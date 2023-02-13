 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Indices at day's low, Nifty below 17,750; Adani Enterprises, Infosys top losers

Rakesh Patil
Feb 13, 2023 / 10:21 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Information Technology index down more than 1 percent, while metal index up 1 percent.

February 13, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST

Buzzing

Thermax shares climbed more than 3 percent intraday on February 13 as the company bagged an order worth Rs 251.7 crore from a public sector power company.

Thermax has received a contract for the renovation and modernisation of the electrostatic precipitator (ESP) package of its 3x210 MW thermal power station in Bankura, West Bengal, the company said in its press release.

The ESP systems will be renovated, retrofitted and modernised to reduce particulate emissions and comply with the air quality standards set for the power plants.

February 13, 2023 / 10:21 AM IST

Fall from Day's High
CompanyCMPHigh LowFall from Day's High
NTPC166.10 166.55
164.80		-0.27%
Sun Pharma1,014.40 1,017.35
1,004.75		-0.29%
ICICI Bank854.00 856.45
851.50		-0.29%
Bharti Airtel775.90 778.45
770.00		-0.33%
HDFC Bank1,650.15 1,655.95
1,646.45		-0.35%
Coal India211.15 212.00
209.15		-0.4%
HUL2,563.95 2,574.95
2,555.00		-0.43%
Power Grid Corp215.15 216.15
214.00		-0.46%
HDFC2,672.30 2,687.90
2,665.80		-0.58%
Britannia4,608.00 4,636.00
4,600.00		-0.6%
February 13, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

There is no clear direction in the market. There are both negative and positive signs. The rise in the dollar index to 103.7 and the hardening of bond yields are unfavourable for emerging market equity. Rising yields indicate that rates will remain higher for longer. Also, the spike in Brent crude to around $86 is a macro concern for India.

The positive is that the sustained FII selling has reversed with a Rs 1458 crore buy figure on Friday. It remains to be seen whether this trend will sustain. If it does, bulls can take the markets higher. Capital goods, IT, cement and high quality banks after the correction are on strong wicket.

February 13, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST

BSE Auto index slipped 1 percent dragged by Balkrishna Industries, M&M, Motherson Sumi Wiring India:

February 13, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST

Formula E, Tata Communications announce multi-year collaboration

Formula E and Tata Communications have announced a strategic multi-year relationship with the global commtech company becoming the Official Broadcast Distribution Provider to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

February 13, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST

Infosys Foundation collaborates with Health Department of Karnataka

Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys, today announced the inauguration of a 100-bed maternity and child care hospital in Kanakapura Taluk, Ramanagara District of Karnataka in collaboration with the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services, Karnataka.

February 13, 2023 / 10:02 AM IST

Market at 10 AM

Benchmark indices trading at day's low with Nifty below 17,800.

Sensex is down 257.68 points or 0.42% at 60,425.02, and the Nifty is down 78points or 0.44% at 17,778.50. About 1323 shares have advanced, 1647 shares declined, and 161 shares are unchanged.

February 13, 2023 / 10:02 AM IST

Prabhudas Lilladher on IRCTC

We upgrade our FY23E/FY24E/FY25E EPS estimates by 2%/6%/7% respectively as we increase our ticketing volume estimates which have shown resilience despite 2S reversal amid rising online penetration and continued traction in non-convenience revenue. Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation’s results were broadly in-line with revenueof Rs 918 crore and EBITDA margin of 35.5%.

Given majority of the benefits of catering price hike and Rail Neer expansion will be reflected in FY23E, we foresee growth challenges ahead and expect sales/PAT CAGR of 9%/11% over FY23E-FY25E.

We maintain our Hold rating on the stock with a target of Rs 694.

February 13, 2023 / 09:56 AM IST

Natco Pharma submits ANDA for Olaparib tablets with USFDA

NATCO Pharma has announced submission of Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) containing a paragraph IV certification with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the generic version of Olaparib Tablets 100mg and 150mg.

Olaparib is indicated primarily for certain forms of ovarian, breast, pancreatic and prostrate cancer.

Olaparib Tablets are marketed in the United States (US) by AstraZeneca under brand Lynparza.