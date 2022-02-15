Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade higher amid volatility; metal, oil & gas, power stocks under pressure

February 15, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

The markets have opened in the green which seems like a knee-jerk reaction to the fierce fall of the last two sessions. One should trade the current scenario with caution.

The bias still remains on the downside and for the time being, upward market movements are opportunities to look for short-selling signals for a projected target of 16300-16400. The resistance for the Nifty is at 17400-17500.