Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates flat to positive start for the Indian indices

February 03, 2021 / 08:46 AM IST

Sharekhan view on Brookfield India Real Estate Trust:

Brookfield REIT would be managed and sponsored by one of the largest real estate investors in the world, with a decade long track record in India. The REIT has initial portfolio of 14msf with same store committed occupancy of 92%, WALE of 7.1 years and 36% mark-to-market potential. It has identified assets of 8.3msf and ROFO agreement for 6.7 msf totalling 15 msf. At Rs. 275 per unit, it is expected to give pre-tax yield of 7.95% in FY2022 and 8.43% in FY2023. However, the payout of the first year will have 85% interest component (taxable in hands of investor) and 15% dividend (tax free). The interest component will be reduced over a time as the dividend component increases.