Market LIVE Updates: Indices near day's low with Nifty around 15K; Adani Ports top loser

February 10, 2021 / 10:30 AM IST

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

International Gold and silver extended gains on Tuesday as the US Dollar tumbled on Tuesday. Domestic gold and silver prices ended mixed on Tuesday with gold ending higher, while silver gave up gains and ended lower.

US lawmakers were armed with a budget outline to push US President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package through Congress without Republican support, with the legislation likely to pass before March 15.

Domestic bullion could trade flat this Wednesday morning, tracking the overseas markets. Technically, MCX Gold April took resistance at Rs 48235 and ended below Rs 48000 levels including a sideways to marginal downside momentum up to Rs 47860-47700 levels. Resistance is at Rs 48060-48300 levels.

MCX Silver March retreated from Rs 70700 levels and ended below Rs 69600 levels indicating a sideways to marginal downside momentum up to Rs 69200-68050 levels. Resistance is at Rs 69950-70800 levels.