain88— CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) February 16, 2022
Alert: LIC had filed IPO DRHP with @SEBI_India on February 13
Alert: NSE, BSE yet to reply to CNBC-TV18’S query pic.twitter.com/dgAjzuKabh
Despite rising inflation, RBI unlikely to hike rates till August: Report
Despite retail inflation rising to 6.01 percent in January, and likely to remain elevated till April, a foreign brokerage report expects RBI to leave key policy rates unchanged throughout the first half of 2022. Swiss brokerage UBS Securities India sees the policy to change only from the second half wherein the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) may deliver a 50 basis points hike in the second half starting from the August policy.
Tanvee Gupta-Jain, the chief economist at UBS Securities India said, the latest numbers are on expected line and the uptick was largely driven by an adverse base effect and continued supply side constraints.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens: Indian indices opened higher on February 16 with Nifty above 17400 on the back of positive global cues.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 301.55 points or 0.52% at 58443.60, and the Nifty was up 91 points or 0.52% at 17443.50. About 1547 shares have advanced, 390 shares declined, and 70 shares are unchanged.
M&M, HDFC Life, Grasim Industries, HCL Technologies and HDFC were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Power Grid Corp, Dr Reddy’s Lab, Shree Cements, Eicher Motors and Tata Motors.
SEBI makes separation of chairperson and MD, CEO roles voluntary
Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on February 15 changed the requirement for listed companies to separate posts of chairperson and managing director (MD) or chief executive officer (CEO) to voluntary from mandatory. The decision was taken at a board meeting of the regulator. The tweaked rule will now fully come into force from April 1, 2022 after multiple delays.
According to SEBI, only 54 percent of the top 500 companies have so far complied with its rule. "Considering a rather unsatisfactory level of compliance achieved so far, with respect to this corporate governance reform, SEBI Board at this juncture, decided that this provision may not be retained as a mandatory requirement," the SEBI said in a press statement.
ICICI Direct
Indian markets are expected to open flat to positive tracking mixed global cues, led by a mix of upbeat earnings and easing of Ukraine tension.
US markets ended higher amid easing geopolitical concerns and release of macroeconomic data.
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 258.67 points or 0.44% at 58400.72, and the Nifty was up 21.80 points or 0.13% at 17374.30.
Stocks under F&O ban on NSE
Four stocks - BHEL, Escorts, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and SAIL - are under the F&O ban for February 16. Securities in the ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.