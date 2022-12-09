Market LIVE Updates: SGX indicates a positive start for the Indian indices; Asia, US markets gain

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading around 18,802 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:00 IST. Asian markets are trading firm, tracking positive US markets.
Power giant NTPC will turn to nuclear in climate goal chase
NTPC Ltd., India’s top power producer, is planning to build a massive nuclear fleet that’ll aid the nation’s push to shift away from coal and curb emissions to hit net-zero by 2070.
The state-run company aims to install 20 to 30 gigawatts of nuclear capacity by 2040, according to a person familiar with the plans, who requested anonymity to discuss the private proposals and said the target remains tentative. India currently has 22 operational reactors with about 6.8 gigawatts of capacity. Click To Read More
Sun Pharma clarifies on US FDA import alert on Halol plant
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on December 8 clarified further on US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) listing its Halol plant on import alert earlier today.
US FDA had listed the Halol facility in Gujarat under import alert with products manufactured at the unit now subject to refusal of admission in the US market. The development followed an inspection of the facility by the USFDA from April 26 to May 9, 2022.
Clarifying the effect on the revenue and the revision of future guidance of the company, Sun Pharma stated that US supplies from Halol contributed approximately 3 percent of consolidated revenues for the year ended March 31, 2022, including sales from exempted products. "We are not revising our revenue guidance for the current financial year," it said. It also added that there will be no impact on the specialty revenues either. Read More
Anindya Banerjee, VP - Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities
USDINR spot closed 5 paise Lower at 82.43, in a day of listless trading. With no major triggers ahead of the Fed meeting next week, we expect USDINR to remain range bound between 82.00 and 82.75, with a downward bias.
US jobless claims up modestly last week
Slightly more Americans filed for jobless claims last week but the labor market remains one of strongest parts of the U.S. economy.
Applications for unemployment benefits rose to 230,000 for the week ending Dec. 3, up by 4,000 from the previous week's 226,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week moving average of claims, which smooths out week-to-week volatility, rose by 1,000 to 230,000.
About 1.67 million people were receiving jobless aid the week that ended Nov. 26, up 62,000 from the week before. That's the most in 10 months, but still historically low.
Asian markets trade higher
China’s consumer price index rose 1.6 percentin November on an annualized basis, while its producer price index fell 1.3 percent. This was in-line with analyst expectations.
Paytm board to consider share buyback on December 13
One 97 Communications Limited, the parent entity of Vijay Shekhar Sharma-promoted Paytm, will hold a board meet on December 13 to consider a proposal for a share buyback, the fintech major disclosed to the exchanges on December 8. Read More
S&P 500, Nasdaq snap losing streaks after jobless claims rise
The S&P 500 ended higher on Thursday, snapping a five-session losing streak, as investors interpreted data showing a rise in weekly jobless claims as a sign the pace of interest rate hikes could soon slow.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 183.56 points, or 0.55%, to close at 33,781.48; the S&P 500 gained 29.59 points, or 0.75%, to finish at 3,963.51; and the Nasdaq Composite added 123.45 points, or 1.13%, at 11,082.00.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 70.50 points or 0.38 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,798 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST.
Market on Thursday:
After remaining under pressure for the fourth straight session, the market on December 8 witnessed some buying as the benchmark Sensex ended higher by 160 points or 0.26% at 62,570.68, and the Nifty rose 48.80 points or 0.26% to settle at 18,609.30.
Amid mixed global cues, the market started on a flat note but immediately touched the day's high and remained flat with positive bias throughout the session, before finishing near the day's high.
Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Larsen and Toubro, Eicher Motors and Hindalco Industries were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers included Sun Pharma, Divi's Labs, Power Grid Corporation, NTPC and TCS.
On the sectoral front, the Nifty PSU Bank index rose nearly 4 percent and the Nifty Bank index rose 1 percent, touching a fresh high of 43,640.90, intraday.
However, the pharma index shed 1 percent, and energy and information technology indices ended marginally lower.
BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose 0.3-0.4 percent.
On the BSE, power, bank and capital goods indices were up 1 percent each, while the metal index was up 0.67 percent. On the other hand, healthcare, power and realty indices were down more than 0.5 percent each.