Closing Bell: Nifty above 18,000, Sensex up 243 points; IT, auto, realty gain

Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking
Markets edged higher for the second consecutive session and gained nearly half a percent amid mixed cues. Weakness in the global markets was weighing on the sentiment in early trades but resilience in the select heavyweights pushed the index gradually higher. Consequently, Nifty reclaimed the 18,000 mark, after struggling for three weeks. On the sectoral front, IT, auto and realty posted decent gains while defensive viz. pharma and FMCG traded subdued.
We reiterate our positive view on the market however intermediate consolidation/profit taking on the global front and restricted participation within the index heavyweights could keep the momentum in check. We thus recommend staying selective and preferring exposure to the counters which are leading from the front.
Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities:
Finally, the frontline index has surpassed the high of the big Budget Day candle and closed just above the psychological 18,000 mark. Despite the weak start Nifty managed to recover from its losses and witnessed a triangle pattern breakout in the lower time frame (30 mins).
Two consecutive bullish candles on the daily chart indicate bulls are back in action and the index also closed above its 9 & 21 EMA which is positive for the short term.
The positive takeaway was that the Nifty technical landscape looked bullish and the benchmark now should aim to sustain above the 18,000 mark. The immediate cap for the index is seen at 18,200 levels and 17,900 will act as instant support for tomorrow's weekly expiry day.
Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities
Nifty has given a falling channel breakout on the daily timeframe, suggesting a bullish reversal of the price trend. The trend looks positive now for the near term, with the 14 DMA sitting below price.
The momentum indicator RSI is in support of the price trend, with a current reading above 50. Over the near term, the index may move up towards 18,350–18,400. On the lower end, support is placed at 17,950.
Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities
Nifty rose for the second consecutive session on February 15. At close, Nifty was up 0.48% or 86 points at 18015.9. Midcap index rose more than the Nifty even as the advance decline ratio improved to 1.23:1. Indian markets were the star performers in the Asian region where most markets ended in the red.
Asian stocks were mostly down but European markets recovered from the initial weakness on Wednesday after US inflation edged down less than expected, fuelling concern the Federal Reserve might think more interest rate hikes are needed. UK CPI data showed inflation fell for the third month in a row January to hit 10.1%, according to the Office for National Statistics, below Reuters economists’ expectations of 10.3%.
India's trade deficit narrowed in January as imports fell at a faster rate than exports. The trade deficit narrowed to USD 17.75 billion in January, compared with USD 23.76 billion in December 2022.
Exports contracted by 6.6% to USD 32.91 billion y-o-y. Imports contracted by 3.6% to USD 50.7 billion y-o-y.
Nifty broke out upwards out of a trading range, as expected. Now the trading range of the Nifty shifts to 17,856-18,118 with an upward bias for the near term.
Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities
Markets were slightly volatile in early trades, but recovered in late trades to end with steady gains as investors mostly resorted to selective buying. Traders are taking a cautious approach currently due to uncertainty in global markets and the trend could continue for some more time.
Technically, post the 17,900 breakout the market is comfortably trading above 17,850, which is largely positive. The Nifty has also formed a bullish candle and a higher bottom formation on intraday charts which supports further uptrend from the current levels.
For the trend following traders, 17,900 would act as a key support zone, above which the index could move up to 18,100-18,150. On the flip side, below 17,900, bulls may prefer to exit out from the trading long position.
Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services
The US inflation, though it slowed down compared to the previous month, came in higher than expected at 6.4% YoY. Higher inflation, combined with a strong labour market, has raised concerns that the Fed will remain hawkish for an extended period.
Despite a sluggish start in the domestic market, recovery in the IT and auto sectors contributed to a positive finish. A reversal in the FII pattern to net buying has also helped maintain optimism in the domestic market.
Rupee Close:
Indian rupee closed marginally lower at 82.80 per dollar on Wednesday against Tuesday's close of 82.76.
Market Close:
benchmark indices ended higher with Nifty above 18,000.
At Close, the Sensex was up 242.83 points or 0.40% at 61,275.09, and the Nifty was up 86 points or 0.48% at 18,015.80. About 1722 shares have advanced, 1657 shares declined, and 129 shares are unchanged.
Tech Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals, Eicher Motors, Reliance Industries and Adani Enterprises were among the biggest gainers on the Nifty, while losers included HUL, Sun Pharma, ITC, L&T and ONGC.
On the sectoral front, IT, auto and realty up 1 percent each.
BSE midcap index added 0.7 percent and the smallcap index rose 0.4 percent.
Nomura View On Siemens
-Neutral rating, target at Rs 3,008 per share
-Execution in-line & order inflows recorded a modest beat
-EBIT & EBITDA margin are at a multi-quarter high
-Consolidated sales delivery largely in-line
-Beats at digital industries & smart infra help offset misses in mobility & energy segments
BSE Midcap
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|Torrent Power
|504.10
|10.33
|294.09k
|New India Assur
|106.95
|6.21
|153.77k
|Apollo Hospital
|4,495.00
|5.37
|58.43k
|Aditya Birla F
|257.00
|3.59
|182.09k
|Power Finance
|148.65
|3.55
|213.49k
|Max Financial
|745.25
|3.2
|40.07k
|PI Industries
|3,128.15
|3.08
|46.73k
|JSW Energy
|228.70
|2.69
|50.76k
|Deepak Nitrite
|1,800.20
|2.53
|17.33k
|SJVN
|33.05
|2.48
|321.98k
Anuj Choudhary - Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas
Indian Rupee declined by 0.05% on strong Dollar. However, positive domestic equities and weak crude oil prices capped sharp gains. Rupee also erased earlier losses on upbeat trade deficit data. India’s trade deficit unexpectedly narrowed to $17.75 billion in January from $23.76 billion in December. It topped estimates of $24.20 billion. While exports slipped to $32.91 billion from $34.48 billion a month earlier, imports dwindled to $50.66 billion from $58.24 billion in the previous month.
Dollar strengthened as CPI data from US printed at 6.4% in January, above estimates of 6.2%, but slightly lower than 6.5% in December, signaling that sticky inflation may keep interest rates holding on at higher levels for longer.
We expect Rupee to trade with a negative bias strength in the Dollar amid expectations of positive economic data and concerns over hawkish Fed. However, narrowing trade deficit with FII inflows may support Rupee at lower levels. Traders may remain cautious ahead of retail sales, industrial production and Empire State manufacturing index. USDINR spot price is expected to trade in a range of Rs 82.20 to Rs 83.30.
Morgan Stanley View on Eicher Motors
Morgan Stanley has kept an 'equal-weight' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 3,553 per share.
The report notes that the company gained market share following the launch of the Hunter model. It also suggests that the margin and market share of the company are likely to peak in 2023.
The launch of Bajaj Triumph in 2023 and Hero Harley in 2024 are key developments to watch in the industry.
Citi View On Bharat Forge
-Sell rating, target at Rs 690 per share
-Q3 ahead of estimates supported by forex revaluation gains
-Marginal revenue beat reflected slightly better export revenue
-Overseas subsidiaries continued to disappoint as losses expanded QoQ
-Management noted that there are multiple tailwinds for revenue & profit growth in FY24
Market at 3 PM
Benchmark indices were trading at day's high with Nifty above 17950.
The Sensex was up 170.86 points or 0.28% at 61203.12, and the Nifty was up 57.70 points or 0.32% at 17987.50. About 1553 shares have advanced, 1681 shares declined, and 111 shares are unchanged.
Zydus Life gets tentative USFDA nod for Canagliflozin tablets
Zydus Lifesciences has received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Canagliflozin Tablets, 100 mg and 300 mg.
Zydus Lifesciences was quoting at Rs 468.55, down Rs 4.30, or 0.91 percent on the BSE.
Nomura View on Eicher Motors
Nomura has upgraded Eicher Motors to 'neutral', but cut its target price to Rs 3,264 per share. Q3 margin was below estimates.
Nomura has marginally revised its revenue estimates for FY23/24/25 by 1-2 percent and has slightly trimmed its EBITDA margin estimate by 110/80/80 bps to 23.7 percent/24.6 percent/24.7 percent.
The report highlights competition as a key risk, with the entry of Bajaj Triumph and Hero Harley in FY24.
NSE signs a Data Licensing Agreement with CME Group
India's leading stock exchange, National Stock Exchange (NSE), has signed a data licensing agreement with CME Group, the world’s leading derivatives marketplace, allowing NSE to list, trade and settle rupee denominated NYMEX WTI Crude Oil and Natural Gas (Henry Hub) derivatives contracts for Indian market participants.
The addition of NYMEX WTI Crude Oil and Natural Gas (Henry Hub) contracts will expand the NSE product offering and its overall commodity segment.
NSE has applied to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) seeking approval to launch the additional futures contracts.
Nifty Information Technology index
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|Tech Mahindra
|1,071.80
|5.9
|5.16m
|LTIMindtree
|4,744.00
|2.32
|354.95k
|COFORGE LTD.
|4,118.25
|0.94
|308.29k
|HCL Tech
|1,130.85
|0.48
|1.18m
|Wipro
|406.90
|0.44
|1.98m
|L&T Technology
|3,618.95
|0.35
|68.60k
|Infosys
|1,597.60
|0.27
|2.33m
|TCS
|3,508.50
|0.24
|1.03m
|MphasiS
|2,156.20
|0.19
|168.51k
Integra Essentia purchases assets of Chateau Indage Winery for Rs 40 crore
Integra Essentia has purchased assets of Chateau Indage Winery for Rs 40 crore, as a part of its pre-defined long-term business growth strategy and to strengthen its presence in entire supply chain spectrum of consumable goods.
Zydus Lifesciences gets tentative US FDA nod for Bosentan Tablets for oral suspension
Tejas Networks posts biggest single-day gains since August 2022
Tejas Networks has decisively broken more than a month long consolidation range and rallied 9 percent on February 15 despite volatility in the broader markets. The stock has seen formation of robust bullish candle with long upper shadow on the daily charts, indicating a bit of profit booking at higher levels. In an intraday trade, it surged more than 12 percent.
Recently after its quarterly earnings, there was a formation of Doji kind of pattern on the daily charts, followed by couple of small bearish candles with lower high lower low formation, indicating continuity of consolidation in the stock. The telecom and networking products manufacturer has narrowed its consolidated loss to Rs 10.88 crore for quarter ended December FY23, against loss of Rs 24.3 crore in same period last year, with sharp jump in topline.
Govt may consider fuel, maize tax cuts to cool inflation: Report
The Indian government could consider reducing taxes on some items such as maize and fuel in response to the central bank's recommendations to help rein in climbing retail inflation, two sources with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters.
However, a decision will only be taken after the release of February inflation data, one of the sources said.
India's annual retail inflation rate rose to 6.52% in January from 5.72% in December, data showed this week.
Though global crude oil prices have eased and stabilised in recent months, fuel companies have not passed on the lower import costs to consumers or companies trying to make up for previous losses.
European Markets Updates
Markets at 2 PM
Indian benchmark indices continued to trade flat amid volatility.
The Sensex is down 30.21 points or 0.05% at 61002.05, and the Nifty is down 1 point or 0.01% at 17928.80. About 1490 shares have advanced, 1714 shares declined, and 112 shares are unchanged.
On NSE:
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|3 Days Ago Price
|Accuracy Shippi
|22.35
|28.3
|17.42
|Accuracy Shippi
|22.35
|28.3
|17.42
|DB (Int) Stock
|34.7
|23.49
|28.1
|DRS Dilip Roadl
|89.4
|20
|74.5
|Securekloud Tec
|43.25
|18.17
|36.6
|Neuland Lab
|17.73
|SecUR Credentia
|27.4
|17.34
|23.35
|Nucleus Softwar
|468.95
|17.06
|400.6
|NFL
|66.6
|16.54
|57.15
|Kothari Product
|131.85
|16.48
|113.2
Jefferies View on Eicher Motors
Jefferies has maintained the 'buy' rating on Eicher Motors with a target price of Rs 4,250 per share. The report notes that the company's Q3 operating profit rose to hit a new high.
The Royal Enfield (RE) volumes grew, while operating profit/vehicle stayed flat sequentially.
Jefferies believes that the company is on track to deliver the highest RE volumes and EPS in FY23.
The recovery of two-wheeler demand and industry premiumisation are tailwinds for RE. The limited competition and low electric vehicle (EV) risk are also tailwinds for RE.
Eicher Motors was quoting at Rs 3,305.95, up Rs 131.10, or 4.13 percent.
PI Industries gains as Q3 profit zooms 58% to Rs 351 crore
PI Industries’ share price gained on February 15, a day after the company reported a 58.04 percent increase in net profit at Rs 351.80 crore for the December quarter of FY23 from the year-ago period.
PI Industries’ sales were up 18.94 percent at Rs 1,613.20 crore in the December quarter. It had reported sales of Rs 1,356.30 in the year-ago quarter.
HDFC Securities view on Fine Organics
HDFC Securities keeps Add rating on Fine Organics Industries with a target price of Rs 5,157.
The rating factors in theleadership in oleo-chemical-based additives in the domestic and global markets, unique business model with high entry barriers, diversified product portfolio and pricing power.
Q3 earnings of Fine Organics was below HDFC Securities' estimatesowing to higher-than-expected raw material costs, operating expenses and tax outgo.
Nonetheless, the brokerage believes Fine Organics is gradually moving towards normal margins due tosoftening of raw material prices.
January Trade Data
Trade deficit stood at USD 17.76 billion versus USD 23.76 billion, MoM.
Imports stood at USD 50.66 billion versus USD 58.24 billion and exports stood at USD 32.91 billion versus USD 34.48 billion, MoM
HAL & Safran Helicopter sign agreement
Safran Helicopter Engines and Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) have signed a workshare agreement for the joint development of the engine intended for the future 13-ton IMRH (Indian MultiRole Helicopter) and its naval version DBMRH (Deck Based Multi-Role Helicopter).
|Company
|CMP Chg(%)
|F.F Market
Cap (Rs cr)
|Contribution
|HDFC
|2,687.25
-1.16%
|491,552
|30198.11
|ITC
|380.1
-1.64%
|330,299
|28919.57
|HDFC Bank
|1,663.05
-0.64%
|742,147
|24908.2
|HUL
|2,545.05
-1.34%
|209,293
|14890.74
|Larsen
|2,170.5
-0.97%
|274,544
|14020.77
|ICICI Bank
|863.1
-0.25%
|602,477
|8048.42
|Britannia
|4,542.05
-1.26%
|109,403
|7296.51
|TCS
|3,489.45
-0.3%
|383,042
|6126.99
|Infosys
|1,590.4
-0.18%
|568,865
|5342.64
|Sun Pharma
|997.15
-0.95%
|95,699
|4828.7
|Company
|CMP Chg(%)
|F.F Market
Cap (Rs cr)
|Contribution
|Power Grid Corp
|213.75
-0.58%
|149,100
|0
|Larsen
|2,170.8
-0.84%
|274,582
|0
|ICICI Bank
|864
-0.16%
|603,106
|0
|Bharti Airtel
|779
0.47%
|132,527
|0
|Tata Steel
|109.2
-0.05%
|133,427
|0
|SBI
|539.9
-0.14%
|216,827
|0
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,819
0.51%
|119,881
|0
|Infosys
|1,590.3
-0.15%
|568,829
|0
|HDFC
|2,689.4
-1.07%
|491,945
|0
|Asian Paints
|2,784.4
0.26%
|267,079
|0
Citi View on Eicher Motors
Citi has kept its 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4,400 per share. The report notes that the company's Q3 results were above expectations, with better-than-expected margins for both Royal Enfield and VECV business.
"Demand outlook is positive for the company. Margin should see an uptick, given a confluence of easing commodity costs and price hikes," it noted.
The new Super Meteor 650 has garnered a positive response and could further support profitability, said Citi.
Eicher Motors was quoting at Rs 3,313.60, up Rs 138.75, or 4.37 percent on the BSE.
Market Update:
Benchmark indices are trading lower amid volatility.
The Sensex is down 52.59 points or 0.09% at 60979.67, and the Nifty is down 12 points or 0.07% at 17917.80.
About 1495 shares have advanced, 1657 shares declined, and 134 shares are unchanged.
Sharekhan retains Buy on Grasim Industries
Brokerage house Sharekhan has retained the 'buy' rating on the stock with a revised price target of Rs 1,900
The company's viscose business is expected to face near-term headwinds in terms of demand and pricing, led by increased Indonesian imports and weak exports market. However, as global textile demand picks up, it should see volume growth and OPM reverting, said Sharekhan.
The company’s chemicals business continues to fare well, although operating profit margin (OPM) is expected to normalise.
The company’s expedited expansion in paints is likely to provide the next leg of growth for the company.
Further, the outlook for its key subsidiary UltraTech remains healthy, Sharekhan added.
Grasim Industries was quoting at Rs 1,613.45, up Rs 8.35, or 0.52 percent on the BSE.
|Company
|Quantity
|Price
|Value(Cr)
|Apollo Hospital
|3119
|4504.8
|1.41
|ICICI Bank
|13024
|864
|1.13
|Marico
|35114
|491.35
|1.73
|Reliance
|11469
|2425.45
|2.78
|Apollo Hospital
|7034
|4480
|3.15
Finolex Cables on 6-day gaining streak, hits 52-week high
Finolex Cables has been on a winning streak for the past sixdays, thanks to its strong Q3 results. The stock price on the NSE touched 52-week high ofRs 633.85apiece on February 15, indicatinga 4 percentincrease from previous close. In just 6 days, the stock has gained almost 17 percent.
The Q3 report showcases an impressive 18 percentyear-on-yearincrease in revenue, reaching Rs 1,150 crore, thanks to price hikes. The net profit has also surged to Rs 135 crore, up by 42 percentYoY. Operating revenue stands at Rs 174 crore, a massive 37 percentYoY increase.
Dollar Industries Q3 profit tanks 82.5% YoY to Rs 7.7 crore; stock falls
Dollar Industries share price fell as company registered a 82.5% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 7.74 crore for quarter ended December FY23, impacted by subdued revenue and weak operating performance.
Revenue for the quarter at Rs 285.3 crore fell by 25.2% compared to year-ago period.
At the operating level, EBITDA plunged 70% YoY to Rs 19.41 crore with margin declining by 1,005 bps in Q3FY23.
On BSE Sensex
|Company
|CMP Chg(%)
|Volume
|Value(Rs cr)
|Reliance
| 2,425.00
2
|226.11k
|54.60
|Bajaj Finance
| 6,461.25
0
|24.39k
|15.74
|ITC
| 379.95
-1.69
|283.76k
|10.78
|Tata Steel
| 109.50
0.23
|935.29k
|10.28
|ICICI Bank
| 864.25
-0.13
|111.23k
|9.61
|SBI
| 541.40
0.14
|172.47k
|9.34
|Bajaj Finserv
| 1,410.50
0.77
|61.38k
|8.62
|Asian Paints
| 2,779.20
0.07
|28.69k
|7.94
|Tech Mahindra
| 1,033.95
2.14
|76.12k
|7.78
|Tata Motors
| 439.65
-0.16
|169.14k
|7.45
Torrent Power shares gain 9%
Torrent Power has recorded a whopping 86% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 685 crore for three-month period ended December FY23 as revenue grew by 71% YoY to Rs 6,443 crore during the quarter.
On the operating front, EBITDA for the quarter at Rs 1,444 crore increased by 54.6% over a year-ago period, but margin declined 239 bps in the same period. The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 22 per share including Rs 13 per share as a special dividend for FY23.
Gold prices slip:
Gold prices fell on Wednesday as the dollar firmed after data showed US inflation rose last month at its slowest pace since late 2021, reinforcing investor concerns that the Federal Reserve would persist with monetary policy tightening.
Spot gold was down 0.5% at $1,845.96 per ounce, as of 0538 GMT, after falling to its lowest since early January on Tuesday. US gold futures fell 0.5% to $1,856.60.
TCNS Clothing hits 52-week low on weak earnings
TCNS Clothing Company saw its shares drop and hit a 52-week low after announcing its disappointing third-quarter earnings report.
The company reported a net profit of only Rs 50 lakh, which was down 98 percent year-on-year. The drop was attributed to higher depreciation, lower other income and interest expense, coupled with weak operational performance, which weighed on the bottom line.
Furthermore, the company's revenue also declined by 6.8 percent on year to Rs 306.1 crore.
HDFC Securities retains Buy on CESC, target Rs 108
CESC’s consolidated PAT in Q3FY23 remained largely flat at Rs 340 croredue to lower profit across the Haldia project (under-recovery of O&M and fuel cost) and higher losses across the distribution franchisee (DF) segment, said HDFCSecurities in its report.
In the Chandigarh discom, CESC is yet to receive an order from the apex court and, hence, we have not included it in our valuation, said HDFC Securities.
It has maintained its earnings estimates for FY23/24 and retained Buy rating on CESC at a SoTP-based target price of Rs 108. The company continues to trade at an attractive valuation of 6.6x FY25P/E and 0.7x FY25 P/BV, the broking house added.
CESC is quoting at Rs 76.15, up Rs 1.10, or 1.47 percent on the BSE.
Siemens share price gains 3% on better Q3 earnings
Siemens has reported upbeat third quarter earnings, jacking up its shares by nearly 3 percent on February 15.
The company's net profit showed significant growth of 85.1 percent on-year, reaching Rs 462.7 crore. Revenue also saw an on-year increase of 17.4 percent, totaling Rs 4,015.1 crore in the October-December period.
Operational performance also improved as EBIDTA margin witnessed an expansion to 14.9 percent in October-December from 10.5 percent a year back.
Market at 12 PM
Benchmark indices were trading flat in the volatile session.
The Sensex was down 13.33 points or 0.02% at 61018.93, and the Nifty was up 0.20 points or 0.00% at 17930. About 1556 shares have advanced, 1543 shares declined, and 135 shares are unchanged.
Nifty50 Stocks:
|Company
|CMP
|High Low
|Gain from Day's Low
|Apollo Hospital
|4,389.55
| 4,435.00
4,170.00
|5.26%
|Adani Enterpris
|1,809.00
| 1,824.40
1,750.00
|3.37%
|Eicher Motors
|3,306.40
| 3,341.95
3,203.00
|3.23%
|Adani Ports
|575.40
| 578.85
561.90
|2.4%
|Reliance
|2,422.05
| 2,430.00
2,373.00
|2.07%
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,884.05
| 8,895.00
8,742.00
|1.62%
|Bajaj Finserv
|1,409.00
| 1,412.80
1,388.05
|1.51%
|Tech Mahindra
|1,021.20
| 1,021.90
1,008.30
|1.28%
|Divis Labs
|2,807.00
| 2,814.00
2,772.00
|1.26%
|Asian Paints
|2,785.75
| 2,786.70
2,754.00
|1.15%
Nifty Metal index adds 0.5 percent led by Adani Enterprises, Welspun Corp, APL Apollo Tubes
Dabur issues statement on reports of acquisition plan
Dabur India informed that the company keeps exploring acquisition opportunities in India and abroad to expand its business. "However, we wish to submit that no concrete negotiations are currently underway," it added.
Ravindra Rao, CMT, EPAT, VP – Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities
Gold prices whipsawed on Tuesday, as higher than expected US inflation data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve may remain aggressive with its rate hiking cycle. After swinging between gains and losses, the yellow metal managed to close flat at $1,865 per troy ounce.
Data released yesterday showed that US inflation eased to 6.4% in January compared with 6.5% in December, but it came higher than forecasts of 6.2%. A slowdown was seen in food prices, while the cost of shelter increased faster.
Dollar index remained flat, however, US two year yields rose almost 10 bps to a 3 month high of 4.61%. Interest rate futures also priced in higher fed funds terminal rate at 5.26% in July, weighing on bullion prices. Now US retail sales due today will be closely watched for hints on the consumer appetite.