English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    February 15, 2022 / 10:10 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade higher amid volatility; metal, oil & gas, power stocks under pressure

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, IT index up 0.5 percent, however, metal, oil & gas and power indices down 1 percent each.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex56,564.93159.09 +0.28%
      Nifty 5016,878.8536.05 +0.21%
      Nifty Bank36,777.30-131.25 -0.36%
      Nifty 50 16,878.85 36.05 (0.21%)
      Tue, Feb 15, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Wipro548.857.15 +1.32%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Cipla923.30-31.60 -3.31%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT34149.00268.30 +0.79%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal5641.00-78.00 -1.36%


    • February 15, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST

      Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

      The markets have opened in the green which seems like a knee-jerk reaction to the fierce fall of the last two sessions. One should trade the current scenario with caution. 

      The bias still remains on the downside and for the time being, upward market movements are opportunities to look for short-selling signals for a projected target of 16300-16400. The resistance for the Nifty is at 17400-17500.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • February 15, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST

      Market at 10 AM

      Benchmark indices erased some of the early gain but still trading with moderate gains amid selling seen on the metal, power, realty and oil & gas stocks.

      The Sensex was up 125.30 points or 0.22% at 56531.14, and the Nifty was up 23.50 points or 0.14% at 16866.30. About 1034 shares have advanced, 1861 shares declined, and 94 shares are unchanged.

      Market at 10 AM Benchmark indices erased some of the early gain but still trading with moderate gains amid selling seen on the metal, power, realty and oil & gas stocks. The Sensex was up 125.30 points or 0.22% at 56531.14, and the Nifty was up 23.50 points or 0.14% at 16866.30. About 1034 shares have advanced, 1861 shares declined, and 94 shares are unchanged.
    • February 15, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

      Fresh COVID cases decline nearly 20% in a day

      India has logged 27, 409 new COVID-19 cases in the 24-hour period with fresh infections 19.6 per cent lower than the preceding day and the lowest in more than 40 days.

      With this, the tally of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has reached 4,26,92,943.

      The country now has 4,23, 127 active COVID-19 cases, 11.6 per cent lower than February 14 with a fall of 55,755 cases in day. Click to Read More

    • February 15, 2022 / 09:53 AM IST

      Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist & National Director – Research, Knight Frank India:

      While the CPI inflation for Jan 2022 has touched RBI’s upper tolerance band, the positive aspect is that CPI inflation has fallen on MoM basis. The sequential fall has been possible mainly because of softening of food prices. However, the concerning aspect is that the core inflation has remained above 6%. 

      Going forward, the sharp rise in global crude oil prices and its impact on CPI inflation will be a cause of concern for the RBI. While the Central Bank has given benign inflation projection for FY23, it will be critical to watch what happens to commodity prices and specifically global crude oil prices in the next few months.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • February 15, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

      Buzzing:

      Shares of Cipla Ltd opened sharply lower on Wednesday on a huge block deal as part of which promoters reportedly sold around 2.04 crore shares or 2.5% stake of the company.

      Yusuf Hamied and Mustafa Hamied may reportedly have offloaded Cipla stake through the deal that fixed the floor price in the range of Rs 904.8-916.7 per share. This translates to a discount of up to 5.25% to Monday's closing price of Rs 955 on NSE.

      Earlier, reports had said the deal would be to sell 1.6 crore shares, or two percent of total shares outstanding, with an option to offload an additional 40 lakh shares or 0.5% of the total equity. Promoters held 36.11% of Cipla as of December 31, whose shares have gained 3.62% in the past one month compared to the 7.7% fall in the Nifty index over the same period.

    • February 15, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST

      ACC expands capacity by 1.6 MTPA at Tikaria grinding unit

      ACC announced successful commissioning of 1.6 MTPA Grinding Unit (GU) at Tikaria in the State of Uttar Pradesh. The additional capacity will add 1.6 MTPA of cement to the existing capacity of 2.31 MTPA, taking the total capacity at Tikaria GU at 3.91 MTPA, company said in its release.

      ACC was quoting at Rs 2,168.50, up Rs 13.75, or 0.64 percent on the BSE.

    • February 15, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

      Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International:

      The retail inflation for the month of January has crossed the 6% mark. It has risen for a few months to a 7-month high. The rise in inflation is primarily due to rising food and fuel prices. Though the retail and wholesale inflation has been rising and stayed elevated for a few months, a soothing factor for the market has been the comment by the RBI Governor last week. 

      The rising inflation is not a matter of concern for the central as the focus remains on growth. As per RBI inflation is likely to ease as progress further in CY22.

      Ease in geo-political tensions, subsequent fall in crude prices, and a good monsoon year will help ease in retail inflation.

    • February 15, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

      Nifty IT index rose 1 percent led by the Coforge, Mindtree, Tech Mahindra

      Nifty IT index rose 1 percent led by the Coforge, Mindtree, Tech Mahindra
    • February 15, 2022 / 09:25 AM IST

      V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

      Markets - stocks, bonds, crude, gold - have turned highly volatile on fears arising from the Russia-Ukraine tensions. The Indian stock market, being expensively valued, corrected the most among emerging markets with Sensex declining 3% yesterday. 

      We do not know how the Ukraine issue develops. If there is a diplomatic solution, the market will stage a smart rebound. If Russia moves into Ukraine, the Western powers led by the US will impose "swift and aggressive" sanctions on Russia which can hugely impact the Russian economy. The consequent higher crude and gas prices will have adverse implications for the Indian economy.

      The relentless FII selling and market correction has made the valuations of financials attractive. This provides an opportunity to long-term investors who can ignore the short-term gyrations in the market.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • February 15, 2022 / 09:18 AM IST

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
    • February 15, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

      Market Opens: Indian indices opened higher on February 15 with Nifty above 16900 amid mixed global cues due to tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

      At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 353.58 points or 0.63% at 56759.42, and the Nifty was up 103.60 points or 0.62% at 16946.40. About 1295 shares have advanced, 750 shares declined, and 71 shares are unchanged.

      ONGC, Coal India, TCS, Wipro and Bajaj Finserv were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Cipla, Eicher Motors, ICICI Bank, Tata Consumer Products and Dr Reddy’s Labs.

    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.