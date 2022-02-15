Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade higher amid volatility; metal, oil & gas, power stocks under pressure

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 and its impact
Resistance for the Nifty at 17400-17500: Manish Hathiramani
Indices eras early gains, trade higher; metal, power, realty and oil & gas under pressure
Fresh COVID cases decline nearly 20% in a day, India records 27,409 new infections
Cipla’s stock falls on promoters block deal to offload minority stake
ACC expands capacity by 1.6 MTPA at Tikaria grinding unit
Nifty IT index rose 1 percent led by the Coforge, Mindtree, Tech Mahindra
Cipla’s stock may fall as promoters to offload minor stake
Indian markets likely to open on a positive note: ICICI Direct
RIL in focus in $200 million investment in Glance
Nifty is likely to be in a trading range of 16200-17500 zone: Prashanth Tapse
Oil falls on profit-taking, all eyes on Russia, Ukraine
Coal India seen higher on Q3 earnings beat
Cipla promoters to sell up to 2.5% of drugmaker today for Rs 1,844 crore
SpiceJet board to consider Q3 earnings today
Eicher Motors Q3 profit declines 14% to Rs 456 crore
Asian Markets trade mixed; Nikkei, Hang Seng down, Taiwan up
Coal India Q3 consolidated PAT rises 48% YoY to Rs 4,558 crore
Jio Platforms to invest USD 200 million in Glance
CPI inflation jumps to 6.01% in January 2022, highest in seven months
SGX Nifty indicates a flat to positive start for the Indian indices:
S&P 500 ends down as Russia-Ukraine tensions heat up
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|56,564.93
|159.09
|+0.28%
|Nifty 50
|16,878.85
|36.05
|+0.21%
|Nifty Bank
|36,777.30
|-131.25
|-0.36%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Wipro
|548.85
|7.15
|+1.32%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Cipla
|923.30
|-31.60
|-3.31%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty IT
|34149.00
|268.30
|+0.79%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Metal
|5641.00
|-78.00
|-1.36%
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 and its impact
Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments
The markets have opened in the green which seems like a knee-jerk reaction to the fierce fall of the last two sessions. One should trade the current scenario with caution.
The bias still remains on the downside and for the time being, upward market movements are opportunities to look for short-selling signals for a projected target of 16300-16400. The resistance for the Nifty is at 17400-17500.
Benchmark indices erased some of the early gain but still trading with moderate gains amid selling seen on the metal, power, realty and oil & gas stocks.
The Sensex was up 125.30 points or 0.22% at 56531.14, and the Nifty was up 23.50 points or 0.14% at 16866.30. About 1034 shares have advanced, 1861 shares declined, and 94 shares are unchanged.
Fresh COVID cases decline nearly 20% in a day
India has logged 27, 409 new COVID-19 cases in the 24-hour period with fresh infections 19.6 per cent lower than the preceding day and the lowest in more than 40 days.
With this, the tally of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has reached 4,26,92,943.
The country now has 4,23, 127 active COVID-19 cases, 11.6 per cent lower than February 14 with a fall of 55,755 cases in day. Click to Read More
Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist & National Director – Research, Knight Frank India:
While the CPI inflation for Jan 2022 has touched RBI’s upper tolerance band, the positive aspect is that CPI inflation has fallen on MoM basis. The sequential fall has been possible mainly because of softening of food prices. However, the concerning aspect is that the core inflation has remained above 6%.
Going forward, the sharp rise in global crude oil prices and its impact on CPI inflation will be a cause of concern for the RBI. While the Central Bank has given benign inflation projection for FY23, it will be critical to watch what happens to commodity prices and specifically global crude oil prices in the next few months.
Buzzing:
Shares of Cipla Ltd opened sharply lower on Wednesday on a huge block deal as part of which promoters reportedly sold around 2.04 crore shares or 2.5% stake of the company.
Yusuf Hamied and Mustafa Hamied may reportedly have offloaded Cipla stake through the deal that fixed the floor price in the range of Rs 904.8-916.7 per share. This translates to a discount of up to 5.25% to Monday's closing price of Rs 955 on NSE.
Earlier, reports had said the deal would be to sell 1.6 crore shares, or two percent of total shares outstanding, with an option to offload an additional 40 lakh shares or 0.5% of the total equity. Promoters held 36.11% of Cipla as of December 31, whose shares have gained 3.62% in the past one month compared to the 7.7% fall in the Nifty index over the same period.
ACC expands capacity by 1.6 MTPA at Tikaria grinding unit
ACC announced successful commissioning of 1.6 MTPA Grinding Unit (GU) at Tikaria in the State of Uttar Pradesh. The additional capacity will add 1.6 MTPA of cement to the existing capacity of 2.31 MTPA, taking the total capacity at Tikaria GU at 3.91 MTPA, company said in its release.
ACC was quoting at Rs 2,168.50, up Rs 13.75, or 0.64 percent on the BSE.
Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International:
The retail inflation for the month of January has crossed the 6% mark. It has risen for a few months to a 7-month high. The rise in inflation is primarily due to rising food and fuel prices. Though the retail and wholesale inflation has been rising and stayed elevated for a few months, a soothing factor for the market has been the comment by the RBI Governor last week.
The rising inflation is not a matter of concern for the central as the focus remains on growth. As per RBI inflation is likely to ease as progress further in CY22.
Ease in geo-political tensions, subsequent fall in crude prices, and a good monsoon year will help ease in retail inflation.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
Markets - stocks, bonds, crude, gold - have turned highly volatile on fears arising from the Russia-Ukraine tensions. The Indian stock market, being expensively valued, corrected the most among emerging markets with Sensex declining 3% yesterday.
We do not know how the Ukraine issue develops. If there is a diplomatic solution, the market will stage a smart rebound. If Russia moves into Ukraine, the Western powers led by the US will impose "swift and aggressive" sanctions on Russia which can hugely impact the Russian economy. The consequent higher crude and gas prices will have adverse implications for the Indian economy.
The relentless FII selling and market correction has made the valuations of financials attractive. This provides an opportunity to long-term investors who can ignore the short-term gyrations in the market.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens: Indian indices opened higher on February 15 with Nifty above 16900 amid mixed global cues due to tensions between Ukraine and Russia.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 353.58 points or 0.63% at 56759.42, and the Nifty was up 103.60 points or 0.62% at 16946.40. About 1295 shares have advanced, 750 shares declined, and 71 shares are unchanged.
ONGC, Coal India, TCS, Wipro and Bajaj Finserv were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Cipla, Eicher Motors, ICICI Bank, Tata Consumer Products and Dr Reddy’s Labs.