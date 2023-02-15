 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Closing Bell: Nifty above 18,000, Sensex up 243 points; IT, auto, realty gain

Rakesh Patil
Feb 15, 2023 / 04:23 PM IST

February 15, 2023 / 04:20 PM IST

Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking

Markets edged higher for the second consecutive session and gained nearly half a percent amid mixed cues. Weakness in the global markets was weighing on the sentiment in early trades but resilience in the select heavyweights pushed the index gradually higher. Consequently, Nifty reclaimed the 18,000 mark, after struggling for three weeks. On the sectoral front, IT, auto and realty posted decent gains while defensive viz. pharma and FMCG traded subdued.

We reiterate our positive view on the market however intermediate consolidation/profit taking on the global front and restricted participation within the index heavyweights could keep the momentum in check. We thus recommend staying selective and preferring exposure to the counters which are leading from the front.

February 15, 2023 / 04:16 PM IST

Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities:



Finally, the frontline index has surpassed the high of the big Budget Day candle and closed just above the psychological 18,000 mark. Despite the weak start Nifty managed to recover from its losses and witnessed a triangle pattern breakout in the lower time frame (30 mins).

Two consecutive bullish candles on the daily chart indicate bulls are back in action and the index also closed above its 9 & 21 EMA which is positive for the short term.

The positive takeaway was that the Nifty technical landscape looked bullish and the benchmark now should aim to sustain above the 18,000 mark. The immediate cap for the index is seen at 18,200 levels and 17,900 will act as instant support for tomorrow's weekly expiry day.

February 15, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities

Nifty has given a falling channel breakout on the daily timeframe, suggesting a bullish reversal of the price trend. The trend looks positive now for the near term, with the 14 DMA sitting below price.

The momentum indicator RSI is in support of the price trend, with a current reading above 50. Over the near term, the index may move up towards 18,350–18,400. On the lower end, support is placed at 17,950.

February 15, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities

Nifty rose for the second consecutive session on February 15. At close, Nifty was up 0.48% or 86 points at 18015.9. Midcap index rose more than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio improved to 1.23:1. Indian markets were the star performers in the Asian region where most markets ended in the red.

Asian stocks were mostly down but European markets recovered from the initial weakness on Wednesday after US inflation edged down less than expected, fuelling concern the Federal Reserve might think more interest rate hikes are needed. UK CPI data showed inflation fell for the third month in a row January to hit 10.1%, according to the Office for National Statistics, below Reuters economists’ expectations of 10.3%.

India's trade deficit narrowed in January as imports fell at a faster rate than exports. The trade deficit narrowed to USD 17.75 billion in January, compared with USD 23.76 billion in December 2022.
Exports contracted by 6.6% to USD 32.91 billion y-o-y. Imports contracted by 3.6% to USD 50.7 billion y-o-y.

Nifty broke out upwards out of a trading range, as expected. Now the trading range of the Nifty shifts to 17,856-18,118 with an upward bias for the near term.

February 15, 2023 / 04:02 PM IST

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

Markets were slightly volatile in early trades, but recovered in late trades to end with steady gains as investors mostly resorted to selective buying. Traders are taking a cautious approach currently due to uncertainty in global markets and the trend could continue for some more time.

Technically, post the 17,900 breakout the market is comfortably trading above 17,850, which is largely positive. The Nifty has also formed a bullish candle and a higher bottom formation on intraday charts which supports further uptrend from the current levels.

For the trend following traders, 17,900 would act as a key support zone, above which the index could move up to 18,100-18,150. On the flip side, below 17,900, bulls may prefer to exit out from the trading long position.

February 15, 2023 / 03:56 PM IST

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services

The US inflation, though it slowed down compared to the previous month, came in higher than expected at 6.4% YoY. Higher inflation, combined with a strong labour market, has raised concerns that the Fed will remain hawkish for an extended period.

Despite a sluggish start in the domestic market, recovery in the IT and auto sectors contributed to a positive finish. A reversal in the FII pattern to net buying has also helped maintain optimism in the domestic market.

February 15, 2023 / 03:33 PM IST

Rupee Close:

Indian rupee closed marginally lower at 82.80 per dollar on Wednesday against Tuesday's close of 82.76.

February 15, 2023 / 03:30 PM IST

Market Close:

benchmark indices ended higher with Nifty above 18,000.

At Close, the Sensex was up 242.83 points or 0.40% at 61,275.09, and the Nifty was up 86 points or 0.48% at 18,015.80. About 1722 shares have advanced, 1657 shares declined, and 129 shares are unchanged.

Tech Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals, Eicher Motors, Reliance Industries and Adani Enterprises were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty, while losers included HUL, Sun Pharma, ITC, L&T and ONGC.

On the sectoral front, IT, auto and realty up 1 percent each.

BSE midcap index added 0.7 percent and the smallcap index rose 0.4 percent.

February 15, 2023 / 03:27 PM IST

Nomura View On Siemens 

-Neutral rating, target at Rs 3,008 per share
-Execution in-line & order inflows recorded a modest beat
-EBIT & EBITDA margin are at a multi-quarter high
-Consolidated sales delivery largely in-line
-Beats at digital industries & smart infra help offset misses in mobility & energy segments