Market LIVE Updates: Indices at day's low, Nifty below 17,750; Adani Enterprises, Infosys top losers

February 13, 2023 / 10:25 AM IST

Buzzing

Thermax shares climbed more than 3 percent intraday on February 13 as the company bagged an order worth Rs 251.7 crore from a public sector power company.

Thermax has received a contract for the renovation and modernisation of the electrostatic precipitator (ESP) package of its 3x210 MW thermal power station in Bankura, West Bengal, the company said in its press release.

The ESP systems will be renovated, retrofitted and modernised to reduce particulate emissions and comply with the air quality standards set for the power plants.