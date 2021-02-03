MARKET NEWS

February 03, 2021 / 08:50 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates flat to positive start for the Indian indices

The Nifty futures were trading higher around 14,752 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:20 IST.

  • February 03, 2021 / 08:49 AM IST

    FII and DII data

    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 6,181.56 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 2,035.2 crore in the Indian equity market on February 2, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

  • February 03, 2021 / 08:46 AM IST

    Sharekhan view on Brookfield India Real Estate Trust:

    Brookfield REIT would be managed and sponsored by one of the largest real estate investors in the world, with a decade long track record in India. The REIT has initial portfolio of 14msf with same store committed occupancy of 92%, WALE of 7.1 years and 36% mark-to-market potential. It has identified assets of 8.3msf and ROFO agreement for 6.7 msf totalling 15 msf. At Rs. 275 per unit, it is expected to give pre-tax yield of 7.95% in FY2022 and 8.43% in FY2023. However, the payout of the first year will have 85% interest component (taxable in hands of investor) and 15% dividend (tax free). The interest component will be reduced over a time as the dividend component increases.

  • February 03, 2021 / 08:40 AM IST

    Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research  Analyst, HDFC Securities:

    The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. The formation of long bull candles and a possibility of faster retracement of downswing is expected to pull the Nifty beyond 14,750-14,800 levels in the next 1-2 sessions. A sustainable move above this hurdle could open the next upside target of 15,475 levels for the next few weeks. Immediate support is placed at 14,490.

  • February 03, 2021 / 08:23 AM IST

    Results Today:

    Bharti Airtel, Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Apollo Tyres, Aptech, Arvind Fashions, Astral Poly Technik, Adani Total Gas, Bajaj Consumer Care, City Union Bank, Deepak Fertilisers, Hindustan Copper, Indian Hotels, Inox Leisure, Jubilant FoodWorks, PNC Infratech, Prince Pipes and Fittings, Ramco Systems, SeQuent Scientific, Thermax, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, V-Guard Industries and VIP Industries are among 88 companies that are slated to announce their quarterly earnings today.

  • February 03, 2021 / 08:12 AM IST

    Brookfield REIT garners Rs 1,710 crore from anchor investors

    Brookfield India Real Estate Trust (Brookfield REIT) on February 2 raised Rs 1,710 crore from 39 anchor investors ahead of its IPO opening.

    The company in consultation with merchant bankers and selling shareholders finalised allocation of 6,21,80,800 units to anchor investors at Rs 275 per unit, the higher price band. Click to read more

  • February 03, 2021 / 08:06 AM IST

    Crude Updates: Oil rose in early trade on Wednesday on expectations global oil stocks will fall back to more normal levels this year and as U.S. lawmakers moved closer to approving President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid bill without Republican support.

  • February 03, 2021 / 07:59 AM IST

    Indian ADRs ended higher:

