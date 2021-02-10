MARKET NEWS

February 10, 2021 / 10:29 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices near day's low with Nifty around 15K; Adani Ports top loser

All the sectoral indices trading in the red. Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, Titan, Bharti Airtel and Tech Mahindra were among major losers on the Nifty.

  • February 10, 2021 / 10:30 AM IST

    Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities

    International Gold and silver extended gains on Tuesday as the US Dollar tumbled on Tuesday. Domestic gold and silver prices ended mixed on Tuesday with gold ending higher, while silver gave up gains and ended lower.

    US lawmakers were armed with a budget outline to push US President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package through Congress without Republican support, with the legislation likely to pass before March 15.

    Domestic bullion could trade flat this Wednesday morning, tracking the overseas markets. Technically, MCX Gold April took resistance at Rs 48235 and ended below Rs 48000 levels including a sideways to marginal downside momentum up to Rs 47860-47700 levels. Resistance is at Rs 48060-48300 levels.

    MCX Silver March retreated from Rs 70700 levels and ended below Rs 69600 levels indicating a sideways to marginal downside momentum up to Rs 69200-68050 levels. Resistance is at Rs 69950-70800 levels.

  • February 10, 2021 / 10:18 AM IST

    Berger Paints gains 3%:

    Berger Paints India share price was up over 3 percent on February 10 after paint maker on February 9 reported a 51.2 percent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 275 crore for the quarter ended December 2020. It had posted a net profit of Rs 181.9 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago.

    Revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 2,118.2 crore, up 25 percent, during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,695.9 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal.

  • February 10, 2021 / 10:06 AM IST

    Rupee Opens: Indian rupee opened flat at 72.87 per dollar on Wednesday against Tuesday's close of 72.88, amid volatile trade seen in the domestic equity market. On February 8, domestic unit ended higher by 8 paise at 72.88 per dollar against Monday's close of 72.96.

  • February 10, 2021 / 10:02 AM IST

    Buzzing:

    Adani Ports share price fell on February 10 after the company declared its December quarter numbers. The company’s consolidated Q3 net profit jumped 15.4% at Rs 1,561.47 crore versus Rs 1,352.17 crore in the same quarter last year. Its revenue was up 29% at Rs 3,746.49 crore versus Rs 2,901.95 crore. Click here to read more

  • February 10, 2021 / 09:43 AM IST

    Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities at CapitalVia Global Research

    Technically, USDINR Feb Future closed at 73.02. It is expected to trade with bearish momentum for the day. RBI defending 72.80, so once it break with sustain volume then further bearishness come towards 72.62.

    For spot pair 73.00 will the crucial as market is not giving sustain closed above this levels. Breakout above this level with good volume take dollar further upside towards 73.20 levels. It is expected to open near 72.85. Weak Dollar index and FPI data will help local currency to trade strong.

  • February 10, 2021 / 09:38 AM IST

    IRB Infra enters into agreement with FPI:

    The company has entered into definitive agreement with India Toll Roads - Foreign Portfolio Investor, for raising of funds by issuance of non-convertible debentures upto Rs 2,220 crore subject to satisfactory completion of procedural conditions. 

    The proceeds would be utilised for repayment of existing loans upto Rs 1,600 crore and balance for meeting capex requirements and general corporate purpose.

  • February 10, 2021 / 09:29 AM IST

    Dollar Updates:

    The dollar traded near two-week lows as demand for safer assets ebbed on Wednesday, with traders looking ahead to an expected recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic this year, driven by massive fiscal and monetary stimulus.

    Bitcoin consolidated around $46,500 after reaching a new high at $48,216 overnight following Tesla’s disclosure of a $1.5 billion investment in the leading cryptocurrency.

  • February 10, 2021 / 09:21 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:
