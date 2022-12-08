Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 18,600, Sensex gains; Dharmaj Crop Guard lists with premium

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Larsen and Toubro, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finserv, M&M and Apollo Hospitals were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI Life Insurance, Tata Motors, HDFC Life and TCS.
Gainers and losers on the BSE Sensex:
Lumax Industries to set up new Greenfield Project at Chakan, Pune
Lumax Industries will set up new greenfield project at Chakan, Pune involving a capex of Rs 175 crore for phase 1. The project will service the orders received from OEMs for advanced lighting solutions.
The project is expected to be commissioned by Q2FY24 and will be financed by a mix of debt and internal accruals. The company may also avail long-term credit facilities for this project.
Dharmaj Crop Guard makes a stellar debut:
In line with analyst expectations of double-digit gains, agrochemical company Dharmaj Crop Guard made a stellar debut on bourses on December 8, despite the raging volatility in the markets.
The stock listed with 12 percent premium over its issue price of Rs 237. It started trading at Rs 266 on the NSE and BSE.
Market at 10 AM
The Sensex was up 205.82 points or 0.33% at 62616.50, and the Nifty was up 61.20 points or 0.33% at 18621.70. About 1852 shares have advanced, 1008 shares declined, and 142 shares are unchanged.
Inox Wind promoters infuse Rs 623 crore in the company
Promoters of Inox Wind have infused Rs 623 crore in Inox Wind.
The Board had given its accord on 30th August, 2022 to raise funds (upto Rs 800 Crore by way of issuance of 0.01% Non-Convertible Non-Cumulative Participating Redeemable Preference Shares on private placement basis, to ‘Promoter/ Promoter Group’ entities) which was consequently approved in the AGM.
Further, Inox Wind has used these funds to repay Gujarat Fluorochemicals the advances (net off wind capacity expected to be commissioned) it had received for setting up the wind power capacity. This is in line with the stated vision of the InoxGFL Group to achieve zero net debt across all their operating entities.
Y. Viswanatha Gowd, MD & CEO of LIC Housing Finance
The rate hike seems like a calculated call by the RBI and is on expected lines. Increase in rates will be benign as far as equated monthly instalments (EMIs) of home loans are concerned.
The fact remains that the Indian economy is faring better than most major economies and therefore I expect good buoyancy to remain prevalent in the real estate sector.
Talbros Automative shares gain 4% on multi years order win
Talbros Automotive Components has received a new multi years order worth Rs 60 crore in the heat shield business from a leading passenger vehicle (PV) OEM in India. This order is to be executed over a period of next 5 years.
HDFC AMC was the third highest gainer in the futures & options segment, climbing nearly 4 percent to Rs 2,274, the highest closing level since April 7, 2022 and formed long bullish candle on the daily charts with strong volumes. It has seen a breakout of long horizontal resistance trend line adjoining March 16 and December 2 this year.... Read More
Crude Steel Production for Nov’22 grew by 16% YoY
JSW Steel reported standalone Crude Steel production for the month of November, 2022 at 16.90 lakh tonnes, a growth of 16% YoY on standalone basis
The break-up of standalone production in Lakh Tonnes
Nifty PSU Bank index rose 1 percent led by Central Bank of India, UCO Bank, Bank of India
V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
Even while reaffirming that “the Indian economy is doing well in a world of slowing growth and inflation fears” RBI Governor Saktikanta Das indicated that “the global spillovers are slowing down India’s economic momentum”. In this context the sharp dip in Brent crude below $78 has come as a shot in the arm of the economy. This has the potential to act as a fiscal stimulus for the economy while the monetary policy is tightening.
Next week will be significant for global equity markets since we will have the US inflation print and the FOMC meet. The market is likely to consolidate around the current levels till then.
The PSU banking space, particularly the leading names, is likely to continue to remain resilient. Capital goods stocks are showing strength.
Metro Brands completes 100 percent acquisition of Cravatex Brands
Metro Brands completes 100 percent acquisition of Cravatex Brands. Cravatex is engaged in the business of importing, trading, selling marketing, advertising, retailing and distribution of footwear, apparel and accessories under various brands including ‘FILA’ and ‘Proline’.
Macrotech Developers fixes QIP offer floor price at Rs 1,022.75 per share
Macrotech Developers fixes QIP offer floor price at Rs 1,022.75 per share. The Company and the Selling Shareholders may offer a discount of not more than 5 percent on the floor price. The relevant date for the purpose of the offer is fixed as December 07.
Market Opens
: Indian indices opened on flat note on December 8 amid mixed global cues.
The Sensex was down 44.54 points or 0.07% at 62366.14, and the Nifty was down 12.70 points or 0.07% at 18547.80. About 1390 shares have advanced, 631 shares declined, and 123 shares are unchanged.
Buzzing Stocks: HCL Tech, Macrotech Developers, Infosys, Inox Wind, and others in news today
Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Weak market sentiment is likely to persist in early trades Thursday, as overseas key US and Asian indices exhibited a range-bound trend with a negative bias. All eyes will be on the poll outcome in the two states of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, which can have a sentimental impact on the markets.
Besides, the recession fear is fast building up in the US amidst slowing growth forecasts and a hawkish Federal Reserve. This will definitely weigh on global markets, including India, as any such fear could prompt investors, mainly FIIs, to pull out funds from the emerging markets. Also, the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy indicated that the concerns on inflation are far from over.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened 20 paise higher at 82.28 per dollar on against previous close of 82.48.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading flat with positive bias in the pre-opening session.
At 09:03 IST, the Sensex was up 133.68 points or 0.21% at 62544.36, and the Nifty was up 5.20 points or 0.03% at 18565.70.
Dharmaj Crop Guard to debut Today:
Agrochemical company Dharmaj Crop Guard is likely to start trading on December 8 with double-digit gains, given the overall positive sentiment in the equity markets.
The expected listing gains are attributed largely to strong subscription numbers of its initial public offering, better financial performance, and a bullish industry outlook, experts said.
The Rs 251 crore public issue of Ahmedabad-based Dharmaj was subscribed 35.5 times during November 28-30, with qualified institutional buyers and high net worth individuals bidding for 48 times and 52 times their respective allotted quota. Retail investors put in bids for 21.5 times the shares in the portion reserved for them. The price band for the offer was Rs 216-237 per share.
Asia stocks edge up despite global growth worries
Asian equities edged higher on Thursday, propped up by Hong Kong and China stocks even as growing fears of an economic slowdown and worries over the pace of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes weighed on sentiment.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.19%, set to snap a two-day losing streak. China's stock market was 0.12% higher, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surging nearly 2%.
The gains in Chinese shares came after some investors booked profits on Wednesday after the government announced sweeping changes to ease a tough anti-COVID policy that has battered the world's second-largest economy.
Elsewhere in Asia, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index lost 0.67%, while Japan's Nikkei fell to near one-month low.
Triveni Engineering promoter likely to sell 7.03% stake via block deal
Sugar firm Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd's promoter Dhruv Sawhney is likely to sell a 7.03 percent stake, approximately 1.7 crore shares, via block deals on December 8, CNBC Awaaz reported on December 7 citing sources.
The promoter is aiming to sell shares worth Rs 500 crore at Rs 280-Rs 285 per share, which is at around 3 percent discount from its current share price.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have net sold shares worth Rs 1,241.87 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 388.85 crore on December 7, as per provisional data available on the NSE.
Dollar struggles as recession worries simmer
The U.S. dollar remained weak on Thursday after sliding against major peers overnight for the first time this week as investors fretted about the potential for recession in the United States.
The yen garnered support from a decline in Treasury yields amid bets the U.S. Federal Reserve will slow the pace of interest rate hikes but may keep rates high for longer.
The yuan hovered near an almost three-month high after China revealed a loosening of stifling COVID restrictions.
The U.S. dollar index - which gauges the greenback versus six counterparts - ticked up 0.16% to 105.30 early in the Asian session, clawing back a bit of its 0.42% slide overnight, its first decline since Friday.
Investors Meetings on December 8
Government to invest 30 percent more on infrastructure in upcoming budget
The central government plans to keep its focus on infrastructure growth in the upcoming budget by allocating 30 percent more funds for the highways ministry to speed up construction to more than 50 km of highways every day.
The budget allocation for the Ministry is expected to reach a record Rs 2.5 lakh crore in the year starting March. The government’s budgetary allocation for 2023-24 will build on a record 52 percent rise in the ministry’s budget during the current financial year to about Rs 2 lakh crore compared with the preceding fiscal year.
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day
HDFC Bank files petition with NCLT for Composite scheme of amalgamation
HDFC Bank informed that a Joint Company Scheme Petition has been e-filed on December 7, 2022 with NCLT, in accordance with Sections 230-232 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules thereunder by HDFC Investments Limited (HIL) and HDFC Holdings Limited (HHL) HDFC Limited and HDFC Bank seeking the sanction of the NCLT for the Scheme.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
Domestic equities continued with its weakness for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, reacting to the RBI policy outcome and on worries of aggressive rate hikes by US Fed next week.
Market is likely to remain consolidative given the bigger event of US Fed monetary policy due next week. Post the strong services PMI data and the jobs data, investors are worried that the Fed might continue with its aggression for some more time.
Oil prices steady after hitting 2022 lows
Oil prices steadied in early Asian trade on Thursday after sinking to their lowest level this year as U.S. production and gasoline inventories ticked up at the same time concerns grew that economic slowdowns would weaken fuel demand.
Brent crude futures were up 62 cents or 0.8% at $77.79 per barrel by 0130 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 69 cents or 1% to $72.70 per barrel.
Brent had settled on Wednesday below the year's previous closing low touched on the first day of 2022, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude had fallen to a fresh yearly low.
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today
TVS Motor arm acquires 100% stake in German company
TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte. Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TVS Motor has acquired 100% stake in BBT 35/22 Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH, a German Company and thereby it has become a subsidiary of TVSM Singapore as well as to the company.
In the previous trading session, the share closed at Rs 1,028.00, down Rs 11.70, or 1.13 percent.
Stocks to watch in trade today
-Adani Transmission: Plans $29.6 billion transmission projects for green power
-Axis Bank: Likely to issue Rs 12,000 cr of tier-2 bonds
-Dharmaj Crop Guard to make stock market debut
-Eveready: Appoints Bibek Agarwala as CFO from Feb. 14
-Gujarat Fluorochemicals: Inox Wind repays Gujarat Fluorochemicals Rs 623 cr advances
-HCL Tech: Ties up with Intel, Mavenir for 5G enterprise solution
-Hero Motocorp: Cut to hold at HSBC; target price at Rs 3,130
-Lumax: To set up new greenfield project at Chakan
-Macrotech Developers: QIP floor price at Rs 1,022.75 per share
-TCS: To modernize BT Group’s legacy IT
-VA Tech Wabag: Appoints Pankaj Malhan as deputy MD, group CEO
Nomura sees India FY24 GDP growth at 5.1%
India's GDP growth may slow down sharply to 5.1 percent in 2023-24 and force the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to cut the key repo rate by 75 basis points (bps) in the second half of 2023, economists at Nomura have said. Read More
Asian Markets were trading mixed in the early trade on Thursday
Hang Seng is up nearly 2 percent and Straits Times is up 0.3 percent, while Kospi, Jakarta Composite and Nikkei are down 0.5 percent each.
Based on the open interest future percentage, a short build-up is seen in 84 stocks, including Nifty Financial, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical, Delta Corp, Alkem Laboratories, and Jubilant Foodworks... Read More
S&P, Nasdaq extend losing streaks amid rising recession worries
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed down on Wednesday after a choppy session on Wall Street, as investors struggled to grasp a clear direction as they weighed how the Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening might feed through into corporate America.
The S&P 500 lost 7.34 points, or 0.19 percent, to close at 3,933.92 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 56.34 points, or 0.51 percent, to finish at 10,958.55. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat, ending on 33,597.92.
SGX Nifty:Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 19 points or 0.10 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,652.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:45 IST.
Market on Wednesday:
The Indian equity market continued to remain under pressure for the fourth straight session on December 7 after the Reserve Bank of India raised the interest rates for the fifth consecutive time in this calendar year, continuing its fight against inflation.
At close, the Sensex was down 215.68 points, or 0.34 percent, at 62,410.68, and the Nifty was down 82.30 points, or 0.44 percent, at 18,560.50.
Earlier in the day, the RBI's monetary policy committee hiked the key repo rate by 35 bps as expected to 6.25 percent and maintained the stance at “withdrawal of accommodation”.
The market started on a cautious note ahead of the meeting and slipped into negative terrain after the policy announcement to remain rangebound through the session. Last-hour selling pushed the indices to near the day’s low.
NTPC, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors, SBI Life Insurance and IndusInd Bank were among the top Nifty losers. The gainers included Asian Paints, BPCL, HUL, Larsen and Toubro and Axis Bank.
Among sectors, except Nifty FMCG and PSU bank all indices ended in the red. The energy index was down a percent, while auto, information technology, metal and pharma indices were down 0.5 percent each.
BSE midcap and smallcap indices fell 0.4 percent each.
On the BSE, power, metal and realty indices were down a percent each. Auto, healthcare and information technology indices each ended 0.5 percent lower. Capital goods and FMCG indices added 0.8 percent each.