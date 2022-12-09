Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a positive start for the Indian indices; Asia, US markets gain

December 09, 2022 / 08:02 AM IST

Sun Pharma clarifies on US FDA import alert on Halol plant

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on December 8 clarified further on US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) listing its Halol plant on import alert earlier today.

US FDA had listed the Halol facility in Gujarat under import alert with products manufactured at the unit now subject to refusal of admission in the US market. The development followed an inspection of the facility by the USFDA from April 26 to May 9, 2022.

Clarifying the effect on the revenue and the revision of future guidance of the company, Sun Pharma stated that US supplies from Halol contributed approximately 3 percent of consolidated revenues for the year ended March 31, 2022, including sales from exempted products. "We are not revising our revenue guidance for the current financial year," it said. It also added that there will be no impact on the specialty revenues either.