Market LIVE Updates: Indices at day's low, Nifty below 17,750; Adani Enterprises, Infosys top losers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Information Technology index down more than 1 percent, while metal index up 1 percent.
Buzzing
Thermax shares climbed more than 3 percent intraday on February 13 as the company bagged an order worth Rs 251.7 crore from a public sector power company.
Thermax has received a contract for the renovation and modernisation of the electrostatic precipitator (ESP) package of its 3x210 MW thermal power station in Bankura, West Bengal, the company said in its press release.
The ESP systems will be renovated, retrofitted and modernised to reduce particulate emissions and comply with the air quality standards set for the power plants.
|Company
|CMP
|High Low
|Fall from Day's High
|NTPC
|166.10
| 166.55
164.80
|-0.27%
|Sun Pharma
|1,014.40
| 1,017.35
1,004.75
|-0.29%
|ICICI Bank
|854.00
| 856.45
851.50
|-0.29%
|Bharti Airtel
|775.90
| 778.45
770.00
|-0.33%
|HDFC Bank
|1,650.15
| 1,655.95
1,646.45
|-0.35%
|Coal India
|211.15
| 212.00
209.15
|-0.4%
|HUL
|2,563.95
| 2,574.95
2,555.00
|-0.43%
|Power Grid Corp
|215.15
| 216.15
214.00
|-0.46%
|HDFC
|2,672.30
| 2,687.90
2,665.80
|-0.58%
|Britannia
|4,608.00
| 4,636.00
4,600.00
|-0.6%
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
There is no clear direction in the market. There are both negative and positive signs. The rise in the dollar index to 103.7 and the hardening of bond yields are unfavourable for emerging market equity. Rising yields indicate that rates will remain higher for longer. Also, the spike in Brent crude to around $86 is a macro concern for India.
The positive is that the sustained FII selling has reversed with a Rs 1458 crore buy figure on Friday. It remains to be seen whether this trend will sustain. If it does, bulls can take the markets higher. Capital goods, IT, cement and high quality banks after the correction are on strong wicket.
BSE Auto index slipped 1 percent dragged by Balkrishna Industries, M&M, Motherson Sumi Wiring India:
Formula E, Tata Communications announce multi-year collaboration
Formula E and Tata Communications have announced a strategic multi-year relationship with the global commtech company becoming the Official Broadcast Distribution Provider to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.
Infosys Foundation collaborates with Health Department of Karnataka
Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys, today announced the inauguration of a 100-bed maternity and child care hospital in Kanakapura Taluk, Ramanagara District of Karnataka in collaboration with the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services, Karnataka.
Market at 10 AM
Benchmark indices trading at day's low with Nifty below 17,800.
Sensex is down 257.68 points or 0.42% at 60,425.02, and the Nifty is down 78points or 0.44% at 17,778.50. About 1323 shares have advanced, 1647 shares declined, and 161 shares are unchanged.
Prabhudas Lilladher on IRCTC
We upgrade our FY23E/FY24E/FY25E EPS estimates by 2%/6%/7% respectively as we increase our ticketing volume estimates which have shown resilience despite 2S reversal amid rising online penetration and continued traction in non-convenience revenue. Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation’s results were broadly in-line with revenueof Rs 918 crore and EBITDA margin of 35.5%.
Given majority of the benefits of catering price hike and Rail Neer expansion will be reflected in FY23E, we foresee growth challenges ahead and expect sales/PAT CAGR of 9%/11% over FY23E-FY25E.
We maintain our Hold rating on the stock with a target of Rs 694.
Natco Pharma submits ANDA for Olaparib tablets with USFDA
NATCO Pharma has announced submission of Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) containing a paragraph IV certification with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the generic version of Olaparib Tablets 100mg and 150mg.
Olaparib is indicated primarily for certain forms of ovarian, breast, pancreatic and prostrate cancer.
Olaparib Tablets are marketed in the United States (US) by AstraZeneca under brand Lynparza.
Top 10 trading ideas for next 3-4 weeks as Nifty seems ready for a fresh climb
There is a possibility of Nifty may test psychological 18,000 mark followed by 18,200 in coming sessions, with strong support at 17,800-17,650 area, and also if the index surpasses the downward sloping resistance trendline adjoining highs of December 1, 2022 (record high) and January 24, 2023, then more upward move may be on cards, experts said.
Nifty Metal index adds 1 percent supported by NALCO, Ratnamani Metals, Jindal Steel
State-owned National Aluminum Company Ltd (Nalco) has posted a 69.1 percent decline in consolidated profit at Rs 256.32 crore for the quarter ended December 2022.
"With firming up of aluminium prices globally and higher productions volumes, we are sure that it will certainly add to the profit margins in the coming quarters. We are also hopeful, that the Q4 results will contribute significantly for the overall FY 23 results," NALCO CMD Sridhar Patra said.
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
After massive selling of equity worth Rs 53,887 crores in the cash market in January, FIIs slowed down their selling in February and turned buyers for Rs 1458 crores on 10th February. It appears that the FPI strategy of shorting India and going long in cheaper markets like China, Hong Kong and South Korea is grinding to an end. CDSL data shows aggregate FPI selling of Rs 38,523 crores in 2023 till date. The selling in the cash market is much higher at Rs 59,298 crores.
FIIs have been buyers in autos and auto accessories, construction and metals and mining. They have been consistent sellers in financial services. In IT, selling in early January has changed to buying in late January and early February. It appears that the sustained FPI selling is slowly coming to an end.
BSE Information Technology index shed more than 1 percent dragged by Coforge, D-Link (India), Xchanging Solutions
About 60 lakh shares, equating to 9.8 percent stake in Coforge Limited, changed hands through a block deal window on February 13. While the buyers and sellers were not known immediately, it was reported earlier that Hulst BV, an entity controlled by Baring Private Equity, will sell some stake. Read more
Foreign institutions pull out Rs 9,600 crore from Indian equities so far this month
Foreign investors continue to desert Indian stock markets as they pulled out over Rs 9,600 crore this month so far on costlier valuation of domestic equities compared to other emerging markets. The outflow comes following a net withdrawal of Rs 28,852 crore by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in January. This was also the worst outflow in the last seven months, data with the depositories showed.
Prior to that, they made a net investment of Rs 11,119 crore in December and Rs 36,238 crore in November. Going ahead, FPIs flow are expected to remain volatile as Indian equities given the increase in rate by central banks, Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities, said.
Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities
The 24 February futures contract traded in a tight range. As per the weekly technical chart, we observed that the USD-INR pair is trading above its trend-line support level of 82.20 and RSI is fetching above 60 levels.
Looking at the technical set-up, MACD is showing negative divergence but the pair is holding its support level of 82.55.
The pair is trading in a tight range and could give further directions on a daily closing basis only on the breakout of these ranges of 82.55-82.85; support zone for the pair is 82.55-82.10 and resistance zone at 82.85- 83.20.
We suggest closely watching the levels of 82.55-82.85 for taking fresh positions in the pair in today’s session, either side breakout of the range could give further directions.
Info Edge Q3 Results
Info Edge (India) has posted consolidated loss of Rs 116.5 crore for quarter ended December FY23, against profit of Rs 4,601.8 crore in same period last year. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 411.77 crore for the quarter against exceptional gain of Rs 2,280.4 crore in same period last year.
Consolidated revenue for the quarter at Rs 589.5 crore increased by 40% YoY. Operating numbers too were strong with EBITDA rising 61% YoY to Rs 188.5 crore with margin expansion of 424 bps YoY.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Q3 profit jumps 56.5% YoY; stock gains
Bharat Heavy Electricals has reported a 56.5% year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 42.3 crore for Q3FY23, driven by strong operating performance. Revenue for the quarter at Rs 5,263.4 crore increased by 2.5% over a year-ago period.
On the operating front, EBITDA jumped 62% YoY to Rs 144.5 crore with margin expansion of 100 bps for the quarter.
PB Fintech gains as Q3 losses narrow
PB Fintech has posted consolidated loss of Rs 87.3 crore for quarter ended December FY23, narrowing significantly from loss of Rs 298 crore in same period last year.
Consolidated revenue grew by 66.1% YoY to Rs 610 crore for the quarter. Other income jumped 105.3% YoY to Rs 68.9 crore in Q3FY23.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens
Indian indices openflat on February 13 on the back of mixed global cues
The Sensex is up 6.48 points or 0.01% at 60,689,and the Nifty is up 1.20 points or 0.01% at 17,857. About 1326 shares have advanced, 820 shares declined, and 188 shares are unchanged.
Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, M&M, Bajaj Auto and UPL are among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers are Coal India, Infosys, HDFC, Divis Labs and Wipro.
Coforge Large Trade | 60 lakh shares (9.8% equity) change hands in block deal window, reported CNBC-TV18.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FII) net bought shares worth Rs 1,458.02 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) offloaded shares worth Rs 291.34 crore on February 10, NSE's provisional data showed.
Stocks under F&O ban on NSE
The National Stock Exchange has retained Ambuja Cements and Indiabulls Housing Finance on its F&O ban list for February 13. Securities banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.
India’s forex reserves falls
India’s foreign exchange reserves saw a drop after nearly three weeks, falling $1.5 billion to $575.27 billion in the week ended February 3.
The fall was the result of the decline in the Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves, the Reserve Bank of India’s weekly statistical supplement said on February 10.
The FCA fell $1.32 billion to $507.69 billion for the week ending February 3. Gold reserves were down $246 million to $43.78 billion.
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Markets are seen trending lower in early Monday trades owing to weakness in most of the Asian indices. The Adani group saga continues to weigh on investors' minds and hence the sentiment has been negative to the range-bound trend.
Also, global central banks remaining firm on keeping inflation under control means rate hike scenarios could continue going ahead, which too has been a major deterrent for markets.
Investors will be keeping a close watch on the US CPI inflation data to trickle in on Tuesday, as further moderation would provide some relief to investors reeling under high interest rate regime and slowing global economy.
On the technical front, Nifty’s immediate goal post is seen at 18,000 mark with aggressive targets at the psychological 18,300 mark.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened 17 paise lower at 82.67 per dollar on Monday versus Friday's close of 82.50.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading flat in the pre-opening session.
At 09:03 IST, the Sensex was down 44.98 points or 0.07% at 60,637.72, and the Nifty up 10.50 points or 0.06% at 17,867.
DLF Large Trade | 34.36 lakh shares worth Rs 124.2 crore change hands in block deal window, reported CNBC-TV18.
Gold ticks lower:
Gold prices edged down on Monday as the dollar firmed, while investors awaited this week's U.S. inflation data for cues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike path.
Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,861.76 per ounce, as of 0032 GMT. US gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,872.40.
Bond Yields Update:
Dollar hangs near 5-week high
The dollar hovered near a five-week high against major peers on Monday on rising bets for prolonged Federal Reserve policy tightening ahead of a crucial consumer price report the following day.
The yen slipped with the government set to nominate a candidate who backs the current policy settings as the new Bank of Japan governor on Tuesday.
NS Ramaswamy, Head of Commodities, Ventura Securities
COMEX gold is trading lower on early trade as traders awaited more cues on the US economy from key inflation data due this week. The Federal Reserve recently signaled that it plans to keep raising interest rates even as inflation softened in recent months. Bullion prices were also pressured by rising short-term Treasury yields, as an inversion in the US yield curve reached its deepest level since the 1980s.
COMEX gold has support near $1,864 while resistance is at $1,882. On domestic front, gold is expected to open near Rs 56,800.
Sharekhan view on M&M
Broking house expects M&M to benefit from its leadership status in the tractor segment, strengthen position in the LCV segment and regain its market share in the highly competitive SUV segment.
"M&M is on track with its growth roadmap in the EV segment. The company eyes 10x growth in its farm equipment business by FY2027E while strengthening its SUV segment via new launches," it noted.
It has a Buy rating on the stock with a 12-month price target of Rs 1,550.
Poll | CPI inflation may rise to 6.1% in January on unfavourable base, core pressures
The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation will release retail inflation data for January at 5.30 pm on February 13.
Mitul Shah, Head of Research – Institutional Desk at Reliance Securities
Indian equities ended last week flat. Broader markets outperformed the main indices as Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices were up 2.1% and 1.2% respectively for the week. Sectoral indices ended mixed over the week. Nifty Reality and Nifty Media were the major gainers. Nifty Metal was the biggest laggard which plunged 2.2% for the week followed by Nifty Energy and Nifty Commodities which were down 1.4% each.
The earnings season is nearing its closure and markets will closely watch macroeconomic indicators to understand the current state of the world economy. The RBI Monetary Policy Committee raised the benchmark repo rate by 25 bps to 6.5% in its recent meeting and the governor said that it’s not the end of the current rate hiking cycle. The RBI however lowered the inflation forecast for the current quarter from 5.9% to 5.7%.
The markets are likely to see gap down opening. SGX Nifty is largely flat compared to previous spot Nifty closing. Asian markets are trading in the red; Nikkei is down 1.2% while Hang Seng is down 1%.
Oil prices fall:
Oil prices eased on Monday after rising 2% in the previous session as investors shrugged off the impact of Russian output cuts, instead focusing on short-term demand concerns stemming from refinery maintenance in Asia and the United States.
Prices rose on Friday after Russia, the world's third largest oil producer, said it would cut crude production in March by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd), or about 5% of output, in retaliation against western curbs on its exports that were imposed in response to the Ukraine conflict.
Brent crude futures fell 69 cents, or 0.8%, to $85.70 a barrel by 0153 GMT after a 2.2% gain on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $79.04 a barrel, down 68 cents, or 0.9%, after rising 2.1% in the previous session.
Coforge enters into strategic partnership with Denodo
Coforge announced its partnership with Denodo on February 13to enable banks and other financial organizations to engage in agile modernization projects without affecting daily operations.
"Under the partnership, Denodo will bring its logical data integration and data management approach, powered by data virtualization, while, Coforge will bring its design and implementation expertise at BFSI clients," as per the press release.
Adani group firms pledge shares for lenders to flagship company
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Transmission Ltd and Adani Green Energy Ltd pledged shares to SBICAP Trustee Co, the firm, a unit of India's biggest state lender, State Bank of India, said in a filing to the BSE.
Indian industries slow down to 4.3% growth rate in December
India's industrial growth, as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), declined to 4.3 percent in December 2022, data released on February 10 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, showed.
Industrial growth in December 2021 was 1 percent.
The data further showed that the manufacturing sector's output grew by 2.6 percent in December 2022.
Electricity sector recorded the highest production in December, with a growth of 10.4 percent, followed by mining at 9.8 percent and manufacturing at 2.6 percent.
Drone maker ideaForge of '3 Idiots' fame files for IPO
Mumbai-based ideaForge, a vertically integrated firm which designs and manufactures drones for mapping, security and surveillance applications has filed papers with market regulator SEBI to unlock value and raise capital via an initial public offer, multiple industry sources with knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.
ideaForge is backed by the likes of Qualcomm, Infosys and Florintree Capital Partners, co-established by former Blackstone executive Mathew Cyriac. Read More
Nifty may inch towards 18,400 on breaching resistance at 18,000: Experts
17,900 would be the immediate breakout level to watch out, above the same the Nifty could move up to 18,200, says Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President - Technical Analyst, Kotak Securities.
Kotak Mahindra Bank to buy Sonata Finance for Rs 537 crore
Kotak Mahindra Bank has entered into share purchase agreements with the current shareholders of Sonata Finance Private Limited, to acquire 2,64,53,256 equity shares of Sonata, of face value Rs 10 each fully paid up, for a total consideration of approximately Rs 537 crore, constituting 100% of the issued and paid up capital of Sonata, on February 10, 2023.
The transaction is subject to requisite approvals, including that of the Reserve Bank of India.
BEML gets order worth Rs 377.98 crore from HVF Avadi
BEML has received an order for supply of 118 numbers of Track Width Mine Plough (TWMP) for Arjun MBT MK-1A from HVF, Avadi.
The consolidated value of the order is Rs 377.98 crore approximately, the supplies are expected to be completed by January 2026.
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today
Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India on Monday amid tepid trading in the West and in Asian markets as investors tread cautiously ahead of the inflation data
USFDA issues Complete Response Letter to Biocon:
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the Biologics License Application (BLA) for Bevacizumab filed by our partner Viatris (Mylan), said Company Spokesperson, Biocon Biologics.
The CRL informs the need for a satisfactory resolution of the observations made during the facility inspection conducted in August, 2022.
We have submitted a comprehensive Corrective and Preventive Action (CAPA) plan, to the agency and are confident of addressing the observations within the stipulated timeframe. The CRL did not identify any outstanding scientific issues with the dossier, Company Spokesperson added.
PB Fintech Q3 Earnings:
PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, said on February 10 that its consolidated loss for the December quarter of the financial year 2022-23 narrowed to Rs 87 crore from Rs 298 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.
Its revenue from operations was up 66 percent year on year at Rs 610 crore. The company said it remained confident of being Adjusted EBITDA positive by the fourth quarter of the current financial year and delivering the first full year of positive PAT in 2023-24. Read More
Gross direct tax mop-up grows 24% to Rs 15.67 lakh crore
Gross direct tax collections grew 24 percent to Rs 15.67 lakh crore so far this fiscal, the finance ministry said on Saturday. After adjusting for refunds, the net direct tax collection stood at Rs 12.98 lakh crore, a growth of 18.40 percent.
The net collections are about 79 percent of Revised Estimates (RE) of direct tax collection for current fiscal, the CBDT said. Click To Read More
Asian shares slip on Monday
Investors are now monitoring U.S. inflation and retail sales data that could jolt the outlook for interest rates globally, while tempering or accelerating the recent spike in bond yields.